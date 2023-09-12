Burritos

East LA

East LA

$14.00

Carne asada or chicken tinga, jack cheese, pico de gallo, lime rice, black beans

Mid-City

Mid-City

$15.00

Fried chicken tenders, Valentina-Caesar slaw, lime rice, black beans

San Fernando

San Fernando

$14.00

Chorizo, scrambled egg, queso fresco, tater tots, pico de gallo, and refried beans.

Highland Park

Highland Park

$15.00

Chile verde carnitas, chicharron, pico de gallo, mojo sauce, lime rice, black beans

Montebello

Montebello

$15.00

Carne asada “fajitas”, tater tots, pico de gallo, mojo sauce, lime rice, black beans

Hollywood

Hollywood

$16.00

Cuban pork, ham, Jack cheese, pickles, pico de gallo, mojo sauce, lime rice.

Filipinotown

Filipinotown

$14.00

Chicken adobo, chile puya aioli, crispy onions, pickled onions, lime rice, black beans

KTown

KTown

$17.00Out of stock

Grilled shrimp AND carne asada, Jack cheese, kimchi pico de gallo, lime rice, black beans

Malibu

Malibu

$15.00

Beer battered Alaskan cod, citrus slaw, chipotle aioli, lime rice, black beans, tortilla negra

Santa Monica

Santa Monica

$16.00

Beer battered shrimp, citrus slaw, chipotle aioli, lime rice, black beans, tortilla negra

Pasadena

Pasadena

$15.00

Chile relleno, pepper Jack, pico de gallo, poblano crema, lime rice, black beans

Silverlake

Silverlake

$14.00

Roasted cauliflower, pico de gallo, poblano crema, rice, black beans

Culver City

$12.00

Chorizo refried beans or black beans and jack cheese

Signature Dishes

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$15.00

black beans, poblano crema, queso fresco, chicharron

Pozole Verde

Pozole Verde

$13.00

farm chicken stewed in green chile broth with hominy and the fixins

Bowls

East LA Bowl

East LA Bowl

$16.00

Mid-City Bowl

$17.00

San Fernando Bowl

$16.00
Highland Park Bowl

Highland Park Bowl

$17.00
Montebello Bowl

Montebello Bowl

$17.00

Hollywood Bowl

$18.00

Filipinotown Bowl

$16.00

KTown Bowl

$19.00Out of stock

Malibu Bowl

$17.00

Santa Monica Bowl

$18.00

Pasadena Bowl

$17.00
Silverlake Bowl

Silverlake Bowl

$16.00

Culver City Bowl

$14.00

Beverages

Canned Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$4.00
Frozen Mangonada

Frozen Mangonada

$7.00
Frozen Hibiscus Punch

Frozen Hibiscus Punch

$7.00

Bottled Coke

$4.00

Chips, Salsa and Guacamole

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

includes 1 x 4 oz salsa

Chips and Guacamole

Chips and Guacamole

$9.00
Additional Mild Salsa

Additional Mild Salsa

$2.00
Additional Spicy Salsa

Additional Spicy Salsa

$2.00