La Cabra Brewing Smokehouse 810 Glenbrook Avenue

Thanksgiving Dinner Package (Preorder)

$250.00

Preorder your Thanksgiving Dinner today. All you'll have to do is pick it up (on 11/23), reheat it when you're ready, and enjoy your Thanksgiving. Please change your pick-up time to "Wed, 11/23" Package Includes Smoked Turkey Breast, Loaded Mashed Potatoes, Cornbread Stuffing, Sweet Potato Mash, Honey-Glazed Carrots, Cranberry Sauce, Dinner Rolls, Pumpkin Pie, Reheating Instructions Details: Feeds 4 to 6 people. Order by: 11/20 Pick Up: 11/23 between 2 & 9 pm ADD ON: Don't forget to add a "You Pick It" Case. Choose any six 4packs from our beer fridge when you pick up your Thanksgiving Dinner order. We'll also throw in a free La Cabra Camp Chair.