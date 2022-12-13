- Home
La Cabaña Mexican Restaurant Midlothian, IL
No reviews yet
4038 West 147 street
Midlothian, IL 60445
Popular Items
Appetizers
Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with Guacamole and jalapeño.
Guacamole
Avocado dip topped with chopped onion and tomatoes and served with corn tortilla chips
Queso Fundido
Delicious serving of melted Chihuahua cheese sprinkled with Mexican sausage. Served with tortillas.
Al Pastor Fries
French Fries topped with marinated pork, cheese, charred pineapple, sour cream, avocado slices & cilantro.
Steak Fries
French Fries topped with skirt steak, cheese, sour cream, avocado slices & cilantro.
Shrimp Fries
French Fries topped with Cajun Shrimp, your choice of melted chihuahua cheese or nacho cheese and your choice of toppings.
Elote
Mexico street corn. 12oz cup
Cheeto Elote
Mexican street corn with flaming hot Cheetos. 12oz cup.
Quesadillas
Single Quesadilla
A (corn or flour) tortillas filled with melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with shredded lettuce and tomato.
Quesadillas
Four (corn or flour) tortillas filled with melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with shredded lettuce and tomato.
Quesadillas Rojas
Three corn tortillas covered with a savory red sauce, filled with Outer Skirt steak & Chihuahua cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, rice and beans.
Quesadillas la Cabaña
Four (corn or flour) tortillas filled with seasoned shrimp, grilled poblano peppers and Chihuahua cheese. Served with sour cream, avocado slices, lettuce and tomato.
PizzaBirria
Botana
Tacos
Steak Taco
(corn, flour or crispy corn) tortilla filled with skirt steak, topped with your choice of shredded lettuce, tomato and Chihuahua cheese or cilantro and onion.
Single Taco
(corn, flour or crispy corn) tortilla filled with your choice of meat, topped with your choice of shredded lettuce, tomato and Chihuahua cheese or cilantro and onion.
Taco Dinner
Three (corn, flour or crispy corn) tortillas filled with your choice of meat, topped with your choice of shredded lettuce, tomato and Chihuahua cheese or cilantro and onion. Served with rice and refried beans.
Taco Sombrero
Corn tortilla covered with a savory sauce filled with skirt steak, bacon, cilantro, and Mexican sausage marinated in a special sauce.
Taco Sombrero Dinner
Three corn tortillas covered with a savory sauce filled with skirt steak, bacon, cilantro, and Mexican sausage marinated in a special sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Taco Mexicano
(corn or flour) tortilla, smeared with refried beans, topped with skirt steak, grilled onion, grilled jalapeño pepper and cilantro.
Taco Mexicano Dinner
Three (corn or flour) tortillas, smeared with refried beans, topped with skirt steak, grilled onion, grilled jalapeño pepper and cilantro. Served with rice and refried beans.
Chicken Taco Mexicano
(corn or flour) tortilla, filled with Grilled Chicken, smeared with refried beans, topped with grilled chicken, grilled onions, grilled jalapeño peppers, and cilantro.
Chicken Taco Mexicano Dinner
Three (corn or flour) tortillas filled with Grilled Chicken smeared with refried beans, grilled onions, grilled jalapeño peppers and cilantro. Served with rice and refried beans.
Taco Norteño
Soft flour tortilla filled with breaded steak, sour cream and sliced avocado.
Taco Norteño Dinner
Three soft flour tortillas filled with breaded steak, sour cream and sliced avocado. Served with rice and refried beans.
Single Quesabirria Taco
A red tortilla topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, filled with marinated shredded beef, topped with cilantro & onion. Served with consomé (Birria broth).
Quesabirria Taco Dinner
Three red tortillas topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, filled with marinated shredded beef, topped with cilantro & onion. Served with consomé (Birria broth), rice and beans.
Quesataco
A red tortilla topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, filled with your choice of skirt steak or grilled chicken, topped with cilantro & onion. Served with consomé (Birria broth).
Quesataco Dinner
Three red tortillas topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, filled with your choice of skirt steak or grilled chicken, topped with cilantro & onion. Served with consomé (Birria broth), rice and beans.
Chile Relleno Taco
A red tortilla smeared with refried beans, cheese stuffed poblano peppers, your choice or ranchero sauce or salsa verde, topped with cilantro and onion.
Chile Relleno Taco Dinner
Three red tortillas smeared with refried beans, cheese stuffed poblano peppers, your choice or ranchero sauce or salsa verde, topped with cilantro and onion. Served with Rice.
Taco Envenenado
Corn tortilla fried in oil until crispy filled with chorizo, refried beans, potato and Chihuahua cheese. Served with shredded cabbage, tomato and speciality salsa.
Tacos Envenenados Dinner
Five corn tortillas fried in oil until crispy filled with chorizo, refried beans, potato and Chihuahua cheese. Served with shredded cabbage, tomato and speciality salsa.
Taco Dorados
Five corn tortillas fried in oil until crispy filled with cumin-spiced potatoes. Topped with shredded cabbage, tomato and specialty salsa.
