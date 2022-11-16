Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Calle Restaurant

579 Reviews

$$

10 South Street

Baltimore, MD 21202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Guacamole & chips
Carne Tacos
Empanadas del dia

Starters & Saladas

Guacamole & chips

$11.00

Avocado, lime juice, onion, Serrano peppers, cilantro, corn tortilla chips

Sopa De tortilla

$8.00

Ancho Chile and tomato broth, Oaxaca cheese, avocado, Tortilla strips fried pasilla.

Pico de Gallo

$8.00

Tomato, Serrano pepper, onions, lime juice, cilantro, corn tortilla chips

Ceviche de camaron

$12.00

Shrimp, pico de Gallo, micro cilantro, avocado, corn tortilla chips

Aguachile de la passion

$13.00

Fresh fluke fish, jicama, cucumber, red onions, black Sea salt, micro cilantro, corn tortillas chips.

Ceviche del dia

$13.00

Ceviche of the day

Empanadas del dia

$9.00

house made empanadas,

Ensalada orugula

$11.50

Arugula, roasted sweet potato, red onion, goat cheese, ancho pumpkin vinaigrette

Ensalada mixta

$11.00

Mixed greens, grape tomato, cucumber, red onions, slice avocado, lime vinaigrette

Pork costillitas

$12.50

Baby back rib confit, glazed with chipotle apple reduction, served with yuca fries.

Entrees

Wicha's mole

$21.00

Pan roasted airline chicken breast, handcrafted mole mole, panela cheese, arugula salad, served with rice.

Pipian de pistache

$23.00

Striped bass fillet, pistachio pipian sauce, baby carrots, arugula garnished hoja santa oil.

Sccotish salmon

$22.00

Seared salmon, sautéed broccolini, grape tomatoes Topped with a chipotle lobster cream sauce

Barbacoa de cordero

$24.00

Braised lamb shank, adobo sauce, served with onion and radish salad, baby carrots, avocado salsa verde and corn tortillas

New York strip

$28.00

12 oz NY strip steak, grilled asparagus, roasted baby potatoes, finish with a red wine coffee and ancho Demi Glace

Cochinita pibil

$21.00

Slow roasted pork in Achiote and citrus marinade served with plantain, pickle onion salad, black beans, and warm corn tortillas.

Carne placero

$80.00

Tomahawk steak 40 oz. pan roasted steak, yuca fries, panela cheese, guacamole, tortillas, finished with Black garlic butter, choice of sauces ( 1 ) -Chimichurri of jalapeño -Ancho coffee wine demi sauce

Filet mignon & Tamarind

$30.00Out of stock

Tacos & Enchiladas

Pastor Tacos

$13.50

Achiote marinated pork, pineapple, onion and cilantro

Brucelas Tacos

$11.50

Herb marinated Brussels sprouts, pickled onion, red radish, cilantro

Quesadillas

$11.50

flour tortilla, Oaxaca cheese, pico de Gallo, guacamole, chipotle aioli

Enchiladas de mole

$17.00

Corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with handcrafted mole sauce, sour cream, quest fresco, slice onions, cilantro. Served with red rice.

Carne Tacos

$15.00

Vein strip steak, grilled onions, red radish, micro cilantro

Chorizo Verde Tacos

$13.00

Homemade green chorizo, grilled onions, red radish, micro cilantro

Costilla Tacos

$15.00

Braised short rib with Ancho chilis, Wicha's mole, red radish, onions, cilantro

Pescado frito tacos

$15.00

Crispy beer battered fried fish, avocado salsa verde, pickled red onions, chipotle roasted garlic mayo, red radish, micro cilantro

Pork belly Tacos

$15.00

Roasted Chinito marinated pork belly, salsa macha, cucumber, red onion, micro cilantro

Desserts

Tres Leches

$8.50

Sponge cake soaked in three milks, topped with vanilla mascarpone cheese, granite raspberry

La calle flan

$8.50

Authentic custard, topped with puffed amaranth, granite raspberry, vanilla mascarpone cheese

Churros

$8.00

Classic churros tossed in cinnamon and sugar, served with dulce de leche

Pastel de chocolate

$8.50

Chocolate cake topped with chocolate ganache, granite raspberry, puffed amaranth

Sides

Sd Guacamole

$5.00

Sd Pico De Gallo

$4.00

Sd Black beans

$4.00

Sd Red rice

$4.00

Sd Asparagus

$7.00

Sd yuca

$5.00

Sd Brussels

$5.00

Sd Broccollini

$6.00

BOTTLE

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Sprite Bottle

$3.00

Jarrito pineapple

$3.00

Jarrito lime

$3.00Out of stock

Jarrito mandarin

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10 South Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

Directions

Gallery
La Calle Restaurant image
La Calle Restaurant image
La Calle Restaurant image
La Calle Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

R&R Taqueria
orange star4.1 • 736
2 E Lombard St Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Banditos - 1118 S Charles St.
orange star4.3 • 892
1118 S Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Taco Love Grill - Cross Street Market
orange star4.5 • 834
1065 S Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
San Pablo Street Tacos
orange star4.1 • 465
800 Saint Paul St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Barcocina - Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St
orange star4.0 • 1,570
1629 Thames St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
orange starNo Reviews
2907 O’Donnell St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

Maiwand Kabob
orange star4.6 • 2,554
40 South St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Homeslyce - Mt. Vernon
orange star4.3 • 1,077
336 N Charles St Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
R&R Taqueria
orange star4.1 • 736
2 E Lombard St Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Medusa Restaurant and Lounge Baltimore - 401 W Baltimore St
orange star4.9 • 31
401 W Baltimore St Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Canton Industrial Area
review star
No reviews yet
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Remington
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
SBIC
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Inner Harbor
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Federal Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Hampden
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Charles Village
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston