Bagby Park
401 Gray St.
Houston, TX 77002
GROUP - *IN HOUSE - MENU MAIN
STREET Esquite (Elote in a Cup)
The ULTIMATE Mexican Street Snack in a "CUP", both with mayocrema, Chile "del que pica" and Queso Cotija
STREET Elote (Cobb)
The ULTIMATE Mexican Street Snack on the "COBB", both with mayocrema, Chile "del que pica" and Queso Cotija
CHIPS & CHICHARRON
Chose between Tasty, popping and crunchy "Chicharron" or Chip tortillas fried daily for maximum flavor. Choose 1, 2, 3 or all 4 if you're in the mood for sharing between- Guacamole Pico de Gallo Salsa Roja Chorizo Beans.
CEVICHITO
Side of Chip tortillas fried daily for maximum flavor served with a Shrimp and Cucumber "Ceviche" made in our special serrano and lime "Aguachile". Made to order with Avocado and Pico de Gallo. Served chilled!
BIRRIA
We make a soup out of all the goodness that comes out when we cook our 18 hour Barbacoa. Accompanied with chicharron seco, tortillas, cilantro, onions and lettuce. Even better with a hangover! This is
Street TACOS @
5 small yellow corn tortillas served with your choice of meats. Accompanied with onion, cilantro, limes and your chioice of green or red salsa. Served with a little side of spicy Birria to dip in or sip!
Gringos TACOS @
3 large handmade flour tortillas served with your choice of meats. Made with Chorizo Beans,Lettuce, Pico, Sour cream and Yellow cheddar cheese and your choice of green or red salsa.
Quesa-Birria
Crunchy Tortillas with our 18 hour roasted Birria meat, melted queso chihuahua, onion, cilantro and of course a side of consomé to dip'em it and sip it.
BY THE Sampler
Not sure what to get? Try the Super Sampler which features our traditional Street tacos, Gringo tacos and our crunchy "Tostadas". 2 Street Tacos (1 Asada & 1 Pastor) 1 Gringo Taco (Chicken) 2 Tostadas (1 Shrimp Ceviche & 1 Chorizo con Papa)
Platos
Pretty simple, The meat of your choice with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Pico on the side. Acompanied with Chorizo beans and 3 corn tortillas.
CHESCO Water Bottle
Are you feeling healthy?
BREAKFAST Coffee
100% Single Origin. Medium Roast. Semi-Sweet, chocolate, cinnamon, sugar cane.
BREAKFAST Coffee with Horchata
. Not only does the drink offer up a milky element, it balances out the bitter coffee flavor with its cinnamon and vanilla flavor.
CHESCO Red Bull
Red Bull Energy Drink is appreciated worldwide by top athletes, busy professionals, college students and travelers on long journeys.
GALON Aguas Frescas
GALON Horchata Ice Coffee
MICHELADA Virgin
Soda water. Made with our exclusive spicy Michelada Mix, with a rim of chamoy and tajin.
MICHELADA Mix
A Michelada is made with beer, lime juice, assorted sauces , spices, and chile peppers.
DESSERT Arroz con Leche
One of the most iconic deserts around.
DESSERT Flan
Home made cream cheese flan with delicious caramel on top.
Paquete 4 Postres
MENU CANTINA
BOTTLE Corona
With a refreshing, smooth taste balanced between heavier European imports and lighter domestic beer, Corona is an even-keeled cerveza with fruity-honey aromas and a touch of malt. The flavor is crisp, clean and well balanced between hops and malt, a superior taste profile from superior ingredients.
BOTTLE Indio
INDIO is a dark-colored beer with slight sweetness tones that reduce its bitterness level, since its unique flavor offers a very special combination; the characteristics of the vigor and intensity of the beers made for cold climates such as those in Europe, with the freshness and transparency of those used in essentially warm countries like ours.
BOTTLE Modelo Especial
Well-balanced taste and light hop character with a crisp, clean finish. Modelo Especial is characterized by an orange blossom honey aroma with a hint of herb. Modelo Especial contains Water, Barley Malt, Non-malted Cereals and Hops.
