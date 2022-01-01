- Home
La Cabanita Bautista, LLC 621 E BAY AVE
20 Reviews
621 E BAY AVE
MANAHAWKIN, NJ 08050
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
NACHOS
Tortilla chips topped with chili, pico de gallo, guacamole, choice of meat and melted cheese.
SHRIMP COCTAIL
Cooked Shrimp in our special tomato sauce mixed with cilantro, diced onions, avocado and salted crackers on the side.
VUELVE A LA VIDA
Seafood Cocktail (Shrimp, Calamari, Octopus, Crab meat) in our special tomato sauce mixed with cilantro, diced onions, avocado and salted crackers on the side.
CALAMARI
Fried calamari, with a side of marinara sauce and Chipotle mayo.
FISH CEVICHE
Raw filet fish cooked in lime juice mixed wit cilantro and diced onions.
MIXTO CEVICHE
Raw filet fish, shrimp and calamari cooked in lime juice mixed with cilantro and diced onions.
SHRIMP AGUACHILE
Raw Shrimp cooked in lime juice mixed with spicy chili pepper, cucumber and diced onions.
MIXTO AGUACHILE
Raw Shrimp, filet fish and calamari cooked in lime juice mixed with spicy chili pepper, cucumber and diced onions.
CAMARONES EMPANIZADOS
Breaded Shrimp served with a side of Chipotle mayo.
CAMARONES EMPANIZADO A LA DIABLA
Breaded spicy Shrimp served with guacamole, fried corn sticks and side of chipotle mayo sauce.
PASTOR AL GRATIN
Pastor meat topped with melted cheese, accompanied with fried corn sticks.
CHORIQUESO
Mexican homemade chorizo topped with melted cheese, accompanied with fried corn sticks.
CHORIQUESO CON HONGOS
Mexican homemade chorizo sauteed mushrooms, topped with melted cheese, accompanied with fried corn sticks.
CHORIQUESO CON RAJAS
Mexican homemade chorizo sauteed with rajas, topped with melted cheese; accompanied with fried corn sticks.
CHORIQUESO MIXTO
Mexican homemade chorizo sauteed with mushrooms and rajas, topped with melted cheese; accompanied with dried corn sticks.
GUACAMOLE
Small size guacamole and tortilla chips.
LARGE GUACAMOLE 32 oz.
Large size guacamole and tortilla chips.
CONSOME/ BIRRIA BOWL
Large bowl house soup, accompanied with cilantro, onions and fresh lime; please ask for the meat of the day (beef, goat or lamb)
EMPANADAS APPETIZER
LA CABANITA NACHOS (PASTOR)
LA CABANITA SAMPLER
1/2 CHICKEN TORTILLA AND VEGETABLE SOUP
TACOS
POLLO/ CHICKEN TACOS
Seasoned chicken, served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.
CARNE ASADA/ STEAK TACOS
Carne asada served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.
AL PASTOR TACOS
Seasoned pork meat with pineapple, served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.
CARNITAS / SHREDED PORK TACOS
Seasoned shreded pork meat served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.
TRIPA TACOS
Seasoned tripe served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.
CHORIZO HOMEMADE TACOS
Mexican homemade chorizo (mild) tacos served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.
BARBACOA TACOS
Shreded beef meat in our special red sauce tacos served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.
LENGUA TACOS
Beef tongue tacos served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.
CABEZA DE PUERCO TACOS
Pork Head tacos served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.
CABEZA DE RES TACOS
Beef Head tacos served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.
CAMARON TACOS
Shrimp tacos served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.
FISH TACOS
Fish tacos served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.
TACOS CAMPESINOS
TACOS DE BIRRIA CON CONSOME
Birria tacos with Oaxaca cheese, served with onion, cilantro, lime, spicy sauce and a side of consome.
VEGETARIAN
VEGGIE TACOS
4 per order topped with onions, cilantro and a side of salsa, served in a homemade corn tortilla.
VEGETARIAN HUARACHE.
1 Long and thick homemade corn tortilla topped with refried beans, veggies mix, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.
VEGETARIAN BURRITOS
Flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and Veggies. Accompanied with rice, beans and sides of sour cream and spicy sauce.
VEGETARIAN QUESADILLA.
2 Homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, veggies, lettuce, tomato, with sides of sour cream and spicy sauce. Accompanied with rice and beans.
VEGETARIAN SOPES
3 per order thick homemade corn tortilla topped with refried beans, veggies, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and side of spicy sauce.
