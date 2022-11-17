Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Bodeguita de Mima

No reviews yet

735 E. Market St.

Louisville, KY 40202

Order Again

Appetizers

Barquitos De Malanga

$13.99

Camarones Al Ajillo App

$15.99

Ceviche De Camaron

$15.99

Croquetas D Pollo y Jamon

$10.99

Cuban Pork Tamal

$14.99

Cubanchos

$17.99

Empanadas Cubanas

$12.99

Papas Rellenas

$13.99

Tostones Rellenos

$13.99

Empanadas Valentines Day

Out of stock

Salads

Crunchy Tropical Salad

$13.99

Cesar Cubano Salad

$12.99

Ensalada Cubana Salad

$12.99

Ensalada Chevere Salad

$14.99

Soups

Cup Sopa De Pollo

$7.99

Bowl Frijoles Negros

$7.99

Entrees

Pollo Asado

$23.99

Pollo al Mojo

$21.50

Arroz con Pollo a la Chorrera

$22.99

Arroz Imperial

$23.99

Ropa Vieja en Lata

$24.99

Bistec a la Palomilla

$24.99

Vaca Frita

$23.99

Churrasco

$28.99

Picana Steak

$27.99

Lamb Shank

$29.99Out of stock

Pichana Lobster Tail

$49.99Out of stock

Churrasco Lobster

$50.99Out of stock

Palomilla Lobster

$46.99Out of stock

Masas de Puerco

$21.99

Lechon Asado

$22.99

Pork Fricacé

$20.99Out of stock

Camarones Ajillo Entree

$23.99

Pescado Crujiente

$24.99

Enchilado de Camarones

$23.99

Salmon Varadero

$26.99

Pargo Frito

$35.99Out of stock

Seafood Paella Dinner For 2

$99.00Out of stock

Filete Canciller

$24.99Out of stock

Seafood Paella Single Item

$64.99Out of stock

Pan con Lechon

$16.99

Cubano

$18.99

Cubano Vegetariano

$17.99

Tamal Vegetariano

$18.99

Sides / Bread

Arroz Amarillo

$5.50

Congris

$6.50

Yuca con Mojo

$6.50

Arroz

$4.50

Frijoles Negros

$5.50

Maduros

$6.50

Tostones

$6.50

Plantain Chips

$6.50

Boniato Frito

$6.50

Yuca Frita

$6.50

Papas Fritas

$6.50

Avocado Salad

$6.00

$ Bread And Butter $

$2.00

Bread And Butter

Cheese Dip 2 Oz

$3.00

Cheese Dip 6 Oz

$6.50Out of stock

Guacamole 2 Oz

$3.00

Guacamole 6 Oz

$6.50Out of stock

Pan Tostado 3 Piezas

$3.00

Desserts

Habano de Chocolate

$14.99

Cuban Flan

$13.99

Pudin de Pan Diplomatico

$12.99

Tres Leches Cake

$14.99

Ice Cream Trio

$11.99

Birthday Domino

1 Scoope Of Ice cream

$3.00

Birthday Icecream

Pudin Cubano Americano

Out of stock

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids Steak

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

NA/Beverages

Water

Soda

$3.99

Tea

$3.99

Topo Chico SP

$3.75

Juice

$6.99

Mocktail

$6.00

Maltin

$4.99Out of stock

Milk

$2.50

Sugar Free RB

$3.50

Employee Topo Chico

$2.00Out of stock

Reg Red Bull

$3.50Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Cafe Menu

Cubano Cafe

$3.50

Cafe Con Leche

$4.99

Cortadito

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

Americano

$3.75

Employee Red Bull

