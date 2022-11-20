Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Dessert & Ice Cream

La Calle Tacos & Snacks

review star

No reviews yet

5915 Trussville Crossings Pkwy #101A

Trussville, AL 35235

Popular Items

PastorTaco
Guac & Chips
Lenuga Taco

Food

Quesadilla

Torta

$9.00

Mexican sub sandwich with choice of meat, beans, fresh cheese, tomato, onion, lettuce, avocado, mayo

Mexican Burger

Mexican Burger

$10.00

Tamales

Mr Burro

$9.00

Menudo

$12.50

Cocktail ceviche

$10.00
Caldo de Res

Caldo de Res

$12.50

Birria P!ate

$12.50

All American Burger

$8.75

Pozole

$12.50

Tacos

Steak Taco

$3.25

Chicken Taco

$3.25

PastorTaco

$3.25

Chorizo Taco

$3.25

Lenuga Taco

$3.75

Cabeza Taco

$3.75

Tripa Taco

$3.75

Carnitas Taco

$3.75

Pescado Taco

$3.75

Camaron Taco

$3.75

Camoechano

$3.75

Veggie Taco

$3.25

Birria Taco

$3.25

Appetizers

Guac & Chips

Guac & Chips

$8.00

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Elocho

$11.50
Tostadas

Tostadas

$4.00

Queso & Chips

$8.00

Queso Sucio & Chips

$8.75

Tostada Ceviche

$5.00

Reloaded Fries

$12.00

Snacks & Bites

Cuculoco

$8.25
Locochon

Locochon

$9.00

Papa Locas

$9.00

Durito

$9.00

Elote Entero

$4.25

Esquite 8oz

$4.75

Esquite 12oz

$5.75

Nachos & Cheese

$5.25

La Calle Fries

$5.75

Hoy Cheetos & Cheese

$5.00

Salads & Sides

Reloaded Salad

Reloaded Salad

$12.00

Loaded Salad

$11.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Frijoles Charros/ Charro Beans

$4.00+

Refried Beans

$3.75

Rice

$3.75

Rice and Beans

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$4.75

Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Queso Fries

$5.75

Birria soup

$3.75

Sweet Treats

Tres Leches Cake Slice

$4.75

Unicorn Gelatin

$4.75

Flan

$4.25
Banana Split

Banana Split

$8.25

Paletas/Popsicle

$3.25

Ice Cream Cup

$3.00

Single Waffle Cone

$6.50

Double Cone

$10.50

Single sugar cone

$3.50

Double sugar cone

$6.25

Churro

$2.75

Vulcan

$6.00

Extras

2 oz Queso Dip

$1.50

2 oz Guacamole

$1.75

2oz Sour Cream

$0.50

2 oz shradded cheese

$0.50

2 oz Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Small Chips

$2.50

Large Chips

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.25

Extra Tortillas

$1.75

Extra Order of Grilled Onion

$2.25

Candies

$2.00

Nuts and seeds

$2.50

Candy & toy

$2.75

Extra lime wedges 4

$0.60

2oz salsa

$0.50

Candies

Small candy

$2.00

Lg Candy, Seeds & Nuts

$3.50

Toy Candy

$3.50

Mini Paleta Payaso

$1.00

Mexican Candy

$2.50

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Fountain

$2.75+

Aguas Frescas

$4.50+

Mexican 1/2 It Bottles

$3.75

Plastic Bottle

$3.25

Can

$1.50

Café chico

$2.50

Kids Juice

$1.50

Champurrado

$3.75

Water bottle

$2.50

Small glass soda

$2.25

Medium glass soda

$2.75

Bar

TO GO

Hornitos $5 Margs

$5.00

Mexican Love

$9.00

Top shelve shots

$9.00

Wine glass

$8.00

Signature Drinks

Rusa

$11.00+

Chamofresca

$8.50

Mangonada

$8.50

Fruit Bomb

$10.00

Virgin Mich

$6.75

Pepimon

$8.50

Chamelon

$8.50

Combos

#1 Mexican Burger

$14.00

#2 Torta

$13.00

#3 Quesadilla

$13.00

#4 Mr. Burro

$13.00

#5 Taco

$9.75

#6 Tamal

$9.50

#7 Combination

$10.00

Kids Combos

Kids Quesadilla Combo

$6.50

Kids 2 Cheese Taco Combo

$6.50

Kids 1 Taco Combo

$6.50

Kids Cheese Burger Combo

$6.50

Chicken Nuggets Combo

$6.50

Kid Tamal Combo

Dinners

Fajita Pollo

$12.50

Carne Asada

$13.50

Pollo a la Parrilla

$12.00

Fajita Steak

$14.00

Fajita Shrimp

$14.50

Veggie Fajita

$11.50

Mix Fajita

$14.50

Tamales

Tamales Family Pack

$48.00

Dozen Tamales

$28.00

Taco kit

Taco Family Kit

$54.00

Fajita

Family Fajita Pack

$85.00

Stationary

Taco hart

$55.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

5915 Trussville Crossings Pkwy #101A, Trussville, AL 35235