BOTTLE Pacifico
Pacifico Clara Mexican Beer is hearty and crisp with a touch of grass-citrus and ocean mist flavor.
BOTTLE Tecate Alta
A cerveza suprema inspired by the heights of the sacred mountain of Cuchumá, in the magnificent borderland of Tecate, Baja California. With only 85 calories and 2.4g carbs, Tecate® ALTA™ embodies Tecate’s Mexican pride and high quality taste. ALTA accomplishes the perfect balance between low calories, low carbs, and a great refreshing taste with a light clean finish. Beyond expectation.
BOTTLE XX Lager
Dos Equis Lager Especial is a crisp golden pilsner-style beer made from pure spring water and the choicest hops. With a balanced composition and a smooth, clean finish, it’s the party guest who is always invited and never overstays his welcome.
BOTTLE Topo Chico Seltzer
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is gluten-free and contains only 100 calories, 2g of sugar, and 4.7% alcohol by volume per 12oz. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer brings a unique twist to classic flavors with its Variety Pack, including Tangy Lemon Lime, Tropical Mango, Strawberry Guava, and Exotic Pineapple.
BOTTLE Bud Light
Bud Light is a premium light lager with a superior drinkability that has made it the best- selling and most popular beer in the United States.
BOTTLE Miller Lite
Miller Lite Beer is the original light beer. Smooth, light and refreshing, this American style pilsner beer has a 4.2% alcohol by volume. Brewed for more taste, this light beer has a light to medium body with a hop forward flavor, solid malt character and a clean finish.
BOTTLE Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra is the superior light beer with no artificial colors or flavors. You can enjoy the crisp, clean taste of Michelob Ultra without compromising your active lifestyle
BOTTLE Shiner Bock
Brewed with rich, roasted barley malt and German specialty hops this lightly hopped American- style dark lager always goes down smooth.
BOTTLE Budweiser
CAGUAMA Corona
This is how you do a beer! 32oz. of your favorite classic. Best price per ounce we have.
CLASSIC MARGARITA Frozen 16oz Medium
Made with 100% Agave Premium gold and Silver Tequilas, not the cheap stuff!
CLASSIC MARGARITA Frozen 32oz Litro
Made with 100% Agave Premium gold and Silver Tequilas, not the cheap stuff! TO SHARE
CLASSIC PINA COLADA Frozen 16oz Medium
Infused with coconut water combines fresh pineapple and sweet coconut water with Rum.
CLASSIC PINA COLADA Frozen 32oz Litro
Infused with coconut water combines fresh pineapple and sweet coconut water with Rum. TO SHARE
CLASSIC MOJITO Frozen 16oz Medium
CLASSIC MOJITO Frozen 32oz Litro
CLASSIC RUMCHATA Frozen 16oz Medium
Made with 100% Agave Premium gold and Silver Tequilas, not the cheap stuff!
CLASSIC RUMCHATA Frozen 32oz Litro
Made with 100% Agave Premium gold and Silver Tequilas, not the cheap stuff! TO SHARE
CLASSIC MOJITO Frozen 16oz Medium
CLASSIC MOJITO Frozen 32oz Litro
CLASSIC PINA COLADA Frozen 16oz Medium
Infused with coconut water combines fresh pineapple and sweet coconut water with Rum.
CLASSIC PINA COLADA Frozen 32oz Litro
Infused with coconut water combines fresh pineapple and sweet coconut water with Rum. TO SHARE
TEQUILA House Jimador Reposado
Sauza® Silver, one of the pioneer spirits from the brand, is double distilled in copper pot stills at low proof to retain the full agave flavor. The aroma offers fresh green apple notes followed by jasmine and hints of spice with a fresh agave taste on the palate. It finishes with a moderate bite of bitter citrus. Ideal for margaritas.
TEQUILA 1800 Anejo
Using 100% Tequilana Weber blue agave, picked at their peak, 1800® Añejo is aged in French Oak barrels for at least 14 months. Its finish is described as spicy and well-rounded with flavors of toasted oak, vanilla and butterscotch. This deep, luxurious tequila is ideal for sipping. 1800® has remained true to its values of passion, hard work, and honesty. As a result, 1800® has been, and always will be, made without compromise in Jalisco, Mexico.
