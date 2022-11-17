Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Buena Empanada Online Order & Takeout

1309 5th St NE

Washington, DC 20002

Argentinian Empanadas

Authentic Argentinian Empanadas, prepared fresh and baked to a golden and flakey pastry!
Sausage (Argentinian Chorizo)

Sausage (Argentinian Chorizo)

$6.00

Sausage Empanada is Chorizo in Argentina! Filled with a blend of Italian Sweet & Hot Sausage mix with just a little heat! It's a classic!

Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$6.00

Beef Empanada- Beef, whole eggs, onions, potatoes, garlic, and spices. A true Argentinian delight prepared in the traditional way.

Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$6.00

Chicken Empanada-Roasted Chicken, red, yellow and orange bell peppers, onions, garlic and spices. This is a wonderful and sweet tasting empanada for all to enjoy!

Ham & Cheese Empanada

Ham & Cheese Empanada

$6.00

Ham and Three Cheese Empanada- Lean ham, Pecorino-Romano, Provolone, and Mozzarella cheeses. We call it “ Jamón y Queso” in Argentina!

Spinach & Feta Empanada

Spinach & Feta Empanada

$6.00

Spinach, feta cheese, onion, garlic, and spices

Sweet Corn Empanada

Sweet Corn Empanada

$6.00

Sweet Corn Empanada is an Argentinean specialty! Filled with yellow sweet corn, bell peppers, green onions, provolone and pecorino-romano cheeses. A vegetarian delight!

Breakfast

$8.00

Cheese Empanada

$6.00
3 Empanada Combo

3 Empanada Combo

$17.00

Select 3 of your favorite Empanadas and enjoy the "La Buena" Lovers discount!

6 Empanada Combo

6 Empanada Combo

$28.00

Select 6 of your favorite Empanadas and enjoy the "La Buena" Lovers discount!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location

1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002

