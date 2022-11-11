Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Bomba

3221 West Armitage Avenue

Chicago, IL 60647

Popular Items

Side of Yellow Rice
Side of Beans
Arroz Con Camarones

Aperitivo / Appetizers

Alcapurria

$1.50

Banana Dumpling

Alcapurria de Yuca

$1.50

Yuca Banana Dumpling

Bacalaitos

$1.50

Cod Fish Fritter

Mofongo con Caldo

$6.95

Plantain Ball w/ Chicken Broth

Orden de Maduros

$2.50

Fried Sweet Plantain

Orden de Tostones

$3.00

Fried Plantain

Pastel

$3.00

Puerto Rican Tamale

Pastelillo de Carne

$1.50

Meat Pie

Pastelillo de Pollo

$1.50

Chicken Meat Pie

Pescado Frito

$3.00

Fried Fish (breaded)

Pinchos de Pollo

$3.00

Chicken-Ka-Bob

Pinchos de Puerco

$3.00

Pork-Ka-Bob

Piononos

$3.50

Stuffed Sweet Plantains

Pollo Frito

$2.50

Fried Chicken (Leg & Thigh)

Relleno de Papa

$1.50

Stuffed Potato

Sorrullos

$1.50

Cornmeal Rolls with Cheese

Mixtas - Bomba Mixes

Option of rice with beans or a salad

Carne Guisada Mixta

$10.95

Beef Stew with option of rice with beans or a salad

Pollo Guisado Mixta

$10.95

Chicken Stew with option of rice with beans or a salad

Pollo Frito Mixta

$10.95

Fried Chicken (Leg & Thigh) with option of rice with beans or a salad

Pollo Empanado Mixta

$10.95

Breaded Chicken with option of rice with beans or a salad

Ensalada de Pollo Empanado Mixta

$10.95

Breaded Chicken Breast Salad with option of rice with beans or a salad

Pastel Mixta

$10.95

Puerto Rican Tamale with option of rice with beans or a salad

Bistec Emcebollado Mixta

$10.95

Steak & onions with option of rice with beans or a salad

Bistec en Salsa Mixta

$11.95

Steak in Sauce with option of rice with beans or a salad

Bistec Empanada Mixta

$11.95

Breaded Steak with option of rice with beans or a salad

Chuletas Fritas Mixta

$11.95

Fried Pork Chips with option of rice with beans or a salad

Chuleta Empanada Mixta

$11.95

Breaded Pork Chop with option of rice with beans or a salad

Lechon Asado Mixta

$10.95

Roast Porkwith option of rice with beans or a salad

Pescado Frito Mixta

$10.95

Fried Fish with option of rice with beans or a salad

Chicharones de Pollo Mixta

$10.95

Fried Chicken Pieces with option of rice with beans or a salad

Cuchi Frito Mixta

$10.95

Pig Ears with option of rice with beans or a salad

Cabrito Mixta (fin de semana/weekend)

$12.00

with option of rice with beans or a salad

Mofongo con Carne Frita Mixta

$11.95

Stuffed Plantain w/ Fried Pork with option of rice with beans or a salad

Mofongo con Chuleta Frita Mixta

$11.95

with option of rice with beans or a salad

Mofongo con Bistec Encebollado Mixta

$11.95

with option of rice with beans or a salad

Carne frita mix

$11.95

Sopas del Dia / Soups of the Day

Sopa de Pollo con Arroz o Fideos

$9.95

Chicken Soup w/ Rice or Noodles

Sopa de Salchichon con Arroz o Fideos

$9.95

P.R. Sausage Soup w/ Rice or Noodles

Sopa de Res con Arroz o Fideos (Al Intante)

$9.95

Beef Soup w/ Rice or Noodles

Sopa de Camarones (Al Intante)

$10.95

Shrimp Soup

Sopa de Modongo (Fin de Samana/Weekend)

$9.95

Pig Stripe Soup w/ P.R. Vegetables

Mariscos / Seafood

Ensalada de Camarones

$13.95

Shrimp Salad w/ Rice

Ensalada de Pulpo y Camarones

$15.95

Octopus & Shrimp Salad w/ Rice

Ensalada de Pulpo

$13.95

Octopus Salad w/ Fried Plantains

Mofongo con Camarones al ajillo

$15.95

Stuffed Plantain ball w/ garlic shrimp

Mofongo con Camarones en salsa

$15.95

Stuffed Plantain w/ Fried Pork w/ Shrimp Sauce

Verdura con Bacalao Encebollado (Intante)

$11.95

P.R. Vegetables w/ Cod Fish in onions

Verdura con Bacalao en Salsa

$11.95

P.R. Vegetables w/ Cod Fish in sauce

Arroz Con Camarones

$13.95

Especiales / Specials

Mofongo con Caldo

$6.95

Plantain Ball w/ Chicken broth

Ensalada de Pulpo y Camaron con Tostones

$15.95

Shrimp & Octopus Salad w/ Fried Plantains

Bistec Empanado con Arroz Blanco y Habichuelas

$12.95

Breaded Steak w/ White Rice & Beans

Mofongo con Camarones en Salsa y Ensalada

$15.95

Stuffed Plantain w/ Shrimp in sauce with Salad

Jibarita (de Maduro)

$8.95

Sweet Plantain Sandwich

Ensalada de Pollo Empanado

$11.95

Breaded Chicken Breast Salad

Pollo Encebollado con Arroz Blanco y Habichuelas o Ensalada

$11.95

Chicken Breast w/ onions, White Rice & Beans or Salad

Chicharones de Pollo con arroz Gandules y Ensalada

$9.95

Mofongo con Chicharones de Pollo

$9.95

Chuleta En Salsa con Arroz Blanco y Habichuelas

$11.95

Bistec en Salsa con Arroz Blanco y Habichuelas

$11.95

Camarones al Ajillo con Tostones

$13.95

Sides

Side of Yellow Rice

$3.00+

Side of White Rice

$3.00+

Side of Beans

$3.00+

Side of Carne Guisada

$3.00+

Side of Pollo Guisada

$6.00+

Side of Cuchifrito

$3.00+

Side of Guineo

$1.25

Postres / Pastries

Flan

$3.00

Budin

$3.00

Pastelillos de Guayaba

$3.00

Bebidas y Refrescos del Pais / Drinks

Coca-Cola

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Pepsi Cola

$1.50

Diet Pepsi Cola

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Coco Rico

$1.50

Crush de Uva

$1.50

Crush de Naranja

$1.50

Brisk Tea

$1.50

Malta

$2.00

Kola Champagne

$1.75

Water

$1.00

Homemade Lemonade - Chica/Medium

$2.50

Homemade Lemonade - Grande/Large

$3.50

Refrescos de Parcha - Chica/Medium

$2.50

Refrescos de Parcha - Grande/Large

$3.50

Coffee / Cafe Caliente - Chica/Medium

$1.25

Coffee / Cafe Caliente - Grande/Large

$2.00

Horchata MD

$2.50

Horchata LG

$3.50

Weekend Specials

Includes rice with beans or a salad

Carne Guisada

$10.95

Beef Stew

Pollo Guisado

$10.95

Chicken Stew

Pollo Frito

$10.95

Fried Chicken (Leg & Thigh)

Pollo Emcebollado

$10.95

Chicken & Onions