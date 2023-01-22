Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Campana

review star

No reviews yet

306 Army Trail Rd

Bloomingdale, IL 60108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

D-Enchiladas De Casa
D-Carne A La Tampiquena

Margaritas

Spicy Margarita

$9.00+

Sangria Margarita

$8.00+

Cafe

Coffee

$2.50

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Campana's Mexican Coffee

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Campana's Peppermint Patty

$6.00

Hot Chata

$6.00

Chocolate Hot Chata

$6.00

Luna's Mexican Chocolate

$6.00

Nutty Chocolate

$6.00

TOGO DRINKS

Iced Tea

$2.50

Horchata

$3.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Botanas

Guacamole App

$8.95

SO-Guacamole

$4.00

Full Nachos

$9.95

Half Nachos

$7.95

Quesadillas App

$9.95

Tamale Appetizer

$10.95

Chaleco

$6.95

coctel de camarones

$12.95

Fiesta Plate

$17.95

Sopas

Chile con Carne Soup

$3.95

Zapata Soup

$3.95

Ensaladas

Taco Salad

$8.95

Ensalada Tampico

$6.00

Ensalada De Rancho

$4.00

Steak Salad

$14.95

Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$12.95

Avocado Con Pollo Salad

$9.95

Tacos

D-Tacos Steak

$13.95

D-Tacos Flour (Texas Tacos)

$12.95

D-Tacos Corn

$11.95

D-Shredded Beef Tacos

$13.95

D-Tacos Al Pastor

$13.95

D-Grilled Tilapia Tacos

$14.95

D-Mahi Tacos

$13.95

D-Tacos Shrimp

$14.95

D-Tacos Chorizo

$12.95

D-Pollo a la Parilla Tacos (Grilled Chicken)

$13.95

D-Carnitas (Copy)

