La Carreta Nashua POS 139 Daniel Webster Highway
No reviews yet
139 Daniel Webster Highway
Nashua, NH 03060
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
A LA CARTE
(OR) Burrito Deluxe (2)
Choice of shredded chicken and beans or beef and beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, ranchera sauce and tomato.
(OR) Burrito w/ Nacho Cheese (2)
(OR) Burritos (2)
(OR) Chiles Rellenos (2)
(OR) Enchiladas (3)
(OR) Flour Soft Tacos (3)
(OR) Fried Burritos (2)
(OR) Grilled Chicken
(OR) Grilled Veggies
(OR) Hard Tacos (3)
(OR) Quesadillas (2)
(OR) Shrimp
(OR) Special Burrito (2)
Beef tips and beans, topped with red sauce, cheese, lettuce, guacamole and tomato.
(OR) Special Tostadas (2)
(OR) Steak
(OR) Tamales (2)
(OR) Tostadas (2)
(OR) Veggie Tamales (2)
(OR) Grilled Chicken OR Steak Quesadilla
APPETIZERS
Botana Grande
Cheese Nachos, 4 Taquitos (2 chicken and 2 beef), 4 Alitas, Quesadilla slices, served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
Camarón a la Diabla (App)
Grilled shrimp marinated in our spicy chipotle sauce. Served with sliced avocado and shredded carrots on a bed of lettuce.
Ceviche
Fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice with fresh onions, cilantro, tomatoes and jalapeños. Served with tostadas and sliced avocado.
Fajita Quesadilla
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak, cooked with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and rice. With Shrimp 17.99
Nachos $8.49-$15.99
Choice of Meat
Nachos Santa Fe
Nachos Santa Fe Grilled chicken, steak, and beans with cheese over corn chips topped with sliced tomato. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
Nachos Supreme
Ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, and cheese over corn chips. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and sliced tomato.
Shrimp Cocktail
A classic Mexican shrimp cocktail made with pico de gallo, cucumbers, cilantro, lime juice, hot peppers and avocado. Cocktail served with saltine crackers.
BEEF
Carne Asada
Grilled tender rib-eye beef served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Enchiladas Verdes
Two shredded beef enchiladas topped with our mild salsa verde, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato. Served with rice and beans.
Grilled Steak Taco Salad
Grilled steak with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.
Grilled Steak Tacos (3)
Grilled steak rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans topped with cheese. Choice of tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo or lettuce and shredded cheese.
Ranchero Chef’s Special
Tender grilled beef with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, one chicken enchilada, beans, pico de gallo and choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Steak & Cheese Burrito
Grilled steak with onions and peppers, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with our mild red sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Steak Jalisco
Porterhouse steak topped with grilled peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans and a tossed salad. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Steak Mexicano
Porterhouse steak served with a side of rice and beans, a guacamole salad and choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Steak Ranchero
Porterhouse steak topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and a tossed salad. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Steak Tampiqueño
Porterhouse steak served with rice, beans and a tossed salad. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
CHICKEN
Burrito Croqueta
Grilled chicken wrapped in a flour shell topped with pico de gallo, cheese sauce and mild sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with Queso Fundido. Served with rice, beans and choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Enchiladas Mexicana
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and a side of rice and beans.
Enchiladas Mole Poblano
Two shredded chicken enchiladas, topped with mild dark mole sauce, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice and beans.
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
Grilled chicken with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.
Grilled Chicken Tacos (3)
Grilled chicken rolled in a soft flour tortilla served with a side of rice and beans topped with cheese. With pico de gallo, lettuce and shredded cheese.
Pollo Parrilla
Grilled marinated chicken served with a side of rice and beans, a guacamole salad and choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Pollo Poblano
Grilled marinated chicken covered with mole poblano sauce, a side of rice, beans and choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Pollo Ranchero
Grilled marinated chicken covered with cheese, ranchero sauce, grilled onions and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans and choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Pollo Sinaloa
Grilled marinated chicken topped with zucchini, summer squash, onions, red and yellow peppers, and green onions. Served with rice, beans and choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken over a bed of rice, topped with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato.
