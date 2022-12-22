Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La CABAÑA MEX GRILL

review star

No reviews yet

310 E Main st

Radford, VA 24141

Order Again

Popular Items

Arroz Con Pollo
Cheese Dip
Rice

Appetizers

Guacamole

$4.25+

Cheese Dip

$4.25+

Bean Dip

$4.50

Mexican dip

$4.50

Ground beef, pico de Gallo and cheese dip.

Queso Fundido With Chorizo

$6.25

Chile Con Queso

$4.99

Quesadillas

Chicken Wings

$11.50

Nachos

Nachos

$6.50+

Chose your Nachos. Cheese, Ground beef, Shredded Ck, Grilled Steak. or Grilled Ck

Nachos supreme

$10.50

Tortilla chips covered with beef, Shredded chicken, beans and cheese dip. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Nachos Fiesta

$8.99

Your choice of Shredded chicken or ground beef topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and Jalapeños

Beens Nachos

$6.50

Nachos fajita.

$9.75+

Tortilla chips with your Choice of Grill Chicken, Steak, Mixto or Texanos, Green and Red peppers and onions topped with cheese dip.

Lunch Specials

Lunch Specials. Served with Rice And Beans. Monday-Friday from 11:00 to 2:30

Lunch #1

$7.99

Soft Chile Relleno and grounded beef Taco. Topped with green chili sauce. Served with rice and beans

Lunch #2

$7.99

Hard beef taco and Chicken quesadilla Served with rice and beans.

Lunch #3

$7.99

Ground Beef Burrito and Pork filled tamale topped with green chili sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Lunch #4

$7.99

1 Chicken Burrito Topped With Green Chili. 1 Hard Shell Chicken Taco. Served with Rice & Beans

Lunch #5

$7.99

1 Chicken Chimichanga topped with Cheese Dip, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans

Lunch #6

$7.99

1 Chicken Burrito Topped with green chili. 1 cheese enchilada with red salsa. Served with rice and beans.

Lunch #7

$7.99

1 Enchilada Rajas Topped with jalapeno cream salsa. 1 Chicken enchilada with red salsa. Served with rice and beans.

Lunch #8

$7.99

2 Enchiladas with your choice of Ground Beef, Chicken or cheese topped with red salsa. Served with rice and beans.

Lunch Fajitas Burrito # 9

$8.99

Your choice of Steak or Chicken fajitas style burrito topped with cheese dip. Served with Rice Or Beans.

Lunch Fajitas #10

$9.50

Lunch Style Fajitas, your choice of chicken or steak smothered with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with flour tortillas, salad, rice and beans.

Lunch Fajitas Mixed

$10.00

Chicken and Steak Lunch Style Fajitas smothered with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with flour tortillas, salad, rice and beans.

Lunch Vallarta Chicken

$8.75

Chicken Smothered with Grilled mushroom & Onions Topped with Cheese Dip. Served with Rice & Beans

Lunch Vallarta Steak

$8.99

Steak Smothered with Grilled Mushrooms & Onions Topped with Cheese Dip. Served with Rice & Beans

Arroz Con Pollo

Arroz Con Pollo. Grilled chicken. Bell Peppers, Tomatoes and Onions. Topped with Cheese Sauce

Arroz Con Pollo

$12.25

Chicken and Rice with 3 veggies of your choice. add more for an extra cost.

Arroz Con Steak

$14.25

Rice and Steak with 3 veggies of your choice. add more for an extra cost.

Arroz Con Shrimp

$14.25

Rice and Shrimp with 3 veggies of your choice. add more for an extra cost.

Arroz Texano

$14.99

Rice, Chicken, Steak and Shrimp with 3 veggies of your choice. add more for an extra cost.

Burritos

Served with rice and beans

Super Burito

$12.50

Giant Flour Tortilla, With your Choice of Grilled Chicken or Steak , Rice beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo. Topped with White Cheese Sauce.

Special Burrito

$9.75

Giant flour tortilla filled with ground beef, rice and beans inside. Topped with homemade green chili and cheese, letttuce and tomato.

Fajitas Burrito

Fajita Burrito with Red and Green bell peppers and onions. Topped with green chili and cheese, lettuce and tomato. 'Make your protein selection'.

Burrito Texano

$13.99

Fajita-Style Steak, Chicken and Shrimp grilled bell peppers, onions, wrapped in a tortilla and topped with cheese dip.

