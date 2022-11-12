  • Home
A map showing the location of LA CABANA MEXICAN RESTAURANTE AND TAQUERIA #2 24691 Alessandro BoulevardView gallery

LA CABANA MEXICAN RESTAURANTE AND TAQUERIA #2 24691 Alessandro Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

24691 Alessandro Boulevard

Moreno Valley, CA 92553

Order Again

Caldos /Soups

Caldo de Pescado

$13.99

Caldo de Camaron

$16.99

Caldo ( Mixto)

$17.99

Caldo de Res

$14.99

Menudo

$12.99

Caldo De Pollo

$13.99

7 Mares

$19.99

Birria de res En Caldo

$16.99

Pozole

$12.99

Costillas Ala Barbecue Sauce

$23.99

Langostinos Botana

$23.99

Ribeye Steak

$28.99

Garnachas 6 Piezas

$14.99

Steak Regular Dinner

$23.99

Empanadas De Camaron 6

$16.99

Birria De Chibo En Caldo

$199.95

Birria De Chibo En Caldo

$19.99

Taco (Night)

SeaFood

Tostada de Ceviche De Camaron

$12.99

Tacos de Camaron

$3.99

Camarones Rancheros

$15.99

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$15.99

Camarones A La Diabla

$15.99

Burrito de Camaron

$13.99

Shrimp Coctail

$16.99

Campechana

$17.99

Tostada de Ceviche Pescado

$10.99

Tostada Mixta

$14.99

Mojarra Frita

$15.99

Tacos de Pescado

$2.99

Camarones Costa Azul

$19.99

Tostada La Cabaña

$11.99

Tostada De Aguachiles

$13.99

Tostada De Cayo De Acha

$16.99

Mojarra A La Diabla

$16.99

Taco Governador

$3.99

Molcajete Seafood Caliente

$33.99

Piña Seafood

$22.99

3 tacos governador

$12.99

Camarones empanizados

$15.99

Torre de mariscos

$26.99

Molcajete el rey estilo LA cabana

$40.99

Tostada De Pulpo

$15.99

Langosta

$69.99

Botana

Botana de Aguachilles

$25.99

Ostiones

$26.99

Botana Enchilada

$25.99

Botana De Cayo De Acha

$35.99

Ostiones Preparados.

$30.99

Pepino Relleno

$19.99

Molcajete Aguachile

$27.99

Molcajete Mixto Frio

$29.99

Molcajete Orange

$27.99

Botana Habanera

$32.99

Wings And Fries Buffalo

$13.99

Mariscoco

$20.99

Pina fria

$21.99

Sandia fria

$31.99

Media de ostiones

$13.99

Media de ostiones preparados

$16.99

Cucarachos

$28.99

Mejillones Botana

$26.99

Empanadas Camaron #6 Piezas

$16.99

Wings Barbecue With Fries

$13.99

Botana Mixta Aguachile Rojos

$33.99

Super Botana La Cabaña

$23.99

Botana Ala Cucaracha

$28.99

Botana Mixta Red Aguachiles

$33.99

Super Botana La Cabaña

$23.99

Cucarachos Botana

$28.99

Nacho or FF

Nachos

$10.99

Asada Fries

$11.99

Combinations

Two Tacos (Asada y pastor )

$10.99

Three Rolled Taquitos

$10.99

Two Fish Tacos

$10.99

Two Crispy Tacos

$11.99

Three Enchiladas

$11.99

One Enchilada/One Chile Relleno

$11.99

One Enchilada/One Taco

$11.99

Two Chiles Rellenos

$12.99

One Chile/ One Taco

$11.99

Carne Asada

$15.99

Steak Ranchero

$15.99

Carnitas Plate

$13.99

Chile Verde Plate

$13.99

Birria plato. Combo

$12.99

Pollo Asado

$13.99

Brochetas Mixtas

$17.99

3 Shrimp enchiladas

$11.99

Mole En Plato

$14.99

Fajitas

Fajitas de Pollo (Chicken)

