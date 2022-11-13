La Carmencita imageView gallery

La Carmencita Hollywood

review star

No reviews yet

1156 N Highland Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90038

Order Again

Seafood Tacos

Baja

$4.50

Cabo

$5.00

Meat Tacos

Birria

$3.75

Short Rib

$3.75

Steak Ranchero

$3.75

Pollo con Mole

$3.75

Tinga de Pollo

$3.75

Chuleta en Salsa Verde

$3.75

Cochinita Pibil

$3.75

Barbacoa

$3.75

Veggie Tacos

Hongos con Kale

$3.50

Tofu con Rajas

$3.50

Calabacitas

$3.50

Frijoles

$3.50

Ceviches

Green Ceviche

$18.00

Citrus Ceviche

$18.00

Classic Ceviche

$18.00

Aguachile Rojo

$18.00

Aguachile Verde

$18.00

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$6.00

Salads

Bora Bora

$10.00

Quinoa Bowl

$10.00

Sopa de Tortilla

$7.00

Sides

Guacamole

$11.00

Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

Chips and Salsa

$2.50

Rice

$4.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Cheese

$2.00

Shrimp Cazuela

$15.00

Desserts

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

Steak

$18.00

Churros

$5.00

AGUA FRESCA

Agua Horchata

$3.00

Agua Jamaica

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Combo Agua Fresca

Agua de Horchata

Agua de Jamaica

Ice Tea

COFFEE & TEA

Americano

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

SODAS

Coca Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$4.00

Squirt

$3.00

Perrier

$3.50

Fiji Bottle Water

$3.00

Clamato

$6.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Mexican restaurant, specializing in ceviche's, aguachiles and fish taco 'baja style'.