Burrito a la Plancha

$12.99

Two Fajitas style burritos with your choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken. mixed with bell peppers and onions. Topped with cheese dip. Served with your choice of rice or beans with sour

Burrito Supreme

$11.50

Giant flour tortilla filled with your choice of Carnitas, Shredded Chicken, Steak, Beef Tips or Adobada. Topped with green chili, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Combos

Combination Dinner

Combo #1-

$9.75

1 Chicken Enchilada and 1 cheese enchilada topped with red sauce. 1 Soft Chile Relleno topped with green chili.

Combo #2-

$9.75

1 Ground beef Burrito, 1 pork filled Tamale and 1 Beef enchilada

Combo #3-

$9.75

1 chicken burrito topped with cheese dip. 1 Soft Relleno with Green Chilli 1 cheese enchilada.

Combo #4-

$9.75

1 Chicken burrito topped with green chili. 1 Cheese enchilada topped with red sauce. 1 beef hard taco

Combo #5-

$9.75

2 Ground beef hard tacos topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Combo #6-

$9.75

1 Chicken burrito. 1 Chicken enchilada. topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas

All enchilada dinner plates are served with rice and beans

Enchiladas La Cabana

$11.25

1 cheese enchilada topped with red sauce, 1 chicken enchilada topped with creamy jalapeño sauce and 1 ground beef enchilada topped with green sauce. served with rice and Beans.

Mexican Enchiladas

Mexican Enchiladas

$11.25

3 enchiladas filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken or cheese. Topped with traditional red enchilada sauce. served with Rice and Beans.

Enchiladas Suizas

$11.25

3 chicken enchiladas covered with green tomatillo sauce. Topped with sour cream. served with rice and Beans.

Enchiladas Rajas

$11.25

3 enchiladas filled with poblano peppers, onions and corn kernels. Topped with jalapeno sour cream sauces. served with rice and Beans.

Enchiladas Tinga

$11.25

Shredded Chicken, Seasoned with Chipotle and Onions. Topped with Lettuce and Tomatoes. served with rice and Beans.

Enchiladas Supreme

$11.25

One chicken, one beef, one beans and one cheese enchilada. Covered with enchiladas sauces, topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream. served with Rice and Beans.

Shrimp and Chorizo Enchiladas

$12.99

Three shrimp and chorizo enchiladas smothered with a tasty creamy green salsa. Served with rice and refried beans.

Fajitas

Grilled Red and Green Peppers, and Onions Served with a side of Rice, Beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas

La Cabaña Fajitas

$13.00+

your choice of grilled chicken or steak fajita mixed with red and green bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

Fajita Camaron

$15.25+

Grilled Shrimp fajita mixed with red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

Mixed Fajitas

Mixed Fajitas

$15.75+

Choice of grilled shrimp and chicken or grilled steak and chicken mixed with red and green bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

Fajitas Texanas

$15.99+

Grilled Steak, shrimp, and chicken fajitas mixed with red and green bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes . Served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Vegetarian Fajitas

$12.00

Grilled Bell Pepper, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, corn and broccoli.

Cheesy Fajitas

$10.75

Tender grilled steak smothered with grilled onions, mushrooms and cheese dip. Served with your choice of rice or beans and sour cream salad.

Fajita Quesadilla Ck

$11.75

Grilled red and green bell peppers, onions, mushroom. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de Gallo.

Fajita Quesadilla Stk

$12.75

Grilled red and green bell peppers, onions, mushroom. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de Gallo.

Fajita Quesadilla Shrimp

$13.99

Grilled red and green bell peppers, onions, mushroom. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de Gallo.

La Parrilla ( for two )

$31.99

Dinner style fajitas with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, carnitas and chorizo. Served with rice, beans and fajitas salad.

Kids

Kids Menu

Hamburger and Fries

$6.25

Chicken Nuggets and Fries

$6.25

Kids Chicken Burrito

$6.25

Served with a side of rice and beans

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.25

kids Corn Dog

$6.25

Kids Hard Shell Taco

$6.25

Kids Arroz Con Pollo

$7.25

Mexican Specialties

Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Carne Asada

$13.99

Marinated grilled Steak served with roasted jalapeño pepper, grilled onions and pico de gallo.

Steak a la Mexicana

$12.99

Chopped steak cooked with tomatoes, onions, jalapeño peppers and ranchero sauce.

