La Burguesia 3005 NE 2Nd Ave

3005 NE 2Nd Ave

Miami, FL 33137

Hamburgers

HM - Sencilla

HM - Sencilla

$15.00

Burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sauces (hamburguesa con queso, lechuga, tomate, salsas)

HM - Doble

HM - Doble

$17.00

Double Burger with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sauces (Doble carne con queso, tocineta, lechuga, tomate, salsas)

HM - Hawaiana

$15.75

Burger with cheese, pineapple, lettuce, tomato, sauces (hamburguesa con queso, rodaja de pina, lechuga, tomate, salsas)

HM - de Pollo

$13.75

Chicken Breast Burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sauces (hamburguesa de pechuga de pollo con queso, lechuga, tomate, salsas)

HM - La Burguesia

HM - La Burguesia

$19.50

Burger with shredded Beef & Chicken , cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sauces (Hamburguesa con carne y pollo desmechado, queso, tocineta, lechuga, tomate, salsas)

Hot Dogs

Perro Sencillo

$9.50

Hot Dog, cheese, crushed potato chips, 1 quail eggs, sauces (salchicha, queso, papitas chips, ` huevito de codorniz, salsas)

Perro Doble

$12.50

Double Hot Dog, cheese, crushed potato chips, 1 quail eggs, sauces (Doble salchicha, queso, papitas chips, 1 huevito de codorniz, salsas)

Perro Hawaiano

$10.50

Hot Dog, cheese, pineapple, crushed potato chips, 1 quail eggs, sauces (salchicha, queso, pina, papitas chips, 1 huevito de codorniz, salsas)

Perro La Burguesia

Perro La Burguesia

$14.00

Double Hot Dog, cheese, bacon, crushed potato chips, melted cheese, 2 quail eggs, sauces (Doble salchicha, queso, papitas chips, queso gratinado, 2 huevitos de codorniz, salsas)

Combo Burgers

Combo HM Sencilla

$18.50

Burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sauces (hamburguesa con queso, lechuga, tomate, salsas) con Papas y soda

Combo HM Doble

Combo HM Doble

$20.50

Double Burger with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sauces (Doble carne con queso, tocineta, lechuga, tomate, salsas) con Papas y soda

Combo HM Hawaiana

$19.50

Burger with cheese, pineapple, lettuce, tomato, sauces (hamburguesa con queso, rodaja de pina, lechuga, tomate, salsas) con Papas y soda

Combo HM de Pollo

$16.50

Chicken Breast Burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sauces (hamburguesa de pechuga de pollo con queso, lechuga, tomate, salsas) con Papas y soda

Combo HM La Burguesia

Combo HM La Burguesia

$23.50

Burger with shredded Beef & Chicken , cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sauces (Hamburguesa con carne y pollo desmechado, queso, tocineta, lechuga, tomate, salsas) con Papas y soda

Combo Hot Dogs

Combo Perro Sencillo

$13.75

Hot Dog, cheese, crushed potato chips, 1 quail eggs, sauces (salchicha, queso, papitas chips, 1 huevito de codorniz, salsas) con Papas y soda

Combo Perro Doble

$15.75

Double Hot Dog, cheese, crushed potato chips, 1 quail eggs, sauces (Doble salchicha, queso, papitas chips, 1 huevito de codorniz, salsas) con Papas y soda

Combo Perro Hawaiano

$14.75

Hot Dog, cheese, pineapple, crushed potato chips, 1 quail eggs, sauces (salchicha, queso, pina, papitas chips, 1 huevito de codorniz, salsas) con Papas y soda

Combo Perro La Burguesia

Combo Perro La Burguesia

$17.75

Double Hot Dog, cheese, bacon, crushed potato chips, melted cheese, 2 quail eggs, sauces (Doble salchicha, queso, papitas chips, queso gratinado, 2 huevitos de codorniz, salsas) con Papas y soda

Arepa Burger

Arepa Burger Sencilla

$11.50

Burger con arepa, cheese, crushed potato chips, lettuce, tomato, sauces (Hamburguesa, queso, papitas chips, lechuga, tomate, salsas)

Arepa Burger Hawaina

$12.50

Burger con arepa, cheese, pineapple slice, crushed potato chips, lettuce, tomato, sauces (Hamburguesa, queso, rodaja de pina, papitas chips, lechuga, tomate, salsas)

Arepa Burger La Burguesia

Arepa Burger La Burguesia

$16.00

Burger with shredded beef & chicken on corn arepa, cheese, bacon, crushed potato chips, lettuce, tomato, salsas (Hamburguesa con carne y pollo desmechado en una arepa, queso, tocineta, lechuga, tomate, salsas

Chuzos Desgranados

CD - Carne

CD - Carne

$17.50

Beef, Sweet Corn, lettuce, crushed potato chips, cheese, sauces (Maicitis, lechuga, papitas chips, queso, salsas)

CD - Pollo

$16.50

Chicken, Sweet Corn, lettuce, crushed potato chips, cheese, sauces (Maicitis, lechuga, papitas chips, queso, salsas)

CD - Mixto

$18.50

Beef, Chicken, Sweet Corn, lettuce, crushed potato chips, cheese, sauces (Maicitis, lechuga, papitas chips, queso, salsas)

Patacones

Patacon de Carne

$15.50

Whole green plaintain, shredded beef, cheese (Platano verde, carne desmechada, queso)

Patacon de Pollo

$13.50

Whole green plaintain, shredded chicken, cheese (Platano verde, pollo desmechado, queso)

Patacon Mixto

Patacon Mixto

$16.50

Whole green plaintain, shredded beef & chicken, cheese (Platano verde, carne y pollo desmechada, queso)

Patacon La Burguesia

$19.50

Whole green plaintain, cheese, shredded beef & chicken, melted cheese, bacon (Platano verde, queso, carne y pollo desmechada, tocineta, queso gratinado)

Cholaos

Cholao la Burguesia

Cholao la Burguesia

$11.50

Granizado de Mango Biche

$8.50
Ceviche de Mango

Ceviche de Mango

$8.50

Ensalada De Frutas

$15.00

Salchipapas

Salchipapa

$8.00

French fries with beef sausage (salchicha, papas fritas y soda)

Natural Juices

Limonada Granizada

$6.00
Jugo de Mora

Jugo de Mora

$6.00

Jugo de Mango

$6.00

Jugo de Maracuya

$6.00

Jugo de Fresa

$6.00

Beverages

Coke Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Colombiana

$3.00

Manzana

$3.00

Uva

$3.75

Naranja

$3.75

Pony Malta

$3.75

Botella de agua

$2.00

Agua con gas

$3.00

Kids Menu

Mini Hamburguesa

$10.50

Burger with cheese, served with fries and soda ( hamburguesa con queso, servida con papas fritas y soda)

Mini Perro

$9.00

Plain Hot Dog with cheese, served with fries and soda (salchicha con queso, servida con papas fritas y soda)

Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

6 chicken nuggets served with fries and soda (6 piezas de pollo servida con papas fritas y soda)

Salchipapa

$8.00

French fries with beef sausage (salchicha, papas fritas y soda)

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

3005 NE 2Nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137

