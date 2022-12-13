Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Cabaña Mexican Restaurant Midlothian, IL

review star

No reviews yet

4038 West 147 street

Midlothian, IL 60445

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Taco
Single Quesabirria Taco
Quesataco

Appetizers

Nachos

Nachos

$9.00

Tortilla chips topped with refried beans and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with Guacamole and jalapeño.

Guacamole

$7.00

Avocado dip topped with chopped onion and tomatoes and served with corn tortilla chips

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$9.50

Delicious serving of melted Chihuahua cheese sprinkled with Mexican sausage. Served with tortillas.

Al Pastor Fries

Al Pastor Fries

$13.00

French Fries topped with marinated pork, cheese, charred pineapple, sour cream, avocado slices & cilantro.

Steak Fries

$14.00

French Fries topped with skirt steak, cheese, sour cream, avocado slices & cilantro.

Shrimp Fries

$14.00

French Fries topped with Cajun Shrimp, your choice of melted chihuahua cheese or nacho cheese and your choice of toppings.

Elote

$3.50

Mexico street corn. 12oz cup

Cheeto Elote

$3.75

Mexican street corn with flaming hot Cheetos. 12oz cup.

Quesadillas

Single Quesadilla

$2.00

A (corn or flour) tortillas filled with melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with shredded lettuce and tomato.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$8.50

Four (corn or flour) tortillas filled with melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with shredded lettuce and tomato.

Quesadillas Rojas

Quesadillas Rojas

$14.00

Three corn tortillas covered with a savory red sauce, filled with Outer Skirt steak & Chihuahua cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, rice and beans.

Quesadillas la Cabaña

Quesadillas la Cabaña

$13.75

Four (corn or flour) tortillas filled with seasoned shrimp, grilled poblano peppers and Chihuahua cheese. Served with sour cream, avocado slices, lettuce and tomato.

PizzaBirria

PizzaBirria

PizzaBirria

$14.00

2 crispy flour tortillas filled with birria, cilantro and onion. Served with a side of consome.

Botana

Botana Alambre

Botana Alambre

$12.50

2 flour tortillas filled with melted cheese, refried beans, grilled onion and poblano peppers, topped with your choice of meat. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Tacos

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$3.50

(corn, flour or crispy corn) tortilla filled with skirt steak, topped with your choice of shredded lettuce, tomato and Chihuahua cheese or cilantro and onion.

Single Taco

$2.75

(corn, flour or crispy corn) tortilla filled with your choice of meat, topped with your choice of shredded lettuce, tomato and Chihuahua cheese or cilantro and onion.

Taco Dinner

Taco Dinner

$11.50

Three (corn, flour or crispy corn) tortillas filled with your choice of meat, topped with your choice of shredded lettuce, tomato and Chihuahua cheese or cilantro and onion. Served with rice and refried beans.

Taco Sombrero

$3.50

Corn tortilla covered with a savory sauce filled with skirt steak, bacon, cilantro, and Mexican sausage marinated in a special sauce.

Taco Sombrero Dinner

Taco Sombrero Dinner

$13.50

Three corn tortillas covered with a savory sauce filled with skirt steak, bacon, cilantro, and Mexican sausage marinated in a special sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

Taco Mexicano

$3.50

(corn or flour) tortilla, smeared with refried beans, topped with skirt steak, grilled onion, grilled jalapeño pepper and cilantro.

Taco Mexicano Dinner

Taco Mexicano Dinner

$13.00

Three (corn or flour) tortillas, smeared with refried beans, topped with skirt steak, grilled onion, grilled jalapeño pepper and cilantro. Served with rice and refried beans.

Chicken Taco Mexicano

$3.00

(corn or flour) tortilla, filled with Grilled Chicken, smeared with refried beans, topped with grilled chicken, grilled onions, grilled jalapeño peppers, and cilantro.

Chicken Taco Mexicano Dinner

Chicken Taco Mexicano Dinner

$11.00

Three (corn or flour) tortillas filled with Grilled Chicken smeared with refried beans, grilled onions, grilled jalapeño peppers and cilantro. Served with rice and refried beans.

Taco Norteño

$3.25

Soft flour tortilla filled with breaded steak, sour cream and sliced avocado.

Taco Norteño Dinner

$12.00

Three soft flour tortillas filled with breaded steak, sour cream and sliced avocado. Served with rice and refried beans.

Single Quesabirria Taco

Single Quesabirria Taco

$3.75

A red tortilla topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, filled with marinated shredded beef, topped with cilantro & onion. Served with consomé (Birria broth).

