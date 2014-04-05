- Home
La Carreta South Willow St
1875 south willow
Manchester, NH 03103
Popular Items
A LA CARTA
(OR) Burrito Deluxe (2)
Choice of shredded chicken and beans or beef and beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, ranchera sauce and tomato.
(OR) Burrito w/ Nacho Cheese (2)
(OR) Burritos (2)
(OR) Chiles Rellenos (2)
(OR) Enchiladas (3)
(OR) Flour Soft Tacos (3)
(OR) Fried Burritos (2)
(OR) Grilled Chicken
(OR) Grilled Veggies
(OR) Hard Tacos (3)
(OR) Quesadillas (2)
(OR) Shrimp
(OR) Special Burrito (2)
Beef tips and beans, topped with red sauce, cheese, lettuce, guacamole and tomato.
(OR) Special Tostadas (2)
(OR) Steak
(OR) Tamales (2)
(OR) Tostadas (2)
(OR) Veggie Tamales (2)
APERITIVOS
(6) Chicken Wings
(12) Chicken Wings
(20) Chicken Wings
Botana Grande
Cheese Nachos, 4 Taquitos (2 chicken and 2 beef), 4 Alitas, Quesadilla slices, served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers
Grilled shrimp marinated in our spicy chipotle sauce. Served with sliced avocado and shredded carrots on a bed of lettuce.
Ceviche
Fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice with fresh onions, cilantro, tomatoes and jalapeños. Served with tostadas and sliced avocado.
Shrimp Cocktail
A classic Mexican shrimp cocktail made with pico de gallo, cucumbers, cilantro, lime juice, hot peppers and avocado. Cocktail served with saltine crackers.
Fajita Quesadilla
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak, cooked with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and rice. With Shrimp 17.99
Nachos
Choice of Meat
Nachos Santa Fe
Nachos Santa Fe Grilled chicken, steak, and beans with cheese over corn chips topped with sliced tomato. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
Nachos Supreme
Ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, and cheese over corn chips. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and sliced tomato.
CARNE DE VACUNO
Carne Asada
Grilled tender rib-eye beef served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Enchiladas Verdes
Two shredded beef enchiladas topped with our mild salsa verde, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato. Served with rice and beans.
Grilled Steak Taco Salad
Grilled steak with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.
Grilled Steak Tacos (3)
Grilled steak rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans topped with cheese. Choice of tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo or lettuce and shredded cheese.
Quesabirrias
Three corn cheese quesadillas with a sweet, sour, slightly spicy mexican beef stew, topped with onion and cilantro. Served with a side of rice or beans and a side of mild and spicy salsa.
Ranchero Chef’s Special
Tender grilled beef with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, one chicken enchilada, beans, pico de gallo and choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Steak & Cheese Burrito
Grilled steak with onions and peppers, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with our mild red sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Steak Jalisco
Porterhouse steak topped with grilled peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans and a tossed salad. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Steak Mexicano
Porterhouse steak served with a side of rice and beans, a guacamole salad and choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Steak Ranchero
Porterhouse steak topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and a tossed salad. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Steak Tampiqueño
Porterhouse steak served with rice, beans and a tossed salad. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Barbacoa Tacos
Three corn tortilla tacos with slowly cooked shredded beef, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with a side of rice and beans topped with cheese. Choice of mild or hot sauce.
CENA QUESADILLA
QUESADILLA RANCHERA
Our quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with salsa ranchera, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. (Optional) Substitute rice and beans for the salad. Regular – 10.99 Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef, Ground Beef, Beef Tips, Bean, Potato, Spinach. Grilled – 12.50 Chicken, Steak, Vegetables, Shrimp, Mushroom, or Pork.
QUESADILLA VERDE
Our quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. (Optional) Substitute rice and beans for the salad. Regular – 10.99 Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef, Ground Beef, Beef Tips, Bean, Potato, Spinach. Grilled – 12.50 Chicken, Steak, Vegetables, Shrimp, Mushroom, or Pork.
COMBOS DE LA CASA
Combo. #1
One taco, two enchiladas and rice or beans.
Combo. #2
One taco, one enchilada and one tostada.
Combo. #3
One enchilada, one taco and one chile relleno.