$2.00Out of stock

Employee Coffee

$1.25

Specials

Mejillones A La Cubana

$16.99

Cazuela De Mariscos

$42.99Out of stock

Priviate Dining

Lechon Asado

$55.00

Ropa Vieja

$55.00

Pollo al Mojo

$55.00

Palomilla Steak

$55.00

Cubano Vegetariano

$55.00

Tamal Vegetariano

$55.00

Cubanchos Party

Croquetas Party

Papas rellenas Party

Domino Party

Pudin Party

Cesar Cubano Salad Party

Crunchy Tropical Party

Employee Menu

Croquetas EM

$4.99

Papas Rellenas EM

$6.49

empanadas EM

$5.99

Cubanchos EM

$8.49

Tostones Rellenos EM

$6.49

crunchy tropical EM

$6.49

Cesar Cubana EM

$5.99

Ensalada Cubana EM

$5.99

Cubano Vegetariano EM

$8.99

Tamal Vegetariano EM

$9.49

Barquitos de Malanga EM

$6.49

Cuban Pork Tamal EM

$6.99

Cubano Sandwich EM

$8.99

Pan con Lechon EM

$7.99

Arroz Imperial EM

$10.99

Chorrera EM

$10.49

Pollo al Mojo EM

$9.99

Vaca Frita EM

$10.99

Ropa Vieja EM

$11.49

Lechon Asado EM

$10.49

Masa de Puerco EM

$9.99

Sopa de Pollo EM

$3.49

Sopa de Frijoles EM

$3.49

Chevre Salad

$6.99

Chevre Salad EM

$6.99

Cocktails

La Havana Mojito

$13.50+

Tropical Mojito

$14.50+

Forbidden Mojito

$16.50+

Frozen Mojito

$16.00Out of stock

Frozen Pitcher

$62.00

Appletini

$12.00

Canchanchara

$14.50

Bodeguita Margarita

$16.50+

Cafe Con Leche Martini

$14.50

Caipirinha

$14.50

Caipiroska

$14.50

Santeria

$34.00

Havana Rum Punch

$14.50

La Yuma

$15.50

Papas Daiquiri

$13.50

Mimas House Daiquiri

$14.50

Mimas Swirl Daiquiri

$15.50

Mimosa

$8.50

Old Havana Fashion

$15.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.50

Paloma

$14.50

Hurricane

$12.50

Sex on the beach

$13.50

Dark and Stormy

$12.00

French Martini

$12.00

Piña Colada Mojito

$16.50

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Cuba Colada

$15.50+

Miami Vice

$15.00

Havana Mule

$15.50

Mimas House Diquiri Pitcher

$55.00

Frozen

$16.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Old El Salvador Fashion

$15.00

Ron Colon Mojito

$16.00

Ron Colon Cafe Con Leche

$15.00

Sparkling Wine

Jaume Serra Cristalino, Cava Brut

$9.00+Out of stock

Poema, Cava Brut Metodo Tradicional Rose

$9.00+

Nv Reginato Sparkling Malbec

$13.00+

Freixenet, Mia Sparkling Moscato

$10.00+

Rose Wine

House Rose

$8.00+

Campo Viejo Rose

$8.00+

Special Wine

$10.00Out of stock

White Wine

House White: QUADRUM

$8.00+

Mayu Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Killka, Torrentes

$9.00+Out of stock

Santa Rita, Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Aveleda, Vinho Verde

$9.00+

Casillero Del Diablo Chardonnay

$9.00+

Valentine White

$15.00Out of stock

Cono Sur Bicicleta Bottle

$32.00

Red Wine

House Red: QUADRUM

$8.00+

Cono Sur ,Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Roca Andina Malbec

$9.00+

Sierra Cantabria, Rioja

$9.00+Out of stock

Calcu Cabernet Franc

$10.00+

Marques De Casa Concha, Cabernet Sauvignon Puente Alto

$12.00+

Paso A Paso , Rioja Tempranillo

$9.00+

Las Rocas, Garnacha

$12.00+Out of stock

Taylor Fladgate Porto

$10.00Out of stock

Senor De Pecina , Rioja

$9.00+

Dreaming Tree Cab Sauv

$9.00+Out of stock

Dreaming Tree Bottle

$33.00Out of stock

Beers

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Lt

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Cusquena

$8.00

Corona

$6.00

Daura Damm

$6.00

Dos XX Amber

$5.00Out of stock

Estrella Damm

$6.00

Falls City IPA Hipster

$5.00

Falls City Pale Ale

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Kaliber N/A

$5.00

KY Bourbon Barrel

$8.00Out of stock

Mango Habanero

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Presidente

$8.00

Victoria

$5.00Out of stock

Xingu

$6.00

Polar

$8.00

Toña

$8.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Palma

$8.00

Aguila

$8.00

Mi Crystal

$8.00

Mi Cristal Fuerte

$8.00Out of stock

Carib

$6.00

Michelada

$6.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.50

Absolut

$9.00+

Belvedere

$11.00+

Chopin

$11.00Out of stock

Finlandia

$10.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Ketel One Grapefruit

$8.25+

Moni Drink

$6.50

New Amsterdam

$8.00

Smirnoff

$9.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.00

Stolichnaya

$9.00

Titos

$9.00+

Wheatley

$8.00+

Rum

Well Rum / Barton

$9.00+

Appleton Estate

$8.00+

Bacardi

$8.00+

Bacardi 4 year

$9.00+

Bacardi 8 year

$10.00+

Bacardi Gold

$8.00+

Bacardi RSV Limitada

$30.00+

Bounty Spiced

$8.00+

Brugal 1888

$11.00+

Brugal Anejo

$8.00+

Bumbu

$10.00+

Bacardi 10

$12.00+Out of stock

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Cruzan Guava

$8.00

Cruzan Coconut

$7.50

Cruzan Pineapple

$7.50

Diplomatico Muntuano

$8.00+

Diplomatico Planas

$9.00+

Cadenheads

$20.00+

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$12.00+

El Dorado 12yr

$12.00+

El Dorado 8 year

$9.00+

Flor de Cana Centenario 12yr

$14.00+

Flor de Cana Extra Seco 4yr

$7.00+

Flor de Cana Gran Reserva 7yr

$8.00+

Foursquare 2007

$22.00+Out of stock

Foursquare 2009

$23.00+Out of stock

Goslins Black Seal

$8.00+

Havana Club Anejo

$10.00+

Havana Club Blanco

$8.00+

Kraken Black Spiced

$8.00

Ypioca Cachaca

$10.00

Malibu

$8.00

Matuzalem Anejo

$10.00+

Matuzalen Gran Reserva 15yr

$25.00+

Matuzalen Platino

$8.00

Mount Gay Eclipse

$8.00+

Mount Gay Triple Cask

$9.00+

Mount Gay XO

$14.00+

Myers Dark Rum

$10.00

Oakheart Rum

$8.50

Pampero Aniversario

$12.00

Plantation "2005" Jamaica

$10.00+

Plantation Barbados 5 year

$10.00

Plantation Over-Proof

$9.00

Plantation XO 20 year Aniversario

$15.00

Pyrat XO Reserve

$10.00

Roble Viejo Ultra Anejo

$9.00

Ron Plata Nicaragua

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$12.00

Zacapa 23 Year

$15.00+

Zacapa XO Solera Gran Reserva

$25.00

Zaya Viejo

$10.00+

Grander Rye

$16.00Out of stock

Grander 8 Years

$8.00Out of stock

Grander 12 Years

$12.00Out of stock

Grander Trophy

$14.00Out of stock

Oakheart

$8.00

Havana Club Anejo

$10.00

Bacardi 10

$15.00

Plantation 2007

$12.00

Plantaions Pineapple

$9.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$8.00

Avion Ex Anejo

$35.00Out of stock

Avion Reposado

$15.00+

Avion Silver

$12.00+

Camarena Reposado

$10.00Out of stock

Casa Amigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Añejo

$15.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Cazadores Anejo

$17.00

Cazadores Reposado

$9.50Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00+

Don Julio Añejo

$16.50

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

El Jimador Blanco

$8.00

El Jimador Anejo

$9.00

Herradura Silver

$14.00

Herradura Repasado

$14.00Out of stock

Herradura Anejo

$14.00

Jose Cuervo Reposado

$8.00

Milagro Anejo

$12.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Patron Reposado

$18.00

Patron Exta Añejo

$24.50

Sauza Reposado

