La Carreta - International Mall
2,000 Reviews
$$
10633 NW 12th Street
Miami, FL 33172
APPETIZERS
Yuquita Frita
Crispy Homemade Yuca Fries Served with Our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
Croquetas de Yuca
Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
Calamares Fritos
Fried Calamari Served with Alioli Sauce
Tostones Rellenos de Camarones
Crispy Fried Green Plantain Cups Filled with Shrimp in a Creole Sauce with Pineapple and Cilantro
Fufu con Masitas
Assorted Croquettes
Gambas al Ajillo
Marquitas
Homemade Plantain Chips with Mojo
SOUPS
Sopa de Pollo Reg.
Chicken Soup
Sopa de Pollo Lg.
Chicken Soup Large
Sopa de Pollo Jumbo
Chicken Soup Jumbo
Sopa de Platano Reg.
Plantain Soup
Sopa de Platano Lg.
Plantain Soup Large
Sopa de Platano Jumbo
Plantain Soup Jumbo
Frijoles Negros Reg.
Classic Cuban Black Bean Soup
Frijoles Negros Lg.
Classic Cuban Black Bean Soup Large
Frijoles Negros Jumbo
Classic Cuban Black Bean Soup Jumbo
Galican White Bean Soup Regular
Caldo Gallego
Galican White Bean Soup Large
Caldo Gallego
Galican White Bean Soup Jumbo
Caldo Gallego
SALADS
La Carreta Salad
Mixed field greens with red onions, mango, pineapple, candied cashews, and feta cheese. Tossed in a honey balsamic vinaigrette.
Ensalada Caesar
Caesar Salad
Ensalada Mixta
Ensalada de Pollo
Chicken Salad Served with Croquettes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Lettuce and Tomato
Ensalada de Atun
Tuna Salad Served with Croquettes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Lettuce and Tomato
Aguacate Relleno
Avocado Stuffed with your Choice of Tuna Salad or Chicken Salad and Drizzled with a Creamy Aurora Sauce
Ensalada de Aguacate
Sliced Avocado with Onions
SEAFOOD
Mahi Mahi Fillet
Grilled Filet of Mahi-Mahi with Cilantro Lemon Butter on the Side
Salmon a la Plancha
Grilled Salmon with Cilantro Lemon Butter on the Side
Filete Pargo
Masas de Pescado Rebozado
Fried Northen Cod Chunks
Filete de Pescado Empanizado
Breaded Fish Fillet
Rueda de Corvia Frita
Fried Corvina Steak
Camarones Enchilados
Gulf Shrimp Sauteed in Our Sweet and Spicy Cuban Creole Sauce
Camarones al Ajillo
Shrimp Sauteed with Garlic and Olive Oil
Arroz con Camarones
Shrimp Paella
Cacerole de Mariscos Enchilado
Paella La Carreta
Savory Seafood, Yellow Rice made with Srhimp, Clams, Mussels, Squid, Chicken and Fish.
CHICKEN
Pollo Carretero
Char-Grilled Boneless Half Chicken Marinated with Cuban Mojo
Chicharrones de Pollo
Crispy Fried Chicken Chunks Topped with Cuban Mojo and Onions
Pollo al BBQ con Guayaba
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha
Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sauteed Onions
Pollo Asado en su Jugo
Roasted Chicken Au Jus
Arroz Imperial
Boneless Chicken and Yellow Rice, Topped with Mayonnaise or Cheese, Pimiento, Green Peas and a Hard Boiled Egg, Served with Maduros
Arroz con Pollo
Cuban Style Chicken and Yellow Rice
Filetillo de Pollo Salteado
Sauteed Chicken Breast Fillets
Filetillo de Pollo Salteado al Ajillo
Sautéed Chicken Breast Fillets in Garlic Sauce
Pechuga de Pollo Empanizada
Breaded Chicken Breast
Pechuga de Pollo a la Milanesa
Breaded Chicken Breast Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese Au Gratin
Vaca Frita de Pollo
Seared Shredded Chicken and Onions Marinated in Garlic and Lime
BEEF
Palomilla
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
Vaca Frita
Shredded Beef Grilled with Onions and Cuban Mojo
Ropa Vieja
Shredded Beef in an Onion, Bell Peppers and Tomato Beef Sauce
Picadillo
Ground Beef Cooked with Onions, Peppers, Olives, Raisins and Tomato Sauce
Picadillo a Caballo
Ground Beef Cooked with Onions, Peppers, Olives, Raisins and Tomato Sauce A Caballo (Topped with a Fried Egg)
Roast Beef Tongue
Boliche
Cuban Style Pot Roast
Bistec Empanizado
Breaded Beef Steak
Bistec a la Milanesa
Breaded Beef Steak Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese Au Gratin
Liver Saute
Churrasco a la Parrilla
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
PORK
OMELETTES
SANDWICHES
La Carreta Especial
Sweet Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese and Spanish Sausage on a Toasted Cuban Bread with Mustard and Pickles
Cubano
Ham, Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard and Pickles on Cuban Bread
Cuban Especial
Large Version of Our Cuban Sandwich
Media Noche
Ham, Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard and Pickles on a Sweet Egg Roll
Pan con Bistec
Steak Sandwich with Grilled Onions, Shoestring Potatoes, Lettuce, Tomato and Our Special Sauce
Pan con Lechon
Roast Pork Sandwich on Cuban Bread with Onions and Mojo
Sandwich de Dorado
Mahi-Mahi Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Homemade Tartar Sauce on Cuban Bread
Breaded Fish Sandwich
With Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar Sauce. Served on Cuban Bread.
Sandwich Pechuga Pollo
Chicken Breast Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise on Cuban Bread
Sandwich de Pavo/Pan Cubano
Fresh Roasted Turkey Breast with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise
Croqueta Preparada
Ham, Swiss Cheese and Croquettes on Cuban Bread
Elena Ruz
Fresh Roasted Turkey Breast, Cream Cheese, Strawberry Marmalade on a Sweet Egg Roll
Club Sandwich
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise
Calle Ocho
A Club Sandwich on Cuban Bread served with Plantain Chips.
Sand. Ens. Atun/Pan Cubano
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Sand. Ens. Atun/ Pan Molde
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Sand. Ens. de Pollo/Pan Cubano
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Sand. Ens. de Pollo/Pan Molde
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Hamburguesa
8oz Black Angus Char-Grilled Burger with Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and French Fries
INDIVIDUAL ORDERS
DESSERTS
Flan
Flan de Queso
Flan de Coco
Cheesecake
Cheesecake de Guayaba
Strawberry Cheesecake
Cheesecake Dulce de Leche
Cheesecake de Chocolate
Natilla
Natilla Carretera
Arroz Con Leche
Tres Leches
Dulce de Leche
Pudin de Pan
Keylime Pie
Cascos de Guayaba
Cake de Chocolate
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Ice Cream
WEEKLY SPECIALS
Lentejas Reg.
Lentejas Lg.
Lentejas Jumbo
Garbanzos Reg.
Garbanzo Large
Garbazno Jumbo
Tamal en Cazuela Lg.
Fresh Fish Soup Regular
Fish Soup Large
Fish Soup Jumbo
Rabo Encendido
Braised Oxtail in a Red Wine Stew
Chicharo Reg.
Chicharo Lg.
Chicharo Jumbo
Rabo Encendido
Braised Oxtail in a Red Wine Stew
Frijoles Colorados Reg.
Frijoles Colorados Lg.
Frijoles Colorados Jumbo
Tamal en Cazuela Lg.
Lacon Ham Shank
Rabo Encendido
Braised Oxtail in a Red Wine Stew
CAFETERIA
