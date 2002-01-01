La Carreta Mexícan Cuisine and Cantína

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Antojítos

Nachos

$11.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

Guacamole Dip

$10.00

Sm Soft Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Lg Soft Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Sm Crispy Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Lg Crispy Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Queso Fundído

$11.00

LC Sampler

$18.00

Taquitos

$10.00

Bean Dip

$6.00

LC Fries

$11.00

LC Wings

$14.00

LC Sliders

$13.00

LC Cheese Dip

$6.00

LC Cóctel de Camarón

$15.00

Chevíche

$15.00

Empanadas

$13.00

3 Tacos

$12.00

4 Tacos

$14.00

Especialídades

Enchíladas a la Carreta

Enchíladas a la Carreta

$19.00

Two chicken or beef enchiladas covered with our homemade enchilada sauceand topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes, green onions, guacamole, and sour cream

Carnítas Carreta Style

Carnítas Carreta Style

$20.00

Succulent cubes of roasted pork garnished with guacamole and cilantro

Fajítas

Fajítas

$20.00

Sizzling strips of beef, chicken, or shrimp. Choice of 2 add $3 or choice of 3 add $5

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$28.00

8oz. Marinated New York steak grilled to your preference served with an enchilada, guacamole, and sour cream

Chile Verde

$20.00

Bistek Ranchero

$20.00
Enchíladas de Cangrejo o Camarón

Enchíladas de Cangrejo o Camarón

$29.00

Crab enchiladas covered with our homemade special sauce made with avocado, sour cream, green chiles, cilantro and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, and cheese

