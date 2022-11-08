La Brasa 124 Broadway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
The heart of La Brasa is the wood on which this food will be cooked. Most people associate the smells of a wood-burning stove and an open fire with family, friends, and community – the backyard barbecue or camp-side fire, the hearth in the home, conversations and good food enjoyed while relaxed and at ease. At La Brasa, the goal is to produce a top-tier, casual culinary experience that recalls these same feelings – a place to dine among neighbors with food that reminds us from where we came and at the same time takes us to new and far-off places.
Location
124 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02145
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Smoke Shop - Somerville - 325 Assembly Row
No Reviews
325 Assembly Row Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurant
Style Cafe - Somerville - 60 Middlesex Ave
4.4 • 144
60 Middlesex Ave Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Somerville
Ball Square Cafe and Breakfast - Somerville
4.5 • 2,544
708 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurant