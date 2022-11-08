Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Brasa 124 Broadway

124 Broadway

Somerville, MA 02145

Roasted Chicken
Caesar
Chuleta

Empezar

Caesar

Caesar

$14.00

romaine, traditional caesar dressing, parmesan

Scallop Ceviche

$19.00

Wasabi, green apple, celery root, mint+lime

Octopus

$25.00
Tamal

Tamal

$18.00

black bean, eggplant caponata, queso fresco, crema

Shrimp Adobo Tostada

$18.00

Side Of Chips

$2.50

Gazpacho

$10.00Out of stock

Platos Fuertes

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$25.00

Pumpkin butter, oaxaca cheese, charred onion, kabocha squash+red pepper hash, poblano creama

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$32.00

Meyer lemon jus, spring English peas, sweet corn, pea tendrils, salsa macha, nixtamalized grits, parm

Grillled Steak

Grillled Steak

$38.00

Grilled bavette steak, fingerling potatoes, green asparagus, chipotle hollandaise, gooseberry pico de gallo

Bronzino

Bronzino

$50.00

wood roasted whole fish, cucumber, wild watercress, tomatillo salsa verde

Chuleta

Chuleta

$34.00

Coffee rubbed Berkshire pork chop, parsnip purée, Swiss chard, pasilla molasses vinaigrette

La Brasa Burger

$19.00

Sides

Elote

$12.00

Mexican street corn, wood fire grilled, chipotle aioli, cotija, basil+lime

Loaded sweet potato

$11.00

Fire roasted, goat cheese, pistachio+walnuts, honey vinaigrette

Frijoles negros

$4.00

Heirloom mexican black beans

Heirloom corn tortillas

$5.00

Made to order

Fried Rice

$12.00

Postres

Chocolate Cake

$12.00
flan

flan

$14.00
Tres Leches panna cotta

Tres Leches panna cotta

$12.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Snacks

Chicken Flauta

$5.00

Deviled Eggs

$4.00

Chips And Guacamole

$14.00

Rosted Oysters

$4.00

Taco De Cochinita Pibil

$6.00

Toasted Peanuts

$4.00

Oysters Happy Hour

$2.00

Hoodies/T Shirts

Hoodies

Hoodies

$65.00
T Shirts

T Shirts

$35.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The heart of La Brasa is the wood on which this food will be cooked. Most people associate the smells of a wood-burning stove and an open fire with family, friends, and community – the backyard barbecue or camp-side fire, the hearth in the home, conversations and good food enjoyed while relaxed and at ease. At La Brasa, the goal is to produce a top-tier, casual culinary experience that recalls these same feelings – a place to dine among neighbors with food that reminds us from where we came and at the same time takes us to new and far-off places.

Location

124 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02145

Directions

