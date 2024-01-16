- Home
- Bermuda Run
- La Carreta - Advance
La Carreta - Advance
190 North Carolina 801
Bermuda Run, NC 27006
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Mini Chimis (8)$15.25
Fried flour tortillas filled with chicken (4) and beef (4). Served on a bed of lettuce with pico de gallo and a small serving of our house-made chipotle sauce, sour cream, guacamole and cheese dip for dipping
- 8 Pieces Chicken Wings$10.99
Ask you server for available flavors
- 12 Pieces Chicken Wings$12.00
Ask you server for available flavors
Nachos
- Cheese Nachos$7.50
- Bean Nachos$7.95
- Ground Beef Nachos$8.25
- Chicken Nachos$9.25
- Nachos Carreta$14.25
Chicken, shrimp and steak with melted cheese and pico de gallo
- Nachos Supremos$11.99
Chicken, beef, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes
- Grilled Chicken Nachos$11.95
- Grilled Steak Nachos$12.25
- Fajita Nachos$13.25
Choice of chicken or steak mixed with peppers, onions and tomatoes
Dips
Salads & Soup
- La Carreta Salad$13.25
Grilled shrimp, chicken and mushrooms on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, sliced avocado and pico de gallo
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.50
- Guacamole Salad$6.99
- Grilled Salmon Salad$13.75
Served with romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and pico de gallo
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$12.75
- Avocado Salad$9.95
- Small Sopa De Pollo$5.95
- Large Sopa De Pollo$9.25
- Tortilla Soup$8.25
- Carreta Bowl$10.25
Mexican rice with your choice of refried or black beans and your choice of protein. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
Burritos
- Burritos Deluxe$12.25
Two burritos, one chicken and beans and one beef and beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and ranchero sauce
- Burritos Mexicanos$12.50
Two burritos, one chicken and beans and one beef tips and beans, with red sauce. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream
- Burrito Croqueta$12.95
One flour tortilla filled with chicken and topped with enchilada sauce, pico de gallo and cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito Carreta$12.95
One flour tortilla filled with beef fajita and topped with red sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito Grande$12.95
A 12-inch flour tortilla filled with steak or chicken, rice and beans. Topped with red sauce and cheese
- Burrito Fresco$13.25
A 12-inch flour tortilla filled with rice and black beans with your choice of chicken or steak, grilled peppers and onions. Topped with cheese, pico de gallo and our special sauce
- Burrito San José$13.75
A 10-inch burrito stuffed with grilled chicken, chorizo, sour cream, rice and beans, topped with creamy cheese dip and pico de gallo
- Burritos Fajitas$12.75
Two burritos filled with grilled onions and chicken or steak. Topped with creamy cheese dip and served with pico de gallo, crema fresca and your choice of rice or beans
- Burrito México$12.75
Burrito filled with carne asada, grilled onions and cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole
- Chicken Chipotle Burrito$13.25
Grilled chicken breast, black beans and rice wrapped in a flour tortilla and covered with sour cream and mango sauce
- Burrito Jalisco$12.50
Filled with grilled chicken or steak and vegetables. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and green or red salsa. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito California$14.95
A 12-inch flour tortilla filled with refried beans, rice, grilled peppers, tomatoes, onions and your choice of chicken, steak or shrimp. Topped with our famous cheese sauce, pico and slices of fresh avocado
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Verdes$11.99
Three shredded beef enchiladas topped with green sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Poblanas$11.99
Three chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Mexicanas$11.99
Three chicken enchiladas topped with red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Super Rancheras$12.50
Five different enchiladas, one beef, one chicken, one shredded beef, one bean and one cheese, topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and ranchero sauce
- Enchiladas Del Puerto$12.75
Three enchiladas, stuffed with shrimp and crabmeat, topped with a creamy cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with your choice of rice or beans
- Spinach and Chicken Enchiladas$12.50
Three corn tortillas stuffed with chicken and spinach, topped with our delicious roasted spinach sauce, white cheese and sour cream. Served with rice
