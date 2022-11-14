Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Carreta

review star

No reviews yet

340 E 1200 S

OREM, UT 84058

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

American

Water

Water with Lime

Coca Cola

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Root Beer

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Orange Juice (bottle)

$2.99

Apple Juice (bottle)

$2.99

Capri Sun

$0.99

Hot tea

$2.99

Imported

Inca Kola

$3.49

Chicha Morada

$3.89

Guarana

$3.49

Maracuya

$3.29

Sangria

$3.49

Jarritos

$3.49

Jumex

$2.99

Chicha Morada - Jarra

$10.99

Maracuya - Jarra

$9.99

Inca Kola - 2 Litros

$6.99

Guarana - 2 Litros

$6.99

Appetizers

Papa a la Huancaina

$9.99

Fried Yuca with Huancaina Sauce

$10.99

Camotes Fritos

$8.99

Anticuchos Mixto

$15.99

Anticuchos de Pollo

$13.99

Anticuchos de Carne

$14.99

Salchipapas

$8.99

Chicharron de Camarones

$17.99

Nacho Simple

$8.99

Macho Nacho Carne

$12.99

Macho Nacho Pollo

$12.99

Salads

La Carreta Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.99

Original Caesar Salad

$8.99

Classic Spinach Salad

$9.99

Ensalada Criolla de Casa (House Salad)

$8.99

Specials

Bisteck a La Carreta

$17.99

Pollo a La Carreta

$17.99

Saltado Mixto

$17.99

Combinado Mixto

$17.99

Tallarin Saltado Mixto

$17.99

Arroz Chaufa Mixto

$17.99

Lomito Mixto al Jugo

$17.99

Ceviche Mixto

$17.99

1/4 pollo a la Brasa

$11.99

1/2 pollo a la brasa

$17.99

Whole pollo

$26.99

Seafood (Pescado)

Filete de Pescado Frito

$15.99

Chaufa de Camarones

$18.99

Pescado Sudado

$18.99

Pescado a lo Macho

$18.99

Saltado de Camarones

$18.99

Arroz con Mariscos

$22.99

Jalea de Mariscos

$22.99

Beef (Carne)

Lomo Saltado

$16.99

Tallarin Saltado

$16.99

Combinado de Carne

$16.99

Col Saltado de Carne

$17.99

Bisteck Encebollado

$17.99

Bisteck a la Milanesa

$18.99

Bisteck a lo Pobre

$20.99

Tallarines Verdes

$20.99

Tallarin a la Huancaina

$20.99

Chicken (Pollo)

Saltado de Pollo

$16.99

Tallarin Saltado de Pollo

$16.99

Combinado de Pollo

$16.99

Col Saltado de Pollo

$17.99

Chaufa de Pollo

$16.99

Pollo a la Milanesa

$18.99

Arroz con Pollo

$18.99

Aji de Gallina

$18.99

Vegetarian (Vegetariano)

Saltado de Vegetales

$13.99

Combinado de Vegetales

$13.99

Tallarin Saltado de Vegetales

$13.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Kids Burger

$5.49

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.49

Kids Salchipapas

$4.99

Pollitopapas

$4.99

Camaroncitos Apanados

$6.99

Spaghetti Blancos

$6.99

Spaghetti Blancos con Pollo

$8.49

Dessert

Crema Volteada

$4.99

Torta de Tres Leches

$5.99

Cheesecake Burrito

$6.99

Helado de Lucuma (Ice Cream)

$7.99

Alfajor

$7.99

Panetón

$12.99

Sides

Side Arroz (Rice)

$3.49

Side Frijoles (Beans)

$3.49

Papas Fritas (Fries)

$3.49

Salsa Criolla (small)

$1.99

Platano Frito

$3.99

Yucca

$4.99

Side Ensalada

$4.99

Salsa Criolla (large)

$2.99

Extra Salsa (small)

$0.89

Salsa TO GO (14 oz)

$5.69

Chips and Salsa Grande

$6.99

Large Papas Fritas (fries)

$6.49

To Go

Box to go

$0.25

Trays to go

$1.50

Sour cream

$0.59

Aji Verde

$0.69

Rocoto

$0.69

Gift certificate

$5 Gift Certificate

$5.00

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$20 Gift Certificate

$20.00

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$30 Gift Certificate

$30.00

$40 Gift Certificate

$40.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

La Carreta is a family owned business that’s been around for 20+ years! Authentic Peruvian food lobed by the community.

Location

340 E 1200 S, OREM, UT 84058

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Via 313 - Orem
orange starNo Reviews
212 East University Parkway Orem, UT 84058
View restaurantnext
Tucanos Brazilian Grill - Orem
orange starNo Reviews
545 East University Parkway, #109 Orem, UT 84097
View restaurantnext
Kolache Krave (UVU)
orange starNo Reviews
800 W University Parkway Orem, UT 84058
View restaurantnext
Magleby's Fresh - Provo
orange starNo Reviews
3362 N University Ave. Provo, UT 84604
View restaurantnext
Great Harvest Bread Co - 1774 N. University Parkway #48
orange starNo Reviews
1774 N. University Parkway #48 Provo, UT 84604
View restaurantnext
Tandoor - Indian Grill
orange star4.6 • 419
1600 N Freedom Blvd Provo, UT 84129
View restaurantnext
Map
More near OREM
Lindon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Pleasant Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lehi
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston