La Cabana Latin Grill 7116 S. DIXIE HWY

1,246 Reviews

$$

7116 S. DIXIE HWY

West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Fajitas
Birria Quesa Tacos
Quesadilla

Appetizer

La Cabana Guacamole

$9.99

Fresh chunks of avocado with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, & fresh lime juice

Bean dip

$8.99

Refried beans topped with cheese, garnished with sour cream, Pico de Gallo, and jalapeños.

Chip and Salsa

$4.99

Queso Dip

$7.99

white cheese dip, served with chips

Quesadilla

$7.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, your choice of meat, served with sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Nachos

$13.99

corn tortilla chips topped with beans, your choice of meat. w/ cheese, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Mexican Corn on the Cob

$5.99

Mexican street corn on the cub with queso fresco, mayo, lime and chili powder.

Flautas Appetizer (three)

$9.99

Three crispy rolled tacos stuffed with meat & cheese,topped with green or red sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream y queso fresco. Chicken or Pulled pork or Shredded beef.

Tostones Rellenos

$11.99

Green crispy Plantains filled with your choice of meat. topped with pico and cheese

Cocktail de Camarones

$15.99

Fish Ceviche

$16.99

Chunks of fish cured in lime juice. with red onions and cilantro served wih chips

Fish and Shrimp Ceviche

$17.99

Aguacate Relleno

$12.99

Avocados filled with shrimp, cilantro, and onions in a savory lime juice.

Masitas Appetizer

$12.00

Fried yuca con mojo

$5.99

Three Empanadas

$10.50

Soups

Chicken Soup Bowl

$5.99

Chicken soup with veggies & nooddles

Caldo de Res

$13.99

Homemade beef shanks with bones soup, with potatoes, chayote, corn, carrots garnished with cilantro

Caldo Siete Mares

$21.99

Seafood soup made to order, with shimps, scallops, fish, clams, mussels, calamari and crab, served with rice and tortillas

Seafood

Camarones

$18.99

Shrimp cooked to your choice served with your choice of rice, beans and salad or plantains.

Grilled Fish Fillet

$15.99

Swai Fish Fillet cooked to your choice. Served with rice, beans and plantains or salad.

Pargo Frito small

$24.99

Whole Red Snapper Deep Fried. served with rice, beans and plantains or salad.

Pargo Frito Large

$34.99

Whole Red Snapper Deep Fried. served with rice, beans and plantains or salad.

Mexican Dishes

Birria Quesa Tacos

$13.99

Three crispy, cheese taos with cilantro, onions and cheese. served with his consome for dipping.

Birria Taco Plate

$15.99

Birria Quesadilla

$13.99

Tender beef and cheese in a lightly crispy flour tortilla. Served with consome for dipping.

Birria Ramen

$13.99

Tender Shredded Beef and Ramen Noodles in a rich broth, topped with cilantro and Onions.. add jalapenos if is requested spicy.

Carne Asada

$20.99

Thick Grilled Steak. served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Steak a la Mexicana

$20.99

Sauteed grilled steak with tomatoes, jalapenos and ornions, served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico, sour cream and guacamole.

Molcajete

$38.99

8 oz Grilled steak, 6 grilled shrimps, 8 oz of grilled chicken breast, jalapeno and a sausage. served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Fajitas

$14.99

sauteed peppers, onions and your choice of meat. served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas

Chile relleno plate

$13.99

One poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, topped with salsa. served with rice, beans and lettuce, pico gallo and sour cream.

Burrito

$12.99

Your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream wrapped in a large tortilla.

Chimichanga plate

$13.99

Deep fried burrito with your choice of meat and cheese inside. served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico and sour cream.

Enchiladas plate

$13.99

Three rolled corn tortilla with your choice of meat. topped with green or red sauce and cheese. served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico and sour cream

Wet Burrito

$13.99

Your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream wrapped in a large tortilla. smothered with green or red sauce topped with cheese.

Taco Salad

$13.99

Crispy flour tortilla shell. Topped with your choice of meat, black beans. Served w/lettuce, cheese, pico, sour cream and guacamole.

Mexican Bowl

$13.99

Bowl with your choice of meat, with rice, beans, lettuce, pico gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Flautas Plate

$11.99

Three crispy rolled tacos stuffed with meat and cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream and green or red salsa.

Tamal Plate

$13.99

Two homemade chicken or pork in a corn husk served with green or red sauce. served w/ rice, beans, lettuce, pico and sour cream.

Taco Plate

$14.99

three Corn soft or hard shell with your choice of meat. topped w/ pico de gallo and cheese. served with rice and beans.

Chilaquiles

$13.99

Crispy corn tortilla layered with green or red sauce. Served with your choice of meat, refried beans, sour cream, cilantro, onions and queso fresco.

California Burrito

$14.99

French fries, and your choice of meat grilled steak, or grilled chicken, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese dip inside wrapped in a large tortilla

Antojitos

Two tostadas

$11.00

Crispy flat tortilla topped with refried beans, choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

Order of Three tacos

$10.50

Served in a soft corn tortilla or hard shell topped with your choice of meat, cilantro and onions, or pico de gallo and cheese.

Cuban Dishes

Ropa Vieja

$15.99

Shredded beef dish cooked with wine and tomato sauce. green and red bell peppers and onions.

Picadillo

$13.99

Ground beef cooked with onions, peppers, olives and tomatoes sauce. served with rice, beans and platains or salad

Pollo Plancha

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Breast marinated with Cuban Mojo.