Quesabirria Taco Dinner

Quesabirria Taco Dinner

$14.50

Three red tortillas topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, filled with marinated shredded beef, topped with cilantro & onion. Served with consomé (Birria broth), rice and beans.

Quesataco

Quesataco

$3.75

A red tortilla topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, filled with your choice of skirt steak or grilled chicken, topped with cilantro & onion. Served with consomé (Birria broth).

Quesataco Dinner

Quesataco Dinner

$14.50

Three red tortillas topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, filled with your choice of skirt steak or grilled chicken, topped with cilantro & onion. Served with consomé (Birria broth), rice and beans.

Chile Relleno Taco

Chile Relleno Taco

$3.00

A red tortilla smeared with refried beans, cheese stuffed poblano peppers, your choice or ranchero sauce or salsa verde, topped with cilantro and onion.

Chile Relleno Taco Dinner

Chile Relleno Taco Dinner

$12.00

Three red tortillas smeared with refried beans, cheese stuffed poblano peppers, your choice or ranchero sauce or salsa verde, topped with cilantro and onion. Served with Rice.

Taco Envenenado

$2.00

Corn tortilla fried in oil until crispy filled with chorizo, refried beans, potato and Chihuahua cheese. Served with shredded cabbage, tomato and speciality salsa.

Tacos Envenenados Dinner

Tacos Envenenados Dinner

$10.00

Five corn tortillas fried in oil until crispy filled with chorizo, refried beans, potato and Chihuahua cheese. Served with shredded cabbage, tomato and speciality salsa.

Taco Dorados

Taco Dorados

$9.00

Five corn tortillas fried in oil until crispy filled with cumin-spiced potatoes. Topped with shredded cabbage, tomato and specialty salsa.

Viborita (snake) tacos

Viborita (snake) tacos

$13.50

3 tortillas topped with steak, pork, chicken, bell peppers and onion. Served with rice, refried beans & habanero sauce.

Flauta

$2.75

A tightly rolled deep fried corn tortilla filled with chicken and served with guacamole.

Flautas Dinner

Flautas Dinner

$10.00

Three tightly rolled deep fried corn tortillas filled with chicken. Served with guacamole, rice and refried beans.

Tortas

Birria Torta

Birria Torta

$11.50

Birria, cheese, onion and cilantro on a bread. Served with consomé & Fries.

Pollo Milanesa Torta

$9.00

Breaded chicken breast sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, refried beans, jalapeño, sour cream and guacamole.

Pollo Milanesa Torta Dinner

$11.50

Breaded chicken breast sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, refried beans, jalapeño, sour cream and guacamole. Served with your choice of French fries or rice and refried beans.

Milanesa Torta

$9.00

Breaded steak sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, refried beans, jalapeño, sour cream and guacamole.

Milanesa Torta Dinner

$11.50

Breaded steak sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, refried beans, jalapeño, sour cream and guacamole. Served with your choice of French fries or rice and refried beans.

Carne Asada Torta

$10.00

Carne Asada Torta Dinner

$12.50

Skirt steak sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, refried beans, jalapeño, sour cream and guacamole. Served with your choice of French fries or rice and beans.

Pollo Torta

$8.50

Chicken breast sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, refried beans, jalapeño, sour cream and guacamole.

Pollo Torta Dinner

$11.50

Chicken breast sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, refried beans, jalapeño, sour cream and guacamole. Served with your choice of French fries or rice and refried beans.

Chorizo Torta

$8.50

Mexican Sausage sandwich topped with Avocado, onion, tomato and jalapeño.

Chorizo Torta Dinner

$11.50

Mexican Sausage sandwich topped with Avocado, onion, tomato and jalapeño. Served with your choice of French fries or rice and beans.

Pork Torta

$8.50

Your choice of Al Pastor (Marinated pork) or Puerco Asado (seasoned pork) sandwich topped with refried beans, avocado slices, lettuce and tomato.

Pork Torta Dinner

$11.50

Your choice of Al Pastor (Marinated pork) or Puerco Asado (seasoned pork) sandwich topped with refried beans, avocado slices, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice or French fries or rice and beans.

Veggie Torta

$8.50

Veggie Torta Dinner

$11.50

Chef's Specials

Carne a La Tampiqueña

$18.50

Char grilled skirt steak, one cheese enchilada, one cheese quesadilla. Served with rice, guacamole, shredded lettuce, tomato and tortillas.

Pollo a la Tampiqueña

$15.00

Char grilled chicken breast, one cheese enchilada, one cheese quesadilla. Served with rice, guacamole, shredded lettuce, tomato and tortillas.

B Ramen

B Ramen

$14.50

Consome, shredded beef and ramen noodles topped with cilantro & onion. Served with tortillas and lime.

