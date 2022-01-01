Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Carreta - Calle Ocho

5,648 Reviews

$$

3632 SW 8th Street

Miami, FL 33135

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Delicious Apps made in house daily!
Yuquita Frita

Yuquita Frita

$6.95

Crispy Homemade Yuca Fries Served with Our Cilantro Alioli Sauce

Croquetas de Yuca

Croquetas de Yuca

$6.95

Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce

Calamares Fritos

Calamares Fritos

$7.95

Fried Calamari Served with Alioli Sauce

Tostones Rellenos de Camarones

Tostones Rellenos de Camarones

$8.95

Crispy Fried Green Plantain Cups Filled with Shrimp in a Creole Sauce with Pineapple and Cilantro

Fufu con Masitas

$7.50

Assorted Croquettes

$5.75

Gambas al Ajillo

$8.50

Marquitas

$4.25

Homemade Plantain Chips with Mojo

SOUPS

Sopa de Pollo Reg.

$3.50

Chicken Soup

Sopa de Pollo Lg.

$4.50

Chicken Soup Large

Sopa de Pollo Jumbo

$8.25

Chicken Soup Jumbo

Sopa de Platano Reg.

$3.50

Plantain Soup

Sopa de Platano Lg.

$4.50

Plantain Soup Large

Sopa de Platano Jumbo

$8.25

Plantain Soup Jumbo

Frijoles Negros Reg.

$3.50

Classic Cuban Black Bean Soup

Frijoles Negros Lg.

$4.50

Classic Cuban Black Bean Soup Large

Frijoles Negros Jumbo

$8.25

Classic Cuban Black Bean Soup Jumbo

Galican White Bean Soup Regular

$3.95

Caldo Gallego

Galican White Bean Soup Large

$4.95

Caldo Gallego

Galican White Bean Soup Jumbo

$8.95

Caldo Gallego

SALADS

La Carreta Salad

$8.50

Mixed field greens with red onions, mango, pineapple, candied cashews, and feta cheese. Tossed in a honey balsamic vinaigrette.

Ensalada Caesar

$5.95

Caesar Salad

Ensalada Mixta

$5.25

Ensalada de Pollo

$7.95

Chicken Salad Served with Croquettes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Lettuce and Tomato

Ensalada de Atun

$7.95

Tuna Salad Served with Croquettes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Lettuce and Tomato

Ensalada de Aguacate

$4.95

Sliced Avocado with Onions

SEAFOOD

Mahi Mahi Fillet

$15.50

Grilled Filet of Mahi-Mahi with Cilantro Lemon Butter on the Side

Salmon a la Plancha

$15.50

Grilled Salmon with Cilantro Lemon Butter on the Side

Filete Pargo

$15.95

Masas de Pescado Rebozado

$11.50

Fried Northen Cod Chunks

Filete de Pescado Empanizado

$10.75

Breaded Fish Fillet

Rueda de Corvia Frita

$12.95

Fried Corvina Steak

Camarones Enchilados

$13.95

Gulf Shrimp Sauteed in Our Sweet and Spicy Cuban Creole Sauce

Camarones al Ajillo

$13.95

Shrimp Sauteed with Garlic and Olive Oil

Arroz con Camarones

$15.95

Shrimp Paella

Cacerole de Mariscos Enchilado

$17.95

Paella La Carreta

$17.95

Savory Seafood, Yellow Rice made with Srhimp, Clams, Mussels, Squid, Chicken and Fish.

CHICKEN

Pollo Carretero

$12.95

Char-Grilled Boneless Half Chicken Marinated with Cuban Mojo

Chicharrones de Pollo

Chicharrones de Pollo

$10.50

Crispy Fried Chicken Chunks Topped with Cuban Mojo and Onions

Pollo al BBQ con Guayaba

$12.95
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha

Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sauteed Onions

Pollo Asado en su Jugo

$11.50

Roasted Chicken Au Jus

Arroz Imperial

$9.25

Boneless Chicken and Yellow Rice, Topped with Mayonnaise or Cheese, Pimiento, Green Peas and a Hard Boiled Egg, Served with Maduros

Arroz con Pollo

$8.95

Cuban Style Chicken and Yellow Rice

Filetillo de Pollo Salteado

$9.95

Sauteed Chicken Breast Fillets

Filetillo de Pollo Salteado al Ajillo

$9.95

Sautéed Chicken Breast Fillets in Garlic Sauce

Pechuga de Pollo Empanizada

$10.95

Breaded Chicken Breast

Pechuga de Pollo a la Milanesa

$12.95

Breaded Chicken Breast Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese Au Gratin