TEQUILA 1800 Reposado
1800® Reposado tequila is crafted using 8 to 12-year-old 100% Tequilana Weber blue agave cared for and handpicked by expert farmers in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. It is then matured in American and French Oak barrels for at least 6 months. This rich liquid has notes of buttery caramel, mild spices and a touch of smokiness, which is imparted by the finishing process. Perfect mixed in a cocktail or on the rocks.
TEQUILA 1800 Blanco
1800® Silver follows the original formula created in the year 1800. 1800® Silver is crystal clear with blond highlights. Its aroma is soft, sweet, floral with fruit, spice, black peppercorns and agave notes. The smooth, clean and balanced flavor has hints of sweet prune and roasted pepper. 1800® Silver has a medium finish with fruity pepper fade. Best served straight, chilled or on the rocks. Garnish with a slice of lime.
TEQUILA Cazadores Anejo
Cazadores Anejo Tequila - The authentic, smooth, 100% Blue Agave flavor comes from at least one year of aging in new, small, American white oak barrels.
TEQUILA Cazadores Reposado
When you sip Cazadores Reposado, you'll get a taste of the Jalisco Highlands and smell the agave aroma. You'll also notice warm tasting notes, including baked pear, cinnamon and vanilla. The hint of white pepper adds some spice to this tequila, and the oaky notes keep it down to earth.
TEQUILA Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Blanco is tequila in its purest form. Bottled after distillation to preserve its clean taste, Cazadores Blanco has intense blue agave flavor, natural sweetness and notes of citrus and herbs.
TEQUILA Clase Azul Reposado
Made from the finest blue agave plants in Mexico, Clase Azul Reposado Tequila offers a complex and sophisticated flavor. Whether you're looking for a tequila as a present for a loved one or something you can enjoy either by itself or paired with other liquids, check out Clase Azul Reposado Tequila.
TEQUILA Clase Azul
Clase Azul Tequila Plata is produced from organic Agave that have matured for at least nine years, we slow cook the Agave piñas in traditional ovens, and ferment using the company’s secret combination of yeasts. A careful distillation is done to ensure the highest quality possible, using water refined in a five steps process and triple tequila filtration to ensure superior quality.
TEQUILA Corralejo Anejo
Made from 100% Blue Weber Agave, Corralejo Anejo is double distilled and aged for one year in charred American oak barrels, perfectly charred inside to give the Anejo Tequila a sweet and smoky flavor. Anejo brings a quieter but memorable expression.
TEQUILA Corralejo Reposado
Made from 100% Blue Weber Agave, Corralejo Reposado is double distilled and aged for 4 months in barrels made from 3 types of wood: American, French, and Encino oak. Each sip of the Reposado brings a new experience. With an aroma of refreshing grapefruit and lime citrus notes, each sip lets off a smooth taste and a lingering flavor evoking vanilla wood tones.
TEQUILA Corralejo Blanco
Made from 100% Blue Weber Agave, Corralejo Silver is double distilled and unaged. This light and crisp tequila comes with a fresh citrus zing flavor and some sweet, spearmint tasting notes. Corralejo Silver is highly smooth and sippable. Made entirely from carefully selected agaves, many purists and tequila aficionados claim that Blanco Tequila is the best of them all.
TEQUILA Don Julio 1942
Warm oak, vanilla and roasted agave flavors lead into a lingering oak and rich vanilla finish for a luxurious tequila recognized by connoisseurs around the globe. Aged in small batches for 2 and a half years, this añejo tequila is made with 100% Blue Weber Agave that is ready for any celebration. Simply serve neat in a snifter or on the rocks for a classic and simple drink.