- Enchiladas Chipotle$11.99
Quesadillas Rellenas
- Quesadilla Acapulco$13.50
Two quesadillas filled with cheese and shredded beef or chicken. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and rice
- Quesadilla Del Mar$12.99
Stuffed cheese quesadilla with shrimp or scallops, topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
- Quesadilla Grande$12.99
A 12-inch cheese quesadilla stuffed with beans, pico de gallo and beef or chicken fajitas
- Quesadilla Grande Del Mar$15.25
A 12-inch quesadilla stuffed with fajita vegetables, beans, pico de gallo and your choice of shrimp or scallops
- Quesadilla Ranchera$13.25
Quesadilla filled with beans, cheese and onions with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream
- Quesadilla Texana$13.75
Our cheese quesadilla filled with grilled steak, chicken and shrimp. Served with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream and rice
- Quesadilla Verde$10.99
Our stuffed cheese quesadilla with your choice of ground beef or chicken. Served with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, rice and our own supreme sauce or guacamole
- Seafood Quesadilla$13.99
Filled with shrimp and crabmeat, covered with avocado and sour cream and served with rice
- Veggie Quesadilla$12.75
Grilled tortilla stuffed with zucchini, yellow squash, corn and spinach, topped with sour cream and served with a side of ranchero sauce
Especiales De La Casa
- Soft Chimichangas$11.75
Two flour tortillas deep-fried and filled with beef tips, shredded beef or chicken. Topped with red sauce, nacho cheese, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with beans
- Fried Chimichangas$11.75
Two flour tortillas deep-fried and filled with beef tips, shredded beef or chicken. Topped with red sauce, nacho cheese, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with beans
- Taquitos Mexicanos$11.50
Fried corn taquitos, two shredded beef and two chicken, served with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream
- Special Dinner$17.99
Burrito, enchilada, chile relleno, chalupa, taco, rice and beans
- Ground Beef Taco Salad$11.25
- Shredded Chicken Taco Salad$11.25
- Cheesesteak$12.95
One flour tortilla filled with grilled steak or chicken, mushrooms, pico de gallo, onions, nacho cheese, rice and beans
- Grilled Taco Salad$12.45
Flour bowl filled with grilled strips of chicken, rice and beans. Topped with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
- Taco Loco$10.99
Chicken, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
- La Chiquita$13.95
Pita bread topped with steak or chicken, bacon, onions, red and yellow peppers, cheese and sour cream. Served with pico de gallo and your choice of rice or beans
Combinationes De La Casa
- 1. One Taco, Two Enchiladas and Rice or Beans$11.99
- 2. One Taco, One Enchilada and One Chalupa$11.99
- 3. One Enchilada, One Taco and One Chile Relleno$11.99
- 4. One Taco, One Enchilada and One Tostada with Cheese and Beef$11.99
- 5. One Beef and One Cheese Enchilada, Rice and Beans$11.99
- 6. One Beef Enchilada, One Taco, Rice and Beans$11.99
- 7. One Enchilada, One Chile Relleno, Rice and Beans$11.99
- 8. One Enchilada, One Tamal, Rice and Beans$11.99
- 9. One Chalupa, One Quesadilla and Rice$11.99
- 10. Two Tacos, Rice and Beans$11.99
- 11. One Beef Burrito, One Taco and One Enchilada$11.99
- 12. One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno and Beans$11.99
- 13. One Beef Burrito, One Chile Relleno and Beans$11.99
- 14. One Burrito, One Enchilada and One Tamal$11.99
- 15. One Chalupa, One Tostada with Nacho Cheese and Beef and One Beef Taco$11.99
- 16. One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno and One Enchilada$11.99
- 17. One Chile Relleno, One Taco and One Chalupa$11.99
- 18. One Burrito, One Taco, Rice and Beans$11.99
- 19. One Tostaguac, One Enchilada and Beans$11.99
- 20. One Taco, One Chile Relleno and One Burrito$11.99
- 21. One Chalupa, One Burrito and One Taco$11.99
- 22. One Tostaguac, One Chile Relleno and One Taco$11.99
- 23. One Chalupa, One Burrito and One Tamal$11.99
- 24. One Chalupa, One Burrito and Beans$11.99
- 25. One Burrito, One Enchilada, Rice and Beans$11.99
- 26. One Burrito, One Enchilada and One Chile Relleno$11.99
- 27. One Chalupa, One Taco, Rice and Beans$11.99
- 28. One Tostaguac, One Burrito and Beans$11.99
- 29. One Chalupa, One Tamal and One Chile Relleno$11.99
- 30. One Burrito, One Chalupa and One Enchilada$11.99
- 31. One Burrito, One Chile Relleno, Rice and Beans$11.99
- 32. One Special Burrito, One Mixed Tostaguac and One Chicken Enchilada$11.99
Chicken
