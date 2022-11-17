- Home
- /
- Louisville
- /
- NuLu
- /
- La Bodeguita de Mima
La Bodeguita de Mima
No reviews yet
735 E. Market St.
Louisville, KY 40202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Salads
Entrees
Pollo Asado
$23.99
Pollo al Mojo
$21.50
Arroz con Pollo a la Chorrera
$22.99
Arroz Imperial
$23.99
Ropa Vieja en Lata
$24.99
Bistec a la Palomilla
$24.99
Vaca Frita
$23.99
Churrasco
$28.99
Picana Steak
$27.99
Lamb Shank
$29.99Out of stock
Pichana Lobster Tail
$49.99Out of stock
Churrasco Lobster
$50.99Out of stock
Palomilla Lobster
$46.99Out of stock
Masas de Puerco
$21.99
Lechon Asado
$22.99
Pork Fricacé
$20.99Out of stock
Camarones Ajillo Entree
$23.99
Pescado Crujiente
$24.99
Enchilado de Camarones
$23.99
Salmon Varadero
$26.99
Pargo Frito
$35.99Out of stock
Seafood Paella Dinner For 2
$99.00Out of stock
Filete Canciller
$24.99Out of stock
Seafood Paella Single Item
$64.99Out of stock
Pan con Lechon
$16.99
Cubano
$18.99
Cubano Vegetariano
$17.99
Tamal Vegetariano
$18.99
Sides / Bread
Arroz Amarillo
$5.50
Congris
$6.50
Yuca con Mojo
$6.50
Arroz
$4.50
Frijoles Negros
$5.50
Maduros
$6.50
Tostones
$6.50
Plantain Chips
$6.50
Boniato Frito
$6.50
Yuca Frita
$6.50
Papas Fritas
$6.50
Avocado Salad
$6.00
$ Bread And Butter $
$2.00
Bread And Butter
Cheese Dip 2 Oz
$3.00
Cheese Dip 6 Oz
$6.50Out of stock
Guacamole 2 Oz
$3.00
Guacamole 6 Oz
$6.50Out of stock
Pan Tostado 3 Piezas
$3.00
Desserts
NA/Beverages
Cafe Menu
Priviate Dining
Employee Menu
Croquetas EM
$4.99
Papas Rellenas EM
$6.49
empanadas EM
$5.99
Cubanchos EM
$8.49
Tostones Rellenos EM
$6.49
crunchy tropical EM
$6.49
Cesar Cubana EM
$5.99
Ensalada Cubana EM
$5.99
Cubano Vegetariano EM
$8.99
Tamal Vegetariano EM
$9.49
Barquitos de Malanga EM
$6.49
Cuban Pork Tamal EM
$6.99
Cubano Sandwich EM
$8.99
Pan con Lechon EM
$7.99
Arroz Imperial EM
$10.99
Chorrera EM
$10.49
Pollo al Mojo EM
$9.99
Vaca Frita EM
$10.99
Ropa Vieja EM
$11.49
Lechon Asado EM
$10.49
Masa de Puerco EM
$9.99
Sopa de Pollo EM
$3.49
Sopa de Frijoles EM
$3.49
Chevre Salad
$6.99
Chevre Salad EM
$6.99
Cocktails
La Havana Mojito
$13.50+
Tropical Mojito
$14.50+
Forbidden Mojito
$16.50+
Frozen Mojito
$16.00Out of stock
Frozen Pitcher
$62.00
Appletini
$12.00
Canchanchara
$14.50
Bodeguita Margarita
$16.50+
Cafe Con Leche Martini
$14.50
Caipirinha
$14.50
Caipiroska
$14.50
Santeria
$34.00
Havana Rum Punch
$14.50
La Yuma
$15.50
Papas Daiquiri
$13.50
Mimas House Daiquiri
$14.50
Mimas Swirl Daiquiri
$15.50
Mimosa
$8.50
Old Havana Fashion
$15.50
Long Island Iced Tea
$14.50
Paloma
$14.50
Hurricane
$12.50
Sex on the beach
$13.50
Dark and Stormy
$12.00
French Martini
$12.00
Piña Colada Mojito
$16.50
Amaretto Sour
$12.00
Cuba Colada
$15.50+
Miami Vice
$15.00
Havana Mule
$15.50
Mimas House Diquiri Pitcher
$55.00
Frozen
$16.00
Virgin Mojito
$7.00
Old El Salvador Fashion
$15.00
Ron Colon Mojito
$16.00
Ron Colon Cafe Con Leche
$15.00
Sparkling Wine
White Wine
Red Wine
House Red: QUADRUM
$8.00+
Cono Sur ,Pinot Noir
$9.00+
Roca Andina Malbec
$9.00+
Sierra Cantabria, Rioja
$9.00+Out of stock
Calcu Cabernet Franc
$10.00+
Marques De Casa Concha, Cabernet Sauvignon Puente Alto
$12.00+
Paso A Paso , Rioja Tempranillo
$9.00+
Las Rocas, Garnacha
$12.00+Out of stock
Taylor Fladgate Porto
$10.00Out of stock
Senor De Pecina , Rioja
$9.00+
Dreaming Tree Cab Sauv