Vaca Frita de Pollo

$9.95

Seared Shredded Chicken and Onions Marinated in Garlic and Lime

BEEF

Palomilla

Palomilla

$13.95

Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions

Vaca Frita

$11.25

Shredded Beef Grilled with Onions and Cuban Mojo

Ropa Vieja

$10.95

Shredded Beef in an Onion, Bell Peppers and Tomato Beef Sauce

Picadillo

$8.95

Ground Beef Cooked with Onions, Peppers, Olives, Raisins and Tomato Sauce

Picadillo a Caballo

$10.00

Ground Beef Cooked with Onions, Peppers, Olives, Raisins and Tomato Sauce A Caballo (Topped with a Fried Egg)

Roast Beef Tongue

$10.95

Boliche

$11.95

Cuban Style Pot Roast

Bistec Empanizado

$12.75

Breaded Beef Steak

Bistec a la Milanesa

$14.25

Breaded Beef Steak Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese Au Gratin

Liver Saute

$9.95

Churrasco a la Parrilla

$22.95

Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce

PORK

Lechon Asado

$10.95

Cuban Style Slow Roasted Pork Marinated in Mojo

Masas de Puerco

$10.50

Fried Pork Chunks Topped with Cuban Mojo and Onions

Bistec Empanizado de Cerdo

$10.50

Breaded Pork Flat Steak

Chuletas de Cerdo a la Plancha

$10.95

Grilled Pork Chops

OMELETTES

Tortilla 2 Ingredientes

Tortilla 2 Ingredientes

$7.95

Combinacion de 3 o mas Ingredientes

$8.95

Tortilla Vasca

$10.95

Tortilla with Shrimp, Chorizo, Ham and Peas.

2 Huevos

$6.25

SANDWICHES

La Carreta Especial

$8.50

Sweet Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese and Spanish Sausage on a Toasted Cuban Bread with Mustard and Pickles

Cubano

Cubano

$7.25

Ham, Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard and Pickles on Cuban Bread

Cuban Especial

$8.50

Large Version of Our Cuban Sandwich

Media Noche

$6.75

Ham, Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard and Pickles on a Sweet Egg Roll

Pan con Bistec

$8.95

Steak Sandwich with Grilled Onions, Shoestring Potatoes, Lettuce, Tomato and Our Special Sauce

Pan con Lechon

Pan con Lechon

$6.75

Roast Pork Sandwich on Cuban Bread with Onions and Mojo

Sandwich de Dorado

$12.50

Mahi-Mahi Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Homemade Tartar Sauce on Cuban Bread

Breaded Fish Sandwich

$8.95

With Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar Sauce. Served on Cuban Bread.

Sandwich Pechuga Pollo

$7.95

Chicken Breast Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise on Cuban Bread

Sandwich de Pavo/Pan Cubano

$6.95

Fresh Roasted Turkey Breast with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise

Croqueta Preparada

$7.25

Ham, Swiss Cheese and Croquettes on Cuban Bread

Elena Ruz

Elena Ruz

$6.95

Fresh Roasted Turkey Breast, Cream Cheese, Strawberry Marmalade on a Sweet Egg Roll

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$8.95

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise

Calle Ocho

$8.95

A Club Sandwich on Cuban Bread served with Plantain Chips.

Sand. Ens. Atun/Pan Cubano

$6.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Sand. Ens. Atun/ Pan Molde

Sand. Ens. Atun/ Pan Molde

$5.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Sand. Ens. de Pollo/Pan Cubano

$6.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Sand. Ens. de Pollo/Pan Molde

$5.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Hamburguesa

$8.50

8oz Black Angus Char-Grilled Burger with Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and French Fries