$14.99

Fajitas de Camaron (Shrimp)

$17.99

Fajitas de Asada (Beef)

$15.99

Mixtas (Chicken,Beef,Shrimp)

$18.99

Burritos

Wet Burrito

$11.99

Bean and Cheese

$4.99

Burrito

$10.99

Fajitas Burrito

$11.99

California Burrito

$11.99

Surf N Turf Burrito

$12.99

Chile Verde Burrito

$12.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla de T/harina

$8.99

#57 Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

#58A Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

#58A Shredded Beef Quesadilla

$11.99

#59 Carne Asada Quesadilla

$11.99

#60 Camaron Quesadilla

$12.99

Qusadilla de T/maiz

$8.99

#61 Quesadilla De Maiz Combo

$11.99

Tortas

Torta ( Choice Meat )

$9.99

Torta ( With Fries )

$10.99

Torta Ahogada

$11.99

Torta De Milanesa

$12.99

Tostadas

Tostada

$6.99

Molcajetes

Molcajete Pollo y Carne

$24.99

Molcajete Mixto

$27.99

Molcajete Barbecue

$42.99

A la Carta

Charola Aguachiles

$160.00

Charola De 15 Chiles Reyenos

$55.00

Charola De Arros L

$39.99

Charola De Cayo

$250.00

Charola De Ceviche De Camaron Crudo L

$115.00

Charola De Fajitas Mixtas

$115.00

Charola De Frijol L

$39.99

Charola Enchiladas De 25

$55.00

Charola Fajitas Beef Grande

$95.00

Charola Fajitas Camaron Grande

$180.00

Charola Fajitas De Pollo Grande

$85.00

Charola Grande De Ceviche Pescado

$105.00

Charola L De Birria

$160.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Empanada De Camaron Una Pieza

$3.99

Enchilada

$2.99

Enmoladas

$12.99

Garnachas 6 Piesas

$14.99

Guacamole

$4.99

Huarache

$8.99

One Chile Relleno

$3.99

One Taco Dorado

$2.99

Pineapple Cheese Burger

$12.99

Quesa Taco Birria

$2.99

Side of Beans

$3.99

Side of Rice

$3.99

Sope

$6.99

Taco salad

$9.99

Tamales Guatemaltecos

$4.50

Three Taquitos

$8.99

Tacos

Taco Asada

$1.99

Taco Pollo

$1.99

Taco Al Pastor

$1.99

Taco Carnitas

$1.99

Taco Chorizo

$1.99

Taco Tripa

$2.29

Taco Lengua

$2.29

Quesa Taco

$2.49

Quesa Birria Taco

$2.99

Taco Cabesa

$2.29

Taco Birria

$2.29

Taco (Tuesday)