CHILDREN'S PLATE
COMBOS DE LA CASA
Combo. #1
One taco, two enchiladas and rice or beans.
Combo. #2
One taco, one enchilada and one tostada.
Combo. #3
One enchilada, one taco and one chile relleno.
Combo #4
Two tacos, one enchilada and one tostada with cheese and beef.
Combo #5
One beef enchilada, one cheese enchilada, rice and beans.
Combo #6
One enchilada, one taco, rice and beans.
Combo #7
One enchilada, one chile relleno, rice and beans.
Combo #8
One enchilada, one tamale, rice and beans.
Combo #9
One tostada, one cheese quesadilla and rice.
Combo #10
Two tacos, rice and beans.
Combo. #11
One burrito, one taco and one enchilada.
Combo #12
One tostada, one chile relleno and beans.
Combo. #13
One burrito, one chile relleno and beans.
Combo #14
One burrito, one enchilada and one tamale.
Combo #15
One taco, one regular tostada and one tostada with nacho cheese and beef.
Combo #16
One tostada, one chile relleno and one enchilada.
Combo. #17
One chile relleno, one taco, rice and beans.
Combo. #18
One burrito, one taco, rice and beans.
Combo. #19
One tostada, one enchilada and beans.
Combo. #20
One taco, one chile relleno and one burrito.
Combo. #21.
One tostada, one burrito and one taco.
Combo. #22
One tostada, one chile relleno and one taco.
Combo. #23
One tostada, one burrito and one tamale.
Combo. #24
One tostada, one burrito, and beans.
Combo. #25
One burrito, one enchilada, rice and beans.
Combo. #26
One burrito, one enchilada and one chile relleno.
Combo. #27
One tostada, one taco, rice and beans.
Combo. #28
One tostada, one burrito and one cheese quesadilla.
Combo. #29
One tostada, one tamale and one chile relleno.
Combo. #30
One burrito, one tostada and one enchilada.
DESSERT
Churros
Fried twisted dough, sugar, cinnamon & honey.
Flan
Vanilla custard.
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream in a cornflake crust.
Sopapillas
Crispy fried dough with butter, honey & cinnamon.
Xango
Creamy cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, fried & dusted with cinnamon, honey & sugar.
DIPS
BEAN DIP
CHEESE DIP
CHILE BOWL
ESPINACA DIP
GUACAMOLE DIP
LARGE CHEESE DIP
LARGE CHIPS
LARGE GUACAMOLE DIP
32 oz. Guacamole Dip and includes a small bag of chips
LARGE SALSA
32 oz. Salsa
MEDIUM CHEESE DIP
MEDIUM CHIPS
MEDIUM GUACAMOLE DIP
MEDIUM SALSA
QUESO FUNDIDO
SMALL CHIPS
SMALL SALSA
ESPECIALES DE LA CASA
Alambres Kabob
Grilled marinated chicken or steak, onions, bell peppers, summer squash, zucchini and mushrooms. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
Burrito Chile Verde
Choice of pork, steak or grilled chicken in a flour tortilla. Topped with salsa verde and cheese, served with rice and beans.
Burrito Colorado
Choice of pork, steak or grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with our mild red sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Carnitas
Fried chunks of pork with beans on the side. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, red onion, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and a side of flour or corn tortillas.
Cazuelon
Grilled rib-eye and chicken. Served with rice, beans topped with cheese, and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas. Add shrimp ($3.00)
Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Fried tortilla chips blended with our mild red sauce, melted cheese and choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice.
Chilaquiles Verdes
Fried tortilla chips blended with our salsa verde, melted cheese and choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice.
Chile Auténtico
Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and topped with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, shredded beef and beef tips. Covered in salsa verde and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Chile Colorado
Choice of pork, steak or grilled chicken topped in our red mild sauce and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and two flour or corn tortillas.
Chile Verde
Choice of pork, steak or grilled chicken. Topped with salsa verde and cheese, served with rice, beans and flour or corn tortillas.
Chimichanga
Two flour tortillas filled your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or beef tips, topped with enchilada sauce, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with beans.