Vaca Frita

$15.99

Shredded beef grilled with onions, wine and Cuban Mojo.

Lechon Azado

$15.99

Pulled Pork marinated with Cuban Mojo, topped with onions.

Mar y Tierra

$25.99

Grilled Steak specially marinated. Served with chimichurri sauce, topped with Grilled Shrimps.

Palomilla

$15.99

Marinated grilled thin top round steak, topped with grilled onions.

Pollo Empanizado

$16.99

Boneless chicken breast hand breaded and deep fried.

Milanesa de Pollo

$18.99

Marinated boneless chicken breast, hand breaded and deep fried. topped with our homemade tomato sauce, ham and mozzarella cheese.

Masitas

$15.99

A classic Cuban dish, Tender cubed pork chunks. Marinated with Cuban spices and mojo sauce. fried and topped with sauteed onions. Served with rice, beans and your choice of plantains or yuca or salad.

Churrasco

$20.99

Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$9.99

A tasty Combination of ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese, dill pickles and mustard in a cuban bread tosted.

Pan Con Bisteck

$9.99

Grilled thin palomilla steak, marinated in mojo sauce with grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and cheese in a cuban bread toasted.

Pan Con Pollo

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast marinated with Cuban Mojo, with grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and cheese in a Cuban bread toasted.

Pan Con Lechon

$8.99

Pulled and grilled roasted Pork and onions with our special Cuban Mojo, topped with onions in a cuban bread toasted.

Milanesa Sandwich

$11.99

Boneless hand breaded chicken breast with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo and cheese in a toasted cuban bread.

kids menu

Cheese quesadilla kids

$7.99

Cheese quesadilla served with refried beans, yellow rice and sour cream.

chicken quesadilla kids

$7.99

Burrito kids

$7.99

Your choice of ground beef or chicken, with rice, beans and cheese inside. sour cream on the side

Chicken nuggets and fries

$6.99

Kids Taco Plate

$7.99

One taco soft corn or hard shell with your choice of meat, chicken or ground beef, topped with cheese only. Served with rice and beans.

dessert

Flan

$6.99

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Sopapillas with Ice cream

$6.99

Churros

$6.99

Cascos de Guava and Cream Cheese

$5.99

Side Orders

Side Rice

$3.00

Side of beans

$3.00

Side of french fries

$3.50

Side Sour Cream 4 oz

$3.00

Side Guacamole 4 oz

$4.99

Side of Green Plantains/ Tostones

$5.50

Side of Sweet Plantains/ Maduros

$4.50

Tamal a la Carta

$4.50

Chile relleno a la Carta

$9.99

Side Avocado slices

$2.50

Side of Flour tortilla

$2.00

Side of Corn tortilla

$2.00

Side Jalapeno toreados

$2.00

Cuban Bread Toasted

$2.50

Yuca Hervida

$5.99

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Three scrambled eggs with your choice of meat and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream.

Breakfast Tacos

Three tacos with scrambled eggs with your choice of bacon, or Ham or chorizo. topped with cheese in a flour or corn tortilla.

Three Breakfast tacos

$9.99

Scrambled eggs with your choice of meat. served with cheese on top

Desayuno Campesino

Two eggs any style. served with sausage, sweet plantain, avocado, beans and your choice of Cuban bread toasted or tortillas.

Desayuno Campesino

$13.99

Two eggs any style. Served with sausage, sweet plantains, avocado, beans and your choice of cuban bread toasted or tortillas

American Traditional

Two eggs any style, your choice of Bacon or Sausage Links. Served with hash browns and your choice of French toast or Waffle or Cuban Bread Toasted.

American Traditional

$11.99

Two eggs any style served with your choice of meat, hash browns and your choice of cuban bread toasted, waffle or french toast.

Huevos Rancheros

Two eggs topped with our homemade ranchero sauce. Served with yellow rice, refried beans and tortillas or Cuban bread toast.

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

Two eggs topped with our homemade ranchero sauce. served with refried beans and tortillas.

Breakfast Quesadilla

Scrambled eggs, with your choice of bacon or sausage or veggies and cheese on a crispy flour tortilla.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.99

Three scrambled eggs with your choice of meat and cheese in a flour tortilla grilled. served with sour cream.

Chilaquiles

Crispy corn tortilla layered with green or red sauce. Served with two eggs any styles, refried beans. topped with queso fresco.

Bkfast Chilaquiles

$11.99

Crispy Corn tortilla layered with our homemade green or red sauce. served with two eggs any style, with sour cream, refried beans, cilantro and onions.

Breakfast Chimichanga de Chorizo

Breakfast Chorizo Chimichanga

$11.99

Three scrambled eggs with Mexican Sausage, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and cheese wrapped in flour tortilla and deep fried. served with sour cream and refried beans.

Steak and Eggs

8 oz. Grilled Steak. Served with two eggs, hash browns and Cuban bread toasted.

Steak and Egss

$20.99

8 oz. Grilled Steak. Served with two eggs any style, hash browns and cuban bread toasted.

Omelet

Omelett

$10.99

omelet filled with your choice of meat. Served with Hash brown and cuban bread toasted.

Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon, Eggs and cheese

$7.99

Ham, Eggs and Cheese

$7.99

Breakfast side orders

Eggs

$3.00

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage links

$3.00

Cuban bread toasted

$2.50

French toast

$5.95

Waffle

$5.95

Hash browns

$3.00
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Mexican and Cuban Restaurant.

7116 S. DIXIE HWY, West Palm Beach, FL 33405

