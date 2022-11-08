La Brasa 124 Broadway

Restaurant info

The heart of La Brasa is the wood on which this food will be cooked. Most people associate the smells of a wood-burning stove and an open fire with family, friends, and community – the backyard barbecue or camp-side fire, the hearth in the home, conversations and good food enjoyed while relaxed and at ease. At La Brasa, the goal is to produce a top-tier, casual culinary experience that recalls these same feelings – a place to dine among neighbors with food that reminds us from where we came and at the same time takes us to new and far-off places.