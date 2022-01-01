La Cabanita Bautista, LLC 621 E BAY AVE

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Order Again

Popular Items

ENCHILADAS DE POLLO
NACHOS
POLLO/ CHICKEN BURRITO

APPETIZERS

NACHOS

NACHOS

$12.00

Tortilla chips topped with chili, pico de gallo, guacamole, choice of meat and melted cheese.

SHRIMP COCTAIL

$13.00

Cooked Shrimp in our special tomato sauce mixed with cilantro, diced onions, avocado and salted crackers on the side.

VUELVE A LA VIDA

VUELVE A LA VIDA

$16.00

Seafood Cocktail (Shrimp, Calamari, Octopus, Crab meat) in our special tomato sauce mixed with cilantro, diced onions, avocado and salted crackers on the side.

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$12.00

Fried calamari, with a side of marinara sauce and Chipotle mayo.

FISH CEVICHE

$14.00

Raw filet fish cooked in lime juice mixed wit cilantro and diced onions.

MIXTO CEVICHE

MIXTO CEVICHE

$16.00

Raw filet fish, shrimp and calamari cooked in lime juice mixed with cilantro and diced onions.

SHRIMP AGUACHILE

$14.00

Raw Shrimp cooked in lime juice mixed with spicy chili pepper, cucumber and diced onions.

MIXTO AGUACHILE

$16.00

Raw Shrimp, filet fish and calamari cooked in lime juice mixed with spicy chili pepper, cucumber and diced onions.

CAMARONES EMPANIZADOS

$12.00

Breaded Shrimp served with a side of Chipotle mayo.

CAMARONES EMPANIZADO A LA DIABLA

$14.00

Breaded spicy Shrimp served with guacamole, fried corn sticks and side of chipotle mayo sauce.

PASTOR AL GRATIN

$12.00

Pastor meat topped with melted cheese, accompanied with fried corn sticks.

CHORIQUESO

CHORIQUESO

$12.00

Mexican homemade chorizo topped with melted cheese, accompanied with fried corn sticks.

CHORIQUESO CON HONGOS

$13.00

Mexican homemade chorizo sauteed mushrooms, topped with melted cheese, accompanied with fried corn sticks.

CHORIQUESO CON RAJAS

$13.00

Mexican homemade chorizo sauteed with rajas, topped with melted cheese; accompanied with fried corn sticks.

CHORIQUESO MIXTO

$15.00

Mexican homemade chorizo sauteed with mushrooms and rajas, topped with melted cheese; accompanied with dried corn sticks.

GUACAMOLE

$13.00+

Small size guacamole and tortilla chips.

LARGE GUACAMOLE 32 oz.

$25.00

Large size guacamole and tortilla chips.

CONSOME/ BIRRIA BOWL

$6.00+

Large bowl house soup, accompanied with cilantro, onions and fresh lime; please ask for the meat of the day (beef, goat or lamb)

EMPANADAS APPETIZER

$10.00

LA CABANITA NACHOS (PASTOR)

$10.00

LA CABANITA SAMPLER

$18.00

1/2 CHICKEN TORTILLA AND VEGETABLE SOUP

$7.50

TACOS

4 pieces per order choice of meat, topped with cilantro, diced onions and a side of the house salsa, served on homemade corn tortillas.

POLLO/ CHICKEN TACOS

$10.00

Seasoned chicken, served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.

CARNE ASADA/ STEAK TACOS

$14.00

Carne asada served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.

AL PASTOR TACOS

AL PASTOR TACOS

$13.50

Seasoned pork meat with pineapple, served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.

CARNITAS / SHREDED PORK TACOS

CARNITAS / SHREDED PORK TACOS

$13.50

Seasoned shreded pork meat served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.

TRIPA TACOS

$16.00

Seasoned tripe served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.

CHORIZO HOMEMADE TACOS

$13.50

Mexican homemade chorizo (mild) tacos served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.

BARBACOA TACOS

$13.50

Shreded beef meat in our special red sauce tacos served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.

LENGUA TACOS

$14.00

Beef tongue tacos served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.

CABEZA DE PUERCO TACOS

$12.00

Pork Head tacos served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.

CABEZA DE RES TACOS

$14.00

Beef Head tacos served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.

CAMARON TACOS

$14.00

Shrimp tacos served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.

FISH TACOS

FISH TACOS

$14.00

Fish tacos served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.

TACOS CAMPESINOS

$14.00
TACOS DE BIRRIA CON CONSOME

TACOS DE BIRRIA CON CONSOME

$15.50

Birria tacos with Oaxaca cheese, served with onion, cilantro, lime, spicy sauce and a side of consome.

