La Carreta Nashua POS 139 Daniel Webster Highway

No reviews yet

139 Daniel Webster Highway

Nashua, NH 03060

Order Again

Popular Items

Grande Burrito
CHEESE DIP
(OR) Flour Soft Tacos (3)

A LA CARTE

Additional charge for grilled choices.

(OR) Burrito Deluxe (2)

$13.99

Choice of shredded chicken and beans or beef and beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, ranchera sauce and tomato.

(OR) Burrito w/ Nacho Cheese (2)

$11.25

(OR) Burritos (2)

$11.25

(OR) Chiles Rellenos (2)

$10.99

(OR) Enchiladas (3)

$10.99

(OR) Flour Soft Tacos (3)

$9.75

(OR) Fried Burritos (2)

$10.99

(OR) Grilled Chicken

$9.99

(OR) Grilled Veggies

$9.99

(OR) Hard Tacos (3)

$7.49

(OR) Quesadillas (2)

$8.99

(OR) Shrimp

$14.99

(OR) Special Burrito (2)

$13.99

Beef tips and beans, topped with red sauce, cheese, lettuce, guacamole and tomato.

(OR) Special Tostadas (2)

$11.99

(OR) Steak

$9.99

(OR) Tamales (2)

$10.99

(OR) Tostadas (2)

$11.99

(OR) Veggie Tamales (2)

$10.99

(OR) Grilled Chicken OR Steak Quesadilla

$14.99

APPETIZERS

Botana Grande

$17.99

Cheese Nachos, 4 Taquitos (2 chicken and 2 beef), 4 Alitas, Quesadilla slices, served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.

Camarón a la Diabla (App)

$16.99

Grilled shrimp marinated in our spicy chipotle sauce. Served with sliced avocado and shredded carrots on a bed of lettuce.

Ceviche

$14.99

Fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice with fresh onions, cilantro, tomatoes and jalapeños. Served with tostadas and sliced avocado.

Fajita Quesadilla

$16.99

Your choice of grilled chicken or steak, cooked with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and rice. With Shrimp 17.99

Nachos $8.49-$15.99

Choice of Meat

Nachos Santa Fe

$20.99

Nachos Santa Fe Grilled chicken, steak, and beans with cheese over corn chips topped with sliced tomato. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.

Nachos Supreme

$15.99

Ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, and cheese over corn chips. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and sliced tomato.

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.99

A classic Mexican shrimp cocktail made with pico de gallo, cucumbers, cilantro, lime juice, hot peppers and avocado. Cocktail served with saltine crackers.

BEEF

Carne Asada

$23.99

Grilled tender rib-eye beef served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.99

Two shredded beef enchiladas topped with our mild salsa verde, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato. Served with rice and beans.

Grilled Steak Taco Salad

$14.99

Grilled steak with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.

Grilled Steak Tacos (3)

$15.99

Grilled steak rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans topped with cheese. Choice of tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo or lettuce and shredded cheese.

Ranchero Chef’s Special

$23.99

Tender grilled beef with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, one chicken enchilada, beans, pico de gallo and choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Steak & Cheese Burrito

$15.49

Grilled steak with onions and peppers, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with our mild red sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Steak Jalisco

$24.99

Porterhouse steak topped with grilled peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans and a tossed salad. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Steak Mexicano

$24.99

Porterhouse steak served with a side of rice and beans, a guacamole salad and choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Steak Ranchero

$24.99

Porterhouse steak topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and a tossed salad. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Steak Tampiqueño

$24.99

Porterhouse steak served with rice, beans and a tossed salad. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

CHICKEN

Burrito Croqueta

$15.49

Grilled chicken wrapped in a flour shell topped with pico de gallo, cheese sauce and mild sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Chori Pollo

$23.49

Grilled chicken breast topped with Queso Fundido. Served with rice, beans and choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Enchiladas Mexicana

$15.99

Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and a side of rice and beans.

Enchiladas Mole Poblano

$13.99

Two shredded chicken enchiladas, topped with mild dark mole sauce, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice and beans.

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

$15.49

Grilled chicken with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.

