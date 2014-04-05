La Carreta South Willow St

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Grande Burrito
(OR) Quesadillas (2)
Rice & Beans

A LA CARTA

Additional charge for grilled choices.

(OR) Burrito Deluxe (2)

$11.99

Choice of shredded chicken and beans or beef and beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, ranchera sauce and tomato.

(OR) Burrito w/ Nacho Cheese (2)

$10.25

(OR) Burritos (2)

$9.99

(OR) Chiles Rellenos (2)

$8.99

(OR) Enchiladas (3)

$9.99

(OR) Flour Soft Tacos (3)

$9.50

(OR) Fried Burritos (2)

$9.99

(OR) Grilled Chicken

$7.25

(OR) Grilled Veggies

$6.00

(OR) Hard Tacos (3)

$6.99

(OR) Quesadillas (2)

$6.99

(OR) Shrimp

$8.99

(OR) Special Burrito (2)

$11.99

Beef tips and beans, topped with red sauce, cheese, lettuce, guacamole and tomato.

(OR) Special Tostadas (2)

$11.25

(OR) Steak

$7.25

(OR) Tamales (2)

$9.99

(OR) Tostadas (2)

$10.99

(OR) Veggie Tamales (2)

$9.99

APERITIVOS

(6) Chicken Wings

$7.99

(12) Chicken Wings

$13.99

(20) Chicken Wings

$20.99

Botana Grande

$18.99

Cheese Nachos, 4 Taquitos (2 chicken and 2 beef), 4 Alitas, Quesadilla slices, served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.

Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers

$8.75

Grilled shrimp marinated in our spicy chipotle sauce. Served with sliced avocado and shredded carrots on a bed of lettuce.

Ceviche

$15.50

Fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice with fresh onions, cilantro, tomatoes and jalapeños. Served with tostadas and sliced avocado.

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.50

A classic Mexican shrimp cocktail made with pico de gallo, cucumbers, cilantro, lime juice, hot peppers and avocado. Cocktail served with saltine crackers.

Fajita Quesadilla

$17.50

Your choice of grilled chicken or steak, cooked with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and rice. With Shrimp 17.99

Nachos

Choice of Meat

Nachos Santa Fe

$18.50

Nachos Santa Fe Grilled chicken, steak, and beans with cheese over corn chips topped with sliced tomato. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.

Nachos Supreme

$13.99

Ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, and cheese over corn chips. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and sliced tomato.

CARNE DE VACUNO

Carne Asada

$19.99

Grilled tender rib-eye beef served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.99

Two shredded beef enchiladas topped with our mild salsa verde, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato. Served with rice and beans.

Grilled Steak Taco Salad

$13.99

Grilled steak with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.

Grilled Steak Tacos (3)

$15.99

Grilled steak rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans topped with cheese. Choice of tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo or lettuce and shredded cheese.

Quesabirrias

$16.99

Three corn cheese quesadillas with a sweet, sour, slightly spicy mexican beef stew, topped with onion and cilantro. Served with a side of rice or beans and a side of mild and spicy salsa.

Ranchero Chef’s Special

$20.99

Tender grilled beef with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, one chicken enchilada, beans, pico de gallo and choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Steak & Cheese Burrito

$14.99

Grilled steak with onions and peppers, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with our mild red sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Steak Jalisco

$20.99

Porterhouse steak topped with grilled peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans and a tossed salad. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Steak Mexicano

$20.99

Porterhouse steak served with a side of rice and beans, a guacamole salad and choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Steak Ranchero

$20.99

Porterhouse steak topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and a tossed salad. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Steak Tampiqueño

$20.99

Porterhouse steak served with rice, beans and a tossed salad. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Barbacoa Tacos

$15.99

Three corn tortilla tacos with slowly cooked shredded beef, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with a side of rice and beans topped with cheese. Choice of mild or hot sauce.

CENA QUESADILLA

Our quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with choice of salsa ranchera or guacamole (verde), lettuce, sour cream and tomato. (Optional) Substitute rice and beans for the salad.

QUESADILLA RANCHERA

Our quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with salsa ranchera, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. (Optional) Substitute rice and beans for the salad. Regular – 10.99 Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef, Ground Beef, Beef Tips, Bean, Potato, Spinach. Grilled – 12.50 Chicken, Steak, Vegetables, Shrimp, Mushroom, or Pork.

QUESADILLA VERDE

Our quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. (Optional) Substitute rice and beans for the salad. Regular – 10.99 Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef, Ground Beef, Beef Tips, Bean, Potato, Spinach. Grilled – 12.50 Chicken, Steak, Vegetables, Shrimp, Mushroom, or Pork.

COMBOS DE LA CASA

All combinations are served with your choice of shredded or ground beef, beef tips, shredded chicken, beans or cheese. All meats are cooked with onions, green peppers, and tomatoes. All burritos, enchiladas, and beans are topped with cheese. Substitute hard taco shells for soft taco shells, add 75¢ each. Grilled meats/seafood may be substituted for an additional charge.

Combo. #1

$12.99

One taco, two enchiladas and rice or beans.

Combo. #2

$12.99

One taco, one enchilada and one tostada.

Combo. #3

$12.99

One enchilada, one taco and one chile relleno.

Combo #4

$12.99

Two tacos, one enchilada and one tostada with cheese and beef.

Combo #5

$12.99

One beef enchilada, one cheese enchilada, rice and beans.

Combo #6

$12.99

One enchilada, one taco, rice and beans.

Combo #7

$12.99

One enchilada, one chile relleno, rice and beans.

Combo #8

$12.99

One enchilada, one tamale, rice and beans.

Combo #9

$12.99

One tostada, one cheese quesadilla and rice.

Combo #10

$12.99

Two tacos, rice and beans.

Combo. #11

$12.99

One burrito, one taco and one enchilada.

Combo #12

$12.99

One tostada, one chile relleno and beans.

Combo. #13

$12.99

One burrito, one chile relleno and beans.

Combo #14

$12.99

One burrito, one enchilada and one tamale.

Combo #15

$12.99

One taco, one regular tostada and one tostada with nacho cheese and beef.

Combo #16

$12.99

One tostada, one chile relleno and one enchilada.

Combo. #17

$12.99

One chile relleno, one taco, rice and beans.

Combo. #18

$12.99

One burrito, one taco, rice and beans.

Combo. #19

$12.99

One tostada, one enchilada and beans.

Combo. #20

$12.99

One taco, one chile relleno and one burrito.

Combo. #21.

$12.99

One tostada, one burrito and one taco.

Combo. #22

$12.99

One tostada, one chile relleno and one taco.

Combo. #23

$12.99

One tostada, one burrito and one tamale.

Combo. #24

$12.99

One tostada, one burrito, and beans.

Combo. #25

$12.99

One burrito, one enchilada, rice and beans.

Combo. #26

$12.99

One burrito, one enchilada and one chile relleno.

Combo. #27

$12.99

One tostada, one taco, rice and beans.

Combo. #28

$12.99

One tostada, one burrito and one cheese quesadilla.

Combo. #29

$12.99

One tostada, one tamale and one chile relleno.

Combo. #30

$12.99

One burrito, one tostada and one enchilada.

CREATE YOUR COMBO

2 Items & 2 Sides

$12.99

3 Items & 1 Side

$13.99

DIPS

BEAN DIP

$5.99

CHEESE DIP SMALL

$4.50

MEDIUM CHEESE DIP

$8.50

LARGE CHEESE DIP

$20.00

CHILE BOWL

$6.99

ESPINACA DIP

$7.50

SMALL CHIPS

$3.00

MEDIUM CHIPS

$6.00

LARGE CHIPS

$9.00

GUACAMOLE DIP SMALL

$5.50

GUACAMOLE DIP MED

$9.50

GUACAMOLE DIP LARGE

$16.50

32 oz. Guacamole Dip and includes a small bag of chips

TABLE SIDE GUACAMOLE

$9.50

SMALL SALSA

$3.25

MEDIUM SALSA

$4.50

LARGE SALSA

$6.75

32 oz. Salsa

QUESO FUNDIDO

$7.50

SALSA CHILE VERDE SMALL

$3.25

SALSA CHILE VERDE MEDIUM

$4.25

SALSA CHILE VERDE LARGE

$6.75

ENSALADAS

Grilled Salad

$12.00

Taco Salad

$12.50

Choice of shredded or ground beef, beef tips, or shredded chicken with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.

Grilled Taco Salad

$13.99

Choice of grilled steak, chicken, veggies with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.

Guacamole Salad

$4.99

Tossed Salad

$4.99

ESPECIALES DE LA CASA

"El Jefe,s" Grande Burrito

$17.99

Alambres Kabob

$19.99

Grilled marinated chicken or steak, onions, bell peppers, summer squash, zucchini and mushrooms. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.

