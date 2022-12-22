- Home
La CABAÑA MEX GRILL
310 E Main st
Radford, VA 24141
Popular Items
Appetizers
Nachos
Nachos
Chose your Nachos. Cheese, Ground beef, Shredded Ck, Grilled Steak. or Grilled Ck
Nachos supreme
Tortilla chips covered with beef, Shredded chicken, beans and cheese dip. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Nachos Fiesta
Your choice of Shredded chicken or ground beef topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and Jalapeños
Beens Nachos
Nachos fajita.
Tortilla chips with your Choice of Grill Chicken, Steak, Mixto or Texanos, Green and Red peppers and onions topped with cheese dip.
Lunch Specials
Lunch #1
Soft Chile Relleno and grounded beef Taco. Topped with green chili sauce. Served with rice and beans
Lunch #2
Hard beef taco and Chicken quesadilla Served with rice and beans.
Lunch #3
Ground Beef Burrito and Pork filled tamale topped with green chili sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Lunch #4
1 Chicken Burrito Topped With Green Chili. 1 Hard Shell Chicken Taco. Served with Rice & Beans
Lunch #5
1 Chicken Chimichanga topped with Cheese Dip, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
Lunch #6
1 Chicken Burrito Topped with green chili. 1 cheese enchilada with red salsa. Served with rice and beans.
Lunch #7
1 Enchilada Rajas Topped with jalapeno cream salsa. 1 Chicken enchilada with red salsa. Served with rice and beans.
Lunch #8
2 Enchiladas with your choice of Ground Beef, Chicken or cheese topped with red salsa. Served with rice and beans.
Lunch Fajitas Burrito # 9
Your choice of Steak or Chicken fajitas style burrito topped with cheese dip. Served with Rice Or Beans.
Lunch Fajitas #10
Lunch Style Fajitas, your choice of chicken or steak smothered with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with flour tortillas, salad, rice and beans.
Lunch Fajitas Mixed
Chicken and Steak Lunch Style Fajitas smothered with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with flour tortillas, salad, rice and beans.
Lunch Vallarta Chicken
Chicken Smothered with Grilled mushroom & Onions Topped with Cheese Dip. Served with Rice & Beans
Lunch Vallarta Steak
Steak Smothered with Grilled Mushrooms & Onions Topped with Cheese Dip. Served with Rice & Beans
Arroz Con Pollo
Arroz Con Pollo
Chicken and Rice with 3 veggies of your choice. add more for an extra cost.
Arroz Con Steak
Rice and Steak with 3 veggies of your choice. add more for an extra cost.
Arroz Con Shrimp
Rice and Shrimp with 3 veggies of your choice. add more for an extra cost.
Arroz Texano
Rice, Chicken, Steak and Shrimp with 3 veggies of your choice. add more for an extra cost.
Burritos
Super Burito
Giant Flour Tortilla, With your Choice of Grilled Chicken or Steak , Rice beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo. Topped with White Cheese Sauce.
Special Burrito
Giant flour tortilla filled with ground beef, rice and beans inside. Topped with homemade green chili and cheese, letttuce and tomato.
Fajitas Burrito
Fajita Burrito with Red and Green bell peppers and onions. Topped with green chili and cheese, lettuce and tomato. 'Make your protein selection'.
Burrito Texano
Fajita-Style Steak, Chicken and Shrimp grilled bell peppers, onions, wrapped in a tortilla and topped with cheese dip.
Burrito a la Plancha
Two Fajitas style burritos with your choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken. mixed with bell peppers and onions. Topped with cheese dip. Served with your choice of rice or beans with sour
Burrito Supreme
Giant flour tortilla filled with your choice of Carnitas, Shredded Chicken, Steak, Beef Tips or Adobada. Topped with green chili, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Combos
Combo #1-
1 Chicken Enchilada and 1 cheese enchilada topped with red sauce. 1 Soft Chile Relleno topped with green chili.
Combo #2-
1 Ground beef Burrito, 1 pork filled Tamale and 1 Beef enchilada
Combo #3-
1 chicken burrito topped with cheese dip. 1 Soft Relleno with Green Chilli 1 cheese enchilada.
Combo #4-
1 Chicken burrito topped with green chili. 1 Cheese enchilada topped with red sauce. 1 beef hard taco
Combo #5-
2 Ground beef hard tacos topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Combo #6-
1 Chicken burrito. 1 Chicken enchilada. topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas La Cabana
1 cheese enchilada topped with red sauce, 1 chicken enchilada topped with creamy jalapeño sauce and 1 ground beef enchilada topped with green sauce. served with rice and Beans.