Grilled Chicken Tacos (3)

$15.99

Grilled chicken rolled in a soft flour tortilla served with a side of rice and beans topped with cheese. With pico de gallo, lettuce and shredded cheese.

Pollo Parrilla

$22.99

Grilled marinated chicken served with a side of rice and beans, a guacamole salad and choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Pollo Poblano

$22.49

Grilled marinated chicken covered with mole poblano sauce, a side of rice, beans and choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Pollo Ranchero

$23.49

Grilled marinated chicken covered with cheese, ranchero sauce, grilled onions and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans and choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Pollo Sinaloa

$23.49

Grilled marinated chicken topped with zucchini, summer squash, onions, red and yellow peppers, and green onions. Served with rice, beans and choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Arroz Con Pollo

$19.99

Grilled chicken over a bed of rice, topped with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato.

CHILDREN'S PLATE

Kids #1. Burrito & Taco

$7.99

Kids #2. Ench. Rice & Beans

$7.99

Kids #3. Taco & Enchilada

$7.99

Kids #4. Taco, Rice & Beans

$7.99

Kids #5. Quesadilla, Rice & Beans

$7.99

Kids #6. Cheese Burger & Fries

$7.99

kids #7. Hot Dog & Fries

$7.99

COMBOS DE LA CASA

All combinations are served with your choice of shredded or ground beef, beef tips, shredded chicken, beans or cheese. All meats are cooked with onions, green peppers, and tomatoes. All burritos, enchiladas, and beans are topped with cheese. Substitute hard taco shells for soft taco shells, add 75¢ each. Grilled meats/seafood may be substituted for an additional charge.

Combo. #1

$14.99

One taco, two enchiladas and rice or beans.

Combo. #2

$14.99

One taco, one enchilada and one tostada.

Combo. #3

$14.99

One enchilada, one taco and one chile relleno.

Combo #4

$14.99

Two tacos, one enchilada and one tostada with cheese and beef.

Combo #5

$14.99

One beef enchilada, one cheese enchilada, rice and beans.

Combo #6

$14.99

One enchilada, one taco, rice and beans.

Combo #7

$14.99

One enchilada, one chile relleno, rice and beans.

Combo #8

$14.99

One enchilada, one tamale, rice and beans.

Combo #9

$14.99

One tostada, one cheese quesadilla and rice.

Combo #10

$14.99

Two tacos, rice and beans.

Combo. #11

$14.99

One burrito, one taco and one enchilada.

Combo #12

$14.99

One tostada, one chile relleno and beans.

Combo. #13

$14.99

One burrito, one chile relleno and beans.

Combo #14

$14.99

One burrito, one enchilada and one tamale.

Combo #15

$14.99

One taco, one regular tostada and one tostada with nacho cheese and beef.

Combo #16

$14.99

One tostada, one chile relleno and one enchilada.

Combo. #17

$14.99

One chile relleno, one taco, rice and beans.

Combo. #18

$14.99

One burrito, one taco, rice and beans.

Combo. #19

$14.99

One tostada, one enchilada and beans.

Combo. #20

$14.99

One taco, one chile relleno and one burrito.

Combo. #21.

$14.99

One tostada, one burrito and one taco.

Combo. #22

$14.99

One tostada, one chile relleno and one taco.

Combo. #23

$14.99

One tostada, one burrito and one tamale.

Combo. #24

$14.99

One tostada, one burrito, and beans.

Combo. #25

$14.99

One burrito, one enchilada, rice and beans.

Combo. #26

$14.99

One burrito, one enchilada and one chile relleno.

Combo. #27

$14.99

One tostada, one taco, rice and beans.

Combo. #28

$14.99

One tostada, one burrito and one cheese quesadilla.

Combo. #29

$14.99

One tostada, one tamale and one chile relleno.

Combo. #30

$14.99

One burrito, one tostada and one enchilada.

DESSERT

Churros

$4.50

Fried twisted dough, sugar, cinnamon & honey.

Flan

$4.25

Vanilla custard.

Fried Ice Cream

$5.50

Vanilla ice cream in a cornflake crust.

Sopapillas

$4.50

Crispy fried dough with butter, honey & cinnamon.

