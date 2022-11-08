Ella
3321 Ella Blvd
Bldg 5
Houston, TX 77018
Popular Items
GROUP - *IN HOUSE - MENU MAIN
STREET Esquite (Elote in a Cup)
The ULTIMATE Mexican Street Snack in a "CUP", both with mayocrema, Chile "del que pica" and Queso Cotija
STREET Elote (Cobb)
The ULTIMATE Mexican Street Snack on the "COBB", both with mayocrema, Chile "del que pica" and Queso Cotija
CHIPS & CHICHARRON
Chose between Tasty, popping and crunchy "Chicharron" or Chip tortillas fried daily for maximum flavor. Choose 1, 2, 3 or all 4 if you're in the mood for sharing between- Guacamole Pico de Gallo Salsa Roja Chorizo Beans.
CEVICHITO
Side of Chip tortillas fried daily for maximum flavor served with a Shrimp and Cucumber "Ceviche" made in our special serrano and lime "Aguachile". Made to order with Avocado and Pico de Gallo. Served chilled!
BIRRIA
We make a soup out of all the goodness that comes out when we cook our 18 hour Barbacoa. Accompanied with chicharron seco, tortillas, cilantro, onions and lettuce. Even better with a hangover! This is
Street TACOS @
5 small yellow corn tortillas served with your choice of meats. Accompanied with onion, cilantro, limes and your chioice of green or red salsa. Served with a little side of spicy Birria to dip in or sip!
Gringos TACOS @
3 large handmade flour tortillas served with your choice of meats. Made with Chorizo Beans,Lettuce, Pico, Sour cream and Yellow cheddar cheese and your choice of green or red salsa.
Quesa-Birria
Crunchy Tortillas with our 18 hour roasted Birria meat, melted queso chihuahua, onion, cilantro and of course a side of consomé to dip'em it and sip it.
BY THE Sampler
Not sure what to get? Try the Super Sampler which features our traditional Street tacos, Gringo tacos and our crunchy "Tostadas". 2 Street Tacos (1 Asada & 1 Pastor) 1 Gringo Taco (Chicken) 2 Tostadas (1 Shrimp Ceviche & 1 Chorizo con Papa)
CANTINA Gringa
(not gringos). Melted chihuahua cheese with the meat of your choice between 2 large hand made flour tortillas.
CANTINA Volcanes
(not tostadas) melted chihuahua cheese with the meat of your choice on 5 baked and crunchy yellow corn tortillas.
Platos
Pretty simple, The meat of your choice with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Pico on the side. Acompanied with Chorizo beans and 3 corn tortillas.
Single Chilango
Single Gringo
A large handmade flour tortilla served with your choice of meat. Made with Chorizo Beans,Lettuce, Pico, Sour cream and Yellow cheddar cheese and your choice of green or red salsa.
TORTA-Birria
Telera bread Drenched in consome and toasted, with our 18 hour roasted Birria meat, melted queso chihuahua, chorizo beans, onion, cilantro and of course a side of consomé to dip it and sip it.
FOUNTAIN Drinks
We have a good variety of fountain drinks
CHESCO Water Bottle
Are you feeling healthy?
BREAKFAST Coffee
100% Single Origin. Medium Roast. Semi-Sweet, chocolate, cinnamon, sugar cane.
BREAKFAST Coffee with Horchata
. Not only does the drink offer up a milky element, it balances out the bitter coffee flavor with its cinnamon and vanilla flavor.
CHESCO Red Bull
Red Bull Energy Drink is appreciated worldwide by top athletes, busy professionals, college students and travelers on long journeys.
GALON Aguas Frescas
GALON Cafe
GALON Horchata Ice Coffee
MICHELADA Virgin
Soda water. Made with our exclusive spicy Michelada Mix, with a rim of chamoy and tajin.
MICHELADA Mix
A Michelada is made with beer, lime juice, assorted sauces , spices, and chile peppers.
DESSERT Arroz con Leche
One of the most iconic deserts around.
DESSERT Flan
Home made cream cheese flan with delicious caramel on top.
Paquete 4 Postres
BY THE Taco (20 Street Taco)
Great shareable option for 2 or 3 people. 20 Street Tacos. A great variety of our traditional "chilango" tacos on yellow corn tortillas. Choose up to 4 meats.