Adobaba Plate

Adobaba Plate

$11.99

Lean pork marinated in chef specials sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Chile Relleno Plate

$9.99

Soft chile rellenos covered with homemade green chili. Served with rice and beans

Tamale Plate

$9.99

two pork filled tamales covered with green chili. Served with rice and beans

Taquitos la Cabana

$9.75

Rolled crispy corn tortillas filled with your choice of shredded beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, gaucamole and sour cream

Mar y Tierra

$16.75

Marinated Steak, chicken breast and 3 jumbo shrimp red and green bell peppers, onions, roasted jalapeños, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Carnitas

$12.99

Tender chunks pork with special Mexican seasoning and pico de Gallo.

Chimichanga

$11.25

A deep-fried flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of Ground beef or Chicken. Topped with cheese sauce, gaucamole and sour cream

Mexican Tortas

$11.75

Mexican Bread filled with your choice of grilled steak, grilled chicken adobada, Pastor, Carnitas, or chorizo with eggs. Dressed with mayonnaise, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, jalapenos and avocado slices. Served wtih Fries

Quesadilla Texana

$13.99

Grilled Steak, Chicken, Shrimp Red & Green Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes. Served with Rice and Beans on the side.

Highlander

$12.99

Grilled chicken smothered with cheese dip, served with flour tortillas, rice and beans.

Traditional Specials

Other Local Cusines

Chori Pollo

$13.25

Grilled Chicken breast with chorizo topped with pineapple and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans

Radford Speciall

Radford Speciall

$11.99

Grilled chicken topped with grilled onions and cheese dip. Served with rice and homemade french fries.

Chori Steak

$15.25

Grilled Steak rib-eye with chorizo topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

El Jalisco

El Jalisco

$14.99

Grilled Steak and Grilled Chicken smothered with grilled onions and mushrooms topped with cheese dip. Served with rce, beans.

Pollo a La Mexicana

Pollo a La Mexicana

$12.50

Grilled Chicken breast topped with grilled onions, tomatoes and jalapenos. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo Feliz

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with green bell peppers and mushrooms topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Yucatan

$12.50+

Zucchini, squashed bell peppers and grilled onions . Served with rice and sour cream salad.

Cabana chef special

Cabana chef special

$14.75

Grilled Shrimp, Scallops, mushroom and onions on a bed of rice. Topped with cheese dip.

Pollo Con Crema

Pollo Con Crema

$10.75

Griller chicken with sautéed mushrooms in a creamy chipotle salsa served with rice and black beans

Salads

La Cabana Variety salad list

Taco Salad

$8.99

Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Fajitas Taco Salad

$10.99+

Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of grilled steak or chicken or shrimp. topped with rice, red and green bell peppers, onions, cheese, lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and pico de Gallo.

Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce bell peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, and real onions. Topped with grilled Shrimp and cheese.

Blackend Chicken Salad

Blackend Chicken Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, bell pepper, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and avocado. Topped with blackened grilled chicken breast and cheese.

Vegetarian Taco Salad

$9.75

Crispy Flour tortillas filled with black beans and grilled onions, zucchini, bell peppers and corn. Topped with lettuce and cheese.

House Steak Salad

$10.99

Greens and Grilled Steak with your choice of Ranch or 1000 Island dressing

House Grilled Ck Salad

$10.50

Greens with Grilled Chicken with your choice of Ranch or 1000 Island dressing.

House Salad Small

$3.99

House salad Grande

$6.99

Seafood Dishes

Our Seafood Menu

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

Shrimp sautéed with garlic. mushroom and onions Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.99

Savoury shrimp sautéed in chef special hot sauce and spiced with chipotle sauce, fresh tomatoes, onions. Served with rice, beans and flour tortilla.

Camarones con Crema

Camarones con Crema

$14.99

Shrimp sauteed with creamy chipotle sauce and mushrooms. Served with rice, black beans and flour tortillas

Camarones a la Plancha

$14.99

Grilled cajun seasoned shrimp, jalapenos, bell peppers, onions. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Camarones Rancheros

$14.99

Grilled shrimp sauteed in ranchero sauce with onions, jalapenos and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$15.25

Shrimp sauteed in butter and white wine with fresh garlic. Served with rice, broccoli, zucchini, carrots and pico of gallo.

Coctel de Camarones

Coctel de Camarones

$15.25

Shrimp broth seasoned with Clamato juice, cucumbers, avocados, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and fresh jalapenos. Served with crackers.

Aguachiles

Aguachiles

$14.99

Raw Shrimp marinated in lime juice, fresh jalapeños, onions, cucumbers and pico de gallo.

Mojarra Frita

$14.99

Whole Fish deep fried to a crispy shell. Served with rice and a side salad.

Ceviche Platter

$15.25

Shrimp marinated with line juice, cucumbers, avocado, onions, cilantro, tomatoes and fresh jalapeños. Served with Crackers.