Plato Birria

$14.00

Consome, and shredded beef topped with cilantro & onion. Served with tortillas and lime.

Huevos/Eggs

Huevos Rancheros

$8.00

Three fried eggs covered in ranchero sauce. Served with shredded lettuce, tomato, rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Huevos con Chorizo

$8.25

Three eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage. Served with shredded lettuce, tomato, rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Huevos a la Mexicana

$8.00

Three eggs scrambled with fresh green peppers, onions and tomato. Served with shredded lettuce, rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Your choice of Huevos con Chorizo or Huevos a la Mexicana, stuffed with lettuce, tomato, rice and refried beans. Topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, Ranchero (medium) and Green tomato sauces.

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$7.50

Two (corn or flour) tortillas, smeared with refried beans, filled with scrambled eggs that are tossed with your choice of red sauce (mild, salsa verde (medium), Habanero sauce (spicy). Served with a side of rice.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$8.00

Strips of corn tortillas that are fried, then sautéed with green or red salsa, and topped with cheese, sour cream, onion and eggs.

House Specialties

Steak Fajitas Dinner

Steak Fajitas Dinner

$18.50

Sizzling strips of outer skirt steak, green peppers and onions in our own seasoning. Served with tortillas, rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Fajitas Dinner

Chicken Fajitas Dinner

$16.00

Sizzling strips of chicken, green peppers and onion in our own seasoning. Served with tortillas, rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and tomato.

Shrimp Fajita Dinner

$18.50

Sizzling plump, juicy shrimp, green peppers and onion in our own seasoning. Served with tortillas, rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Estrella

$12.00

Thin chicken breast topped with melted Chihuahua cheese and special green sauce. Served with tortillas and refried beans.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$17.00

9oz Outer skirt steak served with rice, refried beans, homemade potato wedges and tortillas.

Bistec a La Mexicana

Bistec a La Mexicana

$16.50

Succulent pieces of outer skirt steak simmered in our own delicious Ranchero sauce topped with Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Chile Rellenos Dinner

Chile Rellenos Dinner

$13.00

Two poblano peppers stuffed with Chihuahua cheese and covered with our delicious Ranchero sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Carne en Rajas

Carne en Rajas

$17.50

Outer Skirt steak grilled with strips of poblano peppers and tomatoes smothered with melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Chicken en Rajas

$14.00

Strips of chicken breast with strips of poblano peppers and tomatoes smothered with melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Guisado de Puerco

Guisado de Puerco

$14.00

Pieces of pork and potato marinated in a spicy homemade sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, rice, refried beans and tortillas

Asado de Boda

Asado de Boda

$16.00

Chunks of pork marinated in a homemade spicey red sauce ranchero style. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas

Seafood

Camarones Rancheros

$15.00

Shrimp simmered in ranchero sauce and grilled onions. Served with lettuce, tomato, rice and sliced avocado and tortillas.

Camarones a la Diabla

$15.00

Shrimp simmered in Habanero (hot) sauce and grilled onions. Served with lettuce, tomato, rice and sliced avocado and tortillas.

Deep Fried Shrimp

$13.00

Eight large butterfly shrimp breaded and deep fried. Served with a lemon wedge, our tangy cocktail sauce, French fries and a lettuce and tomato salad with your choice of dressing .

Filete Tilapia

$10.50

Choose between plain, grilled with garlic or Cajun seasoning. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, avocado slices and bread.

Burritos

Burrito Plain

$6.00

Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato and Chihuahua cheese.

Burrito Supreme

$8.00

Flour tortilla filled with extra fillings of refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, Chihuahua cheese, ranchero sauce and your choice of meat.

Burrito Dinner

Burrito Dinner

$10.00

Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, shredded lettuce and tomato topped with melted Chihuahua cheese and your choice of sauce. (Ranchero sauce or verde salsa) Served with guacamole, sour cream, rice and refried beans.

ChimiBirria

ChimiBirria

$4.00

A deep fried flour tortilla filled with Birria, Cheese, onion and cilantro. Served with consomé.

ChimiBirrias Dinner

ChimiBirrias Dinner

$12.00

Two Deep fried flour tortilla filled with Birria, Cheese, onion and cilantro. Served with consomé, rice & beans.

Enchiladas

Enchilada

$2.50

Soft corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of filling. Served with Shredded lettuce, tomato.

Enchiladas Dinner

$10.00

Three soft corn or flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Served with Shredded lettuce, tomato, rice and refried beans.

Enchilada Suiza

$2.50

Soft corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of cheese meat. Covered with your choice of ranchero sauce or green sauce topped with melted Chihuahua cheese and sour cream.

