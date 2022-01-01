Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Carreta - Hialeah

3,326 Reviews

$$

5350 W 16th Avenue

Hialeah, FL 33012

APPETIZERS

Delicious Apps made in house daily!
Yuquita Frita

Yuquita Frita

$6.50

Crispy Homemade Yuca Fries Served with Our Cilantro Alioli Sauce

Croquetas de Yuca

Croquetas de Yuca

$6.95

Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce

Calamares Fritos

Calamares Fritos

$7.95

Fried Calamari Served with Alioli Sauce

Tostones Rellenos de Camarones

Tostones Rellenos de Camarones

$8.95

Crispy Fried Green Plantain Cups Filled with Shrimp in a Creole Sauce with Pineapple and Cilantro

Fufu con Masitas

$7.50

Assorted Croquettes

$5.75

Gambas al Ajillo

$8.50

Marquitas

$4.25

Homemade Plantain Chips with Mojo

SOUPS

Sopa de Pollo Reg.

Sopa de Pollo Reg.

$3.50

Chicken Soup

Sopa de Pollo Lg.

$4.50

Chicken Soup Large

Sopa de Pollo Jumbo

$8.25

Chicken Soup Jumbo

Sopa de Platano Reg.

$3.50

Plantain Soup

Sopa de Platano Lg.

$4.50

Plantain Soup Large

Sopa de Platano Jumbo

$8.25

Plantain Soup Jumbo

Frijoles Negros Reg.

Frijoles Negros Reg.

$3.50

Classic Cuban Black Bean Soup

Frijoles Negros Lg.

$4.50

Classic Cuban Black Bean Soup Large

Frijoles Negros Jumbo

$8.25

Classic Cuban Black Bean Soup Jumbo

Galican White Bean Soup Regular

$3.95

Caldo Gallego

Galican White Bean Soup Large

$4.95

Caldo Gallego

Galican White Bean Soup Jumbo

$8.95

Caldo Gallego

SALADS

La Carreta Salad

$8.50

Mixed field greens with red onions, mango, pineapple, candied cashews, and feta cheese. Tossed in a honey balsamic vinaigrette.

Ensalada Caesar

$5.95

Caesar Salad

Ensalada Mixta

$5.25

Ensalada de Pollo

$7.95

Chicken Salad Served with Croquettes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Lettuce and Tomato

Ensalada de Atun

$7.95

Tuna Salad Served with Croquettes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Lettuce and Tomato

$8.95

Avocado Stuffed with your Choice of Tuna Salad or Chicken Salad and Drizzled with a Creamy Aurora Sauce

Ensalada de Aguacate

$4.95

Sliced Avocado with Onions

SEAFOOD

Mahi Mahi Fillet

$15.50

Grilled Filet of Mahi-Mahi with Cilantro Lemon Butter on the Side

Salmon a la Plancha

$15.50

Grilled Salmon with Cilantro Lemon Butter on the Side

Filete Pargo

$15.95

Masas de Pescado Rebozado

$11.50

Fried Northen Cod Chunks

Filete de Pescado Empanizado

$10.75

Breaded Fish Fillet

Rueda de Corvia Frita

$12.95

Fried Corvina Steak

Camarones Enchilados

$13.95

Gulf Shrimp Sauteed in Our Sweet and Spicy Cuban Creole Sauce

Camarones al Ajillo

$13.95

Shrimp Sauteed with Garlic and Olive Oil

Arroz con Camarones

$15.95

Shrimp Paella

Cacerole de Mariscos Enchilado

$17.95

Paella La Carreta

$17.95

Savory Seafood, Yellow Rice made with Srhimp, Clams, Mussels, Squid, Chicken and Fish.

CHICKEN

Pollo Carretero

$12.95

Char-Grilled Boneless Half Chicken Marinated with Cuban Mojo

Chicharrones de Pollo

$10.50

Crispy Fried Chicken Chunks Topped with Cuban Mojo and Onions

Pollo al BBQ con Guayaba

$12.95
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sauteed Onions

Pollo Asado en su Jugo

$11.50

Roasted Chicken Au Jus

Arroz Imperial

$9.25

Boneless Chicken and Yellow Rice, Topped with Mayonnaise or Cheese, Pimiento, Green Peas and a Hard Boiled Egg, Served with Maduros

Arroz con Pollo

$8.95

Cuban Style Chicken and Yellow Rice

Filetillo de Pollo Salteado

$9.95

Sauteed Chicken Breast Fillets

Filetillo de Pollo Salteado al Ajillo

$9.95

Sautéed Chicken Breast Fillets in Garlic Sauce

Pechuga de Pollo Empanizada

$10.95

Breaded Chicken Breast

Pechuga de Pollo a la Milanesa

$12.95

Breaded Chicken Breast Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese Au Gratin

Vaca Frita de Pollo

$9.95

Seared Shredded Chicken and Onions Marinated in Garlic and Lime

BEEF

Palomilla

$13.95

Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions

Vaca Frita

$11.25

Shredded Beef Grilled with Onions and Cuban Mojo

Ropa Vieja

$10.95

Shredded Beef in an Onion, Bell Peppers and Tomato Beef Sauce

Picadillo

$8.95

Ground Beef Cooked with Onions, Peppers, Olives, Raisins and Tomato Sauce

Picadillo a Caballo

$10.00

Ground Beef Cooked with Onions, Peppers, Olives, Raisins and Tomato Sauce A Caballo (Topped with a Fried Egg)