Soups

Mexican Chicken Soup

$8.75

Our home made broth served with chicken rice, pico de Gallo and avocado.

Caldo de Camarones ( Shrimp Soup )

$14.99

Our home made broth served with Shrimp, zucchini, carrots, tomatoes and broccoli.

Taco Stand

Single tacos are listed. Order of 3 tacos served with rice and beans.
Taco Stand Order of 3

Taco Stand Order of 3

$11.99

Taco Stand Single Tacos

Skinny Tacos

Skinny Tacos

$10.50

Delicious lettuce wraps with your choice of one : Grilled steak, Chicken, Fish or Shrimp. Topped with pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce. Served with side salad

Supreme Tacos ( 3 )

$11.99

Soft flour tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tomatoes.

Jalisco Tacos

$8.99

Two Grilled Steak tacos with grilled onions. Smother with cheese dip serve with your choice of Rice or Beans.

Beef Tips Tacos ( 3 )

$11.99

Soft flour tortillas filled with beef tips. Topped with lettuce, cheese.

Beef Tips Tacos ( 1 )

$3.25

Soft flour tortilla filled with beef tips. Topped with lettuce, cheese.

QuesaBirria

QuesaBirria

$13.99

Three corn tortillas filled with birria, cheese, cilandro and onions. Served with Rice and Beans.

Vegetarian

Friendly Vegetarian Delights

Vegetarian Fajita Quesadilla

$10.99+

Large flour tortillas stuffed with grilled bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, zucchini and corn. Served with lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.

Vegetarian Plate

$9.99

1 soft relleno with tomatillo sauce, 1 cheese enchilada with red sauce. 1 enchilada raja topped with jalapeno cream sauce.

Vegetarian Burrito

$10.99

Bell pepper, onions, potatoes, corn kernels and zucchini. Toppped with your choice of tomatillo or enchilada sauce.

Vegetarian Enchiladas Rajas

$9.99

3 enchiladas stuffed with poblano peppers, onions, and orn kernels covered with specail jalapenos cream sauces. Served with black beans on the side.

Enchiladas de Queso

$8.75

Two cheese enchiladas, Topped with red sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Arroz Vegetarian

$10.99

Bed of rice, topped with grilled red and green bell peppers, zucchini, mushroom, and onions. topped with cheese dip.

Quesadilla Deluxe

$8.75

Quesadilla filled with grilled mushroom and onions. lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de Gallo.

TODAY'S SPECIAL

Smothered Quesadilla.

$8.75

Burrito Envuelto

$8.75

Burrito Envuelto. A Giant Flour tortilla filled with your choice of Ground Beef or Shredded chicken. Rice beans, lettuce and Sour Cream

Burritos LaCabaña

$8.75

Side Orders

Beans

$3.20

Rice

$3.20

Chips

$3.00+

Salsa

$5.50+

Grilled Meats

Grilled Veggies

$2.50

Avocado

$2.50

Corn Tortilla

$1.00

Flour Tortilla

$1.25

Fresh Jalapeños

$1.00

Fries

$2.25

Pickled Jalapeños

$1.00

Lettuce

$0.75

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Cilantro

$0.50

Raw Onions

$0.75

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Tomatoes

$0.75

Extra Cheese Dip

$1.25

Chile Toreado

$2.25

Don't Make

A La Carta

Soft Relleno single

$3.50

Tamale single

$3.50

Enchilada single

$2.99+

Burrito single

$3.99+

Tostada single

$3.50

Hard Tacos

$2.75+

Soft Taco

$2.99+

Flauta single

$3.99

Tostada de Tinga single

$3.99

Enchilada De Tinga

$2.99

Enchilada Raja single

$2.99

Enchilada Suiza single

$2.99

Chimichanga Ck single

$7.99

Chimichanga BF single

$8.25

Chimichanga Shrimp single

$9.25

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$4.25
Churros

Churros

$4.25

3 churros cover in cinnamon sugar. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate.

Sopapillas

$3.50
Churro Bowl

Churro Bowl

$4.25

Satisfy your Churro Craving with this authentic dessert, Our Churro Bowl is lightly fried and rolled in cinnamon sugar and filled with ice cream and toppings.

Flan

$4.25Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to La Cabana Mex Grill.

Website

Location

310 E Main st, Radford, VA 24141

Directions

Gallery
La Cabaña Mexican Grill image
La Cabaña Mexican Grill image
La Cabaña Mexican Grill image
La Cabaña Mexican Grill image