$9.00+Out of stock
Dreaming Tree Bottle
$33.00Out of stock
Beers
Blue Moon
$5.00
Bud Lt
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Cusquena
$8.00
Corona
$6.00
Daura Damm
$6.00
Dos XX Amber
$5.00Out of stock
Estrella Damm
$6.00
Falls City IPA Hipster
$5.00
Falls City Pale Ale
$5.00
Heineken
$6.00
Kaliber N/A
$5.00
KY Bourbon Barrel
$8.00Out of stock
Mango Habanero
$5.00
Negra Modelo
$6.00
Stella Artois
$5.00
Presidente
$8.00
Victoria
$5.00Out of stock
Xingu
$6.00
Polar
$8.00
Toña
$8.00
Red Stripe
$6.00
Pacifico
$6.00
Palma
$8.00
Aguila
$8.00
Mi Crystal
$8.00
Mi Cristal Fuerte
$8.00Out of stock
Carib
$6.00
Michelada
$6.00
Vodka
Rum
Well Rum / Barton
$9.00+
Appleton Estate
$8.00+
Bacardi
$8.00+
Bacardi 4 year
$9.00+
Bacardi 8 year
$10.00+
Bacardi Gold
$8.00+
Bacardi RSV Limitada
$30.00+
Bounty Spiced
$8.00+
Brugal 1888
$11.00+
Brugal Anejo
$8.00+
Bumbu
$10.00+
Bacardi 10
$12.00+Out of stock
Captain Morgan
$8.00+
Cruzan Guava
$8.00
Cruzan Coconut
$7.50
Cruzan Pineapple
$7.50
Diplomatico Muntuano
$8.00+
Diplomatico Planas
$9.00+
Cadenheads
$20.00+
Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva
$12.00+
El Dorado 12yr
$12.00+
El Dorado 8 year
$9.00+
Flor de Cana Centenario 12yr
$14.00+
Flor de Cana Extra Seco 4yr
$7.00+
Flor de Cana Gran Reserva 7yr
$8.00+
Foursquare 2007
$22.00+Out of stock
Foursquare 2009
$23.00+Out of stock
Goslins Black Seal
$8.00+
Havana Club Anejo
$10.00+
Havana Club Blanco
$8.00+
Kraken Black Spiced
$8.00
Ypioca Cachaca
$10.00
Malibu
$8.00
Matuzalem Anejo
$10.00+
Matuzalen Gran Reserva 15yr
$25.00+
Matuzalen Platino
$8.00
Mount Gay Eclipse
$8.00+
Mount Gay Triple Cask
$9.00+
Mount Gay XO
$14.00+
Myers Dark Rum
$10.00
Oakheart Rum
$8.50
Pampero Aniversario
$12.00
Plantation "2005" Jamaica
$10.00+
Plantation Barbados 5 year
$10.00
Plantation Over-Proof
$9.00
Plantation XO 20 year Aniversario
$15.00
Pyrat XO Reserve
$10.00
Roble Viejo Ultra Anejo
$9.00
Ron Plata Nicaragua
$8.00
Sailor Jerry
$8.00
Santa Teresa 1796
$12.00
Zacapa 23 Year
$15.00+
Zacapa XO Solera Gran Reserva
$25.00
Zaya Viejo
$10.00+
Grander Rye
$16.00Out of stock
Grander 8 Years
$8.00Out of stock
Grander 12 Years
$12.00Out of stock
Grander Trophy
$14.00Out of stock
Oakheart
$8.00
Havana Club Anejo
$10.00
Bacardi 10
$15.00
Plantation 2007
$12.00
Plantaions Pineapple
$9.00
Tequila
Well Tequila
$8.00
Avion Ex Anejo
$35.00Out of stock
Avion Reposado
$15.00+
Avion Silver
$12.00+
Camarena Reposado
$10.00Out of stock
Casa Amigos Blanco
$15.00
Casamigos Añejo
$15.00
Casamigos Mezcal
$15.00
Casamigos Reposado
$17.00
Cazadores Anejo
$17.00
Cazadores Reposado
$9.50Out of stock
Don Julio Blanco
$12.00+
Don Julio Añejo
$16.50
Don Julio 1942
$45.00
El Jimador Blanco
$8.00
El Jimador Anejo
$9.00
Herradura Silver
$14.00
Herradura Repasado
$14.00Out of stock
Herradura Anejo
$14.00
Jose Cuervo Reposado
$8.00
Milagro Anejo
$12.00
Milagro Silver
$10.00
Patron Silver
$14.00
Patron Anejo
$18.00
Patron Reposado
$18.00
Patron Exta Añejo
$24.50
Sauza Reposado
$10.00Out of stock
Corralejo
$9.00Out of stock
Hornitols
$10.00Out of stock
Bourbon/Whiskey
1792 Small
$10.00+
Angels Envy
$14.00+
Angels Envy Rye
$22.00
Basil Hayden
$13.00+
Blade & Bow
$14.00+
Blanton's Single Barrel
$18.00
Bookers
$18.00+
Buffalo Trace
$9.00+
Bulleit
$12.00+
Bulleit Rye
$10.00+
Cooper's Craft
$8.00+
Eagle Rare
$14.00+
EH Taylor
$15.00
Elijah Craig Small
$11.00+
Four Roses Single
$12.00+
Four Roses Small