VEGGIE CHIMICHANGA
VEGETARIAN ENCHILADAS
FAJITAS VEGETARIANAS
Sauteed veggies with peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo, Guacamole, sour cream and homemade tortillas.
MOLCAJETE VEGETARIANO
Sauteed mixed veggies and fresh Mexican cheese accompanied with cactus, avocado, grilled jalapenos, chambray onions, cover in our special house salsa.
TORTA VEGETARIANA W/FRENCH FRIES
VEGGIE EMPANADAS
VEGETARIAN TOSTADAS
SOPES
CHICKEN SOPES
3 per order homemade tick corn tortillas topped w/ refried beans, breaded chicken, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.
CARNE ASADA SOPES
3 per order homemade tick corn tortillas topped w/ refried beans, carne asada, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.
AL PASTOR SOPES
3 per order homemade tick corn tortillas topped w/ refried beans, pastor meat (seasoned pork meat w/ pineapple), lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.
CARNITAS SOPES
3 per order homemade tick corn tortillas topped w/ refried beans, shredded pork, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.
TRIPA SOPES
3 per order homemade tick corn tortillas topped w/ refried beans, tripe, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.
CHORIZO SOPES
3 per order homemade tick corn tortillas topped w/ refried beans, homemade mexican chorizo (mild), lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.
HUARACHES
POLLO/ CHICKEN HUARACHES
1 long and thick homemade tortilla topped w/ refried beans, grilled chicken, lettuce, onion, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.
CARNE ASADA/ STEAK HUARACHES
1 long and thick homemade tortilla topped w/ refried beans, carne asada, lettuce, onion, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.
AL PASTOR HUARACHES
1 long and thick homemade tortilla topped w/ refried beans, pastor meat (seasoned pork w/ pineapple), lettuce, onion, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.
CARNITAS / SHREDED PORK HUARACHE
1 long and thick homemade tortilla topped w/ refried beans, carnitas (shredded pork meat), lettuce, onion, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.
CHORIZO HOMEMADE HUARACHES
1 long and thick homemade tortilla topped w/ refried beans, mexican homemade chorizo (mild), lettuce, onion, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.
TRIPA HUARACHES
Seasoned tripe.
LENGUA HUARACHE
SHRIMP HUARACHE
QUESADILLAS
POLLO/ CHICKEN QUESADILLA
2 homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, grilled or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, side of sour cream and spicy sauce. Accompanied w/ a side of rice and beans.
CARNE ASADA/ STEAK QUESADILLA
2 homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, carne asada, lettuce, tomato, side of sour cream and spicy sauce. Accompanied w/ a side of rice and beans.
AL PASTOR QUESADILLA
2 homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, pastor meat (seasoned pork w/ pineapple), lettuce, tomato, side of sour cream and spicy sauce. Accompanied w/ a side of rice and beans.
CARNITAS / SHREDED PORK QUESADILLA
2 homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, shredded pork meat, lettuce, tomato, side of sour cream and spicy sauce. Accompanied w/ a side of rice and beans.
CHORIZO HOMEMADE QUESADILLA
2 homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, homemade mexican chorizo (mild), lettuce, tomato, side of sour cream and spicy sauce. Accompanied w/ a side of rice and beans.
TRIPA QUESADILLA
2 homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, seasoned tripe, lettuce, tomato, side of sour cream and spicy sauce. Accompanied w/ a side of rice and beans.
LENGUA QUESADILLA
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
2 homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, shrimp, lettuce, tomato, side of sour cream and spicy sauce. Accompanied w/ a side of rice and beans.
QUESADILLAS DE SOLO QUESO
2 homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, lettuce, tomato, side of sour cream and spicy sauce. Accompanied w/ a side of rice and beans.
TORTAS
TORTA DE MILANESA DE POLLO
A mexican sandwich on a Telera bread filled with a breaded chicken cutlet, mayo, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, Oaxaca cheese and your choice of jalapenos o chipotle peppers on the side. Accompanied with french fries.
TORTA DE MILANESA DE RES
A mexican sandwich on a Telera bread filled with a breaded thin beef steak, mayo, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, Oaxaca cheese and your choice of jalapenos o chipotle peppers on the side. Accompanied with french fries.
TORTA CUBANA
A mexican Sandwich on a Telera Bread filled with Ham, 2 eggs, Mexican homemade chorizo, Pastor meat, Carnitas, Breaded chicken, with mayo, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, a side of jalapenos or chipotle peppers. Accompanied with french fries.
