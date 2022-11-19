Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Cabra Brewing

642 Lancaster Avenue

Berwyn, PA 19312

Popular Items

Wings
Pub Burger
Carnitas (GF)

Small Plates

Chips & Guac (GF, V+)

Chips & Guac (GF, V+)

$16.00

Fresh House Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, House Corn Tortilla Chips

Duck Empanadas

Duck Empanadas

$14.00

Duck Confit, Goat Cheese, Spinach, Shallots, Black Beans, Chipotle Crema, Salsa Roja

Sweet Corn & Potato Empanadas (V)

$11.00

Oaxaca, Cheddar, Black Bean, Roasted Bell Pepper, Red Onion

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Pork Belly, Cauliflower, Chipotle-Honey Glaze, Pickled Red Onion

Black Bean Hummus (V+)

Black Bean Hummus (V+)

$13.00

Grilled Flatbread, Cucumber, Charred Cauliflower, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Garlic Oil

Duck Fries

Duck Fries

$17.00

Duck Confit, La Cabra Beer Cheese, Crispy Onion, Pico de Gallo, Demi-Glacé

Wings

Wings

$16.00

Choice of: House Buffalo, Sweet-Heat BBQ, Chipotle Honey, Pineapple Habanero, Chile Dry Rub

Basket of Fries
$6.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00
Basket of Chips
$5.00

Basket of Chips

$5.00

Salads

Caesar

$13.00

Romaine, Chile Crouton, Shaved Manchego, Cherry Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Charred Poblano Caesar

Apple Walnut (GF, V)

Apple Walnut (GF, V)

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Toasted Walnut, Granny Smith Apple, Goat Cheese, Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

Side Salad

Side Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber

Tacos

Carnitas (GF)

Carnitas (GF)

$17.00

Achiote Pork, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Onion

Blackened Shrimp

Blackened Shrimp

$19.00

Honey Chipotle Glaze, Jalapeno Lime Slaw, Pico de Gallo

Tinga Chicken (GF)

Tinga Chicken (GF)

$17.00

Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro-Lime Crema

Crispy Cauliflower (GF, V)

Crispy Cauliflower (GF, V)

$16.00

Guajillo Crema, Black Bean Spread

Sandwiches

Cubano

Cubano

$17.00

Mojo Roast Pork, Tasso Ham, Swiss, House Pickle, LCB Beer Mustard, Long Roll

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$18.00

8oz Angus Beef Blend, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickles, Burger Sauce, Pan au Lait Bun

Pork Belly Burger

Pork Belly Burger

$20.00

Crispy Pork Belly, Fig Jam, Spinach, Goat Cheese

Beet & Black Bean Burger (V+)

Beet & Black Bean Burger (V+)

$17.00

Greens, Guacamole, Pickled Red Onion, Jalapeño Lime Vegan Aioli

Barbacoa Cheesesteak

Barbacoa Cheesesteak

$19.00Out of stock

Slow Braised Brisket, Grilled Onions, Pickled Jalapeños, Chipotle Beer Cheese, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Long Roll

Entrees

Skirt Steak

Skirt Steak

$29.00

8 oz Skirt Steak, Fingerling Potato, Chimichurri, Grilled Asparagus, Pickled Red Onion

Pork Belly (GF)

Pork Belly (GF)

$23.00

Chile-Brussels Sprout, Roasted Cauliflower Puree, Apple Cider Glaze, Fresno Chile 

Shrimp & Grits (GF)

Shrimp & Grits (GF)

$25.00

Broiled Shrimp Skewers, Chorizo Sofrito, Masa Grits, Scallion

Kids Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger
$9.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$9.00
Kid's Chicken Fingers
$9.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$9.00
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla (V)
$9.00

Kid’s Cheese Quesadilla (V)

$9.00
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
$12.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Dessert

Churros (V)

Churros (V)

$7.00

Mexican Chocolate, Caramel, Powdered Sugar

Chocolate Bread Pudding (V)

Chocolate Bread Pudding (V)

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, La Cabra Beer-Caramel

4-Pack (Beer To Go)

4pk Hipster Catnip

4pk Hipster Catnip

$18.00

American IPA (7.2%) - More than just a juicebomb. Tropical fruit and zesty citrus waltz across a silky, oat laden body. Hopped and dry-hopped with Citra and Mosaic. Dank dry finish for the win. Contains some lactose.

4pk Feelin' Thankful

4pk Feelin' Thankful

$20.00

NE DIPA (8%) - We brew this NE DIPA every year in the fall to remind ourselves to be thankful. Citra, Azacca, and Simcoe hops combine to form a rich cornucopia of autumnal flora. Consumption prior to a post-feast nap is highly recommended. Contains some Lactose.

