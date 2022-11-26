La Casa Bronxville

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Appetizers

Salad - La Casa

$14.00

Beets, jicama, green mango, pumpkin seeds, mint, white cheese, citrus vinaigrette

Salad - Mixed

$14.00

Salad greens, cucumber, fennel, radish, red onion, orange, sesame seeds, mango citrus vinaigrette

Crab Tostada

$18.00

Lump crabmeat with avocado, tomato, cilantro, lime juice on crispy tortilla (provided separately to be combined at home)

Ceviche

$18.00Out of stock

Seared octopus, avocado puree, salad

Octopus a la Plancha

$20.00

Potatoes with Chorizo

$14.00

Potatoes with house-made chorizo, beans, lettuce, sour cream

Esquites - Roasted Corn

$10.00

Beverages

Soda - Mexican Coke

$4.00

Soda - American Coke

Soda - Ginger Ale

$3.50

Soda - Sprite

$3.50

Soda - Diet Coke

$3.50

Jarito - Guava

$4.00

Jarito - Lime

$4.00

Jarito - Mandarin

$4.00

Jarito - Pineapple

$4.00

Dessert

Churros with Chocolate Sauce

$12.00

Flan

$10.00

Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

Vegan Cheesecake with Berry Confit

$10.00

Entrees

Skirt Steak - Carne Asada

$28.00

Grilled skirt steak with chimichuri sauce, with plantains, black beans, white rice and avocado

Chicken Enmoladas

$23.00

Chicken wrapped in tortillas, covered in house mole sauce, with sour cream and avocado

Chicken Enchiladas

$22.00

Chicken wrapped in tortillas covered in green tomatillo-chile sauce, with chihuahua cheese, sour cream, avocado

Costillas / Ribs

$28.00

Pork ribs with pibil seasoning, house pickles, with black beans and white rice

Shrimp a la Diabla

$26.00

Shrimp in red pepper sauce, white beans, bok choy

Salmon a la Plancha

$28.00

Pan-seared salmon filet with mango pico de gallo, with La Casa quinoa and steamed asparagus

Chicken Stew

$24.00

Flavorful chicken broth with 1/4 chicken, corn, garbanzo beens, carrots, onion and chayote.

Pork Pozole

$24.00

La Corona Vegetal

$23.00

La Casa quinoa with avocado, garbanzo beans, asparagus and pico de gallo.

Guacamole and Chips

Guacamole and Chips

$14.00

Guacamole made with avocado, cilantro, onion, lime, serrano pepper, sea salt, Chips made from corn, canola oil, and sea salt.

Guacamole, Chips and 3 Salsas

$16.00

Guacamole made with avocado, cilantro, onion, lime, serrano pepper, sea salt, Chips made from corn, canola oil, and sea salt. 3 Salsas: Tomatillo (freen tomato, cilantro, serrano pepper), Macha (peanuts, pistachios, sesame seeds, chiles), Guajillo (guajillo pepper - hot spice)

Guacamole, Chips, 3 Salsas and Crudite

$20.00

Guacamole made with avocado, cilantro, onion, lime, serrano pepper, sea salt. Chips made from corn, canola oil, and sea salt. 3 Salsas: Tomatillo (green tomato, cilantro, serrano pepper), Macha (peanuts, pistachios, sesame seeds, chiles), Guajillo (guajillo pepper - hot spice) Crudite - carrot, celery, peppers, jicama

Quesadillas

Chicken, Oaxaca Cheese, Avocado

$16.00

Flour tortilla, chicken, oaxaca cheese, avocado, grilled and served with mexican sour cream

Steak, Oaxaca Cheese, Avocado

$20.00

Flour tortilla, skirt steak, oaxaca cheese, avocado, grilled and served with mexican sour cream

Shrimp. Oaxaca Cheese, Avocado

$20.00

Flour tortilla, shrimp, oaxaca cheese, avocado, grilled and served with mexican sour cream

Oaxaca Cheese, Avocado

$16.00

Flour tortilla, oaxaca cheese, avocado, grilled and served with mexican sour cream

Vegetarian, Oaxaca Cheese, Avocado

$16.00

Flour tortilla, mushrooms, peppers, onions, oaxaca cheese, avocado, grilled and served with mexican sour cream

Vegan Quesadilla - Chorizo, Potato, Cashew Cheese

$16.00

Vegan Quesadilla - Grilled vegetables, Corn, Cashew Cheese

$16.00

Sides

Beans

$6.00

Rice

$6.00

Rice / Beans Combo

$6.00

Chips

$4.00

Salsas - 3 salsas

$5.00

Side Guacamole

$6.00

Tortillas (4 per)

$6.00

Fried Sweet Plantains

$6.00

Pico de Gallo

$6.00

Tacos

Pork Carnitas (2 tacos per order)

$13.00

Pulled pork, pickled onions, cilantro, tomatillo salsa

Brisket (2 tacos per order)

$14.00

brisket, sauteed onion, cilantro, salsa ranchera (tomato, peppers, onion)

Steak (2 tacos per order)

$15.00

Skirt steak, onions, cilantro, salsa ranchera (tomato, peppers, onion, cilantro)

Chorizo (2 tacos per order)

$13.00

House made chorizo sausage, onion, cilantro, salsa

Chicken (2 tacos per order)

$13.00

Chicken, radish, cilantro, onion, tomatillo salsa

Fish (2 tacos per order)

$14.00

Mahi mahi fried with casava dusting (GF), slaw, salsa

Oyster (2 tacos per order)

$15.00

oysters fried with casava dusting (GF), slaw, roasted poblano salsa

Vegan Tacos - Cauliflower (2 tacos per order)

$13.00

Roasted cauliflower with al pastor seasoning

Vegan Tacos - Mushrooms, Poblano Pepper, onions (2 per order)

$14.00

Vegan Tacos - Chorizo, potato, cashew cream (2 per order)

$13.00

To-Go Cocktails, Beer and Wine

La Casa Margarita

$13.00

La Casa Margarita - Spicy

$14.00

La Casa Margarita - Mexcal

$14.00

Frozen Mango Margarita

$13.00

Corona Beer

$6.00

Carona Light Beet

$6.00

Modelo Beer

$6.00

Vegan - Appetizers

La Casa Salad - Vegan (no cheese)

$14.00

Ensalada Mixta (Vegan)

$14.00

Gazpacho - Vegan

$12.00

Esquites - Vegan - Roasted Corn

$10.00

Vegan - Entrees

Champinones a la Diabla - Vegan

$24.00

Flautas - Vegan - Potato and Epazote

$23.00

La Corona Vegetal - Vegan

$23.00

Vegan - Quesadillas

Vegan Quesadilla - Chorizo, Potato, Cashew Cheese

$16.00

Vegan Quesadilla - Grilled vegetables, Corn, Cashew Cheese

$16.00

Vegan - Sides

Rice - Vegan

$6.00

Black Beans - Vegan

$6.00

Rice + Black Beans 50/50 - Vegan

$6.00

Side of Guacamole - Vegan

$8.00

Side of Maduros - Vegan

$6.00

Side of Pico de Gallo - Vegan

$6.00

Vegan - Tacos

Vegan Tacos - Cauliflower (2 tacos per order)

$13.00

Roasted cauliflower with al pastor seasoning

Vegan Tacos - Mushrooms, Poblano Pepper, onions (2 per order)

$14.00

Vegan Tacos - Chorizo, potato, cashew cream (2 per order)

$13.00

Brunch Prix Fix Charge

Brunch Prix Fix Charge

$29.95

Brunch Guacamole

Prix Fix Guacamole chips salsas for 1

Prix Fix Guac chips and salsas for 2

Brunch Entrees

Chilaquiles w eggs and chorizo

Mexican Eggs w beans rice and tortillas

mexican french toast with bacon

Chicken enchiladas

Chicken enmoladas

Carne Asada

La Corona Vegetal

Brunch Desserts

3 Leches

Flan

Churros

Ice Cream

Sorbeto

Restaurant info

La Casa offers elevated Mexican cuisine and artisinal cocktails. We are passionate about providing exceptional food focused on flavor, freshness and good health.

Location

7 Pondfield Road, Bronxville, NY 10708

Directions