TORTA CHAVO DEL 8
A mexican sandwich on a Telera bread filled with Ham, mayo, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, jalapeno or chipotle peppers on the side. Accompanied with french fries.
TORTA HAWAIANA
A mexican sandwich on a telera bread filled with Pastor meat, pineapple, melted cheese, mayo, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapenos or chipotle peppers on the side. Accompanied with french fries.
TORTA DE PASTOR OR CARNE ENCHILADA
TORTA DE STEAK
A mexican sandwich on a Telera bread filled with steak, fried onions, mayo, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and your choice of jalapenos o chipotle peppers on the side. Accompanied with french fries.
MEXICAN HOT DOGS
2 Hot Dogs wrapped in bacon, topped with diced tomatoes, onions, Jalapenos peppers on the side, ketchup and yellow mustard. Accompanied with french fries.
TORTA DE HOMEMADE CHORIZO
BURRITOS
POLLO/ CHICKEN BURRITO
A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and grilled Chicken. Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
CARNE ASADA/ STEAK BURRITO
A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and carne asada (steak). Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
AL PASTOR BURRITO
A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and Pastor meat (seasoned pork with pineapple). Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
CARNITAS / SHREDED PORK BURRITO
A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and carnitas (shredded pork). Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
TRIPA BURRITO
A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and seasoned tripe. Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
CHORIZO HOMEMADE BURRITO
A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and homemade Mexican Chorizo (mild). Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
CAMARON BURRITO
A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and seasoned Shrimp. Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
PESCADO/ FISH BURRITO
A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and fish fillet. Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
BARBACOA BURRITO
A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and Barbacoa meat. Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
TONGUE BURRITO
A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and beef Tongue. Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
BURRITO TERCO
Flour tortilla rolled with Pastor meat, Pineapple, 3 cheeses, Lettuce, Tomatoes. Accompanied with rice, beans, sides of Sour cream and Spicy sauce.
BURRITO LA CABANITA
Flour tortilla rolled with Mexican homemade Chorizo, Asada, sauteed Onions and Sweet Peppers. Accompanied with Rice, Beans and House Salad.
BURRITO MOJADO
Flour tortilla rolled with Rice, Beans, Chicken, Lettuce, Pico de gallo, topped with two melted cheeses. Accompanied with French fries.
BURRITO LATINO
Flour tortilla rolled with Pastor meat, fried peppers and onions with fresh cheese. Accompanied with Rice, Beans and a House salad.
CHIMICHANGA
POLLO/ CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled chicken or seasoned shredded chicken and melted Cheddar Cheese. Accompanied with Rice, Beans and a small salad.
CARNE ASADA CHIMICHANGA
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, Carne Asada (steak) and melted Cheddar Cheese. Accompanied with Rice, Beans and a small salad.
AL PASTOR CHIMICHANGA
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, Pastor meat (seasoned pork with pineapple) and melted Cheddar Cheese. Accompanied with Rice, Beans and a small salad.
CARNITAS CHIMICHANGA
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, Carnitas (shredded pork) and melted Cheddar Cheese. Accompanied with Rice, Beans and a small salad.
TRIPA CHIMICHANGA
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, Tripe and melted Cheddar Cheese. Accompanied with Rice, Beans and a small salad.
CAMARON CHIMICHANGA
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, seasoned Shrimp and melted Cheddar Cheese. Accompanied with Rice, Beans and a small salad.
PESCADO CHIMICHANGA
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, Fish and melted Cheddar Cheese. Accompanied with Rice, Beans and a small salad.
LENGUA CHIMICHANGA
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, Beef Tongue and melted Cheddar Cheese. Accompanied with Rice, Beans and a small salad.
EMPANADAS
CHICKEN EMPANADAS
4 Deep fried tortillas filled w/ shredded seasoned chicken topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese. Accompanied w/ a side of rice, beans and salsa. And a side or breaded chicken cutlet.
CECINA EMPANADAS
4 deep fried corn tortillas filled w/ shredded seasoned chicken topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese. Accompanied w/ a side of rice, beans, and a cecina meat (thin beef seasoned steak)
AL PASTOR EMPANADAS
4 Deep fried tortillas filled w/ pastor meat (seasoned pork in red sauce cooked w/ pineapple) topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese. Accompanied w/ a side of rice, beans, and spicy sauce on the side.
CARNITAS EMPANADAS
4 Deep fried tortillas filled w/ carnitas (shredded seasoned pork) topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese. Accompanied w/ a side of rice, beans and spicy sauce on the sauce.
