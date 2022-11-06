Main picView gallery

La Cantina Restaurant 630 Lower Landing Rd

630 Lower Landing Rd

Blackwood, NJ 08012

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Accompanied with Marinara Sauce

Nachos

$7.99+

our nachos chips come with lettuce,pico de gallo,Monterey jack cheese,black beans and jalapenos

Tostones Relleno de Pollo

$14.00

fried plantains topped with chicken,melted cheese. you can *add Shrimp.

Chicken Wings

$9.99+

Mild,Hot or BBQ.

Pastelitos

$2.75+

Fried Turnover filled With your choice of chicken,beef,three cheese,or shrimp

Guacamole A La Cantina

$9.99

Homemade guacamole & tortilla chips

Chicken Fingers/Fries

$13.99

Spring rolls

$6.99

clams in garlic sauce

$12.99

La Cantina fries

$12.00

Tortilla Flatbread

$6.99

Caribbean Soups

Sopa De Mariscos

$24.99+

Seafood mix soup,Served with your choice of white rice ,fried plantin or boiled yuca.

Sopa De Pollo

$14.99+

chicken Soup.Served with your choice of white rice,fried plantin or boiled yuca.

Sopa De Camarones

$19.99+

Shrimp Soup in Red Sauce,served with your choice of white rice,fried plantin or boiled yuca.

Salads

Ensalada De Camarones

$25.99

Jumbo Shrimp marinated in caribbean vinaigrette

Ensalada De Pulpo

$23.99

Octopus Salad,marinated pieces of octopus with vegtables and tequila vinaigrette.

Ensalada de Pollo

$15.99

Grilled Chicken breast,romaine lettuce,croutons parmesan cheese and classic caesar dressing.

Ensalada De Mariscos

$22.99

Mixed seafood salad

Taco Salad

$15.99

Mexican Favorites

Quesadilla

$13.99+

Flour tortilla stuffed and grilled with cheese,served with lettuce pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.

Tacos A La Cantina

$13.99+

Tacos,Chicken or shrimp,Steak or Carne al pastor-Served on tortilla with fresh cilantro,onions and cheese-Guacamole sour cream or pico de gallo.

Fajitas

$19.99+

Fajitas served with grilled bell peppers,tomatoes,Spanish onions and mixed cheeses. All Fajitas are served with flour tortillas

Ceviche De Camarones

$22.99

Shrimp in lemon sauce with red onions,tomato and cilantro

American Tacos

$13.99+

Taco Tuesdays

$2.00+

Chicken Flautas

$12.00

Enchiladas verde

$12.00

Enchilada en salsa Roja

$12.00

Burritos

$14.00+

Cantina bowls

$12.99+

combo platters

$10.99+

Birria Tacos special

$10.00

Comidas A La Carta/Entrees

Churrasco

$27.99+

Grilled Sirloin Steak,Served with your choice of any rice,fries or fried plantain.

Salmon a La Plancha

$23.99+

Grilled Salmon, Served with your choice of any rice,fries or fried plantain.

Bistec

$15.99+

Grilled Palomilla steak topped with onions. served with your choice of white rice beans,fries,Fried Plantains,or boiled yuca.

Pechuga A La Plancha

$15.99+

Grilled Chicken,served with any choice of rice,fries or fried Plantains.

Camarones Al Ajillo

$18.99+

Shrimp in garlic sauce,served with mofongo or any choice of rice,fries or fried plantains.

Pescado Frito

$29.99+

Fried red snapper,served with any choice of rice,fries,or fried plantains.

Camarones en Salsa Roja

$20.99+

Shrimp in red sauce,served with any choice of rice,fries or fried plantain.

chicken Alfredo

$15.99+

pasta in Alfredo sauce

Rib Eye Steak

$28.99+

Served with your choice of any rice,fries or fried plantain

Ny Steak Strip

$31.99+

Served with your choice of any rice,fries,fried plantain.

Ensalada de Pulpo

$24.99

Camarones Relleno

$22.99

Ceviche De Camarones

$21.99

raviolis in white sauce

$12.99

Chicken wrap

$9.00

cordon bleu

$19.99

camarones a la diabla

$21.25

Milanesa de pollo

$17.00

Pina Loka

$22.00+

bistec mexicano

$22.00

Surf & Turf

$48.99

Brocheta de Camarones

$17.99

Seafood Spaghetti

$22.99

camarones en salsa blanca

$22.99

surf & Turf

$48.99

Alambre

$18.00+

Vegetarian

$11.99+

Chofan

$18.00

Sides

Arroz Blanco

$5.00

White Rice

Papa Frita

$4.00

Fries

Yuca Frita

$5.00

Fried Casava

Vegetables

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Mofongo

$8.00

Tostones

$5.00

Maduros

$4.00

Arroz Amarillo

$5.00

Red Beans

$4.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers/Fries

$7.00

Chicken Fingers served with fries

Cheese Quesadilla/fries

$7.00

Cheese quesadilla served with friesm

Grilled Cheese/fries

$7.00

Grilled Cheese served with fries

Desserts

Flan

$4.00

Custard FLan

Tres Leche

$4.00

Churros

$5.00

Beverages

Natural Lemonade

$4.00

Morir Sonando

$4.00

Jugo De Parcha

$4.00

Jugo De Tamarindo

$4.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Soda

$3.00+

Coffee

$2.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Water

$2.00

sweeten ice tea

$4.00

orange juice

$4.00

Apple juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Perrier Water

$5.00

jamaica

$4.00

coca cola mexicana

$4.00

Alcohol List

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Moscato

$7.00

Coppola Diamond Rose

$7.00

White Zinfandel

$7.00

Brut Champagne 187ml

$7.00

Sangria

$8.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

Lychee Martini

$12.00

Blue Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00+

Cuba Libre

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00+

Margarita

$11.00+

Pina Colada

$12.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Shots

$6.00

Patron/Don Julio Shots

$8.00

jamerson/hendrick/jager/southern

$8.00+

Vsop/Hennessy-Remy-Doubleblack

$12.00

Patron By the Glass

$14.00

Gold By the Glass

$17.00

Buch 18/Chivas 18

$15.00

Beer

$5.00+

white claw

$5.00

Happy Hour

$6.00+

Beer Specials

$3.00

Gold 18

$230.00

Gold Reserva

$150.00

old par

$100.00

Chivas 18

$230.00

vodkatonic

$8.00

margarita pitchers

$25.00

casamigos with juice

$8.00

chocolate martini

$12.00

spicy margarita

$12.00

Blue Hawaiian

$12.00

malibu bay breeze

$12.00

micheladas

$12.00

strawberry daiquiri

$12.00

classica mimosa

$11.00

titos bloody mary

$12.00

Daily Specials

Baked Chicken

$13.99

Served with any rice ,Fries,Fried Plantain ,or boiled yuca.

Roast Pork

$13.99

Served with any choice of white rice or Yellow rice,fries,or fried plantain,boiled yuca.

Fried Pork Chops

$13.99

Served with any choice of Rice,fries,or fried plantain,or boiled yuca.

Fried or Baked Tilapia

$13.99

Served with any choice of rice,white or yellow,fries,or fried plantain,boiled yuca

Pepper Steak

$13.99

Served with any choice of rice white or yellow,Fries,or fried plantains,or boiled yuca.

Specials

Wings

$1.00

Cheesesteak Platters

$7.00

fish tacos

$9.99

old bay fries

$3.00

Happy Hour Specials

$7.00

shots

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
630 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ 08012