Burrito Bandera

$15.99

Burrito Bowl

$16.25

Burrito Chile Verde

$13.99

Choice of pork, steak or grilled chicken in a flour tortilla. Topped with salsa verde and cheese, served with rice and beans.

Burrito Colorado

$13.99

Choice of pork, steak or grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with our mild red sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito Quesadilla

$15.99

Bowl of white rice, shredded cheese, corn, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream. Your choice of: grilled chicken, steak, pastor, barbacoa, or pork.

Burrito Wrap

$16.25

Carnitas

$19.99

Fried chunks of pork with beans on the side. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, red onion, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and a side of flour or corn tortillas.

Cazuelon

$19.50

Grilled rib-eye and chicken. Served with rice, beans topped with cheese, and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas. Add shrimp ($3.00)

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$13.99

Fried tortilla chips blended with our mild red sauce, melted cheese and choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice.

Chilaquiles Verdes

$13.99

Fried tortilla chips blended with our salsa verde, melted cheese and choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice.

Chile Auténtico

$13.99

Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and topped with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, shredded beef and beef tips. Covered in salsa verde and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Chile Colorado

$13.99

Choice of pork, steak or grilled chicken topped in our red mild sauce and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and two flour or corn tortillas.

Chile Verde

$13.99

Choice of pork, steak or grilled chicken. Topped with salsa verde and cheese, served with rice, beans and flour or corn tortillas.

Chimichanga

$14.99

Two flour tortillas filled your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or beef tips, topped with enchilada sauce, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with beans.

Enchiladas Carreta

$14.99

Three enchiladas with grilled chicken and spinach covered in a creamy spinach sauce, topped with yellow peppers, red peppers, sour cream and queso fresco. Served with a side of white rice.

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.99

Enchiladas Super Rancheras

$14.50

Five different enchiladas, one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef, one beans and one cheese, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and enchilada sauce (red sauce).

Grande Burrito

$15.99

12-inch flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, choice of grilled steak, grilled chicken, pork or vegetables. Smothered in our red sauce and nacho cheese.

La Favorita

$13.49

One special burrito with beef tips, one mixed tostada and one shredded chicken enchilada.

La Superior

$13.49

One ground beef burrito, one chile relleno, rice and beans.

Mexican Street Tacos

$15.50

Five, 4-inch tacos with your choice of steak, chicken, or pork, topped with fresh cilantro and onions, served with lime wedges, radishes, and a side of hot salsa.

Molcajete

$29.99

Served in a giant molcajete (lava stone) with grilled rib-eye, marinated chicken, shrimp, chorizo, scallions, cactus (nopal), banana and jalapeno peppers topped with melted cheese. Complimented with a guacamole salad, side of rice and beans topped with queso fresco, and 6 flour or corn tortillas. This meal is enough for two!

Nachos Santa Fe

$18.50

Grilled chicken, steak, and beans with cheese over corn chips topped with sliced tomato. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.

Pastor Tacos

$15.25

Grilled pork marinated in red chili (pastor sauce) with pineapple and spices in a soft flour tortilla with a side of rice and beans, onions, and cilantro.

Special Dinner

$19.50

Burrito, enchilada, chile relleno, tostada, taco, rice and beans.

Taquitos Mexicanos

$12.50

Order of fried corn taquitos, two shredded beef and two chicken, served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.

ESPECIALIDADES

La Carreta Pollo & Camaron

$22.50

Pina Asteca

$27.00

Huevos Rancheros

$12.75

Two eggs, your choice of scrambled or over-easy, topped with ranchero sauce and served with corn or flour tortillas, rice and beans.

Huevos con Chorizo

$12.75

Pancho Villa

$27.00

EXTRAS

1 Cilantro Side$

$1.99

1 Fresh Jalapeños Side$

$1.99

1 Lettuce Side$

$1.99

1 Onions Side$

$1.99

1 Pickled Jalapeños Side$

$1.99

1 Pico de Gallo Side$

$1.99

1 Habanero Sauce Side$

$1.99

1 Tomatillo Salsa Side$

$1.99

1 Avocado Sauce Side$

$1.99

1 Shredded Cheese Side$

$1.99

1 Sour Cream Side$

$1.99

1 Tomatoes Side$

$1.99

1 Cabbage Side$

$1.99

Limes side$

$1.99

1 Chipotle Sauce Side $

$1.99

FAJITAS

Strips of beef, chicken or shrimp are grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.