CHORIZO HOMEMADE EMPANADAS
4 Deep fried tortillas filled w/ mexican homemade chorizo (mild) topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese. Accompanied w/ a side of rice, beans and spicy sauce on the side.
CHEESE EMPANADAS
4 Deep fried tortillas filled w/ cheese topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese. Accompanied w/ a side of rice, beans and salsa.
PUMPKIN FLOWER EMPANADAS
2 big Empanadas filled with Pumpkin flower and Oaxaca cheese, accompanied with rice, beans and salad.
FRESH CORN MUSHROOMS EMPANADAS
2 big Empanadas filled with fresh corn mushroom and Oaxaca cheese, accompanied with rice, beans and salad.
ASADA EMPANADAS
GROUND BEEF EMPANADAS
FLAUTAS
POLLO FLAUTAS
5 rolled fried tortillas filled with shredded seasoned chicken, topped w/ lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese, Accompanied w/ a side of rice, beans, salsa and a breaded chicken cutlet.
CECINA FLAUTAS
5 rolled fried tortillas filled with shredded seasoned chicken, topped w/ lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese, Accompanied w/ a side of rice, beans, salsa and a side of a thin seasoned grilled steak.
ASADA FLAUTAS
AL PASTOR FLAUTAS
5 rolled fried tortillas filled with shredded seasoned chicken, topped w/ lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese, Accompanied w/ a side of rice, beans, salsa and a side of Seasoned pork meat with pineapple.
CARNITAS FLAUTAS
5 rolled fried tortillas filled with shredded seasoned chicken, topped w/ lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese, Accompanied w/ a side of rice, beans, salsa and a side of Shredded pork meat.
CHORIZO HOMEMADE FLAUTAS
5 rolled fried tortillas filled with shredded seasoned chicken, topped w/ lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese, Accompanied w/ a side of rice, beans, salsa and a a side of Mexican homemade chorizo (mild).
BARBACOA FLAUTAS
5 rolled fried tortillas filled with shredded seasoned chicken, topped w/ lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese, Accompanied w/ a side of rice, beans, salsa and a side of barbacoa meat.
ENCHILADAS
ENCHILADAS DE POLLO
4 Rolled tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken tossed in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, sour cream, fresh ground Mexican cheese and avocado. Accompanied with rice, beans and a Breaded chicken Cutlet.
ENCHILADAS DE QUESO
4 Rolled tortillas stuffed with Oaxaca Cheese tossed in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, sour cream, fresh ground Mexican cheese and avocado. Accompanied with rice, beans and a Breaded chicken Cutlet.
ENCHILADAS DE CECINA
4 Rolled tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken tossed in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, sour cream, fresh ground Mexican cheese and avocado. Accompanied with rice, beans and Cecina meat (thin beef steak).
ENCHILADAS DE ASADA
4 Rolled tortillas stuffed with carne asada (steak) tossed in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, sour cream, fresh ground Mexican cheese and avocado. Accompanied with Rice and beans.
ENCHILADAS DE AL PASTOR
4 Rolled tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken tossed in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, sour cream, fresh ground Mexican cheese and avocado. Accompanied with a side of rice, beans and a small side of pastor meat.
ENCHILADAS DE CARNITAS
4 Rolled tortillas stuffed with shredded pork (carnitas) tossed in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, sour cream, fresh ground Mexican cheese and avocado. Accompanied with rice, beans and a small side of carnitas.
ENCHILADAS DE CHORIZO HOMEMADE
4 Rolled tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken tossed in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, sour cream, fresh ground Mexican cheese and avocado. Accompanied with a side of rice, beans and a small side of homemade chorizo.
TOSTADAS
TOSTADAS DE POLLO/GRILLED OR SHREDDED CHICKEN
4 Crispy tortillas topped with refried beans, grilled or shredded chicken, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
TOSTADAS DE ASADA/STEAK
4 Crispy tortillas topped with refried beans, carne Asada, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
TOSTADAS DE PASTOR/SEASONED PORK WITH PINEAPPLE
4 Crispy tortillas topped with refried beans, Pastor meat (seasoned pork with pineapple), lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
TOSTADAS DE CARNITAS/SHREDDED PORK
4 Crispy tortillas topped with refried beans, carnitas (shredded pork), lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
TOSTADAS DE CHORIZO/HOMEMADE CHORIZO(MILD)
4 Crispy tortillas topped with refried beans, homemade Mexican chorizo, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.