Viborita (snake) tacos
3 tortillas topped with steak, pork, chicken, bell peppers and onion. Served with rice, refried beans & habanero sauce.
Flauta
A tightly rolled deep fried corn tortilla filled with chicken and served with guacamole.
Flautas Dinner
Three tightly rolled deep fried corn tortillas filled with chicken. Served with guacamole, rice and refried beans.
Tortas
Birria Torta
Birria, cheese, onion and cilantro on a bread. Served with consomé & Fries.
Pollo Milanesa Torta
Breaded chicken breast sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, refried beans, jalapeño, sour cream and guacamole.
Pollo Milanesa Torta Dinner
Breaded chicken breast sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, refried beans, jalapeño, sour cream and guacamole. Served with your choice of French fries or rice and refried beans.
Milanesa Torta
Breaded steak sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, refried beans, jalapeño, sour cream and guacamole.
Milanesa Torta Dinner
Breaded steak sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, refried beans, jalapeño, sour cream and guacamole. Served with your choice of French fries or rice and refried beans.
Carne Asada Torta
Carne Asada Torta Dinner
Skirt steak sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, refried beans, jalapeño, sour cream and guacamole. Served with your choice of French fries or rice and beans.
Pollo Torta
Chicken breast sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, refried beans, jalapeño, sour cream and guacamole.
Pollo Torta Dinner
Chicken breast sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, refried beans, jalapeño, sour cream and guacamole. Served with your choice of French fries or rice and refried beans.
Chorizo Torta
Mexican Sausage sandwich topped with Avocado, onion, tomato and jalapeño.
Chorizo Torta Dinner
Mexican Sausage sandwich topped with Avocado, onion, tomato and jalapeño. Served with your choice of French fries or rice and beans.
Pork Torta
Your choice of Al Pastor (Marinated pork) or Puerco Asado (seasoned pork) sandwich topped with refried beans, avocado slices, lettuce and tomato.
Pork Torta Dinner
Your choice of Al Pastor (Marinated pork) or Puerco Asado (seasoned pork) sandwich topped with refried beans, avocado slices, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice or French fries or rice and beans.
Veggie Torta
Veggie Torta Dinner
Chef's Specials
Carne a La Tampiqueña
Char grilled skirt steak, one cheese enchilada, one cheese quesadilla. Served with rice, guacamole, shredded lettuce, tomato and tortillas.
Pollo a la Tampiqueña
Char grilled chicken breast, one cheese enchilada, one cheese quesadilla. Served with rice, guacamole, shredded lettuce, tomato and tortillas.
B Ramen
Consome, shredded beef and ramen noodles topped with cilantro & onion. Served with tortillas and lime.
Plato Birria
Consome, and shredded beef topped with cilantro & onion. Served with tortillas and lime.
Huevos/Eggs
Huevos Rancheros
Three fried eggs covered in ranchero sauce. Served with shredded lettuce, tomato, rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Huevos con Chorizo
Three eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage. Served with shredded lettuce, tomato, rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Huevos a la Mexicana
Three eggs scrambled with fresh green peppers, onions and tomato. Served with shredded lettuce, rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Breakfast Burrito
Your choice of Huevos con Chorizo or Huevos a la Mexicana, stuffed with lettuce, tomato, rice and refried beans. Topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, Ranchero (medium) and Green tomato sauces.
Breakfast Tacos
Two (corn or flour) tortillas, smeared with refried beans, filled with scrambled eggs that are tossed with your choice of red sauce (mild, salsa verde (medium), Habanero sauce (spicy). Served with a side of rice.
Chilaquiles
Strips of corn tortillas that are fried, then sautéed with green or red salsa, and topped with cheese, sour cream, onion and eggs.
House Specialties
Steak Fajitas Dinner
Sizzling strips of outer skirt steak, green peppers and onions in our own seasoning. Served with tortillas, rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Fajitas Dinner
Sizzling strips of chicken, green peppers and onion in our own seasoning. Served with tortillas, rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and tomato.
Shrimp Fajita Dinner
Sizzling plump, juicy shrimp, green peppers and onion in our own seasoning. Served with tortillas, rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Estrella
Thin chicken breast topped with melted Chihuahua cheese and special green sauce. Served with tortillas and refried beans.
Carne Asada
9oz Outer skirt steak served with rice, refried beans, homemade potato wedges and tortillas.
Bistec a La Mexicana
Succulent pieces of outer skirt steak simmered in our own delicious Ranchero sauce topped with Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Chile Rellenos Dinner
Two poblano peppers stuffed with Chihuahua cheese and covered with our delicious Ranchero sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Carne en Rajas
Outer Skirt steak grilled with strips of poblano peppers and tomatoes smothered with melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Chicken en Rajas
Strips of chicken breast with strips of poblano peppers and tomatoes smothered with melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Guisado de Puerco
Pieces of pork and potato marinated in a spicy homemade sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, rice, refried beans and tortillas
Asado de Boda
Chunks of pork marinated in a homemade spicey red sauce ranchero style. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas
Seafood
Camarones Rancheros
Shrimp simmered in ranchero sauce and grilled onions. Served with lettuce, tomato, rice and sliced avocado and tortillas.