Beef Fajita

$17.99

Strips of beef grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.

Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99

Strips of chicken and shrimp grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.

Chicken Fajita

$17.50

Strips of chicken grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.

Fajitas Del Mar

$20.99

Grilled shrimp, scallops, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served with beans topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.

Fish Fajitas

$19.99

Strip of fish, grilled with green onions, tomatoes, yellow bell peppers, red peppers, summer squash, zucchini and onions served with beans topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Mixed Fajitas

$18.99

Strips of beef and chicken grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99

Shrimp, grilled with green onions, tomatoes, yellow bell peppers, red peppers, summer squash, zucchini and onions served with beans topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99

Beef and shrimp grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.

Texas Fajitas

$19.99

Beef, chicken and shrimp grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.

Vegetarian Fajitas

$16.50

PEDIDOS LATERALES

(OR) Chorizo

$5.00

(OR) Avocado

$5.50

Beans

$4.25

Beef & Bean Burrito (1)

$6.50

Beef Burrito w/ Nacho Cheese (1)

$5.99

Black Beans

$4.00

Burrito Side (1)

$5.50

Chile Relleno Side

$4.99

Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Deluxe Burrito Side

$6.99

Shredded chicken and beans or beef and beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, ranchera sauce and tomato.

Enchilada (1) Side

$3.50

Flour Tortillas (2)

$1.75

French Fries Side

$3.99

Fried Burrito (1) Side

$5.75

Pinto Beans

$4.00

Side Quesadilla

Rice

$4.25

Rice & Beans

$5.99

Sour cream

$1.99

Special Burrito Side (1)

$6.99

Beef tips and beans, topped with red sauce, cheese, lettuce, guacamole and tomato.

Hard Taco (1) Side

$2.75

Soft Taco (1) Side

$3.50

Tamale (1) Side

$4.99

Tostada Side

$5.99

Veggie Tamale (1) Side

$4.99

White Rice

$4.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Side of Lettuce

$1.50

Shredded Cheese Side

$1.99

Chiles Toreados

$2.50

Bandera

$4.50

Bandera & Beans

$6.00

PESCADO • MARISCOS

Arroz con Marisco

$20.99

Grilled marinated shrimp and scallops over a bed of rice topped with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato.

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$20.99

Grilled shrimp marinated in a garlic and pepper sauce, complimented with a side of white rice, and sliced avocado served on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes and queso fresco.

Camarón a la Diabla

$20.99

Grilled shrimp marinated in our spicy chipotle sauce. Served with lettuce, sliced avocado, carrots, tomato, and a side of white rice.

Camarón Yucatán

$20.99

Grilled marinated shrimp cooked with mild peppers, green onions, summer squash, zucchini and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.

Seafood Chimichangas (2)

$20.99

Fried chimichanga filled with grilled shrimp, 100% blue crab, onions and tomatoes topped with melted cheese. Also served with a side of rice and mixed green salad topped with sour cream, tomatoes and queso fresco.

Fajitas del Mar

$20.99

Grilled shrimp, scallops, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served with beans topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.

Fish Tacos (3)

$18.50

Choice of grilled or fried fish rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans. Choice of lettuce, cheese and tomato or pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa or our chipotle mayo and cilantro lime and cabbage.

Pescado Cancun

$20.99

Grilled haddock, shrimp and asparagus covered in our creamy white sauce, served with a side of rice.

Pescado Yucatán

$20.99

Fried marinated fish with grilled green, yellow, and red bell peppers, green onion, summer squash, zucchini and onions. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato, and a side of rice.

Seafood Enchiladas (3)

$19.50

Enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, 100% blue crab, onions and tomatoes topped with melted cheese. Also served with a side of rice and mixed green salad topped with sour cream, tomatoes and queso fresco.

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$18.50

Choice of grilled or fried shrimp rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans. Choice of lettuce, cheese and tomato or pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa or our chipotle mayo and cilantro lime and cabbage.