$13.00+
Angels Envy Cask Strength
$45.00
Jefferson's Reserve
$14.00+
Jim Beam
$8.00
Jim Bean Double Oak
$8.00
Knob Creek
$10.00+
Larceny
$10.00+
Maker's Mark
$10.00+
Michter's Bourbon
$12.00+
Michter’s Rye
$10.00
Old Fo 100
$13.00
Old Fo 86
$10.00+
Old Fo Rye
$12.00+
Old Forester 1910
$14.00
Willet
$9.00+
Knob Creek Rye
$12.00+
Chattanooga Whiskey
$12.00+
Rock Hill Farms Single Barrel
$25.00
Sazerac Rye
$11.00+
Stagg Jr
$18.00Out of stock
Weller 107
$16.00+Out of stock
Weller Special
$13.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00+
Brothers Bond
$10.00
Weller 12
$27.00
Makers Mark FAE -02
$16.50
Pinhook
$9.00
Blue Run Straight
$20.00
Blue Run High Rye
$25.00
Heaven's Door Straight
$11.50
Heaven's Door Double
$13.50
Heaven's Door Rye
$16.00
Scotch
Buchanan's 12
$14.00
Buchanan's 15
$12.00Out of stock
Chivas 12
$10.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
Dewars
$10.00
Glenfiddich 12
$12.00
Glenlivet 12
$12.00
Glenlivet 15
$14.00
Jameson
$8.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$15.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$25.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$14.00
Macallan 12
$14.00
Macallan 15
$33.50
Macallan 18
$65.00
Seagrams 7
$7.00
Gin
Cordials
Cigar
Plasencia Reserva Original
$16.00
Destino Al Siglo
$32.00Out of stock
Cigar Box
$10.00
Rocky Patel
$32.00Out of stock
Hat
$10.00
Arturo Fuente Gran Reserva
$15.00
Cutting Fee
$10.00
Oliva Connecticut
$16.00
Arturo Fuente Exquisitos
$12.00
Oliva Serie V Mid To Full
$25.00
Perdomo 23
$16.00
Caballero ( Light)
$16.00
Villiger Tucker
$18.00Out of stock
My Father
$17.00
Cigar Cutter
$2.99
Cigar Lounge Drinks
Stoli Elit
$15.00
Crystal Head
$12.00
Titos
$9.00+
Grey Goose
$10.00+
Ketel One
$9.00+
Foursquare 2007
$21.50
Woodford Reserve
$12.00+
Woodford Double Oak
$16.00
Angels Envy
$14.00+
Angels Envy Rye
$22.00
Diplomatico Ambassador
$45.00
Mt Gay 1703
$45.00
Flor de Cana Centenario 25 yr
$45.00
Dictador 20 year
$50.00
Flor de Cana Centenario 18year
$14.00
Gearge Bowman Dark Rum
$10.00
Macallan Double Cask 18 year
$45.00
Macallan Double cask 15 year
$25.00
Macallan Classic Cut 2019
$20.00
Balvenie 17 yr. Doublewood
$30.00Out of stock
Balvenie 15 yr. Sherry Cask
$25.00
Balvenie 14 yr. Caribbean
$18.00
Buchanan's 15
$15.00
Kavalan Concertmaster
$14.00
Bowman Brothers Port Finish
$12.00
Castle & Key Restoration Rye
$12.00
Michters US1 Sour Mash
$12.00
Buffalo Trace
$14.00
Old Fo 1870
$12.00
Old Fo 1897
$12.00
Old Fo 1910
$14.00
Old Fo 1920
$15.00
Peerless 108
$15.00
Angels Envy Cask Strenght
$45.00
Fernet
$12.00
Brancamenta
$12.00
Amaro Nonino
$10.00
Romana Sambuca
$10.00
Royal Tokaji
$12.00
Grand Mariner
$14.00
Boomberger 2021
$35.00
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
735 E. Market St., Louisville, KY 40202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Louisville
More near Louisville
Fern Creek
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Highlands- Deer Park
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Old Louisville
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Bardstown Road
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
West Main
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Okolona
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Original Highlands
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
East Main
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.