Enchiladas Super Rancheras
Five different enchiladas, one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef, one beans and one cheese, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and enchilada sauce (red sauce).
Grande Burrito
12-inch flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, choice of grilled steak, grilled chicken, pork or vegetables. Smothered in our red sauce and nacho cheese.
La Favorita
One special burrito with beef tips, one mixed tostada and one shredded chicken enchilada.
La Superior
One ground beef burrito, one chile relleno, rice and beans.
Nachos Santa Fe
Grilled chicken, steak, and beans with cheese over corn chips topped with sliced tomato. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
Special Dinner
Burrito, enchilada, chile relleno, tostada, taco, rice and beans.
Taquitos Mexicanos
Order of fried corn taquitos, two shredded beef and two chicken, served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
El Jefe Burrito
EXTRAS
FAJITAS
Beef Fajita
Strips of beef grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
Strips of chicken and shrimp grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
Chicken Fajita
Strips of chicken grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
Fajitas Del Mar
Grilled shrimp, scallops, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served with beans topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
Fish Fajitas
Strip of fish, grilled with green onions, tomatoes, yellow bell peppers, red peppers, summer squash, zucchini and onions served with beans topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Mixed Fajitas
Strips of beef and chicken grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp, grilled with green onions, tomatoes, yellow bell peppers, red peppers, summer squash, zucchini and onions served with beans topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
Beef and shrimp grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
Texas Fajitas
Beef, chicken and shrimp grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
Vegetarian Fajitas
FISH • SEAFOOD
Arroz con Marisco
Grilled marinated shrimp and scallops over a bed of rice topped with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato.
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Grilled shrimp marinated in a garlic and pepper sauce, complimented with a side of white rice, and sliced avocado served on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes and queso fresco.
Camarón a la Diabla
Grilled shrimp marinated in our spicy chipotle sauce. Served with lettuce, sliced avocado, carrots, tomato, and a side of white rice.
Camarón Yucatán
Grilled marinated shrimp cooked with mild peppers, green onions, summer squash, zucchini and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
Fajitas del Mar
Grilled shrimp, scallops, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served with beans topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
Fish Tacos (3)
Choice of grilled or fried fish rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans. Choice of lettuce, cheese and tomato or pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa or our chipotle mayo and cilantro lime and cabbage.
Pescado Yucatán
Fried marinated fish with grilled green, yellow, and red bell peppers, green onion, summer squash, zucchini and onions. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato, and a side of rice.
Seafood Enchiladas (3)
Enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, 100% blue crab, onions and tomatoes topped with melted cheese. Also served with a side of rice and mixed green salad topped with sour cream, tomatoes and queso fresco.
Shrimp Tacos (3)
Choice of grilled or fried shrimp rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans. Choice of lettuce, cheese and tomato or pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa or our chipotle mayo and cilantro lime and cabbage.
Veracruz Plate
Grilled shrimp, mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans topped with cheese and choice of flour or corn tortillas.
DINNER QUESADILLA
QUESADILLA RANCHERA
Our quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with salsa ranchera, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. (Optional) Substitute rice and beans for the salad. Regular – 11.99 Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef, Ground Beef, Beef Tips, Bean, Potato, Spinach. Grilled – 13.49 Chicken, Steak, Vegetables, Shrimp, Mushroom, or Pork.
QUESADILLA VERDE
Our quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. (Optional) Substitute rice and beans for the salad. Regular – 10.99 Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef, Ground Beef, Beef Tips, Bean, Potato, Spinach. Grilled – 12.50 Chicken, Steak, Vegetables, Shrimp, Mushroom, or Pork.
SALADS
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
Choice of grilled steak, chicken, veggies with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.
Guacamole Salad
Taco Salad
Choice of shredded or ground beef, beef tips, or shredded chicken with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.
Tossed Salad
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled Shrimp Taco Salad
Grilled Steak Taco Salad
Grilled Veggie Taco Salad
SIDE ORDERS
(OR) Chorizo
(OR) Avocado
Beans
Beef & Bean Burrito (1)
Beef Burrito w/ Nacho Cheese (1)
Black Beans
Burrito Side (1)
Chile Relleno Side
Corn Tortillas (3)
Deluxe Burrito Side
Shredded chicken and beans or beef and beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, ranchera sauce and tomato.