Combo #4
Two tacos, one enchilada and one tostada with cheese and beef.
Combo #5
One beef enchilada, one cheese enchilada, rice and beans.
Combo #6
One enchilada, one taco, rice and beans.
Combo #7
One enchilada, one chile relleno, rice and beans.
Combo #8
One enchilada, one tamale, rice and beans.
Combo #9
One tostada, one cheese quesadilla and rice.
Combo #10
Two tacos, rice and beans.
Combo. #11
One burrito, one taco and one enchilada.
Combo #12
One tostada, one chile relleno and beans.
Combo. #13
One burrito, one chile relleno and beans.
Combo #14
One burrito, one enchilada and one tamale.
Combo #15
One taco, one regular tostada and one tostada with nacho cheese and beef.
Combo #16
One tostada, one chile relleno and one enchilada.
Combo. #17
One chile relleno, one taco, rice and beans.
Combo. #18
One burrito, one taco, rice and beans.
Combo. #19
One tostada, one enchilada and beans.
Combo. #20
One taco, one chile relleno and one burrito.
Combo. #21.
One tostada, one burrito and one taco.
Combo. #22
One tostada, one chile relleno and one taco.
Combo. #23
One tostada, one burrito and one tamale.
Combo. #24
One tostada, one burrito, and beans.
Combo. #25
One burrito, one enchilada, rice and beans.
Combo. #26
One burrito, one enchilada and one chile relleno.
Combo. #27
One tostada, one taco, rice and beans.
Combo. #28
One tostada, one burrito and one cheese quesadilla.
Combo. #29
One tostada, one tamale and one chile relleno.
Combo. #30
One burrito, one tostada and one enchilada.
CREATE YOUR COMBO
DIPS
BEAN DIP
CHEESE DIP SMALL
MEDIUM CHEESE DIP
LARGE CHEESE DIP
CHILE BOWL
ESPINACA DIP
SMALL CHIPS
MEDIUM CHIPS
LARGE CHIPS
GUACAMOLE DIP SMALL
GUACAMOLE DIP MED
GUACAMOLE DIP LARGE
32 oz. Guacamole Dip and includes a small bag of chips
TABLE SIDE GUACAMOLE
SMALL SALSA
MEDIUM SALSA
LARGE SALSA
32 oz. Salsa
QUESO FUNDIDO
SALSA CHILE VERDE SMALL
SALSA CHILE VERDE MEDIUM
SALSA CHILE VERDE LARGE
ENSALADAS
Grilled Salad
Taco Salad
Choice of shredded or ground beef, beef tips, or shredded chicken with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.
Grilled Taco Salad
Choice of grilled steak, chicken, veggies with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.
Guacamole Salad
Tossed Salad
ESPECIALES DE LA CASA
"El Jefe,s" Grande Burrito
Alambres Kabob
Grilled marinated chicken or steak, onions, bell peppers, summer squash, zucchini and mushrooms. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
Burrito Bandera
Burrito Bowl
Burrito Chile Verde
Choice of pork, steak or grilled chicken in a flour tortilla. Topped with salsa verde and cheese, served with rice and beans.
Burrito Colorado
Choice of pork, steak or grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with our mild red sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Quesadilla
Bowl of white rice, shredded cheese, corn, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream. Your choice of: grilled chicken, steak, pastor, barbacoa, or pork.
Burrito Wrap
Carnitas
Fried chunks of pork with beans on the side. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, red onion, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and a side of flour or corn tortillas.
Cazuelon
Grilled rib-eye and chicken. Served with rice, beans topped with cheese, and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas. Add shrimp ($3.00)
Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Fried tortilla chips blended with our mild red sauce, melted cheese and choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice.
Chilaquiles Verdes
Fried tortilla chips blended with our salsa verde, melted cheese and choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice.
Chile Auténtico
Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and topped with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, shredded beef and beef tips. Covered in salsa verde and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Chile Colorado
Choice of pork, steak or grilled chicken topped in our red mild sauce and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and two flour or corn tortillas.
Chile Verde
Choice of pork, steak or grilled chicken. Topped with salsa verde and cheese, served with rice, beans and flour or corn tortillas.
Chimichanga
Two flour tortillas filled your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or beef tips, topped with enchilada sauce, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with beans.