VEGETARIAN

VEGGIE TACOS

VEGGIE TACOS

$10.00

4 per order topped with onions, cilantro and a side of salsa, served in a homemade corn tortilla.

VEGETARIAN HUARACHE.

$13.00

1 Long and thick homemade corn tortilla topped with refried beans, veggies mix, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.

VEGETARIAN BURRITOS

$12.00

Flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and Veggies. Accompanied with rice, beans and sides of sour cream and spicy sauce.

VEGETARIAN QUESADILLA.

$14.00

2 Homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, veggies, lettuce, tomato, with sides of sour cream and spicy sauce. Accompanied with rice and beans.

VEGETARIAN SOPES

$12.00

3 per order thick homemade corn tortilla topped with refried beans, veggies, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and side of spicy sauce.

VEGGIE CHIMICHANGA

$12.00

VEGETARIAN ENCHILADAS

$12.00

FAJITAS VEGETARIANAS

$14.00

Sauteed veggies with peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo, Guacamole, sour cream and homemade tortillas.

MOLCAJETE VEGETARIANO

$17.00

Sauteed mixed veggies and fresh Mexican cheese accompanied with cactus, avocado, grilled jalapenos, chambray onions, cover in our special house salsa.

TORTA VEGETARIANA W/FRENCH FRIES

$10.00

VEGGIE EMPANADAS

$11.00

VEGETARIAN TOSTADAS

$12.00

SOPES

3 per order thick homemade corn tortilla topped with refried beans, choice of meat, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, Mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.

CHICKEN SOPES

$12.00

3 per order homemade tick corn tortillas topped w/ refried beans, breaded chicken, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.

CARNE ASADA SOPES

CARNE ASADA SOPES

$13.00

3 per order homemade tick corn tortillas topped w/ refried beans, carne asada, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.

AL PASTOR SOPES

$13.00

3 per order homemade tick corn tortillas topped w/ refried beans, pastor meat (seasoned pork meat w/ pineapple), lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.

CARNITAS SOPES

CARNITAS SOPES

$13.00

3 per order homemade tick corn tortillas topped w/ refried beans, shredded pork, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.

TRIPA SOPES

$15.00

3 per order homemade tick corn tortillas topped w/ refried beans, tripe, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.

CHORIZO SOPES

$13.00

3 per order homemade tick corn tortillas topped w/ refried beans, homemade mexican chorizo (mild), lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.

HUARACHES

1 Long and thick homemade corn tortilla topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.

POLLO/ CHICKEN HUARACHES

$13.00

1 long and thick homemade tortilla topped w/ refried beans, grilled chicken, lettuce, onion, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.

CARNE ASADA/ STEAK HUARACHES

CARNE ASADA/ STEAK HUARACHES

$13.00

1 long and thick homemade tortilla topped w/ refried beans, carne asada, lettuce, onion, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.

AL PASTOR HUARACHES

$13.00

1 long and thick homemade tortilla topped w/ refried beans, pastor meat (seasoned pork w/ pineapple), lettuce, onion, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.

CARNITAS / SHREDED PORK HUARACHE

$13.00

1 long and thick homemade tortilla topped w/ refried beans, carnitas (shredded pork meat), lettuce, onion, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.

CHORIZO HOMEMADE HUARACHES

$13.00

1 long and thick homemade tortilla topped w/ refried beans, mexican homemade chorizo (mild), lettuce, onion, tomato, avocado, sour cream, mexican ground cheese and a side of spicy sauce.

TRIPA HUARACHES

$16.00

Seasoned tripe.

LENGUA HUARACHE

$15.00

SHRIMP HUARACHE

$17.00

QUESADILLAS

2 Homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, choice of meat, lettuce, and diced tomatoes; served with a side of sour cream and spicy sauce.

POLLO/ CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$14.00

2 homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, grilled or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, side of sour cream and spicy sauce. Accompanied w/ a side of rice and beans.

CARNE ASADA/ STEAK QUESADILLA

$14.00

2 homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, carne asada, lettuce, tomato, side of sour cream and spicy sauce. Accompanied w/ a side of rice and beans.

AL PASTOR QUESADILLA

$14.00

2 homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, pastor meat (seasoned pork w/ pineapple), lettuce, tomato, side of sour cream and spicy sauce. Accompanied w/ a side of rice and beans.

CARNITAS / SHREDED PORK QUESADILLA

$14.00

2 homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, shredded pork meat, lettuce, tomato, side of sour cream and spicy sauce. Accompanied w/ a side of rice and beans.