$10.00Out of stock

Corralejo

$9.00Out of stock

Hornitols

$10.00Out of stock

Bourbon/Whiskey

1792 Small

$10.00+

Angels Envy

$14.00+

Angels Envy Rye

$22.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00+

Blade & Bow

$14.00+

Blanton's Single Barrel

$18.00

Bookers

$18.00+

Buffalo Trace

$9.00+

Bulleit

$12.00+

Bulleit Rye

$10.00+

Cooper's Craft

$8.00+

Eagle Rare

$14.00+

EH Taylor

$15.00

Elijah Craig Small

$11.00+

Four Roses Single

$12.00+

Four Roses Small

$13.00+

Angels Envy Cask Strength

$45.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$14.00+

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Bean Double Oak

$8.00

Knob Creek

$10.00+

Larceny

$10.00+

Maker's Mark

$10.00+

Michter's Bourbon

$12.00+

Michter’s Rye

$10.00

Old Fo 100

$13.00

Old Fo 86

$10.00+

Old Fo Rye

$12.00+

Old Forester 1910

$14.00

Willet

$9.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00+

Chattanooga Whiskey

$12.00+

Rock Hill Farms Single Barrel

$25.00

Sazerac Rye

$11.00+

Stagg Jr

$18.00Out of stock

Weller 107

$16.00+Out of stock

Weller Special

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00+

Brothers Bond

$10.00

Weller 12

$27.00

Makers Mark FAE -02

$16.50

Pinhook

$9.00

Blue Run Straight

$20.00

Blue Run High Rye

$25.00

Heaven's Door Straight

$11.50

Heaven's Door Double

$13.50

Heaven's Door Rye

$16.00

Scotch

Buchanan's 12

$14.00

Buchanan's 15

$12.00Out of stock

Chivas 12

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Glenlivet 15

$14.00

Jameson

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$25.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Macallan 15

$33.50

Macallan 18

$65.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Skrewball

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.50

Hendricks

$12.00

Plymouth

$10.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

The Botanist Dry Gin

$9.00

Cordials

Kahlua

$6.00

Baileys

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Gran Gala

$6.00

Saint Germain

$6.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Wine Spritzer

$10.00

Campari

$8.00

E&J Brandy

$6.00

Fireball

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Aperol

$9.00

Cigar

Plasencia Reserva Original

$16.00

Destino Al Siglo

$32.00Out of stock

Cigar Box

$10.00

Rocky Patel

$32.00Out of stock

Hat

$10.00

Arturo Fuente Gran Reserva

$15.00

Cutting Fee

$10.00

Oliva Connecticut

$16.00

Arturo Fuente Exquisitos

$12.00

Oliva Serie V Mid To Full

$25.00

Perdomo 23

$16.00

Caballero ( Light)

$16.00

Villiger Tucker

$18.00Out of stock

My Father

$17.00

Cigar Cutter

$2.99

Retail

Fedoras

$10.00

Bodeguita Logo Cap

$15.00

Guayaberas

$30.00

Logo T-Shirts

$15.00

Cigar Lounge Drinks

Stoli Elit

$15.00

Crystal Head

$12.00

Titos

$9.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Foursquare 2007

$21.50

Woodford Reserve

$12.00+

Woodford Double Oak

$16.00

Angels Envy

$14.00+

Angels Envy Rye

$22.00

Diplomatico Ambassador

$45.00

Mt Gay 1703

$45.00

Flor de Cana Centenario 25 yr

$45.00

Dictador 20 year

$50.00

Flor de Cana Centenario 18year

$14.00

Gearge Bowman Dark Rum

$10.00

Macallan Double Cask 18 year

$45.00

Macallan Double cask 15 year

$25.00

Macallan Classic Cut 2019

$20.00

Balvenie 17 yr. Doublewood

$30.00Out of stock

Balvenie 15 yr. Sherry Cask

$25.00

Balvenie 14 yr. Caribbean

$18.00

Buchanan's 15

$15.00

Kavalan Concertmaster

$14.00

Bowman Brothers Port Finish

$12.00

Castle & Key Restoration Rye

$12.00

Michters US1 Sour Mash

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Old Fo 1870

$12.00

Old Fo 1897

$12.00

Old Fo 1910

$14.00

Old Fo 1920

$15.00

Peerless 108

$15.00

Angels Envy Cask Strenght

$45.00

Fernet

$12.00

Brancamenta

$12.00

Amaro Nonino

$10.00

Romana Sambuca

$10.00

Royal Tokaji

$12.00

Grand Mariner

$14.00

Boomberger 2021

$35.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

735 E. Market St., Louisville, KY 40202

Directions

Gallery
La Bodeguita de Mima image
La Bodeguita de Mima image