TEQUILA Don Julio 70
Introducing the world’s first añejo claro tequila: Don Julio 70 Cristalino Tequila. Robust in character with highlights of vanilla, honey and toasted oak, the smoothness of a blanco and the complexity of an añejo come together for a totally unique tequila experience. Aged in American white-oak barrels for 18 months and charcoal filtered, our luxury tequila is made with 100% Blue Weber Agave and is ready for any celebration
TEQUILA Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Añejo Tequila is a testament to the craft of making a superior tasting, aged tequila. Rich, distinctive and wonderfully complex, its flavor strikes the perfect balance between agave, oak and hints of butterscotch and honey. Aged in American white-oak barrels for 18 months, the bright and lightly spiced finish of our luxury tequila is made with 100% Blue Weber Agave and is ready for any celebration.
TEQUILA Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Reposado Tequila is the very essence of the perfect barrel-aged tequila. With a mellow, elegant flavor and inviting aroma, the hints of dark chocolate and cinnamon lead into a rich, smooth finish. Aged for 8 months in American white-oak barrels, our amber-colored tequila is made with 100% Blue Weber Agave and is perfect for any celebration.
TEQUILA Don Julio Blanco
Using the finest blue agave plant and a time-honored distillation process, Don Julio Blanco Tequila is tequila in its truest form. Commonly referred to as “silver” tequila, the crisp agave flavor and hints of citrus make our blanco tequila an essential component to a variety of innovative drinks. This luxury tequila is double-distilled and made from pure unaged agave, making it perfect for any celebration
TEQUILA Herradura Anejo
Herradura Añejo matures in the barrel for 25 months, more than twice the 1 year age requirement. This patience is rewarded with a beautiful amber color and a complex, spicy taste. Our Añejo has a deliberately smooth taste that melts across your tongue, with hints of dried fruit and toasted oak.
TEQUILA Herradura Reposado
Herradura Reposado is aged for eleven months, nine months longer than the industry standard. Its deep copper color and rounded taste sets our Reposado apart, along with its signature aroma of spices. The tastes of vanilla, butter and agave work in unison to create a smooth and sweet experience
TEQUILA Herradura Blanco
Herradura Silver is matured in American white oak barrels for 45 days, imparting a light straw color and woody aroma. Vanilla and citrus characters complement the flavor of sweet agave. The smooth, clean profile of Herradura Silver has maintained its reputation as one of the finest tequilas in the world
TEQUILA Hornitos Black Barrel
Hornitos Black Barrel starts as a premium, aged Anejo, then spends four months in deep charred oak barrels to give it rich, smoky flavor and a golden amber color. It spends an additional two months in specially toasted barrels for more depth and distinct complexity. Easy to drink and unforgettably smooth
TEQUILA Hornitos Anejo
With delicate notes and spices, you can taste the rich history in every sip of Hornitos Añejo Tequila. Aged in American white oak barrels for at least a year, Añejo has a smoother, more complex flavor and a distinctive amber color. Intense aromas of chocolate, hazelnut, vanilla, dried fruit and toasted wood give way to a unique blend on the palate and a strong agave nectar flavor finishing slightly dry.
TEQUILA Hornitos Reposado
As a reposado, this tequila is somewhere between the non-aged blancos and the much older añejos. It has a fine agave aroma with some notes of green apple, and you'll also taste hints of apple and herbs. Hornitos Reposado is known as a mellow, full-bodied tequila with plenty of warmth, but don't let that fool you.
TEQUILA Hornitos Blanco
For a smooth tasting tequila made from 100% blue agave, look no further than Hornitos Plata Tequila. Enjoyable start to finish, this pure delivery of true agave flavor benefits from Hornitos' unique cultivation and distillation process. With a floral and herbal aroma with fruity citrus notes, this agave-forward tequila has a slight citrus note with a medium-bodied, briefly warm and smooth and dry finish. Savor this expertly crafted tequila on its own or in cocktails like the Paloma, allowing its clean and fresh character to shine through.
TEQUILA Maestro Dobel Anejo
A defined and distinct character. Maestro Dobel® Añejo is aged in American white oak barrels then “paired” with a European oak reserve just before bottling for a deeper complexity of flavor. Best savored slowly on its own, either neat or on the rocks.
TEQUILA Maestro Dobel Reposado
A sophisticated offering for those who know. Maestro Dobel® Reposado is aged in the finest oak barrels. It takes on the essence of oak with some light notes of fruit and hints of vanilla and almond. Best savored on the rocks or in your favorite cocktail.