Enchiladas Suizas Dinner

$10.00

Three Soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Covered with your choice of ranchero sauce or green sauce topped with melted Chihuahua cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans.

Enchilada Poblana

$2.50

Soft corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat. Covered with our delicious mole sauce and topped with melted Chihuahua cheese and sour cream.

Enchiladas Poblanas Dinner

$10.00

Three soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Covered with our delicious mole sauce and topped with melted Chihuahua cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans.

Tostadas

Tostada

$3.50

One crisp, fried tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese and your choice of meat or avocado.

Tostada Dinner

Tostada Dinner

$11.00

Three crisp, fried tortillas topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese and your choice of meat or avocado. Served with rice and refried beans.

Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron

$4.00

One crisp, fried tortilla topped with sour cream, chopped shrimp, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocado and jalapeños.

North of the Border

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

5 Homemade chicken fingers and fries

Salads

Taco Salad

$9.50

Large lettuce and tomato salad served with your choice of meat, American cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl.

Chicken Fajita Salad

$9.50

Large lettuce and tomato salad served with delicious strips of green and red peppers, tomato, onion and strips of char grilled chicken breast.

Steak Fajita Salad

$12.00

Large lettuce and tomato salad served with delicious strips of green and red peppers, tomato, onion and strips of char grilled skirt steak

Kid's Menu

Kids Taco

$4.50

One delicious taco (corn, flour or crispy) filled with your choice of shredded lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese or cilantro & onion and your choice of meat. Served with fries.

3-piece chicken tenders

$6.00

3 pieces of homemade chicken tenders. Served with fries

Kid's Quesadilla

$4.00

One soft corn or flour tortilla filled with melted Chihuahua cheese and served with fries.

Kid's Juice

$1.50

Side orders

Papas Fritas/French Fries

$3.50

SM Rice

$2.75

Med Rice

$4.00

Lg Rice

$10.00

Refried Beans

$2.75
Rice & Refried Beans

Rice & Refried Beans

$3.00

Beans with Cheese

$3.00

Beans with Chorizo

$3.00

Sour Cream

$1.50

Side of Guacamole

$2.50

Pico de Gallo

$4.00
Zanahorias (pickled carrots) (12oz cup)

Zanahorias (pickled carrots) (12oz cup)

$2.75

Cilantro

$0.50

Rajas de Aguacate

$1.75

Chips To-Go

$4.00

Salsa To-Go

$3.00

Chips & Salsa To Go

$6.50

Jalapeños

$1.50

Homemade Potato Wedges

$2.25

Poblano Mole Sauce (3.25oz)

$1.50

(3.25oz) Consomé cup

$1.00

LG Consomé cup (32oz)

$8.50

Med Consomé cup (16oz)

$4.50

SM Consomé cup (12oz)

$3.50

Flour Tortillas (4)

$1.25

Corn tortillas (4)

$1.00

Side Limes (4pcs)

$0.50

Salsas

12oz Roja

$3.75

16oz Roja

$4.75

32oz Roja

$10.00

12oz Verde

$3.75

16oz Verde

$4.75

32oz Verde

$10.00

12oz Habanero

$3.75

16oz Habanero

$4.75

32oz Habanero

$10.00

Postres/Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$5.00

Breaded scoop of vanilla ice cream that is quickly deep-fried. Served with your choice of chocolate, strawberry or honey and whipped cream.

Drinks

Jarritos

$3.00

Mineral Water Bottle

$3.00

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Sidral Mundel

$3.00

Apple Soda

Coke can

$1.75

Diet Coke Can

$1.75

Sprite can

$1.75

Manzanita Sol can

$1.75Out of stock

Water Bottle

$1.00

Med Horchata

$3.00

16oz Homemade Rice Water

LG Horchata

$5.00

32oz Homemade Rice Water

Med Tamarindo

$3.00

16oz Homemade Tamarind water

LG Tamarindo

$5.00

32oz Homemade Tamarind water

Med Jamaica

$3.00

16oz Homemade Hibiscus water

LG Jamaica

$5.00

32oz Homemade Hibiscus water

Kid's Juice

$1.50

Cup Ice Med

$1.00

Cup Ice Large

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Jumex

$2.00

Pepsi Bottle

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

La Cabaña is an authentic family owned and operated Mexican restaurant that originally opened its doors in Manteno, IL in 2006. We pride ourselves in serving guests quality Mexican food that is both authentic and delicious.

Location

4038 West 147 street, Midlothian, IL 60445

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
La Cabaña Mexican Restaurant image