Xango

$5.50

Creamy cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, fried & dusted with cinnamon, honey & sugar.

DIPS

BEAN DIP

$5.99

CHEESE DIP

$4.49

CHILE BOWL

$7.75

ESPINACA DIP

$7.75

GUACAMOLE DIP

$6.25

LARGE CHEESE DIP

$18.99

LARGE CHIPS

$9.00

LARGE GUACAMOLE DIP

$22.99

32 oz. Guacamole Dip and includes a small bag of chips

LARGE SALSA

$6.50

32 oz. Salsa

MEDIUM CHEESE DIP

$14.00

MEDIUM CHIPS

$6.00

MEDIUM GUACAMOLE DIP

$14.99

MEDIUM SALSA

$3.50

QUESO FUNDIDO

$7.75

SMALL CHIPS

$3.00

SMALL SALSA

$2.25

ESPECIALES DE LA CASA

Alambres Kabob

$23.99

Grilled marinated chicken or steak, onions, bell peppers, summer squash, zucchini and mushrooms. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.

Burrito Chile Verde

$14.99

Choice of pork, steak or grilled chicken in a flour tortilla. Topped with salsa verde and cheese, served with rice and beans.

Burrito Colorado

$14.99

Choice of pork, steak or grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with our mild red sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Carnitas

$22.99

Fried chunks of pork with beans on the side. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, red onion, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and a side of flour or corn tortillas.

Cazuelon

$23.99

Grilled rib-eye and chicken. Served with rice, beans topped with cheese, and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas. Add shrimp ($3.00)

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$14.99

Fried tortilla chips blended with our mild red sauce, melted cheese and choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice.

Chilaquiles Verdes

$14.99

Fried tortilla chips blended with our salsa verde, melted cheese and choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice.

Chile Auténtico

$14.99

Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and topped with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, shredded beef and beef tips. Covered in salsa verde and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Chile Colorado

$14.99

Choice of pork, steak or grilled chicken topped in our red mild sauce and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and two flour or corn tortillas.

Chile Verde

$14.99

Choice of pork, steak or grilled chicken. Topped with salsa verde and cheese, served with rice, beans and flour or corn tortillas.

Chimichanga

$14.99

Two flour tortillas filled your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or beef tips, topped with enchilada sauce, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with beans.

Enchiladas Super Rancheras

$14.99

Five different enchiladas, one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef, one beans and one cheese, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and enchilada sauce (red sauce).

Grande Burrito

$15.99

12-inch flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, choice of grilled steak, grilled chicken, pork or vegetables. Smothered in our red sauce and nacho cheese.

La Favorita

$14.99

One special burrito with beef tips, one mixed tostada and one shredded chicken enchilada.

La Superior

$14.99

One ground beef burrito, one chile relleno, rice and beans.

Nachos Santa Fe

$20.99

Grilled chicken, steak, and beans with cheese over corn chips topped with sliced tomato. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.

Special Dinner

$21.99

Burrito, enchilada, chile relleno, tostada, taco, rice and beans.

Taquitos Mexicanos

$12.99

Order of fried corn taquitos, two shredded beef and two chicken, served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.

El Jefe Burrito

$20.99

EXTRAS

1 Cilantro Side$

$2.49

1 Fresh Jalapeños Side$

$2.49

1 Lettuce Side$

$2.49

1 Onions Side$

$2.49

1 Pickled Jalapeños Side$

$2.49

1 Pico de Gallo Side$

$2.49

1 Salsa Tomatillo Side$

$2.49

1 Shredded Cheese Side$

$2.49

1 Sour Cream Side$

$2.49

1 Tomatoes Side$

$2.49

Taco Shell

$3.99

Any Sauce Small

$2.49

FAJITAS

Strips of beef, chicken or shrimp are grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.

Beef Fajita

$20.99

Strips of beef grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.

Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

$22.49

Strips of chicken and shrimp grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.

Chicken Fajita

$20.99

Strips of chicken grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.

Fajitas Del Mar

$23.99

Grilled shrimp, scallops, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served with beans topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.