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp simmered in Habanero (hot) sauce and grilled onions. Served with lettuce, tomato, rice and sliced avocado and tortillas.
Deep Fried Shrimp
Eight large butterfly shrimp breaded and deep fried. Served with a lemon wedge, our tangy cocktail sauce, French fries and a lettuce and tomato salad with your choice of dressing .
Filete Tilapia
Choose between plain, grilled with garlic or Cajun seasoning. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, avocado slices and bread.
Burritos
Burrito Plain
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato and Chihuahua cheese.
Burrito Supreme
Flour tortilla filled with extra fillings of refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, Chihuahua cheese, ranchero sauce and your choice of meat.
Burrito Dinner
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, shredded lettuce and tomato topped with melted Chihuahua cheese and your choice of sauce. (Ranchero sauce or verde salsa) Served with guacamole, sour cream, rice and refried beans.
ChimiBirria
A deep fried flour tortilla filled with Birria, Cheese, onion and cilantro. Served with consomé.
ChimiBirrias Dinner
Two Deep fried flour tortilla filled with Birria, Cheese, onion and cilantro. Served with consomé, rice & beans.
Enchiladas
Enchilada
Soft corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of filling. Served with Shredded lettuce, tomato.
Enchiladas Dinner
Three soft corn or flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Served with Shredded lettuce, tomato, rice and refried beans.
Enchilada Suiza
Soft corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of cheese meat. Covered with your choice of ranchero sauce or green sauce topped with melted Chihuahua cheese and sour cream.
Enchiladas Suizas Dinner
Three Soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Covered with your choice of ranchero sauce or green sauce topped with melted Chihuahua cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans.
Enchilada Poblana
Soft corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat. Covered with our delicious mole sauce and topped with melted Chihuahua cheese and sour cream.
Enchiladas Poblanas Dinner
Three soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Covered with our delicious mole sauce and topped with melted Chihuahua cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans.
Tostadas
Tostada
One crisp, fried tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese and your choice of meat or avocado.
Tostada Dinner
Three crisp, fried tortillas topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese and your choice of meat or avocado. Served with rice and refried beans.
Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron
One crisp, fried tortilla topped with sour cream, chopped shrimp, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocado and jalapeños.
North of the Border
Salads
Taco Salad
Large lettuce and tomato salad served with your choice of meat, American cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl.
Chicken Fajita Salad
Large lettuce and tomato salad served with delicious strips of green and red peppers, tomato, onion and strips of char grilled chicken breast.
Steak Fajita Salad
Large lettuce and tomato salad served with delicious strips of green and red peppers, tomato, onion and strips of char grilled skirt steak
Kid's Menu
Kids Taco
One delicious taco (corn, flour or crispy) filled with your choice of shredded lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese or cilantro & onion and your choice of meat. Served with fries.
3-piece chicken tenders
3 pieces of homemade chicken tenders. Served with fries
Kid's Quesadilla
One soft corn or flour tortilla filled with melted Chihuahua cheese and served with fries.
Kid's Juice
Side orders
Papas Fritas/French Fries
SM Rice
Med Rice
Lg Rice
Refried Beans
Rice & Refried Beans
Beans with Cheese
Beans with Chorizo
Sour Cream
Side of Guacamole
Pico de Gallo
Zanahorias (pickled carrots) (12oz cup)
Cilantro
Rajas de Aguacate
Chips To-Go
Salsa To-Go
Chips & Salsa To Go
Jalapeños
Homemade Potato Wedges
Poblano Mole Sauce (3.25oz)
(3.25oz) Consomé cup
LG Consomé cup (32oz)
Med Consomé cup (16oz)
SM Consomé cup (12oz)
Flour Tortillas (4)
Corn tortillas (4)
Side Limes (4pcs)
Salsas
Postres/Desserts
Drinks
Jarritos
Mineral Water Bottle
Coke Bottle
Sidral Mundel
Apple Soda
Coke can
Diet Coke Can
Sprite can
Manzanita Sol can
Water Bottle
Med Horchata
16oz Homemade Rice Water
LG Horchata
32oz Homemade Rice Water
Med Tamarindo
16oz Homemade Tamarind water
LG Tamarindo
32oz Homemade Tamarind water
Med Jamaica
16oz Homemade Hibiscus water
LG Jamaica
32oz Homemade Hibiscus water
Kid's Juice
Cup Ice Med
Cup Ice Large
Coffee
Jumex
Pepsi Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
La Cabaña is an authentic family owned and operated Mexican restaurant that originally opened its doors in Manteno, IL in 2006. We pride ourselves in serving guests quality Mexican food that is both authentic and delicious.
4038 West 147 street, Midlothian, IL 60445