Chips

Chips

$1.50

Flan

$4.50

Exta Tortillas

$1.50

Salsa Aguachile

$2.99

Tamal De Pollo

$2.50

Tamal De Puerco

$2.50

Tamal De Rajas Con Queso

$2.50

1\2 Docena De Tamales

$13.99

12 De Tamales

$25.99

Carnitas Por Libra

$10.99

Asada Por Libra

$12.99

Lengua \tripa/ Libra

$15.99

Buñuelo

$1.50

Chocoflan

$5.50

Churro

$1.75

Jerycaya

$4.50

Jelatina

$4.50

Tortilla A Mano

$1.99

Flan Con Churros Y Ñebe

$12.99

Flan Preparado

$5.99

Churos Flan Jelatina Y Jericaya

$16.99

Empanadas Dulses

$4.00

Mulitas

Mulitas

$0.50

Fries

Fries

$2.99

Fish or shrimp with fries

$9.99

Chicken with fries

$9.99

Chicken Salad

Super Chicken Salad

$12.99

Filete De Pescado Combo

$13.99

Super Steak Salad

$14.99

Kid Menu

Kids One Taco

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Enchilada

$6.99

Cheese Burger

$6.99

Aguas Frescas

Bottle

Horchata Large

$4.99

Horchata Medium

$3.50

Jamaica Large

$4.99

Jamaica Medium

$3.50

Tamarindo Large

$4.99

Tamarindo Medium

$3.50

Lemonade Large

$4.99

Lemonade Medium

$3.50

Refills

$1.99

Beer

Michelada Take

$10.99

Truly

$8.99

WHite ClAw

$6.99

Coors Light

$3.99

Bud Light

$3.99

Miller Lite

$3.99

Domestic Draft 22 oz

$9.99

Pitcher

$23.99

Cuveta Domestica

$24.99

Smirnoff

$7.99

Smirt Off Chica

$4.75

Corona

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Modelo Can

$5.00

Pacific Clara

$4.75

XX 24 Oz

$9.99

Tecate Can

$4.75

Modelo 24 Oz

$9.99

Victoria 32 Oz

$10.99

Import Draft 22 oz

$10.99

Corona Familiar

$10.99

Modelo 32 Oz

$10.99

Pitcher

$25.99

Cuveta Importada

$30.00

Montejo

$8.99

Michelada Familiar

$35.99

Michelada La Cabaña

$21.99

famosa Gallo

$10.99

Boemia

$4.75

805 Barril

$10.99

Victoria 12 oz

$4.75

Torre De Cervesa

$53.99

Modelo 24 Oz De Lata

$9.99

Michelada

$10.99

Michelada Vip

$12.99

Michelada Familiar

$35.99

Michelada La Cabaña

$21.99

Victoria 12 Oz

$4.75

Beer/Cerveza

Bottle Domestic

$3.99

Bottle Imported

$4.50

Cahuama 32oz

$9.99

Seisito loco

$39.99

Michelada VIP

$10.99

Michelada

$8.99

Michelada LA cabana

$20.00

Cubeta de cerveza importada

$25.99

Cubeta de cerveza domestica

$23.99

Pina colada

$8.99

Happy Hour

Michelada

$7.00

Margarita

$5.00

Coors Light

$2.50

Bud Light

$2.50

Miller Lite

$2.50

Domestic Draft 22 oz

$4.50

Domestic Draft 16 oz

$3.50

Corona

$3.50

Dos Equis

$3.50

Pacific Clara

$3.50

Modelo Can

$3.50

Stella

$3.50

Tecate

$3.50

Lagunitas IPA

$3.50

Import Draft 22 oz

$5.50

Import Draft 16 OZ

$3.50

Lola Ice Tea

$5.00

House Carbernet

$4.00

House chardonate

$4.00

Pinot Grgio

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Mix Drinks

Michelada

$10.99

Cantarito

$9.99

Margarita

$9.99

Margarita TOGO

$11.99

Other Drinks

Soda De Lata

$1.75

Flavor Ice Tea

$2.90

Hot Tea

$2.50

Small Coffe

$2.50

Decaf Coffe

$2.50

Milk Chocolate

$2.50

Milk Strawberry

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.90

Orange Juice

$2.90

Coca Bottle Meduim

$3.50

Pellegrino

$4.50

Jarrito

$2.50

Chanpurrado

$3.99

Sangria

$2.50

Wine

House Carbernet

$4.00

House Chardonate

$4.00

Prnot Grigio

$5.00

Moscato

$6.99

Vino De Mesa

$7.99

New Breakfast Menu

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

Huevos ala Mexicana

$11.99

Chilaquiles con Huevo

$11.99

Huevos on Chorizo

$11.99

Huevos con Jamon

$11.99

Machaca con Huevos

$11.99

Steak & Eggs

$12.99

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Skilet Breakfast

$14.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

24691 Alessandro Boulevard, Moreno Valley, CA 92553

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