- Pollo Ranchero$14.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, cheese and our own special sauce. Served with rice, beans and two flour tortillas
- Pollo Poblano$14.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with mild poblano (mole) sauce. Served with rice, beans and two flour tortillas
- Pollo Sinaloa$14.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with grilled red and yellow peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans and two flour tortillas
- ACPs$12.99
Strips of grilled chicken served over rice and topped with white cheese sauce
- Chori Pollo$14.99
Grilled chicken breast with queso fundido on top. Served with rice, beans and two flour tortillas
- Pollo Con Crema$14.99
Grilled marinated chicken topped with cream sauce and onions, tomatoes, yellow squash and zucchini. Served with rice and our homemade cucumber dressing on romaine, topped with pico de gallo
- Milanesa$15.25
Breaded chicken or steak served with rice, beans, salad and two flour tortillas
- Pollo Teriyaki$14.99
Grilled onions, zucchini, squash and mushrooms cooked with teriyaki sauce. Served with rice and two flour tortillas
- Pollo Feliz$17.99
Grilled chicken breast and eight shrimp topped with red, yellow and green peppers, onions and cheese. Served with rice, salad and two flour tortillas on a hot plate
- Spinach & Chicken$15.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with creamy spinach and bacon sauce. Served with choice of rice or mashed potatoes
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$14.99
- Steak Fajitas$15.50
- Shrimp Fajitas$17.95
- Fish Fajitas$18.25
- Fajitas Del Mar$18.99
- Mixed Fajitas$15.99
- Texas Fajitas$16.99
- Fajitas Chipotle$15.99
Strips of beef and chicken grilled with fresh bell peppers, chipotle peppers, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, squash and spices. Served with fried beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and two flour or corn tortillas
- Fajitas Hawaianas$17.99
Strips of beef and chicken grilled with green and red bell peppers, pineapple, onions, tomatoes, squash and spices. Served with black beans and rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and two flour or corn tortillas
- Fajitas For 2$26.99
Beef & Pork
- Carnitas$15.95
Fried pieces of pork served with beans, lettuce, avocado, onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and two flour tortillas
- Cazuelón$17.99
Grilled rib-eye and chicken served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and two flour tortillas
- La Carreta Chef Special$17.99
Tender grilled rib-eye with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with a chicken enchilada, beans, pico de gallo and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Carne Asada$16.99
Grilled tender rib-eye beef served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and two flour tortillas
- Chile Colorado$13.99
Tender chunks of pork with red or green sauce. Served with rice, beans and two flour tortillas
- Chile Verde$13.99
Tender chunks of pork with red or green sauce. Served with rice, beans and two flour tortillas
- Chuletas$17.75
Two tender pork chops served with rice, beans, an avocado salad, pico de gallo, two flour tortillas and one grilled Chile toreado (grilled jalapeño)
T-bone Steaks
Seafood - Del Mar
- Camarones a La Diabla$16.99
Grilled shrimp with "Salsa la diabla" served with rice and salad
- Veracruz Plate$16.99
Grilled shrimp, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and two flour tortillas
- Camarón Yucatán$16.99
Grilled shrimp over rice with onions and red, yellow and green peppers, zucchini and squash. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and two flour tortillas
- Grilled Salmon$18.75
8 oz. of grilled salmon served with rice, grilled vegetables and two flour tortillas
- Arroz Con Mariscos$17.99
Grilled shrimp and scallops over rice, topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and two flour tortillas
- Pescado Yucatán$16.99
Fried, breaded fish fillet over rice with onions and red, yellow and green peppers, zucchini and squash. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and two flour tortillas
- Salmón Con Crema$17.99
Grilled salmon topped with cream sauce and onions, tomatoes, yellow squash and zucchini. Served with rice and our homemade cucumber dressing on romaine lettuce, topped with pico de gallo
- Ceviche$15.99
- Cóctel$16.99
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$16.99
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in Mexican-style garlic butter, prepared with diced avocado and pico de gallo over a bed of rice
