Popular Items

Steak taco

$3.99

Chips and salsa

$3.50

Talmage ave taco

$4.75

Main menu

Street taco

Steak taco

$3.99

Chicken

$3.99

Veggie

$3.99

Shrimp

$6.00

Make your own

Burrito

$8.00

Nachos

$8.00

Quesadilla

$7.00

Taco pollo

$3.50

Taco shrimp

$4.00

Taco steak

$3.50

La calle tacos

Hemp ave taco

$4.50

Sarah st taco

$4.75

Talmage ave taco

$4.75

Boyle ave taco

$6.00

Burritos

Tower grove burrito

$11.50

Vandeventer ave

$12.50

Chouteau ave

$13.50

Kingshighway ave

$14.99

Manchester ave

$15.99

Quesadilla

Taylor ave quesadilla

$10.00

Papin street quesadilla

$11.50

Newstead ave quesadilla

$12.50

Swan ave quesadilla

$13.50

Cheese quesadilla

$10.00

El vegan blv quesadilla

$14.00

Appetizers

Chips and salsa

$3.50

Guacamole

$6.00

Corn

$6.00

Queso

$6.00

Nacho

$10.00

Sides

Sour cream

$1.00

Rice

$2.50

Beans

$2.50

Side Chicken

$3.00

Side Steak

$3.50

Avocado sliced

$3.00

Plates

Carne azada plate

$17.50

Chicken plate

$15.99

Desserts

Churros

$8.00

Taco Tuesday

2 tacos

$7.50

3 tacos

$10.00

Quesdailla pollo

$8.00

Quesadilla steak

$9.00

Quesadilla queso

$7.00

Corona

$5.50

Modelo

$5.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Bud light

$4.50

Drink menu

Non-alcoholic

Water bottle

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Red bull

$5.00

Jarritos

$3.50

Mimosa

Mimosa

$10.00

Mexican mimosa

$12.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$9.00

Amsterdam

$8.00

Bottle service

Clase azul bottle

$550.00

1942 bottle

$550.00

Casamigos reposado bottle

$350.00

Casamigos blanco bottle

$300.00

Remi bottle

$200.00

Don Julio blanco bottle

$200.00

Patron bottle

$200.00

Tito’s bottle

$180.00

Don’t Julio reposado

$300.00

Bottle regular

$200.00

Brunch menu

Food

Tostada de huevo

$10.00

Chilaquiles rojos

$14.00

Chilaquiles verds

$14.00

El taco waco

$10.00

Breakfast burrito

$10.00

Waffle solo

$5.00

Tamales pollo

$6.00

Tamales pork

$6.00

Drinks

Mimosa

$8.00

Mex mimosa

$10.00

LA calle flight

$20.00

LA calls single shot

$8.00

Cafe

$4.00