TEQUILA Maestro Dobel Blanco
An uncommonly smooth tequila for any occasion. Double-distilled for clarity, then bottled, it boasts complex aromas and a subtle flavor with herbal notes. Ideal to mix in your favorite cocktail.
TEQUILA Milagro Anejo
Milagro Añejo is aged in American oak barrels for 12-14 months resulting in a taste that is smooth, refined and still agave-forward. Try it neat or over ice. Hand-crafted in a process where tradition meets innovation. Milagro Tequila is an estate-grown 100% blue agave tequila renowned for its bright, fresh agave taste and world-class smoothness. Bring bright and vibrant flavor to your favorite tequila cocktails. Discover a brighter side of tequila!
TEQUILA Milagro Reposado
Milagro Reposado is rested in American oak barrels for 2-4 months to achieve a perfect balance of robust flavor with front-and-center agave taste and world-class smoothness. Try it in the Paloma Rosada made with Milagro, pink grapefruit soda and fresh lime juice garnished with a grapefruit wheel. Hand-crafted in a process where tradition meets innovation. Milagro Tequila is an estate-grown 100% blue agave tequila renowned for its bright, fresh agave taste and world-class smoothness. Bring bright and vibrant flavor to your favorite tequila cocktails. Discover a brighter side of tequila!
TEQUILA Milagro Blanco
Milagro Silver is renowned for its bright, fresh agave taste and world-class smoothness. Try it in the Freshest Margarita made with Milagro, fresh lime juice and agave nectar garnished with a lime wheel.
TEQUILA Patron Anejo
A distinctly barrel-aged spirit, Patrón Añejo develops a sweeter profile over time due to its interaction with oak barrels for 12 to 15 months. Big wood notes become prevalent during this time without overpowering the baked agave flavors that are uniquely Patrón. Perfect for sipping or in your favorite cocktail, the spirit also features an elegant, smoky sweet finish. Sip Patrón Añejo Tequila neat or in a craft cocktail, as it makes an incredible bourbon or whiskey substitute. Many people find Patrón Añejo to be the perfect after dinner drink or dessert accompaniment.
TEQUILA Patron Reposado
Patrón Reposado is aged for at least two months in a combination of new and used American, French and Hungarian oak barrels. This is done to maintain the fresh agave flavors unique to Patrón that mingle in perfect harmony with hints of light oak. Finally, subtle sweet smokiness from the aging process adds yet another dimension to this incredibly smooth aged tequila. Sip Patrón Reposado neat or mix it into the occasional cocktail. Margaritas, Manhattans, Old Fashioneds and more are enhanced with the unique flavors in the gently aged spirit. It also makes a great digestif.
TEQUILA Patron Blanco
The world’s first ultra-premium tequila, Patrón Silver should be savored starting with the very first sip - from the delicate aroma of fruits and citrus to the sweet and smooth taste with a light pepper finish. It’s made using a handcrafted process unique to Patrón, which gives it the perfect balance of fresh agave flavor with baked agave undertones – core influencer notes you’ll find in all Patrón Tequilas. An incredibly versatile spirit, Patrón Silver can be sipped neat, from the freezer, over ice or mixed into the perfect cocktail. A favorite in margaritas, it can also be incorporated into classics like Mules, Bloody Marys, and Mojitos. Take a shot if you must, but you’ll be missing out on savoring the bright citrus notes and fresh agave flavors that are unmistakably Patrón.
TEQUILA Centenario Anejo
TEQUILA Tres Generaciones Blanco
TEQUILA Centenario Blanco
TEQUILA Centenario Reposado
TEQUILA Tres Generaciones Anejo
TEQUILA Tres Generaciones Anejo Cristalino
TEQUILA Tres Generaciones Reposado
TEQUILA 7 Leguas Anejo
TEQUILA 7 Leguas Reposado
TEQUILA 7 Leguas Blanco
TEQUILA Jose Cuervo Tradicional
TEQUILA Jose Cuervo Reposado
TEQUILA Jose Cuervo Anejo
TEQUILA Jose Cuervo Blanco
TEQUILA Herradura Ultra Anejo
MEZCAL House (Monte Alban)
Monte Alban is named for the mountaintop settlement in Oaxaca, Mexico known for its agave plants, both cultivated and wild. Monte Alban Mezcal is made from 100% Espadin agave sourced from Oaxaca. Monte Alban Mezcal possesses a moderately smoky and salty character with a mildly fruity finish.
