La Cabra Brewing

4pk Party Intellectual

$22.00

Triple IPA (9.5%) - It's time to party and we're kicking it old school with some of our favorite classic American hops. A huge malt base to support the 10 lbs per barrel of hops we threw at this bad boy. Orange and grapefruit citrus notes paired with a pleasant pine bite. At 9.5% ABV it may instill false confidence in subject matters you only have a remedial understanding of.