$14.95Out of stock

Enchiladas

D-Enchiladas De Casa

$12.50

D-Enchiladas Especiales

$13.95

D-Enchiladas Camarone

$14.95

D-Enchiladas Mexicanas

$12.50

Burritos/Chimi's

D-Burrito Grande

$10.95

D-Chimichanga

$11.95

D-Burrito Potosino

$13.95

D-Gringo Burrito

$8.00

D-Burritos Colorado

$12.50

D-Burritos Verde

$12.50

D-Burritos Especiales

$12.95

D-Veggie Burrito Grande

$9.95

Fajitas

D-Fajitas Steak Single

$19.95

D-Fajitas Steak Double

$38.00

D-Fajita Chicken Single

$17.95

D-Fajita Chicken Double

$34.00

D-Fajitas Shrimp Single

$19.95

D-Fajita Shrimp Double

$34.00

D-Fajitas Combo Single

$19.95

D-Fajita Combo Double

$38.00

D-Fajita Veggie Single

$9.95

D-Fajita Veggie Double

$19.95

D-Faja Steak/Shrimp Double

$38.00

D-Faja Chicken/Shrimp Double

$38.00

Platos Tradiconales

D-Tijuana Tamales

$13.95

D-Chile Relleno Single

$8.95

D-Chile Relleno Double

$14.95

D-Flautas

$11.95

D-Flautas Cancun

$15.95

D-Tostadas

$10.95

D-Sopes

$10.95

D-Jumbo Quesa Stk

$17.95

D-Jumbo Quesa Chkn

$16.95

D-Jumbo Quesa Shrmp

$18.95

D-Jumbo Quesa Vegie

$9.95

Combinaciones

D-Mariachi Plate

$12.95

D-Campana Plate

$16.95

D-Acapulco Plate

$12.95

D-Ranchero Plate

$12.95

D-Azteca Plate

$15.95

D-El Zacateca Plate

$16.95

Bistek

D-Carne Asada

$22.95

D-Carne A La Tampiquena

$24.95

D-Carne Milanesa

$23.95

D-Bistek A La Mexicana

$23.95

D-Alambre Single

$12.95

D-Alambres Double

$22.95

D-Mar-y- Tiera W/ Grilled Shrimp

$23.95

D-Mar-y- Tiera W/Breaded Shrimp

$20.95

D-Bistek Ranchero

$23.95

Pollo

D-Pollo En Mole

$16.95

D-Arroz Con Pollo

$12.95

D-Pollo A La Parilla

$16.95

Mariscos

D-Camarones A La Plancha

$23.95

D-Camarones Mariposa

$13.95

D-Camarones A La Veracruzana

$19.95

D-Huachinango Veracruz

$19.95

D-Pescado Vallarta

$19.95

D-Bacalao

$18.95

D-Bacalao A La Viscaina

$18.95

Tortas

D-Tortas De Asada

$12.95

D-Tortas De Pollo

$11.95

D-Tortas De Avocado

$10.95

Torta Milanesa

$12.95

D-Torta de Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.95

D-Torta Al Pastor

$11.95

D-Torta De Puerco

$10.95

D-Grilled Veggie Torta

$9.95

Hamburgesas

D-Hamburger

$6.00

D-Mexican Hamburger

$7.00

Huevos

D-Huevos A La Mexicana

$8.95

D-Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.95

D-Huevos Rancheros

$8.95

D-Chila Queles

$9.95

D-Mexican Omelette

$8.95

D-Cheese Omelette

$7.95

D-Carne Asada Con huevos

$12.95

Postres

D-Nieve Frita

$5.00

D-Flan

$5.00

D-Chocolate Chimichangas

$6.00

D-Churros W/ Ice Cream

$6.00

D-Platanos Con Crema

$6.00

D-Sopapia

$5.00

D-Oreo Frita

$6.00

D-Root Beer Float

$3.50

D-Bunuelos with Chocolate sauce

$3.00

D-Nieve De Vanilla

$3.00

A La Carte

Taco

$3.25

Enchilada

$3.25

Burrito

$3.25

Flauta

$3.25

Quesadilla

$2.00

SO-Chile Relleno

$6.00

Tamale Pork

$3.75

Tostada

$3.75

Sope Ala Carte

$3.95

Sides

SO-Sour Cream

$0.75

SO-Guacamole

$4.00

SO-Jalapeno Mix

$0.75

SO-Chips

$2.00+

SO-Flour Tortilla

$0.75

SO-Corn Tortilla

$0.75

SO-Avocados

$2.00

SO-Fresh Diced Jalapenos

$0.75

SO-Fresh Fried Jalapenos

$2.00

SO- White Cheese

$0.75

SO-Yellow Cheese

$0.75

SO-French Fries

$2.95

SO-Mexican Papas

$2.95

SO-Cilantro

$0.75

SO-Onions

$0.75

SO-Tomatoes

$0.75

SO-Lettuce

$0.75

SO-Rice

$2.95

SO-Beans

$2.95

SO-Rice and Beans

$2.95

SO-Pico De Gallo

$2.00

SO-Grilled Veggies

$2.95

SO-Picante Salsa

$2.00+

SO-Ranchera Salsa

$2.00+

SO-Tomatillo Salsa

$2.00

SO-Chil Con Carne Salsa

$2.00

SO-Suiza Salsa

$2.00

SO-Mole Salsa

$2.00

SO-Guajillo Salsa

$2.00

SO-Mango Salsa

$2.00

SO-Cancun Salsa

$2.00

SO-Chipotle Salsa

$2.00

SO-Camarones (6)

$7.00

SO-Grilled Garlic

$3.00

SO-Grilled Poblano

$3.00

SO-Limes

$0.75
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

306 Army Trail Rd, Bloomingdale, IL 60108

Directions

Gallery
La Campana image
La Campana image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pho Licious
orange starNo Reviews
369 W Army trail Road suite 24 Bloomingdale, IL 60108
View restaurantnext
Sporty's Restaurant & Catering
orange star4.6 • 1,064
448 w army trail Bloomingdale, IL 60108
View restaurantnext
tasty house 1 - 1042 Fountain View Dr
orange starNo Reviews
1042 Fountain View Dr Carol Stream, IL 60188
View restaurantnext
JT's Corner Tap & Eatery
orange star4.2 • 369
1022 Fountain View Drive Carol Stream, IL 60188
View restaurantnext
Mangy Dawg Pub - Hanover Park
orange starNo Reviews
1832 W Army Trail Rd Hanover Park, IL 60133
View restaurantnext
Alcentro Trattoria
orange star4.4 • 157
109 3rd St Bloomingdale, IL 60108
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bloomingdale

Sporty's Restaurant & Catering
orange star4.6 • 1,064
448 w army trail Bloomingdale, IL 60108
View restaurantnext
Alcentro Trattoria
orange star4.4 • 157
109 3rd St Bloomingdale, IL 60108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bloomingdale
Roselle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Carol Stream
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Lombard
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Schaumburg
review star
Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Bartlett
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston