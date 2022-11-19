  • Home
La Carreta - Hammond 108 NW Railroad Ave

No reviews yet

108 NW Railroad Ave

Hammond, LA 70401

Popular Items

Carreta Queso
Chimi-Changa Dinner
Fajita Dinner

Antojitos

Chicharron De Queso

$12.00

Carreta Queso

$6.00

Dips

$8.00

avoqueso, guacamole, chorizo, bean

Table Side Guacamole

$8.00+

Street Corn

$8.00

spicy mayo, cheese, tajin, lime

Ceviche

$12.00

marinated fish and/or shrimp with tomatoes, onions, avocados, pineapple

Nachos

$11.00

beans, cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream, jalapenos

Chipotle Shrimp

$12.00

shrimp, chipotle sauce, pico, avocados, queso

Quesadilla Appetizer

$11.00

cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico, lettuce

Flautas Locas

$10.00

tinga, sour cream, pico, guacamole

Papas Carreta

$13.00Out of stock

fries, sour cream, pico, beans, cheese, lettuce, jalapenos

N/A Bev

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Mineral Water

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Soups

Sopa De Tortilla

$6.00

chicken broth,cheese, tortilla strips, avocados, pico

Holy Frijoles!

$6.00

beans, sausage, bacon, jalapenos, cilantro, cheese

Sides

Beans

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Beans/Rice

$4.00

Side Enchilada

$3.00

Side Chimichanga

$8.00

Side Quesadilla

$6.00

Side Tamale

$4.00

Side Chile Relleno

$7.00

Side Taco Seafood

$4.50

Side Taco tinga/picadillo/carnitas

$3.00

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Fries

$4.00

Guac Salad

$4.00

Tortillas

$1.50

2oz Queso

$1.75

Side Flauta

$3.00

Side Tostada

$5.00

Side Tulum Taco

$4.50

Side Burrito Con Queso

$6.00

Side Taco Asada/Brisket

$3.50

2oz Guacamole

$1.75

Side Taco tinga/picadillo/carnitas

$3.00

Side Taco Asada/Brisket

$3.50

Salads

Taco Salad

$8.00

tortilla bowl, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico, beans

Avocado Salad

$8.00

spinach, romaine, cucumbers, avocados, tomato

Caesar Salad

$8.00

romaine, parmesan, red onion, crutons

Strawberry Salad

$8.00

spinach mix, queso fresco, strawberries, almonds

Vegetarian

Cauli Tacos

$12.00

cauliflower, cabbage, chipotle, cilantro, onions, cheese, avocado, rice, beans

Wild Quesadilla

$12.00

Poblano Dinner

$15.00

Fajitas

Fajita Dinner

onions, peppers, and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans

Carne Asada

$20.00

grilled onions, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans

Tacos

Dos Tacos

$11.00

choice of two tacos, hard,soft, or mexican style, rice, beans, or cup of soup

Tulum Tacos

$13.00

two tacos on corn tortillas, cabbage, cilantro, chipotle sauce, pineapple, cheese

Cauli Tacos

$12.00

cauliflower, cabbage, chipotle, cilantro, onions, cheese, avocado, rice, beans

Si Senor

Quesadilla Dinner

$12.00

rice, beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole

Chimi-Changa Dinner

$12.00

deep fried tortilla, queso, sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, beans

Tostada Dinner

$12.00

shredded chicken tostada, beans, rice,

La Bamba Dinner

$12.00

ground beef burrito & taco/ cheese enchilada, beans

Enchilada Dinner

$12.00

ground beef enchiladas, rice, beans, guacamole, pico, sour cream

Burrito Supreme Dinner

$12.00

lettuce, sour cream, pico, cheese, rice, beans

Make Your Own Burrito

$12.00

choose any to make your own burrito

Favoritos Dinner

Carnitas

$16.00

grilled onions, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans

Tamales Dinner

$15.00

two pork tamales, verde sauce,sour cream, pico, rice, beans

Poblano Dinner

Enchiladas Verdes

$16.00

cheese & chicken enchiladas, verde sauce, sour cream

Pollo Loco

$16.00

chicken breast, sauteed spinach, mushrooms, cheese,veggies, bean soup

Enchiladas Potosinas

$17.00

cheese enchiladas, verde sauce, rice, beans, avocado, grilled onions, carne asada

Shrimp & Bacon Brochetas

$17.00

shrimp, jalapeno, cream cheese, bacon, rice, bean soup

Alambres

$17.00+

Enchiladas Queretanas

$17.00

Monterrey Dinner

choice of meat, veggies, rice, queso

Tortas

Torta Cubana

$12.00

Torta Ahogada

$11.00

Torta de Tinga

$13.00

Torta Breakfast

$13.00

Lunch

1. Quesadilla Lunch

$10.00

rice, beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole

2. Chimichanga Lunch

$10.00

deep fried tortilla, queso, sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, beans

