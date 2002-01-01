- Home
- /
- Temecula
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- La Carreta Mexícan Cuisine and Cantína
La Carreta Mexícan Cuisine and Cantína
586 Reviews
$$
41653 Margarita Rd
Ste #104
Temecula, CA 92591
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Antojítos
Nachos
Quesadilla
Guacamole Dip
Sm Soft Cheese Quesadilla
Lg Soft Cheese Quesadilla
Sm Crispy Cheese Quesadilla
Lg Crispy Cheese Quesadilla
Queso Fundído
LC Sampler
Taquitos
Bean Dip
LC Fries
LC Wings
LC Sliders
LC Cheese Dip
LC Cóctel de Camarón
Chevíche
Empanadas
3 Tacos
4 Tacos
Especialídades
Enchíladas a la Carreta
Two chicken or beef enchiladas covered with our homemade enchilada sauceand topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes, green onions, guacamole, and sour cream
Carnítas Carreta Style
Succulent cubes of roasted pork garnished with guacamole and cilantro
Fajítas
Sizzling strips of beef, chicken, or shrimp. Choice of 2 add $3 or choice of 3 add $5
Carne Asada
8oz. Marinated New York steak grilled to your preference served with an enchilada, guacamole, and sour cream
Chile Verde
Bistek Ranchero
Enchíladas de Cangrejo o Camarón
Crab enchiladas covered with our homemade special sauce made with avocado, sour cream, green chiles, cilantro and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, and cheese
Camarones Rancheros
Tacos de Carne Asada
Tacos de Pescado
Chile Colorado
Pollo con Mole
CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO
PESCADO AL MOJO DE AJO
CAMARONES LA DIABLA
PESCADO LA DIABLA
CAMARONES LA VERACRUZANA
PESCADO LA VERACRUZANA
Mexican Combinations
Muy Grande
Muy Chico
Desayunos
Sopas
Ensaladas
Desserts
Ninos
A La Carte
Brunch
Machaca
Chorizo
Huevos Rancheros
Huevos a la mexicana
2 Egg Breakfast & Bacon
BR- Chilaquiles
BR-Cheese Omelet
BR-Spanish Omelet
BR -Ham Omelet
BR -Shrimp Omelet
BR -Crab Omelet
BR -LC Omelet
BR -Breakfast Burrito
Chilaquiles
French Toast
Pancakes
SIDE FRUIT BOWL
2 EGGs BACON
SIDE BACON
BR Pozole
BR Menudo
Side Orders
sm Guac
Side of Guacamole
sm SC
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Flower Tortillas
Side of Corn Tortillas
Side of Rice
Side of Beans
Beans & Rice
Side of Enchilada Sauce
Side of Ranchera Sauce
Side of Cheese
Side of Pico
Side of Beef
Side of Cilantro
Side of White Onion
Side of Chicken
Side of Shrimp
Side of Carne Asada
Side of Pollo Asada
Side of Carnitas
Side of Fries
Side of Avocado Slices
Chile Toreados
Grilled Jalapeno
Side of Hot Carrots
Diced Pickled Jalapenos
Cake fee
Side of Grilled Veggies
TOGO Items
4oz. of Salsa
Half Pint of Salsa (TG)
Pint of Salsa (TG)
Quart of Red Salsa
4oz. Green Salsa
Half Pint Green Salsa
Pint Green Salsa
Quart of Green Salsa
Pint of Carrots (TG)
Half PInt of Carrots (TG)
Sm Bag of Chips (TG)
Med Bag of Chips (TG)
Lrg Bag of Chips (TG)
Pint of Beans (TG)
Half Pint of Beans (TG)
Pint of Rice (TG)
Half Pint of Rice (TG)
Half Pint Enchilada Sauce (TG)
Pint Enchilada Sauce (TG)
Quart Enchilada Sauce
Half Pint Ranchera Sauce (TG)
Pint Ranchera Sauce (TG)
Quart Ranchera Sauce
4oz Guacamole
8oz Guacamole
16oz Guacamole
32oz Guacamole
Small Round Tray Rice
Large Round Tray Rice
Half Tray Rice
Full Tray Rice
Small Round Tray Beans
Large Round Tray Beans
Half Tray Beans
Full Tray Beans
Happy Hour Foods
Family Fiesta Meals
COVID MENU
Fiesta Menu
Lunch Specials
Liquor List
Well Tequila Silver
Patron Silver
Don Julio Blanco
Espolon Blanco
Casamigos Blanco
Tres Generaciones Blanco
Milgro Silver
Clase Azul Silver