GORDITAS
GRILLED OR BREADED CHICKEN GORDITAS
4 per order thick homemade tortilla topped with red or green sauce, fresh cheese, dice onions and grilled or breaded chicken.
CARNE ASADA GORDITAS
4 per order thick homemade tortilla topped with red or green sauce, fresh cheese, dice onions and Carne Asada.
AL PASTOR GORDITAS
4 per order thick homemade tortilla topped with red or green sauce, fresh cheese, dice onions and Pastor meat (seasoned pork with pineapple).
CARNITAS GORDITAS
4 per order thick homemade tortilla topped with red or green sauce, fresh cheese, dice onions and carnitas (shredded pork)
CHORIZO GORDITAS
4 per order thick homemade tortilla topped with red or green sauce, fresh cheese, dice onions and homemade Mexican chorizo.
CHILAQUILES
POLLO CHILAQUILES
Tortilla chips simmered in red or green salsa topped with lettuce, sour cream, fresh ground cheese, onions, avocado and a Breaded chicken Cutlet.
CECINA CHILAQUILES
Tortilla chips simmered in red or green salsa topped with lettuce, sour cream, fresh ground cheese, onions, avocado and a Seasoned thin slice beef steak.
ASADA CHILAQUILES
Tortilla chips simmered in red or green salsa topped with lettuce, sour cream, fresh ground cheese, onions, avocado and a Seasoned grilled steak.
AL PASTOR CHILAQUILES
Tortilla chips simmered in red or green salsa topped with lettuce, sour cream, fresh ground cheese, onions, avocado and a small side of Seasoned pork meat with pineapple.
CARNITAS CHILAQUILES
Tortilla chips simmered in red or green salsa topped with lettuce, sour cream, fresh ground cheese, onions, avocado and a small side of Shredded pork meat.
3 HUEVOS CHILAQUILES
Tortilla chips simmered in red or green salsa topped with lettuce, sour cream, fresh ground cheese, onions, avocado and 3 eggs any style.
ALAMBRE
LA CABANITA ESPECIAL ALAMBRE
Choice of meat (Asada, Chicken or Pastor), Bacon, Ham, Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms and melted cheese. Accompanied with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Fried Jalapeno Peppers, Chambray onion, Radish and homemade tortillas.
TRADITIONAL ALAMBRE
Choice of meat (Asada, Chicken or Pastor), with Onions, Peppers, and melted cheese. Accompanied with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Fried Jalapeno Peppers, Chambray onion, Radish and homemade tortillas.
MIXTO ALAMBRE
Asada, Chicken, Pastor with Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and melted cheese. Accompanied with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Fried Jalapeno Peppers, Chambray onion, Radish and homemade tortillas.
SEAFOOD ALAMBRE
Shrimp, calamari, clams, octopus mix with onions, pepper and melted cheese. Accompanied with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Fried Jalapeno Peppers, Chambray onion, Radish and homemade tortillas.
FAJITAS
TRADITIONAL FAJITAS
Choice of meat (Chicken, Asada, Pastor or Shrimp) sauteed with Onions, Peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and homemade tortillas.
FAJITAS TRICOLOR
Chicken, Asada and Pastor, sauteed with Onions and Peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and homemade tortillas.
FAJITAS MAR Y TIERRA
Chicken, Asada and Shrimp, sauteed with Onions, Peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and homemade tortillas.
FAJITAS COMBO
Chicken, Asada, Pastor and Shrimp, sauteed with Onions and Peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and homemade tortillas.
SALADS
CHICKEN ENTREES
POLLO A LA POBLANA
Chicken on a poblano Cream sauce with Corn grains
POLLO AL CHIPOTLE
Chicken simmered in a Creamy Chipotle Sauce
POLLO A LA PLANCHA
Grilled Chicken with Sauteed Onions and Peppers. Accompanied with sides of Pico de gallo, Guacamole, Cactus, Grilled Jalapeno Pepper
PLATILLO DE MILANESA DE POLLO
PLATILLO DE MILANESA DE RES
POLLO PLANCHADO AL GRATIN
Grilled Chicken with Sauteed Onions and Peppers with 2 cheeses. Accompanied with Sides of Pico de gallo, Guacamole, Cactus, Grilled Jalapeno Peppers.
STEAK ENTREES
STEAK VERACRUZANO
Sauteed Steak in garlic with Shrimp, Pico de gallo and Onions.