- Pescado Acapulco$16.99
Tender mahi-mahi fillet with shrimp, scallops and mushrooms in a delicious spinach and wine sauce. Served with our seasoned homemade mashed potatoes or rice
- Tilapia Veracruz$16.99
Tilapia delicate fillets of tilapia, sautéed with fresh shrimp, scallops, tomatoes, roasted poblano strips and olives served with your choice of our seasoned homemade mashed potatoes or rice
- Camarones Con Crema$16.99
Grilled shrimp topped with cream sauce, onions, tomatoes, yellow squash and zucchini. Served with rice and our homemade cucumber dressing on romaine lettuce, topped with pico de gallo
Mexican Wraps
Mexican Street Tacos
- Tacos De Carne Asada$13.75
- Tacos De Chorizo$12.99
- Tacos Al Pastor$13.75
- Tacos De Pollo Asado$12.99
- Tacos De Camarón$13.50
- Quesabirria Plate$13.99
Three griddled corn tortillas filled with our slow-cooked beef birria and melted cheese, then topped with cilantro and onion. Served with rice or beans and broth for dipping
- Tacos de Carnitas$14.75
- Create-Your-Own Taco Plate$13.95
- Mexican Street Taco (1)$3.50
Seafood Tacos
- California Fish Tacos$14.95
Three corn tortillas filled with grilled tilapia. Served with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle sauce and rice
- Deluxe Shrimp Tacos$14.75
Three tacos filled with succulent shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and cheese. Served with rice and pico de gallo
Child's Plate
Extra Orders
Vegetarian
- A. One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada and One Tostada with Beans and Cheese$11.99
- B. One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada, Rice and Beans$11.99
- C. One Bean Burrito, One Quesadilla and One Chalupa$11.99
- D. One Tostaguac, One Cheese Enchilada and Rice$11.99
- E. One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada and One Spinach Quesadilla$11.99
- F. One Spinach Burrito, One Mashed Potato Enchilada and One Mushroom Quesadilla$11.99
- G. Bollywood Burrito$12.50
Our famous, 10-inch burrito stuffed with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, rice and beans, topped with cheese
- H. Vegetarian Fajitas$13.50
Grilled vegetables, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, macchini, squash, broccoli and tomatoes served with fried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and two flour or corn tortillas
A La Carte
- Hard Taco(s)$2.75
- Soft Taco(s)$3.25
- 1 Enchilada$2.65
- 2 Enchiladas$5.25
- 3 Enchiladas$7.85
- 1 Chile Relleno$4.99
- 2 Chiles Rellenos$9.50
- 1 Burrito$3.95
With nacho cheese
- 2 Burritos$7.65
With nacho cheese
- 1 Chalupa$3.25
- 2 Chalupas$6.00
- 1 Quesadilla ALC$4.15
- 2 Quesadilla ALC$7.95
- 12in Quesadilla$9.00
- 1 Chicken Tostada$3.75
- 2 Ground Chicken Tostadas$7.25
- 1 Ground Beef Tostada$3.75
- 2 Ground Beef Tostada$7.25
- 1 Tostaguac$4.25
- 2 Tostaguacs$7.95
- 1 Special Tostaguac$4.25
With chicken & beans
- 2 Special Tostaguacs$7.95
With chicken & beans
- 1 Tamale$3.95
- 2 Tamales$6.95
- Deluxe Burrito$4.75
- Special Burrito with Lettuce & Guacamole$4.75
- Black Beans$3.15
- Cheese Rice$6.75
- Large Cheese Rice$10.25
- Refried Beans$3.15
- Rice$3.15
- Rice & Beans$4.50
- Veg Taco$2.75
Side Orders
- Avocado$3.00
- 1\2 Avocado$1.99
- Beans$3.15
- Rice$3.15
- Rice & Beans$4.99
- Black Beans$3.15
- Cheesey Rice$6.75
- Fries$3.15
- o/sour cream$2.25
- grilled Veggies$4.95
- Corn Tortillas (3)$0.99
- Flour Tortillas (2)$0.99
- Grilled Onions$1.60
- Broccoli Cooked$2.95
- Broccoli raw$2.80
- Chile Toreado(3)$3.00
- Cilantro$1.25
- Raw Onion$1.40
- Grilled Onions$1.65
- Shredded Cheese$2.25
- Green Peppers$2.25
- Grilled Jalapeno Fresco$1.40
- Jalapenos Fresco$1.25
- Nacho Jalapeno$1.10
- Lettuce$2.99
- Mushroom$3.25
- Peppers$2.25
- Pineapple$3.00
- Red Peppers$2.25
- Squash$2.75
- order Grilled Chicken$8.75
- side order shred chicken$5.50
- Side of Steak Strips$9.75
- Ribeye$10.99
- O\ Shrimp$8.00
- Yellow Peppers$2.25
- Zucchini$2.75
- Tomatoes$1.40
- Salsa Verde$1.75
- Salsa Picosa$1.75
- Large Chips$4.50
- Large Salsa$5.50
- Fajita Sides$7.95
- Salsa Bar 4oz$2.00
Desserts
- Xangos$5.25
Fried flour tortilla rolled and filled with cream cheese, cinnamon and sugar with a scoop of ice cream, topped with strawberry and caramel sauce
- Fried Ice Cream$3.99
Fried flour tortilla shell topped with scoop of ice cream, whipped cream and toppings
- Flan$2.75
Mexican custard
- Choco Taco$2.75
- Sopapillas$4.25
Flour tortilla with melted butter, honey, cinnamon and ice cream
- Churros$3.99
Fried dough pastry topped with cinnamon and caramel
Miscellaneous
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
190 North Carolina 801, Bermuda Run, NC 27006