Camarones Rancheros

$22.00

Tacos de Carne Asada

$20.00

Tacos de Pescado

$20.00

Chile Colorado

$20.00

Pollo con Mole

$20.00

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$22.00

PESCADO AL MOJO DE AJO

$22.00

CAMARONES LA DIABLA

$22.00

PESCADO LA DIABLA

$22.00

CAMARONES LA VERACRUZANA

$22.00

PESCADO LA VERACRUZANA

$22.00

Mexican Combinations

Tacos de Carne

$14.00

Tacos de Guacamole

$15.00

Tostada a la Mexicana

$15.00

Enchilada, Taco

$15.00

Taquitos Mexicanas

$15.00

Enchiladas

$15.00

Chimichanga

$16.00

Enchiladas Rancheras

$15.00

Enchilada, Chile Relleno

$15.00

*Burrito, Taco

$15.00

Chile Relleno, Taco

$15.00

Tamale, Taco

$15.00

Muy Grande

Sope, Enchilada, Taco

$19.00

*Burrito, Chile Relleno, Taco

$18.00

*Burrito, Enchilada, Taco

$18.00

Tostada, Enchilada, Taco

$19.00

Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Taco

$18.00

Tamale, Chile Relleno, Taco

$18.00

Tamale, Enchilada, Taco

$18.00

Muy Chico

Taco

$9.00

Enchilada

$9.00

Sope

$12.00

Chile Relleno

$11.00

*Burrito

$12.00

Enchilada Ranchera

$12.00

Beef Tamale

$10.00

LC Burríto

$16.00

LC Taco

$12.00

Valencia Burritos

$13.00

Hamburger & Fries

$12.00

LC Torta

$13.00

Desayunos

Machaca

$14.00

Chorizo

$14.00

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Huevos a la Mexicana

$14.00

Cheese Omelet

$14.00

Spanish Omelet

$15.00

LC Style Omelet

$17.00

LC Chilaquiles Combo

$16.00

LC Breakfast Burrito Combo

$16.00

Sopas

Cup Albondigas

$6.00

Bowl Albondigas

$9.00

Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Menudo

$12.00

Pozole

$13.00

Half order Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Ensaladas

House Salad

$9.00

Chicken Chipotle Salad

$17.00

Carne Asada Salad

$16.00

Chicken Breast Salad

$16.00

Chicken Chipotle Wrap

$14.00

8 oz Carne Asada Steak Salad

$20.00

Tostada a la Carreta

$15.00

Taco a la Carreta

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$19.00

Desserts

Buñulos

$7.00

Ice Cream

$7.00

LC Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Churros

$8.00

Flan

$8.00

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

Ninos

KID TACO

$8.00

KID ENCHILADA

$8.00

KID BURRITO

$8.00

KID QUESADILLA

$8.00

KID TAQUITOS

$8.00

KID CHIMI

$8.00

KID BURGER

$8.00

KID NACHO

$8.00

A La Carte

Taco

Enchilada

Relleno

$7.50

Tamale

$7.00

Burrito

Sope

Torta

LC Enchilada Ranchera

$9.50

LC Taco

LC Burrito

Chimichanga

$12.00

Tostada

2 Flautas

$11.00

Brunch

Machaca

$19.00

Chorizo

$19.00

Huevos Rancheros

$19.00

Huevos a la mexicana

$19.00

2 Egg Breakfast & Bacon

$19.00

BR- Chilaquiles

$19.00

BR-Cheese Omelet

$20.00

BR-Spanish Omelet

$21.00

BR -Ham Omelet

$21.00

BR -Shrimp Omelet

$25.00

BR -Crab Omelet

$25.00

BR -LC Omelet

$23.00

BR -Breakfast Burrito

$19.00

Chilaquiles

$15.00

French Toast

$15.00

Pancakes

$15.00

SIDE FRUIT BOWL

$6.00

2 EGGs BACON

$12.00

SIDE BACON

$3.50

BR Pozole

$15.00

BR Menudo

$15.00

TTNT

3 Tacos

$9.50

Side Of Beans *

$3.00

Side of Rice *

$3.00

S/ rice & beans

$4.50

STREET TACO

Side Orders

sm Guac

$2.50

Side of Guacamole

$6.50

sm SC

$1.50

Side of Sour Cream

$2.25

Side of Flower Tortillas

$1.95

Side of Corn Tortillas

$1.95

Side of Rice

$3.50

Side of Beans

$3.50

Beans & Rice

$6.00

Side of Enchilada Sauce

$2.00

Side of Ranchera Sauce

$2.00

Side of Cheese

$1.95

Side of Pico

$1.95

Side of Beef

$3.95

Side of Cilantro

$0.95

Side of White Onion

$1.00

Side of Chicken

$4.00

Side of Shrimp

$6.00

Side of Carne Asada

$5.00

Side of Pollo Asada

$5.00

Side of Carnitas

$5.50

Side of Fries

$4.95

Side of Avocado Slices

$2.95

Chile Toreados

$2.95

Grilled Jalapeno

$1.50

Side of Hot Carrots

$2.00

Diced Pickled Jalapenos

$1.00

Cake fee

$1.00

Side of Grilled Veggies

$7.95

TOGO Items

4oz. of Salsa

$1.75

Half Pint of Salsa (TG)

$3.00

Pint of Salsa (TG)

$5.00

Quart of Red Salsa

$9.00

4oz. Green Salsa

$1.75

Half Pint Green Salsa

$3.00

Pint Green Salsa

$5.00

Quart of Green Salsa

$9.00

Pint of Carrots (TG)

$4.00

Half PInt of Carrots (TG)

$2.50

Sm Bag of Chips (TG)

$3.00

Med Bag of Chips (TG)

$5.00

Lrg Bag of Chips (TG)

$8.00

Pint of Beans (TG)

$6.00

Half Pint of Beans (TG)

$4.00

Pint of Rice (TG)

$6.00

Half Pint of Rice (TG)

$4.00

Half Pint Enchilada Sauce (TG)

$3.00

Pint Enchilada Sauce (TG)

$5.00

Quart Enchilada Sauce

$9.00

Half Pint Ranchera Sauce (TG)

$3.00

Pint Ranchera Sauce (TG)

$5.00

Quart Ranchera Sauce

$9.00

4oz Guacamole

$4.00

8oz Guacamole

$7.00

16oz Guacamole

$12.00

32oz Guacamole

$18.00

Small Round Tray Rice

$7.00

Large Round Tray Rice

$15.00

Half Tray Rice

$25.00

Full Tray Rice

$45.00

Small Round Tray Beans

$7.00

Large Round Tray Beans

$15.00

Half Tray Beans

$25.00

Full Tray Beans

$45.00

Happy Hour Foods

HH Mini Bean Tostadas

$7.50

Mini Bean Burritos

$7.50

HH Taquitos

$8.50

Mini Bf Chimi's

$8.95

HH Wings

$8.95

HH Carne Asada Quesadilla

$9.95

HH Carne Asada Nachos

$9.95

HH Carne Asada Fries

$9.95

Family Fiesta Meals

Fiesta Meal #1

$65.00

Fiesta Meal #2

$85.00

Fiesta Meal #3

$95.00

Fiesta Meal #4

$105.00

Fiesta Meal #5

$115.00

Fiesta Meal #6

$115.00

COVID MENU

Taco

$9.00

Enchilada

$9.00

Burrito

$10.00

Chimichanga

$13.00

Tostada

$12.00

Taquitos o Flautas

$12.00

Sope

$11.00

Chile Relleno

$10.00

Tamale

$10.00

Torta y Papas

$10.00

Fiesta Menu

2 Tacos

2 Enchiladas

Enchilada, Taco

Relleno, Taco

Burrito, Taco

Tamale, Taco

Relleno, Tamale

Enchilada, Relleno

Lunch Specials

Taco

$9.00

Enchilada

$9.00

Chile Relleno

$10.00

Tamale

$9.00

Sope

$10.00

Mix Burrito

$10.00

Tres Leches

$6.00

Liquor List

Well Tequila Silver

$7.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Tres Generaciones Blanco

$11.00

Milgro Silver

$8.00

Clase Azul Silver

$18.00

Hornitos Silver

$8.00

Cazadores Blanco

$8.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio 70

$13.00

Grand Patron

$45.00

1800

$8.00

Cali Fino Blanco

$11.00

Caralejo

$9.00

Teremana

$9.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Corrolejo Reposado

$9.00

Cazadores Reposado

$8.00

Hornitos Reposado

$8.00

Cali Fino Reposado

$12.00

Caralejo

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Casa Amígos Anejo

$13.00

Gran Coralejo Anejo

$20.00

Cali Fino Anejo

$14.00

Cali Fino Extra Anejo

$18.00

Caralejo

$10.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Tito's

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Absolut

$9.00

Stoli

$9.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Tito's

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Absolut

$9.00

Stoli

$9.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bombay

$7.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bombay

$9.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Hendrick's

$11.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Captian Morgan

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Myers

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Captian Morgan

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Myers

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Johnnie Walker

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Seagrams

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Johnnie Walker

$10.00

Fireball

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Classic Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Appletini

$10.00

Baby Guinness

$8.00

Baybreeze

$10.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$10.00

Brandy Alexander

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Cake Shot

$6.00

Cape Codder

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Gibson

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Grape Crush

$8.00

Greyhound

Harvey Walbanger

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Hurricane

$9.00

John Daly

$9.00

Jolly Rancher

$9.00

Kir Royal

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Martini

$9.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Negroni

$8.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Planter's Punch

$8.00

Red Death

$8.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$8.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Dirty Shirley

$9.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

Specialty Cocktails

SM House MARG

$9.00

House Margarita

$11.00

Carreta-Rita

$14.00

Skinny Marg

$13.00

Jalepeno Skinny Marg

$13.00

Skinny Cady Marg

$14.00

Tall Skinny Cady marg

$15.00

Cady Marg

$13.00

Tall Cady Marg

$15.00

Strawberry/Mango Marg

$13.00

Strawberry Marg

$13.00

Mango Marg

$13.00

Pina Colada Marg

$11.00

Cucumber Jalapeño Marg

$13.00

Tall Cucumber Jalapeño Marg

$15.00

Jalapeño Marg

$12.95

Tall Jalapeño Marg

$14.00

Skinny Jalapeño Marg

$13.00

Watermelon Chamoy/Tajin Marg

$13.00

Mango Chamo/Tajin Marg

$13.00

Peach Chamoy/Tajin Marg

$12.00

Piña Colada

$12.00

Virgin Marg

$7.00

Mexican Coffee

$8.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Michilada

$9.75

LC Sangria

$12.00

Virgin Strawberry

$7.00

Virgin Mango Marg

$7.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$7.00

Cognac Hennessy

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Double Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Raspberry Mojito

