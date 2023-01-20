Bagby Park

TEQUILA Patron Blanco

$15.99

The world’s first ultra-premium tequila, Patrón Silver should be savored starting with the very first sip - from the delicate aroma of fruits and citrus to the sweet and smooth taste with a light pepper finish. It’s made using a handcrafted process unique to Patrón, which gives it the perfect balance of fresh agave flavor with baked agave undertones – core influencer notes you’ll find in all Patrón Tequilas. An incredibly versatile spirit, Patrón Silver can be sipped neat, from the freezer, over ice or mixed into the perfect cocktail. A favorite in margaritas, it can also be incorporated into classics like Mules, Bloody Marys, and Mojitos. Take a shot if you must, but you’ll be missing out on savoring the bright citrus notes and fresh agave flavors that are unmistakably Patrón.