Hornitos Silver
Cazadores Blanco
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70
Grand Patron
1800
Cali Fino Blanco
Caralejo
Teremana
Patron Reposado
Don Julio Reposado
Corrolejo Reposado
Cazadores Reposado
Hornitos Reposado
Cali Fino Reposado
Caralejo
Patron Anejo
Don Julio Anejo
Casa Amígos Anejo
Gran Coralejo Anejo
Cali Fino Anejo
Cali Fino Extra Anejo
Caralejo
Well Vodka
Tito's
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Absolut
Stoli
Ciroc
Smirnoff
Well Vodka
Tito's
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Absolut
Stoli
Ciroc
Smirnoff
Well Gin
Tanqueray
Bombay
Beefeater
Hendrick's
Well Gin
Tanqueray
Bombay
Beefeater
Hendrick's
Well Rum
Captian Morgan
Bacardi
Malibu
Myers
Sailor Jerry
Well Rum
Captian Morgan
Bacardi
Malibu
Myers
Sailor Jerry
Well Whiskey
Jameson
Jack Daniels
Crown Royal
Makers Mark
Johnnie Walker
Fireball
Wild Turkey
Seagrams
Well Whiskey
Jameson
Jack Daniels
Crown Royal
Makers Mark
Johnnie Walker
Fireball
Wild Turkey
Classic Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Baby Guinness
Baybreeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Blueberry Lemonade
Brandy Alexander
Buttery Nipple
Cake Shot
Cape Codder
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Fuzzy Navel
Gibson
Gimlet
Grand Marnier
Grape Crush
Greyhound
Harvey Walbanger
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
John Daly
Jolly Rancher
Kir Royal
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Negroni
Oatmeal Cookie
Old Fashioned
Planter's Punch
Red Death
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Shirley Temple
Dirty Shirley
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Specialty Cocktails
SM House MARG
House Margarita
Carreta-Rita
Skinny Marg
Jalepeno Skinny Marg
Skinny Cady Marg
Tall Skinny Cady marg
Cady Marg
Tall Cady Marg
Strawberry/Mango Marg
Strawberry Marg
Mango Marg
Pina Colada Marg
Cucumber Jalapeño Marg
Tall Cucumber Jalapeño Marg
Jalapeño Marg
Tall Jalapeño Marg
Skinny Jalapeño Marg
Watermelon Chamoy/Tajin Marg
Mango Chamo/Tajin Marg
Peach Chamoy/Tajin Marg
Piña Colada
Virgin Marg
Mexican Coffee
Virgin Pina Colada
Michilada
LC Sangria
Virgin Strawberry
Virgin Mango Marg
Mexican Candy Shot
Cognac Hennessy
Bloody Mary
Double Bloody Mary
Mojito
Raspberry Mojito
Blueberry Mojito
Strawberry Mojíto
Mango Mojíto
Mexican Coffee
Carreta-Rita
Skinny Marg
Jalepeno Skinny Marg
Strawberry/Mango Marg
Strawberry Marg
Mango Marg
Pina Colada Marg
Cady Marg
Michilada
Beer
Coors Light
Ultra Draft
B805
Pacifico
XX Lager
Modelo Especial
Negra Modelo
Stone Hazy IPA
NEW Hazy
Space Dust
Aurora Hoppyalis IPA
Lagunitas IPA
Sculpin IPA
Enjoy by IPA
Mango Cart
Red Trolley
Buenaveza Lager
Honey Blonde
Black House Nitro
Oktoberfest
Corona
Corona Light
Pacifico
Bohemia
Estrella
Victoria
Ultra
Lite
Bud
XX
Bud light
Blue Moon
Heineken Zero
Bucket of Corona
Test Flight
Red By The Glass
Red By The Bottle
Whites By The Bottle
Rose By The Glass
Rose By The Bottle
Sparkling By The Glass
Sparkling By The Bottle
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Fanta
Lemonade
Coke Zero
Dr Pepper
Root Beer
Raspberry Tea
Peach Tea
Unsweetened tea
Sweetened Tea
Milk
OJ
Cranberry
Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Coco
KID DRINK
Soda Water
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Arnold Palmer
Jarritos Limon
Jarritos Fruit Punch
Jarritos Pineapple
Jarritos Mandarin
Jarritos Tamarind
Sangria Senorial
Horchata
Refill
Jamaica
Monday Margarita Day
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
41653 Margarita Rd, Ste #104, Temecula, CA 92591