Mexican Enchiladas
3 enchiladas filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken or cheese. Topped with traditional red enchilada sauce. served with Rice and Beans.
Enchiladas Suizas
3 chicken enchiladas covered with green tomatillo sauce. Topped with sour cream. served with rice and Beans.
Enchiladas Rajas
3 enchiladas filled with poblano peppers, onions and corn kernels. Topped with jalapeno sour cream sauces. served with rice and Beans.
Enchiladas Tinga
Shredded Chicken, Seasoned with Chipotle and Onions. Topped with Lettuce and Tomatoes. served with rice and Beans.
Enchiladas Supreme
One chicken, one beef, one beans and one cheese enchilada. Covered with enchiladas sauces, topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream. served with Rice and Beans.
Shrimp and Chorizo Enchiladas
Three shrimp and chorizo enchiladas smothered with a tasty creamy green salsa. Served with rice and refried beans.
Fajitas
La Cabaña Fajitas
your choice of grilled chicken or steak fajita mixed with red and green bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
Fajita Camaron
Grilled Shrimp fajita mixed with red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
Mixed Fajitas
Choice of grilled shrimp and chicken or grilled steak and chicken mixed with red and green bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
Fajitas Texanas
Grilled Steak, shrimp, and chicken fajitas mixed with red and green bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes . Served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled Bell Pepper, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, corn and broccoli.
Cheesy Fajitas
Tender grilled steak smothered with grilled onions, mushrooms and cheese dip. Served with your choice of rice or beans and sour cream salad.
Fajita Quesadilla Ck
Grilled red and green bell peppers, onions, mushroom. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de Gallo.
Fajita Quesadilla Stk
Grilled red and green bell peppers, onions, mushroom. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de Gallo.
Fajita Quesadilla Shrimp
Grilled red and green bell peppers, onions, mushroom. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de Gallo.
La Parrilla ( for two )
Dinner style fajitas with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, carnitas and chorizo. Served with rice, beans and fajitas salad.
Kids
Mexican Specialties
Carne Asada
Marinated grilled Steak served with roasted jalapeño pepper, grilled onions and pico de gallo.
Steak a la Mexicana
Chopped steak cooked with tomatoes, onions, jalapeño peppers and ranchero sauce.
Adobaba Plate
Lean pork marinated in chef specials sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Chile Relleno Plate
Soft chile rellenos covered with homemade green chili. Served with rice and beans
Tamale Plate
two pork filled tamales covered with green chili. Served with rice and beans
Taquitos la Cabana
Rolled crispy corn tortillas filled with your choice of shredded beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, gaucamole and sour cream
Mar y Tierra
Marinated Steak, chicken breast and 3 jumbo shrimp red and green bell peppers, onions, roasted jalapeños, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Carnitas
Tender chunks pork with special Mexican seasoning and pico de Gallo.
Chimichanga
A deep-fried flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of Ground beef or Chicken. Topped with cheese sauce, gaucamole and sour cream
Mexican Tortas
Mexican Bread filled with your choice of grilled steak, grilled chicken adobada, Pastor, Carnitas, or chorizo with eggs. Dressed with mayonnaise, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, jalapenos and avocado slices. Served wtih Fries
Quesadilla Texana
Grilled Steak, Chicken, Shrimp Red & Green Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes. Served with Rice and Beans on the side.
Highlander
Grilled chicken smothered with cheese dip, served with flour tortillas, rice and beans.
Traditional Specials
Chori Pollo
Grilled Chicken breast with chorizo topped with pineapple and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans
Radford Speciall
Grilled chicken topped with grilled onions and cheese dip. Served with rice and homemade french fries.
Chori Steak
Grilled Steak rib-eye with chorizo topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
El Jalisco
Grilled Steak and Grilled Chicken smothered with grilled onions and mushrooms topped with cheese dip. Served with rce, beans.
Pollo a La Mexicana
Grilled Chicken breast topped with grilled onions, tomatoes and jalapenos. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo Feliz
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with green bell peppers and mushrooms topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Yucatan
Zucchini, squashed bell peppers and grilled onions . Served with rice and sour cream salad.
Cabana chef special
Grilled Shrimp, Scallops, mushroom and onions on a bed of rice. Topped with cheese dip.
Pollo Con Crema
Griller chicken with sautéed mushrooms in a creamy chipotle salsa served with rice and black beans
Salads
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Fajitas Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of grilled steak or chicken or shrimp. topped with rice, red and green bell peppers, onions, cheese, lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and pico de Gallo.
Shrimp Salad
Romaine lettuce bell peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, and real onions. Topped with grilled Shrimp and cheese.
Blackend Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, bell pepper, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and avocado. Topped with blackened grilled chicken breast and cheese.
