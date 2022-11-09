Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Bodega - KC

703 Southwest Boulevard

Kansas City, MO 64108

Popular Items

Datiles (6)
Montaditos (3)
Elotes (large)

Sangria

SANGRIA GLASS

$9.00

SANGRIA PITCHER

$34.00

ESP GLASS

$11.00

ESP PITCHER

$44.00

SANGRIA GALLON TOGO

$85.00

SANGRIA HALFGALLON TOGO

$48.00

SANGRIA QUART TOGO

$30.00

SANGRIA PINT TOGO

$18.00

Curb Side

Tapa Sampler

$15.00

1 each of the following: Pintxos De Higo, Tortilla Espanola, Pimientos, Pintxos De Pollo, Brotxeta and Datiles

Family Dinner for 2

$45.00

- ENSALADA DE CASA House salad of mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette, toasted almonds, goat cheese, and roasted red bell peppers Tapas Sampler - PIMIENTOS DE POLLO roasted piquillo pepper stuffed with curried chicken salad, golden raisins, and dried cranberries -DATILES pancetta-wrapped dates stuffed with chorizo -PINCHO DE POLLO Y CHORIZO skewered chicken and chorizo with garlic cumin aioli -PAELLA VALENCIANA chicken, shrimp, PEI mussels, clams, chorizo, sofrito and green beans in calasparra rice - CHURROS WITH A RASPBERRY SAUCE

Family Dinner for 4

$75.00

Bodega Caesare (large)

$18.00

Romaine hearts, croutons, house Caesar dressing with parmesan and Manchego cheese topped

La Casa (Large)

$16.00

Ensalada De Mariscos (half pint)

$12.00

citrus marinated shrimp, scallops and calamari with jalapeno, cilantro and tomato. GF

Ensalada De Mariscos (pint)

$24.00

CUBANO

$15.00

Serrano ham, roasted pork, Mahon cheese, house made pickles, curtido, spicy mustard aioli on a pressed roll served with chips

CLASSICO

$15.00

Serrano ham, Pamplona chorizo, Manchego cheese, piquillo peppers, tomato spread, extra virgin olive oil on grilled baguette served with chips

La Tabla de Espana (serves 2-3)

$19.50

Assorted Spanish meats, cheese, and accompaniments

La Tabla de Espana (serves 4-6)

$55.00

Spanish Cured Meat & Imported Cheese Sampler with pickled vegetables and grilled bread

Papas Fritas (small)

$8.00

refried-roasted potatoes with garlic, parsley and garlic-cumin aioli

Papas Fritas (large)

$16.00

Elotes (small)

$9.00

Charred sweet corn with garlic-cumin and pimenton aioli, Manchego cheese, and smoked paprika

Elotes (large)

$18.00

Pintxos de Higo (3)

$8.00

Goat cheese, roasted red pepper, fig coulis, grilled baguette

Pintxos de Higo (6)

$16.00

Pintxos de Higo (12)

$36.00

Tortilla Espanola (3)

$9.00

Spanish egg torta filled with potatoes and onions topped with red pepper aioli

Tortilla Espanola (6)

$18.00

Tortilla Espanola (12)

$36.00

Pimientos de Pollo (3)

$9.00

roasted piquillo pepper stuffed with curried chicken salad, golden raisins and dried cranberries

Pimientos de Pollo (6)

$18.00

Pimientos de Pollo (12)

$36.00

Jamon Serrano (3)

$12.00

Serrano ham, aged Manchego cheese, tomato bread

Jamon Serrano (6)

$24.00

Jamon Serrano (12)

$42.00

Pan Plano (4)

$15.00

Smoked salmon flatbread with goat cheese, cucumbers, capers, balsamic glaze and chives

Pan Plano (8)

$30.00

Pan Plano (12)

$45.00

Pincho de Pollo y Chorizo (3)

$12.00

Skewered chicken and chorizo with garlic cumin aioli

Pincho de Pollo y Chorizo (6)

$24.00

Pintxo de Pollo y Chorizo (12)

$44.00

Brotxeta (6)

$18.00

grilled shrimp wrapped with pancetta served with horseradish cream sauce

Brotxeta (12)

$36.00

Datiles (6)

$12.00

Pancetta-wrapped dates stuffed with chorizo

Datiles (12)

$36.00

Albondigas (half dozen)

$12.00

meatballs in a spicy garlic cream sauce and garlic crostinis

Albondigas (12)

$38.00

Montaditos (3)

$12.00

Slow-braised beef short rib, roasted red peppers, Manchego cheese, grilled baguette, olive tomato tapenade

Montaditos (6)

$24.00

Montaditos (12)

$42.00

Paella Valenciana (small)

$38.00

chicken, shrimp, PEI mussels, clams, chorizo, sofrito, and green beans in calasparra rice

Paella Valenciana (large)

$85.00

Paella Verduras (small)

$32.00

vegetable paella with artichokes, olives, string beans, mushrooms, roasted pepers,golden raisens, pine nuts, and goat cheese

Bodega Mercantile

Paella Verduras (large)

$64.00

Manchego

$19.00

per pound

Mahon

$19.00

per pound

Serrano Ham

$22.00

per pound

Pamplona Chorizo

$15.00

per pound

Chistorra Chorizo

$15.00

per pound

Morcilla Sausage

$15.00

per pound

Marinated Olives pt

$8.00

per pint

Marinated Olives qt

$16.00

per quart

Sherry Vinegar

$7.00

Garlic-Cumin Aioli

$6.00

per pint

Marcona Almonds

$11.00

per pound

Salsa Fresco pint

$4.00

per pint

Salsa Fresco quart

$8.00

per quart

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
THE STORY OF TAPAS TAPAS is a daily event in the life of the Spanish culture. Mainly a Northern Spain, Basque regional tradition, it has grown to signify a way of eating & socializing. It is said that tapas originated centuries ago. In Spanish, the word tapa or verb tapar means “to cover.” Tapas represents the Spanish custom of placing a piece of bread over the glass of wine. It is a custom that dates back past the 1500’s. Traditionally, the exact food served is less important than the social occasion. TAPAS IS A WAY OF LIFE. In Spain, Tapas are almost always accompanied by wine. They are not so much about talking as they are about eating and drinking. The wine is the medium that holds the conversation with friends and the food together. The threefold purpose of snacking on tapas is to dull any hunger pangs that have built up since the previous intake of comestibles, to whet the appetite for the next, & to stimulate sociability, at which the Spanish excel.

703 Southwest Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64108