$12.00

Blueberry Mojito

$12.00

Strawberry Mojíto

$12.00

Mango Mojíto

$12.00

Mexican Coffee

$9.00

Carreta-Rita

$12.00

Skinny Marg

$10.00

Jalepeno Skinny Marg

$11.00

Strawberry/Mango Marg

$11.00

Strawberry Marg

$10.00

Mango Marg

$10.00

Pina Colada Marg

$10.00

Cady Marg

$10.00

Michilada

$9.00

Beer

Coors Light

$5.50

Ultra Draft

$5.50

B805

$8.00

Pacifico

$7.00

XX Lager

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Stone Hazy IPA

$8.50

NEW Hazy

$8.50

Space Dust

$8.50

Aurora Hoppyalis IPA

$8.50

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Sculpin IPA

$8.50

Enjoy by IPA

$8.50

Mango Cart

$8.00

Red Trolley

$8.00

Buenaveza Lager

$8.00

Honey Blonde

$8.00

Black House Nitro

$8.50

Oktoberfest

$8.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Bohemia

$6.00

Estrella

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Ultra

$5.00

Lite

$4.75

Bud

$4.75

XX

$6.00

Bud light

$4.75

Blue Moon

$6.50

Heineken Zero

$5.00

Bucket of Corona

$18.00

Test Flight

$10.00

Red By The Glass

House Red

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Red By The Bottle

House

$18.00

Merlot

$20.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Pinot Noir

$22.00

Whites By The Glass

House White

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Whites By The Bottle

House

$18.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

Moscato

$20.00

Chardonnay

$18.00

Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Rose By The Glass

White Zinfandel

$8.00

Rose By The Bottle

White Zinfandel

$20.00

Sparkling By The Glass

Champange

$4.00

Mimosa

$4.50

Mango Truly

$5.00

Pineapple Truly

$5.00

Pomegranate Truly

$5.00

Mango GR

$5.00

Watermelon GR

$5.00

Cucumber Lime GR

$5.00

Strawberry Pineapple GR

$5.00

Sparkling By The Bottle

Champange

$16.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Fanta

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Coke Zero

$3.95

Dr Pepper

$3.95

Root Beer

$3.95

Raspberry Tea

$3.95

Peach Tea

$3.95

Unsweetened tea

$3.95

Sweetened Tea

$3.95

Milk

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Coco

$3.00

KID DRINK

$2.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Roy Rogers

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Jarritos Limon

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.00

Sangria Senorial

$3.00Out of stock

Horchata

$3.50

Refill

$1.95

Jamaica

$3.50

Monday Margarita Day

MM Marg

$8.00

MM Marg

$5.00

MM Strawberry

$9.00

MM Mango

$9.00

MM Skinny

$9.00

MM Mango Chamoise

$9.00

MM Cady

$9.00

MM Jalapeño

$9.00

MM Jalapeño Cucumber

$9.00

BRUNCH

MIMOSA

$8.00

Champagne

$8.00

Margarìta

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

HoneyChata

$8.00

FireballChata

$8.00

CaliFino

Blanco

$40.00

Reposado

$45.00

Anejo

$60.00

Extra Anejo

$100.00

Gift Certificate Amounts

5

$5.00

10

$10.00

15

$15.00

20

$20.00

25

$25.00

30

$30.00

40

$40.00

50

$50.00

60

$60.00

65

$65.00

75

$75.00

80

$80.00

100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

41653 Margarita Rd, Ste #104, Temecula, CA 92591

Directions

La Carreta Mexícan Cuisine and Cantína image
La Carreta Mexícan Cuisine and Cantína image