CHORIZO HOMEMADE QUESADILLA

$14.00

2 homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, homemade mexican chorizo (mild), lettuce, tomato, side of sour cream and spicy sauce. Accompanied w/ a side of rice and beans.

TRIPA QUESADILLA

$16.00

2 homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, seasoned tripe, lettuce, tomato, side of sour cream and spicy sauce. Accompanied w/ a side of rice and beans.

LENGUA QUESADILLA

$16.00

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$17.50

2 homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, shrimp, lettuce, tomato, side of sour cream and spicy sauce. Accompanied w/ a side of rice and beans.

QUESADILLAS DE SOLO QUESO

$10.00

2 homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese, lettuce, tomato, side of sour cream and spicy sauce. Accompanied w/ a side of rice and beans.

TORTAS

Mexican sandwich slightly filled with mayo, beans, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oaxaca cheese and your choice of meat, accompanied with French Fries and side of Jalapenos or Chipotles peppers.

TORTA DE MILANESA DE POLLO

$10.00

A mexican sandwich on a Telera bread filled with a breaded chicken cutlet, mayo, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, Oaxaca cheese and your choice of jalapenos o chipotle peppers on the side. Accompanied with french fries.

TORTA DE MILANESA DE RES

$13.00

A mexican sandwich on a Telera bread filled with a breaded thin beef steak, mayo, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, Oaxaca cheese and your choice of jalapenos o chipotle peppers on the side. Accompanied with french fries.

TORTA CUBANA

$16.00

A mexican Sandwich on a Telera Bread filled with Ham, 2 eggs, Mexican homemade chorizo, Pastor meat, Carnitas, Breaded chicken, with mayo, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, a side of jalapenos or chipotle peppers. Accompanied with french fries.

TORTA CHAVO DEL 8

$10.00

A mexican sandwich on a Telera bread filled with Ham, mayo, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, jalapeno or chipotle peppers on the side. Accompanied with french fries.

TORTA HAWAIANA

$13.00

A mexican sandwich on a telera bread filled with Pastor meat, pineapple, melted cheese, mayo, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapenos or chipotle peppers on the side. Accompanied with french fries.

TORTA DE PASTOR OR CARNE ENCHILADA

$12.00

TORTA DE STEAK

$13.00

A mexican sandwich on a Telera bread filled with steak, fried onions, mayo, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and your choice of jalapenos o chipotle peppers on the side. Accompanied with french fries.

MEXICAN HOT DOGS

$10.00

2 Hot Dogs wrapped in bacon, topped with diced tomatoes, onions, Jalapenos peppers on the side, ketchup and yellow mustard. Accompanied with french fries.

TORTA DE HOMEMADE CHORIZO

$12.00

BURRITOS

Flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and your choice of meat; accompanied with rice, beans and sides of sour cream and spicy sauce.

POLLO/ CHICKEN BURRITO

$12.00

A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and grilled Chicken. Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.

CARNE ASADA/ STEAK BURRITO

$13.50

A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and carne asada (steak). Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.

AL PASTOR BURRITO

$13.50

A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and Pastor meat (seasoned pork with pineapple). Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.

CARNITAS / SHREDED PORK BURRITO

$13.50

A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and carnitas (shredded pork). Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.

TRIPA BURRITO

$16.00

A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and seasoned tripe. Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.

CHORIZO HOMEMADE BURRITO

$13.50

A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and homemade Mexican Chorizo (mild). Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.

CAMARON BURRITO

$14.00

A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and seasoned Shrimp. Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.

PESCADO/ FISH BURRITO

$14.00

A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and fish fillet. Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.

BARBACOA BURRITO

$14.00

A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and Barbacoa meat. Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.

TONGUE BURRITO

$14.00

A flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca cheese and beef Tongue. Accompanied with rice, beans, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.

BURRITO TERCO

$15.00

Flour tortilla rolled with Pastor meat, Pineapple, 3 cheeses, Lettuce, Tomatoes. Accompanied with rice, beans, sides of Sour cream and Spicy sauce.

BURRITO LA CABANITA

$16.00

Flour tortilla rolled with Mexican homemade Chorizo, Asada, sauteed Onions and Sweet Peppers. Accompanied with Rice, Beans and House Salad.

BURRITO MOJADO

$15.00

Flour tortilla rolled with Rice, Beans, Chicken, Lettuce, Pico de gallo, topped with two melted cheeses. Accompanied with French fries.

BURRITO LATINO

$15.00

Flour tortilla rolled with Pastor meat, fried peppers and onions with fresh cheese. Accompanied with Rice, Beans and a House salad.