MEZCAL 400 Conejos
MEZCAL Montelobos Mezcal Joven
Montelobos achieves extraordinary balance and complexity through a bold integration between agave, fermentation notes and smoke. Montelobos Mezcal is proudly produced by Casa Montelobos, a Mexican company based in Oaxaca and Mexico City.
MEZCAL Vida
This mezcal is distilled twice and hand-crafted. Del Maguey uses wood-fired copper stills, which bring out fruity aromas and other sweet notes such as honey and vanilla. On your palate, experience cinnamon, banana, tangerine and even sandalwood.
MEZCAL Zignum Reposado
Zignum Reposado is aged 9 months in new medium toasted American oak barrels. The agave used in this mezcal are not smoked, so it will not have a smokey character. It has a light body with notes of raisins, banana, and vanilla.
MEZCAL Alipus
Fermented in pine vats & distilled by Don Cosmé Hernandez from Agave Espadín grown at about 5700 feet in hilly, white, & rocky soil. Delicate and fruity, slightly sweet.
MEZCAL Union
Artisanally produced and bottled in Oaxaca. Mezcal Union's goal is to preserve traditional distilling craft and empower locals to grow socioeconomically by uniting artisanal distilleries and agave farmers.Blend of agave Espadín and agave Cirial. Very balanced between the smokiness from the production process and the flavours of the agave.Ideal for sipping, great for cocktails.
MEZCAL Vago by Emigfio Jarquin
Mezcal Vago Tobalá is made by Emigdio Jarquín Ramirez in Miahuatlán de Porfirio Díaz. Agave Tobalá is high in starch and creates light, sweet, floral mezcals. Mezcal Vago Tobalá is double destiled in a 250 Liter copper still and has notes of honey, roasted plantain, pineapple, ash, lime pulp, mint, thyme, marjoram, anise, granite, salt air, gardenia, and peony.
MEZCAL Vago by Joel Barriga
Vago Espadin from mezcalero Joel Barriga is produced in Hacienda Tapanala, Oaxaca. Joel is Aquilino’s cousin and his family has also been making mezcal for many generations. Aquilino worked with Joel for several months to ensure that Joel’s mezcal Espadin would be similar to his own. His agaves are crushed by tahona and double distilled in copper.
MEZCAL Vago Elote by Aquilino Garcia
A very rare and unique mezcal, even by mezcal standards, and the first of its kind to make it across the border. To produce this unforgettable spirit, Aqulinio Garcia Lopez infuses his espadin mezcal with roasted sweet corn for a week and then distills it for a third time. The result is intoxicating, with notes of rich, smoky sweet corn, tropical fruits, vanilla, earth, and smoke. This is what great mezcal is all about. Limited.
Rum House (Blue Chair)
RUM 151
Next time you’re pouring rum cocktails for your cohorts, serve up this nugget of rum trivia: Bacardi 151 gets its name for its proof level of 151. At 75.5% alcohol by volume, that’s nearly double the level of typical rum. Wowza. All that alcohol means it’s highly flammable, so be responsible friends. Balance Bacardi 151’s punch by using it sparingly in sweet, fruity drinks, such as Hurricanes or Rum Punches.
RUM Captain Morgan
Captain Morgan is the original party spirit, a spiced rum that was born and blended to have a good time. So grab a bottle of Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, raise a leg, and toast to the adventure to be had. Captain’s orders!
RUM Captain Morgan Blanco
Five times distilled means five times the fun. Captain Morgan White Rum is as smooth as the Captain himself, and it definitely tastes better.