Veracruz Plate

$20.99

Grilled shrimp, mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans topped with cheese and choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Seafood Chimichangas (2)

$19.50

PLATO PARA NIÑOS

Kids #1. Burrito & Taco

$7.50

Kids #2. Ench. Rice & Beans

$7.50

Kids #3. Taco & Enchilada

$7.50

Kids #4. Taco, Rice & Beans

$7.50

Kids #5. Quesadilla, Rice & Beans

$7.50

Kids #6. Cheese Burger & Fries

$7.50

kids #7. Hot Dog & Fries

$7.50

Kids #8. Chicken Tender & Fries

$7.50

Kids #5 Quesadilla & Fries

$7.50

POLLO

Burrito Croqueta

$14.99

Grilled chicken wrapped in a flour shell topped with pico de gallo, cheese sauce and mild sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Chori Pollo

$18.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with Queso Fundido. Served with rice, beans and choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Enchiladas Mexicana

$14.99

Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and a side of rice and beans.

Enchiladas Mole Poblano

$13.99

Two shredded chicken enchiladas, topped with mild dark mole sauce, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice and beans.

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.

Grilled Chicken Tacos (3)

$14.99

Grilled chicken rolled in a soft flour tortilla served with a side of rice and beans topped with cheese. Choice of tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo or lettuce and shredded cheese.

Pollo Parrilla

$18.25

Grilled marinated chicken served with a side of rice and beans, a guacamole salad and choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Pollo Poblano

$18.99

Grilled marinated chicken covered with mole poblano sauce, a side of rice, beans and choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Pollo Ranchero

$18.99

Grilled marinated chicken covered with cheese, ranchero sauce, grilled onions and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans and choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Pollo Sinaloa

$18.99

Grilled marinated chicken topped with zucchini, summer squash, onions, red and yellow peppers, and green onions. Served with rice, beans and choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Arroz Con Pollo

$17.75

Grilled chicken over a bed of rice, topped with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato.

POSTRE

Churros

$5.25

Fried twisted dough, sugar, cinnamon & honey.

Flan

$5.25

Vanilla custard.

Fried Ice Cream

$5.25

Vanilla ice cream in a cornflake crust.

Sopapillas

$4.99

Crispy fried dough with butter, honey & cinnamon.

Xango

$5.99

Creamy cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, fried & dusted with cinnamon, honey & sugar.

SOPAS

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.99

Chicken broth with chunks of chicken, tomato base, rice, shredded cheese. Topped with fried tortilla strips.

Chicken Vegetable Soup

$6.99

Our own chicken broth with chunks of chicken, zucchini, summer squash, potatoes, and carrots. Topped with rice.

Chile Bowl

$7.99

VEGETARIANO

Vegetarian A

$12.99

One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, one bean tostada.

Vegetarian B

$12.99

One tostada, one cheese enchilada, rice and beans.

Vegetarian C

$12.99

One bean burrito, one cheese quesadilla and one bean tostada.

Vegetarian D

$12.99

One bean tostada, one cheese enchilada and rice.

Vegetarian E

$12.99

One bean burrito with nacho cheese, one cheese enchilada and one cheese quesadilla.

Vegetarian F

$12.99

One spinach burrito, one mashed potato enchilada and one mushroom quesadilla.

Vegetarian G

$12.99

Veggie tamale, white rice and black beans.

BEVERAGES

Apple Juice

$3.25

Bottled Soda

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Coca Cola

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Green Tea

$3.25

Horchata

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.25

Ice Tea

$3.25

Jamaica Water

$3.50

Jarritos

$2.99

Lemonade

$3.25

Margarita MIX

$14.99

Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Orange Soda

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Raspberry Tea

$3.25

Roy Rogers

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Red Bull

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Soda Water

$1.99

Sprite

$3.25

Sweetened Black Tea

$3.25

Tomato Juice

$3.25

Tropical Water

$3.50

Virgin Daiquiri

$6.25

Virgin Margarita

$6.25

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.25

SUMMER RED BULL COCKTAILS

Red Bull Vodka

$12.50

Watermelon Limeade

$12.50

Summer Passion Tequila

$13.50

Tropical Dream

$12.50

Blueberry Splash

$12.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$12.00

Watermelon Limeade

$12.50

Tropical Dream

$12.50

Summer Passion

$12.50

FALL COCKTAILS

Chocolate coconut Martini

$12.25

Orchard Mule

$12.25

Ginger Paloma

$12.25

Spiced Apple Margarita

$12.99

Caramel Apple Martini

$13.25

HAUNTED FEATURES

SPOOKY MARGARITA

$14.25

FALL FASHION

$12.00

BUMPS IN THE NIGHT

$12.50