CHIMICHANGA

Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, choice of meat and melted Cheddar cheese. Accompanied with rice, beans and House Salad.
POLLO/ CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA

POLLO/ CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA

$12.00

Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled chicken or seasoned shredded chicken and melted Cheddar Cheese. Accompanied with Rice, Beans and a small salad.

CARNE ASADA CHIMICHANGA

$12.50

Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, Carne Asada (steak) and melted Cheddar Cheese. Accompanied with Rice, Beans and a small salad.

AL PASTOR CHIMICHANGA

$13.00

Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, Pastor meat (seasoned pork with pineapple) and melted Cheddar Cheese. Accompanied with Rice, Beans and a small salad.

CARNITAS CHIMICHANGA

$13.00

Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, Carnitas (shredded pork) and melted Cheddar Cheese. Accompanied with Rice, Beans and a small salad.

TRIPA CHIMICHANGA

$16.00

Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, Tripe and melted Cheddar Cheese. Accompanied with Rice, Beans and a small salad.

CAMARON CHIMICHANGA

$14.00

Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, seasoned Shrimp and melted Cheddar Cheese. Accompanied with Rice, Beans and a small salad.

PESCADO CHIMICHANGA

$14.00

Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, Fish and melted Cheddar Cheese. Accompanied with Rice, Beans and a small salad.

LENGUA CHIMICHANGA

$14.00

Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, Beef Tongue and melted Cheddar Cheese. Accompanied with Rice, Beans and a small salad.

EMPANADAS

4 Deep fried hand made corn tortillas stuffed with shredded season chicken or seasoned grounded pork; topped with fresh Mexican ground chees and sour cream. Accompanied with rice, beans, House salad and a choice of meat.

CHICKEN EMPANADAS

$14.00

4 Deep fried tortillas filled w/ shredded seasoned chicken topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese. Accompanied w/ a side of rice, beans and salsa. And a side or breaded chicken cutlet.

CECINA EMPANADAS

$14.00

4 deep fried corn tortillas filled w/ shredded seasoned chicken topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese. Accompanied w/ a side of rice, beans, and a cecina meat (thin beef seasoned steak)

AL PASTOR EMPANADAS

$14.00

4 Deep fried tortillas filled w/ pastor meat (seasoned pork in red sauce cooked w/ pineapple) topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese. Accompanied w/ a side of rice, beans, and spicy sauce on the side.

CARNITAS EMPANADAS

$14.00

4 Deep fried tortillas filled w/ carnitas (shredded seasoned pork) topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese. Accompanied w/ a side of rice, beans and spicy sauce on the sauce.

CHORIZO HOMEMADE EMPANADAS

$14.00

4 Deep fried tortillas filled w/ mexican homemade chorizo (mild) topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese. Accompanied w/ a side of rice, beans and spicy sauce on the side.

CHEESE EMPANADAS

$12.00

4 Deep fried tortillas filled w/ cheese topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese. Accompanied w/ a side of rice, beans and salsa.

PUMPKIN FLOWER EMPANADAS

$13.00

2 big Empanadas filled with Pumpkin flower and Oaxaca cheese, accompanied with rice, beans and salad.

FRESH CORN MUSHROOMS EMPANADAS

$13.00

2 big Empanadas filled with fresh corn mushroom and Oaxaca cheese, accompanied with rice, beans and salad.

ASADA EMPANADAS

$14.00

GROUND BEEF EMPANADAS

$13.00

FLAUTAS

5 Rolled deep fried tortillas filled with shredded seasoned chicken, topped with fresh Mexican cheese, lettuce and sour cream. Accompanied with rice, beans, House salad, choice of meat and a side of spicy sauce.

POLLO FLAUTAS

$14.00

5 rolled fried tortillas filled with shredded seasoned chicken, topped w/ lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese, Accompanied w/ a side of rice, beans, salsa and a breaded chicken cutlet.

CECINA FLAUTAS

$14.00

5 rolled fried tortillas filled with shredded seasoned chicken, topped w/ lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese, Accompanied w/ a side of rice, beans, salsa and a side of a thin seasoned grilled steak.

ASADA FLAUTAS

$14.00

AL PASTOR FLAUTAS

$14.00

5 rolled fried tortillas filled with shredded seasoned chicken, topped w/ lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese, Accompanied w/ a side of rice, beans, salsa and a side of Seasoned pork meat with pineapple.

CARNITAS FLAUTAS

$14.00

5 rolled fried tortillas filled with shredded seasoned chicken, topped w/ lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese, Accompanied w/ a side of rice, beans, salsa and a side of Shredded pork meat.

CHORIZO HOMEMADE FLAUTAS

$15.00

5 rolled fried tortillas filled with shredded seasoned chicken, topped w/ lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese, Accompanied w/ a side of rice, beans, salsa and a a side of Mexican homemade chorizo (mild).

BARBACOA FLAUTAS

$14.00

5 rolled fried tortillas filled with shredded seasoned chicken, topped w/ lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese, Accompanied w/ a side of rice, beans, salsa and a side of barbacoa meat.

ENCHILADAS

4 Rolled tortillas stuffed with shredded seasoned chicken tossed in your choice of red or green salsa; topped with lettuce, onions, fresh ground Mexican cheese, sour cream and avocado. Accompanied with rice, beans and choice of meat.
ENCHILADAS DE POLLO

ENCHILADAS DE POLLO

$15.00

4 Rolled tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken tossed in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, sour cream, fresh ground Mexican cheese and avocado. Accompanied with rice, beans and a Breaded chicken Cutlet.

ENCHILADAS DE QUESO

$14.00

4 Rolled tortillas stuffed with Oaxaca Cheese tossed in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, sour cream, fresh ground Mexican cheese and avocado. Accompanied with rice, beans and a Breaded chicken Cutlet.

ENCHILADAS DE CECINA

$15.00

4 Rolled tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken tossed in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, sour cream, fresh ground Mexican cheese and avocado. Accompanied with rice, beans and Cecina meat (thin beef steak).

ENCHILADAS DE ASADA

$15.00

4 Rolled tortillas stuffed with carne asada (steak) tossed in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, sour cream, fresh ground Mexican cheese and avocado. Accompanied with Rice and beans.

ENCHILADAS DE AL PASTOR

$15.00

4 Rolled tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken tossed in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, sour cream, fresh ground Mexican cheese and avocado. Accompanied with a side of rice, beans and a small side of pastor meat.

ENCHILADAS DE CARNITAS

$15.00

4 Rolled tortillas stuffed with shredded pork (carnitas) tossed in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, sour cream, fresh ground Mexican cheese and avocado. Accompanied with rice, beans and a small side of carnitas.

ENCHILADAS DE CHORIZO HOMEMADE

$15.00

4 Rolled tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken tossed in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, sour cream, fresh ground Mexican cheese and avocado. Accompanied with a side of rice, beans and a small side of homemade chorizo.

TOSTADAS

4 Crispy corn tortillas topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, avocado, fresh ground mexican cheese and sour cream.

TOSTADAS DE POLLO/GRILLED OR SHREDDED CHICKEN

$13.00

4 Crispy tortillas topped with refried beans, grilled or shredded chicken, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.

TOSTADAS DE ASADA/STEAK

$14.00

4 Crispy tortillas topped with refried beans, carne Asada, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.

TOSTADAS DE PASTOR/SEASONED PORK WITH PINEAPPLE

$14.00

4 Crispy tortillas topped with refried beans, Pastor meat (seasoned pork with pineapple), lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.

TOSTADAS DE CARNITAS/SHREDDED PORK

$14.00

4 Crispy tortillas topped with refried beans, carnitas (shredded pork), lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.

TOSTADAS DE CHORIZO/HOMEMADE CHORIZO(MILD)

$14.00

4 Crispy tortillas topped with refried beans, homemade Mexican chorizo, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, sour cream and a side of spicy sauce.

GORDITAS

4 per order, thick homemade tortilla topped with our red or green mexican sauce, fresh cheese, diced onions and choice of meat.

GRILLED OR BREADED CHICKEN GORDITAS

$13.00

4 per order thick homemade tortilla topped with red or green sauce, fresh cheese, dice onions and grilled or breaded chicken.

CARNE ASADA GORDITAS

$13.00

4 per order thick homemade tortilla topped with red or green sauce, fresh cheese, dice onions and Carne Asada.

AL PASTOR GORDITAS

$13.00

4 per order thick homemade tortilla topped with red or green sauce, fresh cheese, dice onions and Pastor meat (seasoned pork with pineapple).

CARNITAS GORDITAS

$13.00

4 per order thick homemade tortilla topped with red or green sauce, fresh cheese, dice onions and carnitas (shredded pork)

CHORIZO GORDITAS

$13.00

4 per order thick homemade tortilla topped with red or green sauce, fresh cheese, dice onions and homemade Mexican chorizo.

CHILAQUILES

Tortilla chips simmered in a red or green sauce topped with onions, fresh ground cheese, avocado, sour cream and your choice of meat.

