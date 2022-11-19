La Cabra Brewing
642 Lancaster Avenue
Berwyn, PA 19312
Popular Items
Small Plates
Chips & Guac (GF, V+)
Fresh House Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, House Corn Tortilla Chips
Duck Empanadas
Duck Confit, Goat Cheese, Spinach, Shallots, Black Beans, Chipotle Crema, Salsa Roja
Sweet Corn & Potato Empanadas (V)
Oaxaca, Cheddar, Black Bean, Roasted Bell Pepper, Red Onion
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Pork Belly, Cauliflower, Chipotle-Honey Glaze, Pickled Red Onion
Black Bean Hummus (V+)
Grilled Flatbread, Cucumber, Charred Cauliflower, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Garlic Oil
Duck Fries
Duck Confit, La Cabra Beer Cheese, Crispy Onion, Pico de Gallo, Demi-Glacé
Wings
Choice of: House Buffalo, Sweet-Heat BBQ, Chipotle Honey, Pineapple Habanero, Chile Dry Rub
Basket of Fries
Basket of Chips
Salads
Tacos
Sandwiches
Cubano
Mojo Roast Pork, Tasso Ham, Swiss, House Pickle, LCB Beer Mustard, Long Roll
Pub Burger
8oz Angus Beef Blend, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickles, Burger Sauce, Pan au Lait Bun
Pork Belly Burger
Crispy Pork Belly, Fig Jam, Spinach, Goat Cheese
Beet & Black Bean Burger (V+)
Greens, Guacamole, Pickled Red Onion, Jalapeño Lime Vegan Aioli
Barbacoa Cheesesteak
Slow Braised Brisket, Grilled Onions, Pickled Jalapeños, Chipotle Beer Cheese, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Long Roll
Entrees
Kids Menu
Dessert
4-Pack (Beer To Go)
4pk Hipster Catnip
American IPA (7.2%) - More than just a juicebomb. Tropical fruit and zesty citrus waltz across a silky, oat laden body. Hopped and dry-hopped with Citra and Mosaic. Dank dry finish for the win. Contains some lactose.
4pk Feelin' Thankful
NE DIPA (8%) - We brew this NE DIPA every year in the fall to remind ourselves to be thankful. Citra, Azacca, and Simcoe hops combine to form a rich cornucopia of autumnal flora. Consumption prior to a post-feast nap is highly recommended. Contains some Lactose.
4pk Oktoberfest
Festbier (6%) - Brewed in celebration of our favorite time of year. This Oktoberfest has a rich German malt aroma, complex yet soft on the palate with a smooth lager finish. Prost!
4pk Providence
Pilsner (5.2%) - Our hop-forward American Pilsner. Hopped with German Tett and Dry-hopped with Czech Saaz. Clean and floral with a crisp piquant finish. The perfect pilsner to help you chill out and Find Your Sunset, wherever you may be.
4pk Party Intellectual
Triple IPA (9.5%) - It's time to party and we're kicking it old school with some of our favorite classic American hops. A huge malt base to support the 10 lbs per barrel of hops we threw at this bad boy. Orange and grapefruit citrus notes paired with a pleasant pine bite. At 9.5% ABV it may instill false confidence in subject matters you only have a remedial understanding of.
4pk Scranton Fancy
Premium Lager (5%) - An easy-drinking American Premium Lager. An ode to the city of Scranton, the crown jewel of NEPA. Dreamt up by La Cabra brewery staff members native to the electric city. German Malts and Flaked Corn in the mash and Kettle Hopped with Hersbrucker. Lagered at temperatures so cold they would make Bob Vance of Vance Refrigeration proud.
4pk Sixteen Chapel
NE IPA (6.5%) - A massive palette of Idaho 7, Citra, Galaxy, and Enigma hops. Citrus fruit flavors touch a ceiling canvassed with Barley and Oats. A touch of lactose. The seminal work of a vocabulary genius
4pk Sixth Rung
Honey IPA (7%) - We’re six years in and we’re ready to celebrate! To honor our sixth anniversary we decided to brew a Honey IPA. Slightly sweet with a semi-dry finish, you'll get notes of cantaloupe, honeydew, and lychee. Hopped with El Dorado, Samba, & Azacca. Happy Anniversary La Cabra Brewing, cheer to six more beers!
32oz Crowlers
32oz Crowler Trudy
Farmhouse Saison (5.5) - Brewed during the dog days of summer with our Farmhouse Saison yeast then Dry-hopped with Mosaic, Sabro, and El Dorado. Gently conditioned on a pinch of Peach Puree this Saison is delightfully complex. Spice blends with funk, with a juicy start and dry finish.
32oz Crowler Judith
Farmhouse Saison (5.5%) - We brewed this one with Farmhouse Saison yeast then Singularly hopped and Dry-hopped with Azacca and then conditioned on ripe Papaya. This Saison is delightfully complex, it is slightly sweet with a mild bitterness. Spice blends with funk, a juicy start and dry finish.
32oz Crowler Zettle
Hefeweizen (5.4%) - Our classic German Hefeweizen. This full-body wheat beer is sweet and fruity with notes of banana and clove. Brewed for the man, the myth, the legend.
32oz Crolwer Most Kind
Pale Ale (5%) - Life should be a competition to see who is the Most Kind. A Pale Ale hopped with Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe, and Idaho 7. Drink in good company and measure.
32oz Crowler Walt
Altbier (5.8%) - Brewed with our house Kölsch yeast, a blend of German malts and Hersbrucker hops. This beer showcases Munich malts varietals resulting in a smooth, rich, and nutty ale with mild hop spice. The traditional style of Düsseldorf this Altbier is top-fermented and conditioned cold.
32oz Crowler Especial
Mexican Style Cerveza (5%) - German Malts, Flaked Corn, and Noble Hops fermented crisp and clean with a Mexican Lager yeast. Mellow floral and herbal hop notes with a touch of malt sweetness. Brewed for tailgate mornings, beach days, and taco nights. The only question is, would you like a lime?
32oz Crowler Cora
Saison (5.5%) - This Saison was brewed with hallertau blanc, pineapple, ginger, and lime peel. Gentle spice with white pepper, clove, gooseberry, and elderflower notes. Light-bodied and approachable with a crisp, dry finish.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Full service restaurant and brewery thoughtfully prepared latin inspired gastro fare alongside artfully crafted beer.