3. Tostada Lunch

$10.00

shredded chicken tostada, beans, rice,

4. Enchilada Lunch

$10.00+

two enchiladas, abuelita's, queso fresco, crema, rice-beans

5. Burrito Supreme

$10.00

brisket, lettuce, guac, queso fresco, rice

6. La Bamba Lunch

$10.00

ground beef burrito, ground beef hard taco, cheese enchilada

7. Flautas Lunch

$9.00

four chicken flautas, sour cream, cheese, verde sauce, rice

8. Burrito Wrap Lunch

$9.00

grilled chicken, beans, rice, spinach, sour cream, avocados, tortilla soup

9. Tamale Lunch

$10.00

two pork tamales, verde sauce,sour cream, pico, rice, beans

11. Torta Ahogada

$11.00

carnitas, beans, tomato salsa, pico, avocado sauce

12. Monterrey Lunch

choice of meat, veggies, rice, queso

13. Fajitas Lunch

onions, peppers, and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans

14. Dos Taco Lunch

$10.00

choice of two tacos, rice, beans

15. Tulum Tacos

$12.00

Lunch (Items not on menu)

La Mexicana Lunch

$12.00

chicken quesadilla, cheese enchilada, rice

La Carreta Lunch

$12.00

ground beef burrito, cheese enchilada, tostada

Dinner (Items not on menu)

Steak & Eggs Dinner

$16.00

fajita steak, grilled onions, two eggs, cheese, avocado, pico, rice, bean soup

La Carreta Dinner

$13.00

ground beef burrito, cheese enchilada, tostada, hard taco

La Mexicana Dinner

$12.00

chicken quesadilla, cheese enchilada, sour cream, rice, beans

Flautas Dinner

$12.00

four chicken flautas, sour cream, cheese, verde sauce, bean soup

Cheeseburger

$13.00

jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, avocado

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon, cheese

Burrito Wrap Dinner

$12.00

wheat tortilla, grilled chicken, rice, sour cream, guacamole, pico, queso, avocado

Chicken, Cheese, & Rice

$12.00

rice with grilled chicken, queso on top

Brunch

B1. Steak & Eggs Lunch

$16.00

fajita steak, grilled onions, two eggs, cheese, avocado, pico, rice, bean soup

B2. Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

eggs, steak, papas, avocado, crema, pico, cheese, tortilla soup

B3. Saul's Special

$12.00+

torta bread, avocado spread, cotija, cilantro, fried egg. choice of carnitas, brisket or shrimp

B4. Breakfast Relleno

$14.00

two eggs, over corn tortilla, molcajete salsa, rice, beans

B5. Torta Breakfast

$13.00

Morning Margarita

$6.00

2 oz well tequila, OJ, grenadine

Champagne Mami

$20.00

Mimosas Hasta Manana

$19.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Michelada

$7.00

One Egg

$2.50

Kids

K1. Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00

K2. Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.00

K3. Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

K4. Kid Taco

$6.00

K4. Kid Grilled Chicken

$6.00

K6. Mac & Cheese

$6.00

K7. Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Dessert

Churros

$7.00

tossed in cinnamon sugar, add ice cream $1.25

Flan

$6.00

Sopapillas

$7.00

6 sopapillas, honey, powdered sugar, add ice cream $1.25

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Raspberry Burritos

$7.00

3 rasperry and cream burritos

Brownie

$8.00

brownie, ice cream, topped with chocolate

Ice Cream

$2.50

Al La Carte

Bowl of Chicken

$7.00

Cup of Chicken

$5.00

Bowl of Steak

$8.00

Cup of Steak

$6.00

16oz Salsa

$4.00

Fajita Salad

$7.00

Cilantro

$0.50

One Shrimp

$1.00

Wheat Chips

$3.00

Pico

$1.50

Jalapenos

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Toreados

$4.00

Steamed Veggies

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.50

Small Bag Chips

$2.00

Lg Bag Chips

$6.00

6oz Salsa

$1.75

8oz Salsa

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Grilled Onions

$2.00

Lettuce

$0.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Fajita Veggies

$3.00

Apples

$2.00

Tomatoes

$0.75

Lent Menu

Ceviche

$12.00

marinated fish and/or shrimp with tomatoes, onions, avocados, pineapple

Chipotle Shrimp

$12.00

shrimp, chipotle sauce, pico, avocados, queso

Avocado Salad

$8.00

spinach, romaine, cucumbers, avocados, tomato

Strawberry Salad

$8.00

spinach mix, queso fresco, strawberries, almonds

Taco Salad

$8.00

tortilla bowl, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico, beans

Cauli Tacos

$12.00

cauliflower, cabbage, chipotle, cilantro, onions, cheese, avocado, rice, beans

Wild Quesadilla

$12.00

Poblano Dinner

$15.00

Tulum Tacos

$13.00

two tacos on corn tortillas, cabbage, cilantro, chipotle sauce, pineapple, cheese

Monterrey Dinner

choice of meat, veggies, rice, queso

Fajita Dinner

onions, peppers, and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans

Alambres

$18.00

Saturday

Double Mojito

$8.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

108 NW Railroad Ave, Hammond, LA 70401