POLLO CHILAQUILES

$13.00

Tortilla chips simmered in red or green salsa topped with lettuce, sour cream, fresh ground cheese, onions, avocado and a Breaded chicken Cutlet.

CECINA CHILAQUILES

$13.00

Tortilla chips simmered in red or green salsa topped with lettuce, sour cream, fresh ground cheese, onions, avocado and a Seasoned thin slice beef steak.

ASADA CHILAQUILES

$13.00

Tortilla chips simmered in red or green salsa topped with lettuce, sour cream, fresh ground cheese, onions, avocado and a Seasoned grilled steak.

AL PASTOR CHILAQUILES

$13.00

Tortilla chips simmered in red or green salsa topped with lettuce, sour cream, fresh ground cheese, onions, avocado and a small side of Seasoned pork meat with pineapple.

CARNITAS CHILAQUILES

$13.00

Tortilla chips simmered in red or green salsa topped with lettuce, sour cream, fresh ground cheese, onions, avocado and a small side of Shredded pork meat.

3 HUEVOS CHILAQUILES

$12.00

Tortilla chips simmered in red or green salsa topped with lettuce, sour cream, fresh ground cheese, onions, avocado and 3 eggs any style.

ALAMBRE

All served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Fried Jalapenos Peppers, Chambray Onions, Radish, and homemade tortillas.

LA CABANITA ESPECIAL ALAMBRE

$19.00

Choice of meat (Asada, Chicken or Pastor), Bacon, Ham, Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms and melted cheese. Accompanied with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Fried Jalapeno Peppers, Chambray onion, Radish and homemade tortillas.

TRADITIONAL ALAMBRE

$15.00

Choice of meat (Asada, Chicken or Pastor), with Onions, Peppers, and melted cheese. Accompanied with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Fried Jalapeno Peppers, Chambray onion, Radish and homemade tortillas.

MIXTO ALAMBRE

$19.00

Asada, Chicken, Pastor with Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and melted cheese. Accompanied with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Fried Jalapeno Peppers, Chambray onion, Radish and homemade tortillas.

SEAFOOD ALAMBRE

$25.00

Shrimp, calamari, clams, octopus mix with onions, pepper and melted cheese. Accompanied with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Fried Jalapeno Peppers, Chambray onion, Radish and homemade tortillas.

FAJITAS

All served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, a side of sour cream and homemade corn tortillas.

TRADITIONAL FAJITAS

$14.00

Choice of meat (Chicken, Asada, Pastor or Shrimp) sauteed with Onions, Peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and homemade tortillas.

FAJITAS TRICOLOR

$16.00

Chicken, Asada and Pastor, sauteed with Onions and Peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and homemade tortillas.

FAJITAS MAR Y TIERRA

$18.00

Chicken, Asada and Shrimp, sauteed with Onions, Peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and homemade tortillas.

FAJITAS COMBO

FAJITAS COMBO

$21.00

Chicken, Asada, Pastor and Shrimp, sauteed with Onions and Peppers. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and homemade tortillas.

SALADS

TACO SALAD W/GRILLED CHICKEN

$14.00

TACO SALAD W/STEAK

$15.00

TACO SALAD W/SHRIMP

$16.50

SALAD W/GRILLED CHICKEN

$13.00

SALAD W/STEAK

$14.00

SALAD W/SHRIMP

$15.50

CHICKEN ENTREES

All entrees are served with sides of Rice, Beans and homemade corn tortillas.

POLLO A LA POBLANA

$14.00

Chicken on a poblano Cream sauce with Corn grains

POLLO AL CHIPOTLE

$14.00

Chicken simmered in a Creamy Chipotle Sauce

POLLO A LA PLANCHA

$14.00

Grilled Chicken with Sauteed Onions and Peppers. Accompanied with sides of Pico de gallo, Guacamole, Cactus, Grilled Jalapeno Pepper

PLATILLO DE MILANESA DE POLLO

$14.00

PLATILLO DE MILANESA DE RES

$16.00

POLLO PLANCHADO AL GRATIN

$16.00

Grilled Chicken with Sauteed Onions and Peppers with 2 cheeses. Accompanied with Sides of Pico de gallo, Guacamole, Cactus, Grilled Jalapeno Peppers.

STEAK ENTREES

All entrees are served with sides of Rice, Beans and homemade corn tortillas.
STEAK VERACRUZANO

STEAK VERACRUZANO

$20.00

Sauteed Steak in garlic with Shrimp, Pico de gallo and Onions.