INDIVIDUAL ORDERS

Frijoles Negros

$2.45

Arroz Blanco

$2.25

Arroz Amarillo

$2.50

Moros

$2.50

Maduros

$2.45

Tostones

$3.25

Fufu

$3.25

Yuca Con Mojo

$2.75

Vegetables

$3.75

Pure de Papa

$3.50

Papas Fritas

$2.50

Tamal en Hoja

$3.25

Croqueta

$1.20

Ensalada Mixta

$5.25

Tostada

$1.85

DESSERTS

Flan

$3.50

Flan de Queso

$3.95

Flan de Coco

$3.75

Cheesecake

$3.95

Cheesecake de Guayaba

$3.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.95

Cheesecake Dulce de Leche

$3.95

Cheesecake de Chocolate

$4.25

Natilla

$3.25

Natilla Carretera

$3.95

Arroz Con Leche

$3.25

Tres Leches

$3.95

Dulce de Leche

$3.75

Pudin de Pan

$3.50

Keylime Pie

$3.95

Cascos de Guayaba

$3.50
Cake de Chocolate

Cake de Chocolate

$3.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$3.95

Ice Cream

$3.50

CAFETERIA

Empanada Carne Frita

$2.25

Empanada Espinaca Frita

$2.25

Empanada Jamon/Queso Frita

$2.25

Empanada Pollo Frita

$2.25

Papa Rellena

$1.95

Pastel de Carne

$1.25

Pastel de Coco

$1.25

Pastel de Guayaba

$1.25

Pastel de Guayaba/Queso

$1.25

Pastel de Queso

$1.25

Croqueta Jamon

$1.10

Croqueta Pollo

$1.10

BEVERAGES

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$3.95

Jugo de Lata

$2.50

Te Frio

$1.75

Limonada

$2.25

Refrescos de Lata

$1.95

Malta

$1.95

Perrier

$2.32

Bottled Water

$1.95

CAFE

Cafe Cubano

$1.50

Colada

$1.85

Cortadito

$1.85

Cortadito Evp

$2.00

Cafe con Leche Regular

$2.50

Café Leche Evap Rg.

$2.75

Cafe con Leche Large

$2.85

Café Leche Evap. Lg.

$3.15

BEERS

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Blue Moon

$5.25

Red Hook

$5.25

Hatuey

$5.25

Stella Artois

$5.25

Corona

$4.95

Heineken

$4.95

Becks

$4.95

Negra Modelo

$5.25

Guinness

$5.25

Presidente

$4.95

St. Pauli Girl

$4.95

St. Pauli N/A

$5.25

WINES

Salmon Creek - Chardonnay

$16.00

Salmon Creek - Pinot Grigio

$16.00

Torre La Moreira - Albarino

$24.00

Chalk Hill - Chardonnay

$34.00

Pighin Friuli - Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Salmon Creek - Merlot

$5.00+

Salmon Creek - Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00+

Montecillo - Reserva Rioja

$6.00+

Viña Mayor - Crianza

$28.00

Cillar de Silos - Crianza

$38.00

J.Lohr - Merlot

$30.00

Hahn - Pinot Nior

$28.00

Salentein - Malbec Reserva

$32.00

Sebastiani - Cabernet Sauvginon

$32.00

Salmon Creek - White Zinfandel

$5.00+

Poema - Cava

$18.00

BATIDOS

Batido de Chocolate

$3.95

Batido de Vainilla

$3.95

Batido de Fresa

$3.95
Batido de Mamey

Batido de Mamey

$3.95

Batido de Fruta Bomba

$3.95

Batido de Trigo

$3.95

Batido de Leche Malteada

$3.95

TUESDAY

Ajiaco Regular

$5.50

Ajiaco Lg.

$7.25

Ajiaco Jumbo

$9.50

Carne Con Papas

$10.95

Beef and Potato Stew

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3632 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33135

Directions

Gallery
La Carreta image
La Carreta image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Carreta Cuban Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Versailles Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3555 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Casa Juancho
orange starNo Reviews
2436 SW 8TH STREET MIAMI, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Caja Caliente - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 627
808 Ponce de Leon Blvd Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Lion & The Rambler - 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
804 Ponce de Leon Blvd Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sergio's Restaurants Coral Way
orange starNo Reviews
3252 SW 22 Street Miami, FL 33145
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Latin Cafe 2000 - LeJeune
orange star4.2 • 1,428
875 NW 42 Ave Miami, FL 33126
View restaurantnext
Don Camaron Seafood Grill & Market
orange star4.5 • 832
501 NW 37th Ave Miami, FL 33125
View restaurantnext
Don Camaron Fish Market
orange star4.5 • 832
501 NW 37th Ave Miami, FL 33125
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Wynwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Little Havana
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Coconut Grove
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Buena Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Little Haiti
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Silver Bluff
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Shenandoah
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston