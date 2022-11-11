La Bomba
3221 West Armitage Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
Popular Items
Aperitivo / Appetizers
Alcapurria
Banana Dumpling
Alcapurria de Yuca
Yuca Banana Dumpling
Bacalaitos
Cod Fish Fritter
Mofongo con Caldo
Plantain Ball w/ Chicken Broth
Orden de Maduros
Fried Sweet Plantain
Orden de Tostones
Fried Plantain
Pastel
Puerto Rican Tamale
Pastelillo de Carne
Meat Pie
Pastelillo de Pollo
Chicken Meat Pie
Pescado Frito
Fried Fish (breaded)
Pinchos de Pollo
Chicken-Ka-Bob
Pinchos de Puerco
Pork-Ka-Bob
Piononos
Stuffed Sweet Plantains
Pollo Frito
Fried Chicken (Leg & Thigh)
Relleno de Papa
Stuffed Potato
Sorrullos
Cornmeal Rolls with Cheese
Mixtas - Bomba Mixes
Carne Guisada Mixta
Beef Stew with option of rice with beans or a salad
Pollo Guisado Mixta
Chicken Stew with option of rice with beans or a salad
Pollo Frito Mixta
Fried Chicken (Leg & Thigh) with option of rice with beans or a salad
Pollo Empanado Mixta
Breaded Chicken with option of rice with beans or a salad
Ensalada de Pollo Empanado Mixta
Breaded Chicken Breast Salad with option of rice with beans or a salad
Pastel Mixta
Puerto Rican Tamale with option of rice with beans or a salad
Bistec Emcebollado Mixta
Steak & onions with option of rice with beans or a salad
Bistec en Salsa Mixta
Steak in Sauce with option of rice with beans or a salad
Bistec Empanada Mixta
Breaded Steak with option of rice with beans or a salad
Chuletas Fritas Mixta
Fried Pork Chips with option of rice with beans or a salad
Chuleta Empanada Mixta
Breaded Pork Chop with option of rice with beans or a salad
Lechon Asado Mixta
Roast Porkwith option of rice with beans or a salad
Pescado Frito Mixta
Fried Fish with option of rice with beans or a salad
Chicharones de Pollo Mixta
Fried Chicken Pieces with option of rice with beans or a salad
Cuchi Frito Mixta
Pig Ears with option of rice with beans or a salad
Cabrito Mixta (fin de semana/weekend)
with option of rice with beans or a salad
Mofongo con Carne Frita Mixta
Stuffed Plantain w/ Fried Pork with option of rice with beans or a salad
Mofongo con Chuleta Frita Mixta
with option of rice with beans or a salad
Mofongo con Bistec Encebollado Mixta
with option of rice with beans or a salad
Carne frita mix
Sopas del Dia / Soups of the Day
Sopa de Pollo con Arroz o Fideos
Chicken Soup w/ Rice or Noodles
Sopa de Salchichon con Arroz o Fideos
P.R. Sausage Soup w/ Rice or Noodles
Sopa de Res con Arroz o Fideos (Al Intante)
Beef Soup w/ Rice or Noodles
Sopa de Camarones (Al Intante)
Shrimp Soup
Sopa de Modongo (Fin de Samana/Weekend)
Pig Stripe Soup w/ P.R. Vegetables
Mariscos / Seafood
Ensalada de Camarones
Shrimp Salad w/ Rice
Ensalada de Pulpo y Camarones
Octopus & Shrimp Salad w/ Rice
Ensalada de Pulpo
Octopus Salad w/ Fried Plantains
Mofongo con Camarones al ajillo
Stuffed Plantain ball w/ garlic shrimp
Mofongo con Camarones en salsa
Stuffed Plantain w/ Fried Pork w/ Shrimp Sauce
Verdura con Bacalao Encebollado (Intante)
P.R. Vegetables w/ Cod Fish in onions
Verdura con Bacalao en Salsa
P.R. Vegetables w/ Cod Fish in sauce
Arroz Con Camarones
Especiales / Specials
Mofongo con Caldo
Plantain Ball w/ Chicken broth
Ensalada de Pulpo y Camaron con Tostones
Shrimp & Octopus Salad w/ Fried Plantains
Bistec Empanado con Arroz Blanco y Habichuelas
Breaded Steak w/ White Rice & Beans
Mofongo con Camarones en Salsa y Ensalada
Stuffed Plantain w/ Shrimp in sauce with Salad
Jibarita (de Maduro)
Sweet Plantain Sandwich
Ensalada de Pollo Empanado
Breaded Chicken Breast Salad
Pollo Encebollado con Arroz Blanco y Habichuelas o Ensalada
Chicken Breast w/ onions, White Rice & Beans or Salad