Enchiladas Carreta
Three enchiladas with grilled chicken and spinach covered in a creamy spinach sauce, topped with yellow peppers, red peppers, sour cream and queso fresco. Served with a side of white rice.
Enchiladas Suizas
Enchiladas Super Rancheras
Five different enchiladas, one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef, one beans and one cheese, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and enchilada sauce (red sauce).
Grande Burrito
12-inch flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, choice of grilled steak, grilled chicken, pork or vegetables. Smothered in our red sauce and nacho cheese.
La Favorita
One special burrito with beef tips, one mixed tostada and one shredded chicken enchilada.
La Superior
One ground beef burrito, one chile relleno, rice and beans.
Mexican Street Tacos
Five, 4-inch tacos with your choice of steak, chicken, or pork, topped with fresh cilantro and onions, served with lime wedges, radishes, and a side of hot salsa.
Molcajete
Served in a giant molcajete (lava stone) with grilled rib-eye, marinated chicken, shrimp, chorizo, scallions, cactus (nopal), banana and jalapeno peppers topped with melted cheese. Complimented with a guacamole salad, side of rice and beans topped with queso fresco, and 6 flour or corn tortillas. This meal is enough for two!
Nachos Santa Fe
Grilled chicken, steak, and beans with cheese over corn chips topped with sliced tomato. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
Pastor Tacos
Grilled pork marinated in red chili (pastor sauce) with pineapple and spices in a soft flour tortilla with a side of rice and beans, onions, and cilantro.
Special Dinner
Burrito, enchilada, chile relleno, tostada, taco, rice and beans.
Taquitos Mexicanos
Order of fried corn taquitos, two shredded beef and two chicken, served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
ESPECIALIDADES
EXTRAS
1 Cilantro Side$
1 Fresh Jalapeños Side$
1 Lettuce Side$
1 Onions Side$
1 Pickled Jalapeños Side$
1 Pico de Gallo Side$
1 Habanero Sauce Side$
1 Tomatillo Salsa Side$
1 Avocado Sauce Side$
1 Shredded Cheese Side$
1 Sour Cream Side$
1 Tomatoes Side$
1 Cabbage Side$
Limes side$
1 Chipotle Sauce Side $
FAJITAS
Beef Fajita
Strips of beef grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
Strips of chicken and shrimp grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
Chicken Fajita
Strips of chicken grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
Fajitas Del Mar
Grilled shrimp, scallops, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served with beans topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
Fish Fajitas
Strip of fish, grilled with green onions, tomatoes, yellow bell peppers, red peppers, summer squash, zucchini and onions served with beans topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Mixed Fajitas
Strips of beef and chicken grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp, grilled with green onions, tomatoes, yellow bell peppers, red peppers, summer squash, zucchini and onions served with beans topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
Beef and shrimp grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
Texas Fajitas
Beef, chicken and shrimp grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
Vegetarian Fajitas
PEDIDOS LATERALES
(OR) Chorizo
(OR) Avocado
Beans
Beef & Bean Burrito (1)
Beef Burrito w/ Nacho Cheese (1)
Black Beans
Burrito Side (1)
Chile Relleno Side
Corn Tortillas (3)
Deluxe Burrito Side
Shredded chicken and beans or beef and beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, ranchera sauce and tomato.
Enchilada (1) Side
Flour Tortillas (2)
French Fries Side
Fried Burrito (1) Side
Pinto Beans
Side Quesadilla
Rice
Rice & Beans
Sour cream
Special Burrito Side (1)
Beef tips and beans, topped with red sauce, cheese, lettuce, guacamole and tomato.
Hard Taco (1) Side
Soft Taco (1) Side
Tamale (1) Side
Tostada Side
Veggie Tamale (1) Side
White Rice
Pico de Gallo
Side of Lettuce
Shredded Cheese Side
Chiles Toreados
Bandera
Bandera & Beans
PESCADO • MARISCOS
Arroz con Marisco
Grilled marinated shrimp and scallops over a bed of rice topped with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato.
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Grilled shrimp marinated in a garlic and pepper sauce, complimented with a side of white rice, and sliced avocado served on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes and queso fresco.