STEAK A LA CABANITA

$20.00

Grilled Steak topped with Homemade Mexican Chorizo and grilled Cheese. Accompanied with Grilled Jalapeno pepper, Chambray onions, Pico de Gallo, Cactus.

BISTEC A LA MEXICANA

$15.00

Fried Thin Steak sauteed with Tomatoes, Onions and Jalapenos.

PLATILLO DE CARNE ASADA

$16.00

PLATILLO DE CARNITAS

$15.00

LA CABANITA LATINA

$28.00

SEAFOOD ENTREES

All entrees are served with sides of Rice, Beans and homemade corn tortillas.

CAMARONES AL AJILLO

$15.00

Sauteed shrimp on garlic sauce

CAMARONES AL CHILE AJO

$15.00

Shrimp sauteed in a garlic spicy sauce

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$15.00

Shrimp sauteed in a spicy sauce

CALDO DE CAMARON

$15.00

Shrimp in our house special soup.

CALDO DE MARISCOS LA CABANITA

CALDO DE MARISCOS LA CABANITA

$25.00

Shrimp, Crab, Fish Filet, Clams, Octopus and Calamari all in our house special soup

MOJARRA FRITA

$15.50

Fried Mojarra Fish

MOJARRA CON CAMARONES AL GUSTO

$19.50

Mojarra Fish with Shrimps as you like

PAELLA DE MARISCOS

$27.00

Sauteed Seafood (Shrimp, Clams, Octopus, Calamari, Crab) mixed in a bed of rice.

MOLCAJETE DE CARNES

$24.00

Chicken, Steak, Pork, Homemade Mexican Chorizo, accompanied with Cactus, Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Jalapeño, Chambray Onion, cover in our Special House Salsa.

MOLCAJETE DE MARISCOS

MOLCAJETE DE MARISCOS

$30.00

Shrimp, Calamari, Clams, Crab, Filet Fish, Octopus, accompanied with Cactus, Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Jalapeno, Chambray Onion, cover in our Special House Salsa.

CALDO DE MOJARRA Y CAMARONES

$18.00

KIDS MENU

KID HOT DOG AND FRIES

$9.00

A regular hot dog served with French Fries.

KID CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRIES

$9.00

Regular Chicken Fingers and French Fires.

KID MILANESA DE POLLO AND FRIES

$9.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet served with French Fries.

KID CHEESE QUESADILLAS AND FRIES

$9.00

Served with French Fries.

KID CHICKEN QUESADILLAS AND FRIES

$9.00

Served with French Fries.

KIDS CHICKEN TACOS (2) FRIES OR RICE AND BEANS

$9.00

KIDS BEEF TACOS (2) FRIES OR RICE AND BEANS

$9.00

GRILLED CHEESE AND FRIES

$9.00

GRILLED CHEESE WITH BACON AND FRIES

$11.00

GRILLED CHEESE WITH HAM AND FRIES

$11.00

SIDES

2 oz. PICO DE GALLO

$2.00

3.25 oz. PICO DE GALLO

$3.00

8 oz. PICO DE GALLO

$5.00

Mexican Salsa made with diced tomatoes, diced onion, cilantro and lime juice.

2 oz. SOUR CREAM

$2.00

3.25 oz. SOUR CREAM

$3.00

8 OZ. SOUR CREAM

$5.00

GUACAMOLE 2 oz.

$2.00

GUACAMOLE 3.25 oz.

$3.00

JALAPENO TOREADO

$1.00

Grilled Jalapeno Peppers.

JALAPENOS TOREADOS (3)

$3.00

SIDE RICE AND BEANS

$5.00

RICE

$5.00

BEANS

$5.00

SMALL CHIPS AND SALSA 8 oz.

$5.50

LARGE CHIPS AND SALSA

$10.00

CHAMBRAY ONIONS

$3.50

Sauteed Chambray Onions.

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00
SIDE DE TORTILLAS

SIDE DE TORTILLAS

$4.00

Hand made tortillas.

AVOCADO

$2.00

GRILLED VEGETABLES

$3.50

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

FRESCO CHEESE

$2.00

OAXACA CHEESE/QUESILLO

$2.00

MIXTO CHEESE

$2.00

CHEESE SAUCE DIP 3.25 oz.

$3.50

CHEESE SAUCE DIP 8 oz.

$8.00

LIMES

$2.00

SWEET FRIED PLANTAIN SIDE

$3.50

COFFEE

Black coffee cup, choose your cream or milk.