Vegetarian Taco Salad
Crispy Flour tortillas filled with black beans and grilled onions, zucchini, bell peppers and corn. Topped with lettuce and cheese.
House Steak Salad
Greens and Grilled Steak with your choice of Ranch or 1000 Island dressing
House Grilled Ck Salad
Greens with Grilled Chicken with your choice of Ranch or 1000 Island dressing.
House Salad Small
House salad Grande
Seafood Dishes
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp sautéed with garlic. mushroom and onions Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Camarones a la Diabla
Savoury shrimp sautéed in chef special hot sauce and spiced with chipotle sauce, fresh tomatoes, onions. Served with rice, beans and flour tortilla.
Camarones con Crema
Shrimp sauteed with creamy chipotle sauce and mushrooms. Served with rice, black beans and flour tortillas
Camarones a la Plancha
Grilled cajun seasoned shrimp, jalapenos, bell peppers, onions. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Camarones Rancheros
Grilled shrimp sauteed in ranchero sauce with onions, jalapenos and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sauteed in butter and white wine with fresh garlic. Served with rice, broccoli, zucchini, carrots and pico of gallo.
Coctel de Camarones
Shrimp broth seasoned with Clamato juice, cucumbers, avocados, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and fresh jalapenos. Served with crackers.
Aguachiles
Raw Shrimp marinated in lime juice, fresh jalapeños, onions, cucumbers and pico de gallo.
Mojarra Frita
Whole Fish deep fried to a crispy shell. Served with rice and a side salad.
Ceviche Platter
Shrimp marinated with line juice, cucumbers, avocado, onions, cilantro, tomatoes and fresh jalapeños. Served with Crackers.
Soups
Taco Stand
Taco Stand Order of 3
Taco Stand Single Tacos
Skinny Tacos
Delicious lettuce wraps with your choice of one : Grilled steak, Chicken, Fish or Shrimp. Topped with pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce. Served with side salad
Supreme Tacos ( 3 )
Soft flour tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tomatoes.
Jalisco Tacos
Two Grilled Steak tacos with grilled onions. Smother with cheese dip serve with your choice of Rice or Beans.
Beef Tips Tacos ( 3 )
Soft flour tortillas filled with beef tips. Topped with lettuce, cheese.
Beef Tips Tacos ( 1 )
Soft flour tortilla filled with beef tips. Topped with lettuce, cheese.
QuesaBirria
Three corn tortillas filled with birria, cheese, cilandro and onions. Served with Rice and Beans.
Vegetarian
Vegetarian Fajita Quesadilla
Large flour tortillas stuffed with grilled bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, zucchini and corn. Served with lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
Vegetarian Plate
1 soft relleno with tomatillo sauce, 1 cheese enchilada with red sauce. 1 enchilada raja topped with jalapeno cream sauce.
Vegetarian Burrito
Bell pepper, onions, potatoes, corn kernels and zucchini. Toppped with your choice of tomatillo or enchilada sauce.
Vegetarian Enchiladas Rajas
3 enchiladas stuffed with poblano peppers, onions, and orn kernels covered with specail jalapenos cream sauces. Served with black beans on the side.
Enchiladas de Queso
Two cheese enchiladas, Topped with red sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Arroz Vegetarian
Bed of rice, topped with grilled red and green bell peppers, zucchini, mushroom, and onions. topped with cheese dip.
Quesadilla Deluxe
Quesadilla filled with grilled mushroom and onions. lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de Gallo.
TODAY'S SPECIAL
Side Orders
Beans
Rice
Chips
Salsa
Grilled Meats
Grilled Veggies
Avocado
Corn Tortilla
Flour Tortilla
Fresh Jalapeños
Fries
Pickled Jalapeños
Lettuce
Pico De Gallo
Cilantro
Raw Onions
Shredded Cheese
Sour Cream
Tomatoes
Extra Cheese Dip
Chile Toreado
A La Carta
Soft Relleno single
Tamale single
Enchilada single
Burrito single
Tostada single
Hard Tacos
Soft Taco
Flauta single
Tostada de Tinga single
Enchilada De Tinga
Enchilada Raja single
Enchilada Suiza single
Chimichanga Ck single
Chimichanga BF single
Chimichanga Shrimp single
Desserts
Fried Ice Cream
Churros
3 churros cover in cinnamon sugar. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate.
Sopapillas
Churro Bowl
Satisfy your Churro Craving with this authentic dessert, Our Churro Bowl is lightly fried and rolled in cinnamon sugar and filled with ice cream and toppings.
Flan
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Welcome to La Cabana Mex Grill.
310 E Main st, Radford, VA 24141