STEAK A LA CABANITA
Grilled Steak topped with Homemade Mexican Chorizo and grilled Cheese. Accompanied with Grilled Jalapeno pepper, Chambray onions, Pico de Gallo, Cactus.
BISTEC A LA MEXICANA
Fried Thin Steak sauteed with Tomatoes, Onions and Jalapenos.
PLATILLO DE CARNE ASADA
PLATILLO DE CARNITAS
LA CABANITA LATINA
SEAFOOD ENTREES
CAMARONES AL AJILLO
Sauteed shrimp on garlic sauce
CAMARONES AL CHILE AJO
Shrimp sauteed in a garlic spicy sauce
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
Shrimp sauteed in a spicy sauce
CALDO DE CAMARON
Shrimp in our house special soup.
CALDO DE MARISCOS LA CABANITA
Shrimp, Crab, Fish Filet, Clams, Octopus and Calamari all in our house special soup
MOJARRA FRITA
Fried Mojarra Fish
MOJARRA CON CAMARONES AL GUSTO
Mojarra Fish with Shrimps as you like
PAELLA DE MARISCOS
Sauteed Seafood (Shrimp, Clams, Octopus, Calamari, Crab) mixed in a bed of rice.
MOLCAJETE DE CARNES
Chicken, Steak, Pork, Homemade Mexican Chorizo, accompanied with Cactus, Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Jalapeño, Chambray Onion, cover in our Special House Salsa.
MOLCAJETE DE MARISCOS
Shrimp, Calamari, Clams, Crab, Filet Fish, Octopus, accompanied with Cactus, Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Jalapeno, Chambray Onion, cover in our Special House Salsa.
CALDO DE MOJARRA Y CAMARONES
KIDS MENU
KID HOT DOG AND FRIES
A regular hot dog served with French Fries.
KID CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRIES
Regular Chicken Fingers and French Fires.
KID MILANESA DE POLLO AND FRIES
Breaded Chicken Cutlet served with French Fries.
KID CHEESE QUESADILLAS AND FRIES
Served with French Fries.
KID CHICKEN QUESADILLAS AND FRIES
Served with French Fries.
KIDS CHICKEN TACOS (2) FRIES OR RICE AND BEANS
KIDS BEEF TACOS (2) FRIES OR RICE AND BEANS
GRILLED CHEESE AND FRIES
GRILLED CHEESE WITH BACON AND FRIES
GRILLED CHEESE WITH HAM AND FRIES
SIDES
2 oz. PICO DE GALLO
3.25 oz. PICO DE GALLO
8 oz. PICO DE GALLO
Mexican Salsa made with diced tomatoes, diced onion, cilantro and lime juice.
2 oz. SOUR CREAM
3.25 oz. SOUR CREAM
8 OZ. SOUR CREAM
GUACAMOLE 2 oz.
GUACAMOLE 3.25 oz.
JALAPENO TOREADO
Grilled Jalapeno Peppers.
JALAPENOS TOREADOS (3)
SIDE RICE AND BEANS
RICE
BEANS
SMALL CHIPS AND SALSA 8 oz.
LARGE CHIPS AND SALSA
CHAMBRAY ONIONS
Sauteed Chambray Onions.
FRENCH FRIES
SIDE DE TORTILLAS
Hand made tortillas.
AVOCADO
GRILLED VEGETABLES
SMALL HOUSE SALAD
FRESCO CHEESE
OAXACA CHEESE/QUESILLO
MIXTO CHEESE
CHEESE SAUCE DIP 3.25 oz.
CHEESE SAUCE DIP 8 oz.
LIMES
SWEET FRIED PLANTAIN SIDE
COFFEE
TEA
SODA
MILK / JUICE
WATER / FLAVORED WATER
UNSWEETED ICE TEA
FRESH ORANGE JUICE
CHURROS W/ICE CREAM
TIRAMISU
CHEESECAKE PIECE
DEEP FRIED CHEESECAKE W/ICE CREAM
FLAN NAPOLITANO
ICE CREAM CUP
3 MILK CAKE SLICE
CANNOLIS w/ICE CREAM
SWEET PLANTAIN WITH ICE CREAM
SWEET PLANTAIN
CHICHARRONES PREPARADOS
WAFFLE SUNDAE W/ICE CREAM
SWEET NACHOS SUNDAE
BANANA SPLIT
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our Authentic Mexican Cuisine. You'll find tasty and beautiful dishes. Our Place is like not other, we're a small restaurant but with an unique atmosphere.
621 E BAY AVE, MANAHAWKIN, NJ 08050