4pk Oktoberfest

4pk Oktoberfest

$15.00

Festbier (6%) - Brewed in celebration of our favorite time of year. This Oktoberfest has a rich German malt aroma, complex yet soft on the palate with a smooth lager finish. Prost!

4pk Providence

4pk Providence

$15.00

Pilsner (5.2%) - Our hop-forward American Pilsner. Hopped with German Tett and Dry-hopped with Czech Saaz. Clean and floral with a crisp piquant finish. The perfect pilsner to help you chill out and Find Your Sunset, wherever you may be.

4pk Party Intellectual

4pk Party Intellectual

$22.00

Triple IPA (9.5%) - It's time to party and we're kicking it old school with some of our favorite classic American hops. A huge malt base to support the 10 lbs per barrel of hops we threw at this bad boy. Orange and grapefruit citrus notes paired with a pleasant pine bite. At 9.5% ABV it may instill false confidence in subject matters you only have a remedial understanding of.

4pk Scranton Fancy

4pk Scranton Fancy

$14.00

Premium Lager (5%) - An easy-drinking American Premium Lager. An ode to the city of Scranton, the crown jewel of NEPA. Dreamt up by La Cabra brewery staff members native to the electric city. German Malts and Flaked Corn in the mash and Kettle Hopped with Hersbrucker. Lagered at temperatures so cold they would make Bob Vance of Vance Refrigeration proud.

4pk Sixteen Chapel

4pk Sixteen Chapel

$18.00

NE IPA (6.5%) - A massive palette of Idaho 7, Citra, Galaxy, and Enigma hops. Citrus fruit flavors touch a ceiling canvassed with Barley and Oats. A touch of lactose. The seminal work of a vocabulary genius

4pk Sixth Rung

4pk Sixth Rung

$20.00

Honey IPA (7%) - We’re six years in and we’re ready to celebrate! To honor our sixth anniversary we decided to brew a Honey IPA. Slightly sweet with a semi-dry finish, you'll get notes of cantaloupe, honeydew, and lychee. Hopped with El Dorado, Samba, & Azacca. Happy Anniversary La Cabra Brewing, cheer to six more beers!

32oz Crowlers

32oz Crowler Trudy

32oz Crowler Trudy

$14.00

Farmhouse Saison (5.5) - Brewed during the dog days of summer with our Farmhouse Saison yeast then Dry-hopped with Mosaic, Sabro, and El Dorado. Gently conditioned on a pinch of Peach Puree this Saison is delightfully complex. Spice blends with funk, with a juicy start and dry finish.

32oz Crowler Judith

32oz Crowler Judith

$14.00

Farmhouse Saison (5.5%) - We brewed this one with Farmhouse Saison yeast then Singularly hopped and Dry-hopped with Azacca and then conditioned on ripe Papaya. This Saison is delightfully complex, it is slightly sweet with a mild bitterness. Spice blends with funk, a juicy start and dry finish.

32oz Crowler Zettle

32oz Crowler Zettle

$14.00

Hefeweizen (5.4%) - Our classic German Hefeweizen. This full-body wheat beer is sweet and fruity with notes of banana and clove. Brewed for the man, the myth, the legend.

32oz Crolwer Most Kind

32oz Crolwer Most Kind

$14.00

Pale Ale (5%) - Life should be a competition to see who is the Most Kind. A Pale Ale hopped with Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe, and Idaho 7. Drink in good company and measure.

32oz Crowler Walt

32oz Crowler Walt

$14.00

Altbier (5.8%) - Brewed with our house Kölsch yeast, a blend of German malts and Hersbrucker hops. This beer showcases Munich malts varietals resulting in a smooth, rich, and nutty ale with mild hop spice. The traditional style of Düsseldorf this Altbier is top-fermented and conditioned cold.

32oz Crowler Especial

$14.00

Mexican Style Cerveza (5%) - German Malts, Flaked Corn, and Noble Hops fermented crisp and clean with a Mexican Lager yeast. Mellow floral and herbal hop notes with a touch of malt sweetness. Brewed for tailgate mornings, beach days, and taco nights. The only question is, would you like a lime?

32oz Crowler Cora

32oz Crowler Cora

$14.00

Saison (5.5%) - This Saison was brewed with hallertau blanc, pineapple, ginger, and lime peel. Gentle spice with white pepper, clove, gooseberry, and elderflower notes. Light-bodied and approachable with a crisp, dry finish.

Event Deposit

$100 Party Deposit

$100.00

$250 Party Deposit

$250.00

$1000 Party Deposit

$1,000.00

Payment $100

$100.00

Payment $10

$10.00

Payment $5

$5.00

Payment $1

$1.00

Payment $0.01

$0.01
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full service restaurant and brewery thoughtfully prepared latin inspired gastro fare alongside artfully crafted beer.

Website

Location

642 Lancaster Avenue, Berwyn, PA 19312

Directions