Enchilada (1) Side
Flour Tortillas (2)
French Fries Side
Fried Burrito (1) Side
Pinto Beans
Side Quesadilla
Rice
Rice & Beans
Sour cream
Special Burrito Side (1)
Beef tips and beans, topped with red sauce, cheese, lettuce, guacamole and tomato.
Hard Taco (1) Side
Soft Taco (1) Side
Tamale (1) Side
Tostada Side
Veggie Tamale (1) Side
White Rice
Pico de Gallo
Side of Lettuce
Shredded Cheese Side
Chiles Toreados
Bandera
Bandera & Beans
VEGETARIAN
Vegetarian A
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, one bean tostada.
Vegetarian B
One tostada, one cheese enchilada, rice and beans.
Vegetarian C
One bean burrito, one cheese quesadilla and one bean tostada.
Vegetarian D
One bean tostada, one cheese enchilada and rice.
Vegetarian E
One bean burrito with nacho cheese, one cheese enchilada and one cheese quesadilla.
Vegetarian F
One spinach burrito, one mashed potato enchilada and one mushroom quesadilla.
Vegetarian G
Veggie tamale, white rice and black beans.
SPECIALTIES
La Carreta Pollo & Camaron
Enchiladas Suizas
Arroz con pollo
Grilled chicken over a bed of rice, topped with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato.
Pancho Villa
Ceviche
Surf and Turf
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Cocktail De Camaron
Seafood Enchiladas
Lunch Specials
Speedy Gonzáles
One taco, one enchilada and rice or beans
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs, your choice of scrambled or over-‐easy, topped with ranchero sauce and served with corn or flour tortillas, rice and beans
Lunch Chimi
One soft or fried tortilla filled with beef or chicken. Topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream. Served with beans
(L) Pollo Ranchero
(L) Pollo Sinaloa
Half a chicken breast marinated and grilled with zucchini and onions. Served with two flour or corn tortillas, rice and beans
(L) Chori Pollo
Grilled half a chicken breast topped with queso fundido. Served with two flour or corn tortillas, rice and beans
(L) Grande Burrito
10‐inch tortilla filled with rice, beans, your choice of grilled steak, chicken or vegetables smothered with nacho cheese
(L) Veracruz Plate
Grilled shrimp, mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes served with two flour or corn tortillas, rice and beans
(L) Fajitas
Choice of beef, chicken or mixed, two flour tortillas, beans and salad
(L) Fish Fajitas
Strip of fish, grilled green onions, tomatoes, yellow bell peppers, red peppers and mushrooms served with two flour tortillas, beans and guacamole salad
(L) Shrimp Fajitas
(L) Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Fried tortilla chips blended with our ranchero sauce and topped with chicken or beef, cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and rice
Special Lunch #1
Chile relleno, taco, fried beans and guacamole salad
Special Lunch #2
Beef burrito, rice and fried beans
Special Lunch #3
Enchilada, taco, rice and beans
Special Lunch #4
Chile relleno, taco, rice and beans
Special Lunch #5
Burrito, taco and rice
Special Lunch #6
Tostada, rice and beans
Special Lunch #7
Tostada, chile relleno and rice
Special Lunch #8
Burrito, tostada and rice
Special Lunch #9
Tamale, burrito and rice
Special Lunch #10
Cheese quesadilla, beef enchilada and bean tostada
Special Lunch #11
Chicken quesadilla, rice and beans
Special Lunch #12
Chicken burrito and chicken enchilada topped with poblano sauce, lettuce and sour cream. Served with rice
Take Out Drinks
Apple Juice
Bottled Water
Chocolate Milk
Coca Cola
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit Juice
Horchata
Hot Tea
Ice Tea
Lemonade
Margarita MIX
Milk
Orange Juice
Orange Soda
Pineapple Juice
Roy Rogers
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Sprite
Virgin Daiquiri
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Pina Colada
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
139 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua, NH 03060
Photos coming soon!