BY THE Taco (50 Street Tacos)
Package of 50 individually wrapped Tacos where you can choose 5 of your favorite meat, includes red and green salsas, limes, cilantro, onion and disposables for 10 people and 10 discount Coupons. 50 Tacos Individuales (Escoger 5 proteinas 10 tacos cada Proteina) 1 8 oz Salsa Verde 1 8 oz Salsa Roja 1 8 oz Cebolla 1 8 oz Cilantro 5 Limones 32oz. Birria Consome 10 Paper Boats 2 Cucharas 4 Tenedores 30 Servilletas 10 Cupones Free Tacos
BY THE Pound (1lb Aprox 3 people)
1 pound of the meat of your choice, includes, red and green salsas, limes, cilantro, onions, Yellow Corn tortillas, Birria Consome, disposables for 3 people 3 discount coupons. 1 Pound of Meat 16 Tortillas 4 oz Salsa Verde 4 oz Salsa Roja 4 oz Cebolla 4 oz Cilantro 6 Limes 3 Paper Boats 2 Spoons 2 Forks 10 Napkins 3 Coupons Free Tacos
BY THE Pound (5lb Aprox 15 People)
Package for 15 people that includes 5 pounds of the meat of your preference where you can choose 1 of your favorite flavor, includes, red and green sauces, lemons, cilantro onion, tortillas, disposable for 30 people and 30 discount Coupons. 10 Libras (Escoger 2 Proteinas 5 LB) 3 Paquetes de Tortillas 1 Bowl 32 oz Salsa Verde 1 Bowl 32 oz Salsa Roja 1 Bowl 32 oz Cebolla 1 Bowl 32 oz Cilantro 10 Limones 30 Paper Boats 2 Cucharas 4 Tenedores 1/3 Paquete de Servilletas 30 Cupones Free Tacos
MENU CANTINA
BOTTLE Corona
With a refreshing, smooth taste balanced between heavier European imports and lighter domestic beer, Corona is an even-keeled cerveza with fruity-honey aromas and a touch of malt. The flavor is crisp, clean and well balanced between hops and malt, a superior taste profile from superior ingredients.
BOTTLE Corona Familiar
Rooted in authentic, rich heritage, Corona Familiar Lager Beer is a bright, golden-colored pilsner that is balanced with moderate bitterness and a light finish. A Mexican lager style beer, Corona Familiar combines a full-flavored, light- to medium-body lager beer with the bright, crisp taste for which Corona beer is known. Smooth to drink, this Mexican beer's light carbonation and slight head make it the perfect complement to Mexican food.
BOTTLE Corona Light
Corona Light is a pilsner-style lager with a uniquely refreshing taste—brewed for outstanding light flavor with a crisp, clean finish. Its pleasant, fruity-honey aroma and distinctive hop flavor make it a favorite of those seeking a light beer that’s full of flavor. Corona Light’s naturally easy-drinking style makes it perfect for pairing with spicy and citrus-infused dishes.
BOTTLE Indio
INDIO is a dark-colored beer with slight sweetness tones that reduce its bitterness level, since its unique flavor offers a very special combination; the characteristics of the vigor and intensity of the beers made for cold climates such as those in Europe, with the freshness and transparency of those used in essentially warm countries like ours.
BOTTLE Modelo Especial
Well-balanced taste and light hop character with a crisp, clean finish. Modelo Especial is characterized by an orange blossom honey aroma with a hint of herb. Modelo Especial contains Water, Barley Malt, Non-malted Cereals and Hops.
BOTTLE Negra Modelo
Brewed longer to enhance the flavors, this Munich Dunkel-style Lager gives way to a rich flavor and remarkably smooth taste. Modelo Negra contains Water, Barley Malt, Non-malted Cereals and Hops.
BOTTLE Pacifico
Pacifico Clara Mexican Beer is hearty and crisp with a touch of grass-citrus and ocean mist flavor.
BOTTLE XX Lager
Dos Equis Lager Especial is a crisp golden pilsner-style beer made from pure spring water and the choicest hops. With a balanced composition and a smooth, clean finish, it’s the party guest who is always invited and never overstays his welcome.
BOTTLE Topo Chico Seltzer
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is gluten-free and contains only 100 calories, 2g of sugar, and 4.7% alcohol by volume per 12oz. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer brings a unique twist to classic flavors with its Variety Pack, including Tangy Lemon Lime, Tropical Mango, Strawberry Guava, and Exotic Pineapple.
BOTTLE Bud Light
Bud Light is a premium light lager with a superior drinkability that has made it the best- selling and most popular beer in the United States.
BOTTLE Miller Lite
Miller Lite Beer is the original light beer. Smooth, light and refreshing, this American style pilsner beer has a 4.2% alcohol by volume. Brewed for more taste, this light beer has a light to medium body with a hop forward flavor, solid malt character and a clean finish.
BOTTLE Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra is the superior light beer with no artificial colors or flavors. You can enjoy the crisp, clean taste of Michelob Ultra without compromising your active lifestyle
BOTTLE Shiner Bock
Brewed with rich, roasted barley malt and German specialty hops this lightly hopped American- style dark lager always goes down smooth.