Camarón a la Diabla
Grilled shrimp marinated in our spicy chipotle sauce. Served with lettuce, sliced avocado, carrots, tomato, and a side of white rice.
Camarón Yucatán
Grilled marinated shrimp cooked with mild peppers, green onions, summer squash, zucchini and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
Seafood Chimichangas (2)
Fried chimichanga filled with grilled shrimp, 100% blue crab, onions and tomatoes topped with melted cheese. Also served with a side of rice and mixed green salad topped with sour cream, tomatoes and queso fresco.
Fajitas del Mar
Grilled shrimp, scallops, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served with beans topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
Fish Tacos (3)
Choice of grilled or fried fish rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans. Choice of lettuce, cheese and tomato or pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa or our chipotle mayo and cilantro lime and cabbage.
Pescado Cancun
Grilled haddock, shrimp and asparagus covered in our creamy white sauce, served with a side of rice.
Pescado Yucatán
Fried marinated fish with grilled green, yellow, and red bell peppers, green onion, summer squash, zucchini and onions. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato, and a side of rice.
Seafood Enchiladas (3)
Enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, 100% blue crab, onions and tomatoes topped with melted cheese. Also served with a side of rice and mixed green salad topped with sour cream, tomatoes and queso fresco.
Shrimp Tacos (3)
Choice of grilled or fried shrimp rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans. Choice of lettuce, cheese and tomato or pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa or our chipotle mayo and cilantro lime and cabbage.
Veracruz Plate
Grilled shrimp, mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans topped with cheese and choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Seafood Chimichangas (2)
PLATO PARA NIÑOS
POLLO
Burrito Croqueta
Grilled chicken wrapped in a flour shell topped with pico de gallo, cheese sauce and mild sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with Queso Fundido. Served with rice, beans and choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Enchiladas Mexicana
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and a side of rice and beans.
Enchiladas Mole Poblano
Two shredded chicken enchiladas, topped with mild dark mole sauce, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice and beans.
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
Grilled chicken with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.
Grilled Chicken Tacos (3)
Grilled chicken rolled in a soft flour tortilla served with a side of rice and beans topped with cheese. Choice of tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo or lettuce and shredded cheese.
Pollo Parrilla
Grilled marinated chicken served with a side of rice and beans, a guacamole salad and choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Pollo Poblano
Grilled marinated chicken covered with mole poblano sauce, a side of rice, beans and choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Pollo Ranchero
Grilled marinated chicken covered with cheese, ranchero sauce, grilled onions and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans and choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Pollo Sinaloa
Grilled marinated chicken topped with zucchini, summer squash, onions, red and yellow peppers, and green onions. Served with rice, beans and choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken over a bed of rice, topped with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato.
POSTRE
Churros
Fried twisted dough, sugar, cinnamon & honey.
Flan
Vanilla custard.
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream in a cornflake crust.
Sopapillas
Crispy fried dough with butter, honey & cinnamon.
Xango
Creamy cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, fried & dusted with cinnamon, honey & sugar.
SOPAS
VEGETARIANO
Vegetarian A
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, one bean tostada.
Vegetarian B
One tostada, one cheese enchilada, rice and beans.
Vegetarian C
One bean burrito, one cheese quesadilla and one bean tostada.
Vegetarian D
One bean tostada, one cheese enchilada and rice.
Vegetarian E
One bean burrito with nacho cheese, one cheese enchilada and one cheese quesadilla.
Vegetarian F
One spinach burrito, one mashed potato enchilada and one mushroom quesadilla.
Vegetarian G
Veggie tamale, white rice and black beans.
BEVERAGES
Apple Juice
Bottled Soda
Bottled Water
Chocolate Milk
Coca Cola
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit Juice
Green Tea
Horchata
Hot Tea
Ice Tea
Jamaica Water
Jarritos
Lemonade
Margarita MIX
Milk
Orange Juice
Orange Soda
Pineapple Juice
Raspberry Tea
Roy Rogers
Arnold Palmer
Red Bull
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Sprite
Sweetened Black Tea
Tomato Juice
Tropical Water
Virgin Daiquiri
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Pina Colada
SUMMER RED BULL COCKTAILS
FALL COCKTAILS
HAUNTED FEATURES
Take Out Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1875 south willow, Manchester, NH 03103