Black Coffee

$2.39

ICED COFFE

ICED COFFEE - FRENCH VANILLA

$3.50+

ICED COFFEE - CARAMEL

$3.50+

ICED COFFEE - HAZELNUT

$3.50+

TEA

Tea

$1.89

SODA

GLASS BOTTLE COKE

$2.50

CAN COKE

$1.50

DIET COKE

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.50

ORANGE FANTA

$2.50

JARRITO MANDARIN

$2.50

JARRITO TAMARIND

$2.50

JARRITO PINEAPPLE

$2.50

JARRITO FRUIT PUNCH

$2.50

JARRITO LIME

$2.50

SQUIRT

$2.50

SIDRAL MUNDET MANZANITA

$2.50

MINERAL WATER

$2.00

ROOT BEER

$2.50

SANGRIA SODA

$2.50

2 LT. SODA

$4.75

MILK / JUICE

NANTUCKET - ORANGE JUICE

$2.25

NANATUCKET - APPLE JUICE

$2.25

NANTUCKET - CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.25

VITA COCO - COCONUT JUICE

$3.00

MILK

$2.00

NESQUICK

$2.25

BAI - VITAMIN TEA - MALAWI MANGO

$3.00

BAI - VITAMIN TEA - PANA PEACH

$3.00

BAI - VITAMIN TEA - STRAWBERRY KIWI

$3.00

BAI - VITAMIN BOOST -BLACK RASPBERRY

$3.00

WATER / FLAVORED WATER

Homemade fruit water flavors.

HORCHATA WATER

$5.00+

Rice water with a hint of cinnamon.

JAMAICA WATER

$5.00+

Jamaican flower.

TAMARINDO WATER

$5.00+

Tamarind flavor water.

WATER BOTTLE

$1.00

UNSWEETED ICE TEA

Unsweet ice tea

$2.00

SWEET ICE TEA

PURE CANE ICED TEA

$2.50

PEACH ICED TEA

$2.50

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$2.50

FRESH ORANGE JUICE

12 oz. FRESH OJ

$5.00

24 oz. FRESH OJ

$10.00

LEMONADE

LEMONADE 20 oz.

$2.75

LEMONADE 24 OZ.

$3.50

LEMONADE 32 oz.

$5.00

CHURROS W/ICE CREAM

Homemade Churros with an ice cream side, whip cream, chocolate syrup.

CHURROS W/ICE CREAM

$9.00

TIRAMISU

Tiramisu cake with whip cream and a Cherry.

TIRAMISU

$7.00

CHEESECAKE PIECE

A regular cheesecake piece.

CHEESECAKE PIECE

$6.50

DEEP FRIED CHEESECAKE W/ICE CREAM

A deep fried Cheesecake served with ice cream, whip cream, chocolate syrup and a cherry.

DEEP FRIED CHEESECAKE W/ICE CREAM

$9.50

FLAN NAPOLITANO

Flan Napolitano.

FLAN NAPOLITANO

$7.50

ICE CREAM CUP

Ice cream cup.

ICE CREAM CUP

$5.00

3 MILK CAKE SLICE

3 MILK CAKE (SLICE)

$8.00

CANNOLIS w/ICE CREAM

Cannoli filled with cannoli cream and served with ice cream.

CANNOLIS w/ ICE CREAM

$8.00

STREET CORN

PREPARED CORNS 1 PIECE

$4.00

PREPARED CORNS 2 PIECES

$7.00

SWEET PLANTAIN WITH ICE CREAM

SWEET PLANTAIN WITH ICE CREAM

$10.00

SWEET PLANTAIN

PLATANOS FRITOS

$7.50

ATOLE DEL DIA

COOKIE ATOLE

$2.50

RICE MILK ATOLE

$2.50

CHOCOLATE ATOLE

$2.50

CHICHARRONES PREPARADOS

CHICHARRONES PREPARADOS

$6.00

WAFFLE SUNDAE W/ICE CREAM

WAFFLE SUNDAE WITH ICE CREAM

$8.00

SWEET NACHOS SUNDAE

SWEET NACHOS SUNDAE

$9.00

BANANA SPLIT

BANANA SPLIT

$8.50

FLAVOR CHEESECAKE

COOKIE CHEESECAKE

$5.00

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE

$5.00

FRUIT SAMPLER

$5.00

STRAWBERRY

$5.00
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our Authentic Mexican Cuisine. You'll find tasty and beautiful dishes. Our Place is like not other, we're a small restaurant but with an unique atmosphere.

Location

621 E BAY AVE, MANAHAWKIN, NJ 08050

Directions

La Cabanita Bautista, LLC image
La Cabanita Bautista, LLC image
La Cabanita Bautista, LLC image