BOTTLE Corona Premier
Corona Premier offers the premium low-carb, light beer experience you’ve been waiting for. Its refined, crisp taste and even-bodied feel makes it the smoothest and most drinkable Corona. With only 2.6g of carbs and 90 calories, Corona Premier is perfect for casual entertaining, sharing with guests, or rewarding yourself for a day well-lived.
BOTTLE Estrella
Estrella Jalisco is made with more than 100 years of tradition in each drop. It is brewed to create the most refreshing blend of aroma and taste using traditional ingredients that make it the pride of Jalisco. Meant to be enjoyed and shared with friends, come discover what makes Estrella Jalisco the true, authentic Mexican beer.
BOTTLE Victoria
Brewed with water, barley malt, non-malted cereals, and hops, this Mexican beer offers aromas of orange blossom honey on toast with a smooth, frothy, light-to-medium body.
BOTTLE Bohemia
Recommended for: The pilsner is great at balancing different flavors and cleansing the palate of spicy sensations, making it the perfect pairing for spicy or salty foods.
BOTTLE Carta Blanca
This is a crisp and refreshing Mexican lager with simple but balanced grain and hop elements. Serve cold with some any spicy foods, not just Mexican.
BOTTLE XX Ambar
Dos Equis Ambar is a classic Vienna-style lager with hints of caramel malt, brown sugar and subtle notes of spices & fruits. A medium body and smooth finish.
BOTTLE Tecate Light
A well balanced bright golden lager beer with a malt crisp flavor, low to medium bitterness that finishes clean.
BOTTLE Coors Light
BOTTLE Sol
Sol Cerveza is a refreshing Mexican beer with a 4.5% alcohol by volume. Light and easy going down, this import beer has a clean taste and smooth finish that's perfect for sessioning with friends on a sunny day.
BOTTLE Coors Light
CAGUAMA Corona
This is how you do a beer! 32oz. of your favorite classic. Best price per ounce we have.
CAGUAMA Victoria
CAGUAMA Modelo Especial
CAGUAMA Carta Blanca
CAGUAMA Sol
CAGUAMA Tecate
CAGUAMA Tecate Light
CAGUAMA Pacifico
COCKTAIL Aguas Locas w/Tequila (32 oz.)
32oz. of your favorite Agua Fresca with Tequila Jimador
CLASSIC MARGARITA Frozen 16oz Medium
Made with 100% Agave Premium gold and Silver Tequilas, not the cheap stuff!
CLASSIC MARGARITA Frozen 32oz Litro
Made with 100% Agave Premium gold and Silver Tequilas, not the cheap stuff! TO SHARE
CLASSIC PINA COLADA Frozen 16oz Medium
Infused with coconut water combines fresh pineapple and sweet coconut water with Rum.
CLASSIC PINA COLADA Frozen 32oz Litro
Infused with coconut water combines fresh pineapple and sweet coconut water with Rum. TO SHARE
CLASSIC MOJITO Frozen 16oz Medium
CLASSIC MOJITO Frozen 32oz Litro
CLASSIC RUMCHATA Frozen 16oz Medium
Made with 100% Agave Premium gold and Silver Tequilas, not the cheap stuff!
CLASSIC RUMCHATA Frozen 32oz Litro
Made with 100% Agave Premium gold and Silver Tequilas, not the cheap stuff! TO SHARE
Jimador Tequila Reposado
Paloma
Breakfast
BREAKFAST Chilaquiles La Calle
Crispy tortilla chips cooked on a spicy mixed sauce with refried chorizo beans, tortillas and avocado. A great hangover treat.
BREAKFAST Tacos
Large handmade flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo refried beans, queso cotija, onion, cilantro and your choice of meat.
BREAKFAST Taco Bean & Cheese
BREAKFAST Platter
Scrambled eggs with the meat of your choice, refried chorizo beans and yellow corn tortillas.
BREAKFAST Chicharron en Salsa Mixta
Chicharron cooked on a spicy mixed sauce with refried chorizo beans, tortillas and avocado. A great hangover treat.
BREAKFAST Molletes
A VIP's Classic! Butter toasted "telera" bun with chorizo refired beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo and your choice of meat!
TORTA Tecolota
The famous Mexico City "TORTA DE CHILAQUIL". Just like they make it at "La Esquina del Chilaquil" with our special salsa mixta... spicy as it should be!
TORTA Huevo
A big Telera bread sandwich with scrambled eggs, refried chorizo beans and your choice of meat.
TORTA Guacamaya
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 am
Authentic Mexico City Street Food. Tacos, Tortas, Mciheladas, Tequila & Hangove Cures Houston. Street Tacos Tortas Tostadas Aguas Frescas Cervezas Hangover Micheladas Tequila Sports Watching Parties.