Fish Fajitas

$23.99

Strip of fish, grilled with green onions, tomatoes, yellow bell peppers, red peppers, summer squash, zucchini and onions served with beans topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Mixed Fajitas

$20.99

Strips of beef and chicken grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.99

Shrimp, grilled with green onions, tomatoes, yellow bell peppers, red peppers, summer squash, zucchini and onions served with beans topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$22.49

Beef and shrimp grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.

Texas Fajitas

$23.99

Beef, chicken and shrimp grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.

Vegetarian Fajitas

$19.99

FISH • SEAFOOD

Arroz con Marisco

$23.99

Grilled marinated shrimp and scallops over a bed of rice topped with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato.

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$21.99

Grilled shrimp marinated in a garlic and pepper sauce, complimented with a side of white rice, and sliced avocado served on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes and queso fresco.

Camarón a la Diabla

$23.99

Grilled shrimp marinated in our spicy chipotle sauce. Served with lettuce, sliced avocado, carrots, tomato, and a side of white rice.

Camarón Yucatán

$23.99

Grilled marinated shrimp cooked with mild peppers, green onions, summer squash, zucchini and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.

Fajitas del Mar

$23.99

Grilled shrimp, scallops, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served with beans topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.

Fish Tacos (3)

$21.49

Choice of grilled or fried fish rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans. Choice of lettuce, cheese and tomato or pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa or our chipotle mayo and cilantro lime and cabbage.

Pescado Yucatán

$23.99

Fried marinated fish with grilled green, yellow, and red bell peppers, green onion, summer squash, zucchini and onions. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato, and a side of rice.

Seafood Enchiladas (3)

$18.99

Enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, 100% blue crab, onions and tomatoes topped with melted cheese. Also served with a side of rice and mixed green salad topped with sour cream, tomatoes and queso fresco.

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$21.49

Choice of grilled or fried shrimp rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans. Choice of lettuce, cheese and tomato or pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa or our chipotle mayo and cilantro lime and cabbage.

Veracruz Plate

$23.99

Grilled shrimp, mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans topped with cheese and choice of flour or corn tortillas.

DINNER QUESADILLA

Our quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with choice of salsa ranchera or guacamole (verde), lettuce, sour cream and tomato. (Optional) Substitute rice and beans for the salad.

QUESADILLA RANCHERA

Our quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with salsa ranchera, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. (Optional) Substitute rice and beans for the salad. Regular – 11.99 Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef, Ground Beef, Beef Tips, Bean, Potato, Spinach. Grilled – 13.49 Chicken, Steak, Vegetables, Shrimp, Mushroom, or Pork.

QUESADILLA VERDE

Our quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. (Optional) Substitute rice and beans for the salad. Regular – 10.99 Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef, Ground Beef, Beef Tips, Bean, Potato, Spinach. Grilled – 12.50 Chicken, Steak, Vegetables, Shrimp, Mushroom, or Pork.

SALADS

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

$14.99

Choice of grilled steak, chicken, veggies with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.

Guacamole Salad

$7.49

Taco Salad

$14.49

Choice of shredded or ground beef, beef tips, or shredded chicken with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.

Tossed Salad

$6.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Grilled Shrimp Taco Salad

$16.99

Grilled Steak Taco Salad

$15.49

Grilled Veggie Taco Salad

$15.49

SIDE ORDERS

(OR) Chorizo

$4.99

(OR) Avocado

$3.99

Beans

$4.99

Beef & Bean Burrito (1)

$6.99

Beef Burrito w/ Nacho Cheese (1)

$7.25

Black Beans

$4.99

Burrito Side (1)

$6.99

Chile Relleno Side

$6.25

Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.75

Deluxe Burrito Side

$7.95

Shredded chicken and beans or beef and beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, ranchera sauce and tomato.

Enchilada (1) Side

$4.49

Flour Tortillas (2)

$1.99

French Fries Side

$3.99

Fried Burrito (1) Side

$7.25

Pinto Beans

$4.99

Side Quesadilla

$4.75

Rice

$4.99

Rice & Beans

$6.25

Sour cream

$2.49

Special Burrito Side (1)

$7.95

Beef tips and beans, topped with red sauce, cheese, lettuce, guacamole and tomato.