RUM Malibu Coco
Let Malibu Original transport you to the tropics – where it’s always summertime and the smooth, sweet taste of coconut liqueur feels like liquid sunshine. Crafted from Caribbean sugarcane and pure water then aged for two years in oak barrels, Malibu Original is perfect for celebrating beach-side with friends or throwing a pool-party for one. This rich, flavorful blend of sweet coconut and island rum is Summer’s favorite sidekick and the star of any tropical cocktail. Blend Malibu with berries for a dreamy daiquiri, keep your cocktail simple with cola, or pour in pineapple and coconut cream to craft your favorite piña colada.
RUM Meyers Dark
Myers’s Rum is produced from pure sugarcane juice that is boiled into molasses, fermented, and expertly distilled using both continuous and pot sill distillation methods. After distillation, the rum is matured for up to four years in white oak barrels. It is this final aging period that contributes to Myers’s distinctive color, aroma, and taste guaranteed to elevate your drink with authentic Caribbean flavor.
RUM Cognac Hennessy
Through the nose, Hennessy V.S brings together an intense and fruity character with pleasantly oaky notes. When savored, powerful flavors suggest grilled almonds, supported by lively notes reminiscent of fresh grapes.
VODKA House (Smirnoff)
Whether you sip it on the rocks or with soda and a twist, Smirnoff No. 21 is the perfect addition to a cocktail party. Our award-winning, 80 proof vodka has robust flavor with a dry finish for ultimate smoothness and clarity.
VODKA Absolut
Absolut Vodka was first launched in New York in 1979. It soon became the talk of the town, in the US and eventually of the world. But the recipe behind the clean and natural taste of Absolut is actually older than 30 years. So is the 18th century medicine bottle found in an antique store in Stockholm, Sweden that gave inspiration to the iconic Absolut Vodka bottle.
VODKA Ciroc
Cîroc may be distilled from grapes, but when you sip this vodka, you'll taste some lightly fruity notes rather than a full-on grape flavor. Look for notes of orange and anise and enjoy the crisp finish of this luxurious spirit.
VODKA Grey Goose
Life is full of moments, big and small, planned and spontaneous, and those moments need something worthy of the occasion – a vodka of unparalleled quality that’s made without compromise.
VODKA Ketel One
Experience the taste inspired by traditional distilling expertise with Ketel One Family Made Vodka. Our 80 proof vodka is carefully crafted using exclusively 100% non-GMO European wheat for smoothness and neutrality.
VODKA Smirnoff Raspberry
Infused with the natural flavor of raspberries for a tart and fruity finish, Smirnoff Raspberry is the perfect Vodka Specialty for your next cocktail party.
VODKA Smirnoff Tamarind
Celebrate the adventurous flavors of Mexico with Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind. Expertly infused with the exciting taste of tangy tamarind, Mexican chiles and a hint of lemon, this vodka specialty spirit is triple distilled and ten times filtered for clarity and smoothness. Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind is delicious on its own or mixed in classic cocktails for an adventurous night with your friends
VODKA Smirnoff Vanilla
Smirnoff Vanilla is infused with the natural flavor of vanilla for a sweet and indulgent flavor in your favorite vodka specialty drink. This triple distilled vodka specialty is smooth enough to enjoy on the rocks or in a mixed drink. Simply mix this gluten free vodka specialty with ginger beer or coffee for a delicious beverage at your next cocktail party
VODKA Stolichnaya
One of the worlds true Vodka icons, Stoli® Vodka is pure spirit distilled from selected grain is filtered through birch charcoal and quartz sands and blended with pure water.
VODKA Titos
n the mid-nineties, inspired and driven to do something he loved, Tito obtained the first legal permit to distill in the state of Texas.
CORDIALS Cointreau
his full-strength, 80-proof spirit has the versatility to mix with any type of liquor to craft a more elevated cocktail. Distilled from a blend of all-natural sweet and bitter orange peels, Cointreau has a perfectly balanced flavor beloved by mixologists and bartenders worldwide. The superior distillation process maintains the quality of the orange peels and preserves their natural essential oils, lending Cointreau its unique, highly aromatic qualities.
Valentines Special
Lunch
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 am
La Calle Tacos & Tequila located at Bagby Park in Midtown Houston.
401 Gray St., Houston, TX 77002