Roast Beef Tongue

$10.95

Boliche

$11.95

Cuban Style Pot Roast

Bistec Empanizado

$12.75

Breaded Beef Steak

Bistec a la Milanesa

$14.25

Breaded Beef Steak Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese Au Gratin

Liver Saute

$9.95

Churrasco a la Parrilla

$22.95

Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce

PORK

Lechon Asado

$10.95

Cuban Style Slow Roasted Pork Marinated in Mojo

Masas de Puerco

$10.50

Fried Pork Chunks Topped with Cuban Mojo and Onions

Bistec Empanizado de Cerdo

$10.50

Breaded Pork Flat Steak

Chuletas de Cerdo a la Plancha

$10.95

Grilled Pork Chops

OMELETTES

Tortilla 2 Ingredientes

$7.95

Combinacion de 3 o mas Ingredientes

$8.95

Tortilla Vasca

$10.95

Tortilla with Shrimp, Chorizo, Ham and Peas.

2 Huevos

$6.25

SANDWICHES

La Carreta Especial

$8.50

Sweet Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese and Spanish Sausage on a Toasted Cuban Bread with Mustard and Pickles

Cubano

$7.25

Ham, Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard and Pickles on Cuban Bread

Cuban Especial

$8.50

Large Version of Our Cuban Sandwich

Media Noche

$6.75

Ham, Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard and Pickles on a Sweet Egg Roll

Pan con Bistec

$8.95

Steak Sandwich with Grilled Onions, Shoestring Potatoes, Lettuce, Tomato and Our Special Sauce

Pan con Lechon

$6.75

Roast Pork Sandwich on Cuban Bread with Onions and Mojo

Sandwich de Dorado

$12.50

Mahi-Mahi Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Homemade Tartar Sauce on Cuban Bread

Breaded Fish Sandwich

$8.95

With Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar Sauce. Served on Cuban Bread.

Sandwich Pechuga Pollo

$7.95

Chicken Breast Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise on Cuban Bread

Sandwich de Pavo/Pan Cubano

$6.95

Fresh Roasted Turkey Breast with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise

Croqueta Preparada

$7.25

Ham, Swiss Cheese and Croquettes on Cuban Bread

Elena Ruz

$6.95

Fresh Roasted Turkey Breast, Cream Cheese, Strawberry Marmalade on a Sweet Egg Roll

Club Sandwich

$8.95

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise

Calle Ocho

$8.95

A Club Sandwich on Cuban Bread served with Plantain Chips.

Sand. Ens. Atun/Pan Cubano

$6.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Sand. Ens. Atun/ Pan Molde

$5.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Sand. Ens. de Pollo/Pan Cubano

$6.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Sand. Ens. de Pollo/Pan Molde

$5.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Hamburguesa

$8.50

8oz Black Angus Char-Grilled Burger with Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and French Fries

INDIVIDUAL ORDERS

Frijoles Negros

$2.45

Arroz Blanco

$2.25

Arroz Amarillo

$2.50

Moros

$2.50

Maduros

$2.45

Tostones

$3.25

Fufu

$3.25

Yuca Con Mojo

$2.75

Vegetables

$3.75

Pure de Papa

$3.50

Papas Fritas

$2.50

Tamal en Hoja

$3.25

Croqueta

$1.20

Ensalada Mixta

$5.25

Tostada

$1.85

DESSERTS

Flan

$3.50

Flan de Queso

$3.95

Flan de Coco

$3.75

Cheesecake

$3.95
Cheesecake de Guayaba

$3.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.95

Cheesecake Dulce de Leche

$3.95

Cheesecake de Chocolate

$4.25

Natilla

$3.25

Natilla Carretera

$3.95

Arroz Con Leche

$3.25

Tres Leches

$3.95

Dulce de Leche

$3.75

Pudin de Pan

$3.50

Keylime Pie

$3.95

Cascos de Guayaba

$3.50
Cake de Chocolate

$3.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$3.95

Ice Cream

$3.50

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Lentejas Reg.

$3.95

Lentejas Lg.

$4.95

Lentejas Jumbo

$8.95

Garbanzos Reg.

$3.95

Garbanzo Large

$4.95

Garbazno Jumbo

$8.95

Tamal en Cazuela Lg.

$7.95

Fresh Fish Soup Regular

$3.95

Fish Soup Large

$4.95

Fish Soup Jumbo

$8.95

Rabo Encendido

$18.50

Braised Oxtail in a Red Wine Stew

Chicharo Reg.

$3.95

Chicharo Lg.

$4.95

Chicharo Jumbo

$8.95

Rabo Encendido

$18.50

Braised Oxtail in a Red Wine Stew

Frijoles Colorados Reg.

$3.95

Frijoles Colorados Lg.

$4.95

Frijoles Colorados Jumbo

$8.95

Tamal en Cazuela Lg.

$7.95

Lacon Ham Shank

$16.95

Rabo Encendido

$18.50

Braised Oxtail in a Red Wine Stew

CAFETERIA

Empanada Carne Frita

$2.25

Empanada Espinaca Frita

$2.25

Empanada Jamon/Queso Frita

$2.25

Empanada Pollo Frita

$2.25

Papa Rellena

$1.95

Pastel de Carne

$1.25

Pastel de Coco

$1.25
Pastel de Guayaba

$1.25
Pastel de Guayaba/Queso

$1.25

Pastel de Queso

$1.25

Croqueta Jamon

$1.10

Croqueta Pollo

$1.10

FRIDAY

Fresh Fish Soup Regular

$3.95

Fish Soup Large

$4.95

Fish Soup Jumbo

$8.95

Rabo Encendido

$18.50

Braised Oxtail in a Red Wine Stew