Hard Taco (1) Side

$2.99

Soft Taco (1) Side

$3.75

Tamale (1) Side

$5.99

Tostada Side

$6.99

Veggie Tamale (1) Side

$5.99

White Rice

$4.99

Pico de Gallo

$2.49

Side of Lettuce

$2.49

Shredded Cheese Side

$2.49

Chiles Toreados

$3.49

Bandera

$6.49

Bandera & Beans

$6.49

VEGETARIAN

Vegetarian A

$13.99

One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, one bean tostada.

Vegetarian B

$13.99

One tostada, one cheese enchilada, rice and beans.

Vegetarian C

$13.99

One bean burrito, one cheese quesadilla and one bean tostada.

Vegetarian D

$13.99

One bean tostada, one cheese enchilada and rice.

Vegetarian E

$13.99

One bean burrito with nacho cheese, one cheese enchilada and one cheese quesadilla.

Vegetarian F

$13.99

One spinach burrito, one mashed potato enchilada and one mushroom quesadilla.

Vegetarian G

$13.99

Veggie tamale, white rice and black beans.

SPECIALTIES

La Carreta Pollo & Camaron

$24.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$15.99

Arroz con pollo

$18.49

Grilled chicken over a bed of rice, topped with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato.

Pancho Villa

$24.99

Ceviche

$14.99

Surf and Turf

$26.99

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$19.99

Cocktail De Camaron

$17.99

Seafood Enchiladas

$18.99

Lunch Specials

Speedy Gonzáles

$9.99

One taco, one enchilada and rice or beans

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Two eggs, your choice of scrambled or over-‐easy, topped with ranchero sauce and served with corn or flour tortillas, rice and beans

Lunch Chimi

$9.49

One soft or fried tortilla filled with beef or chicken. Topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream. Served with beans

(L) Pollo Ranchero

$13.49

(L) Pollo Sinaloa

$13.49

Half a chicken breast marinated and grilled with zucchini and onions. Served with two flour or corn tortillas, rice and beans

(L) Chori Pollo

$13.49

Grilled half a chicken breast topped with queso fundido. Served with two flour or corn tortillas, rice and beans

(L) Grande Burrito

$13.49

10‐inch tortilla filled with rice, beans, your choice of grilled steak, chicken or vegetables smothered with nacho cheese

(L) Veracruz Plate

$13.49

Grilled shrimp, mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes served with two flour or corn tortillas, rice and beans

(L) Fajitas

$13.99

Choice of beef, chicken or mixed, two flour tortillas, beans and salad

(L) Fish Fajitas

$14.99

Strip of fish, grilled green onions, tomatoes, yellow bell peppers, red peppers and mushrooms served with two flour tortillas, beans and guacamole salad

(L) Shrimp Fajitas

$14.99

(L) Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$11.49

Fried tortilla chips blended with our ranchero sauce and topped with chicken or beef, cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and rice

Special Lunch #1

$10.49

Chile relleno, taco, fried beans and guacamole salad

Special Lunch #2

$10.49

Beef burrito, rice and fried beans

Special Lunch #3

$10.99

Enchilada, taco, rice and beans

Special Lunch #4

$10.99

Chile relleno, taco, rice and beans

Special Lunch #5

$10.99

Burrito, taco and rice

Special Lunch #6

$10.99

Tostada, rice and beans

Special Lunch #7

$10.99

Tostada, chile relleno and rice

Special Lunch #8

$10.99

Burrito, tostada and rice

Special Lunch #9

$10.99

Tamale, burrito and rice

Special Lunch #10

$10.99

Cheese quesadilla, beef enchilada and bean tostada

Special Lunch #11

$10.99

Chicken quesadilla, rice and beans

Special Lunch #12

$10.99

Chicken burrito and chicken enchilada topped with poblano sauce, lettuce and sour cream. Served with rice

Take Out Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.75

Bottled Water

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Coca Cola

$3.75

Coffee

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Horchata

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.75

Ice Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Margarita MIX

$14.99

Milk

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Orange Soda

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Roy Rogers

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Soda Water

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Virgin Daiquiri

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
