Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

La Casa De Pizza

30 Reviews

$

13 E Main St

North East, PA 16428

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Cheese Pizza
Combination Sub
Antipasto Salad

Pizza

LG Cheese Pizza

$12.75

Comes with cheese. Add preferred items.

LG Broccoli Pizza

$14.75

Comes with white sauce, cheese, and broccoli.

LG Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.50

Comes with cheese, meatballs, and bacon.

LG BLT Pizza

$15.50

Comes with white sauce, cheese, and bacon. Topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.50

LG Broccoli & Chicken Pizza

$15.50

LG Chicken Ranch

$15.50

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$15.50

Comes with choice of sauce, cheese, ham, and pineapple.

LG Taco Pizza

$15.50

Comes with sauce, homemade taco meat, and cheese. Topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.50

LG Breakfast Pizza

$15.50

Comes with egg and cheese. Add your choice of toppings.

LG Supreme

$19.00

Comes with cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, and hot peppers.

LG Meatlovers

$19.00

Comes with cheese, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, and bacon.

LG Veggie Pizza

$19.00

Comes with cheese, mushrooms, black olives, green/red peppers, banana peppers, and onions.

MED Cheese Pizza

$10.75

Comes with cheese. Add preferred items.

MED Broccoli Pizza

$10.75

Comes with white sauce, cheese, and broccoli.

MED Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

$12.85

Comes with cheese, meatballs, and bacon.

MED BLT Pizza

$12.85

Comes with white sauce, cheese, and bacon. Topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

MED BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.85

MED Broccoli & Chicken Pizza

$12.85

MED Chicken Ranch

$12.85

MED Hawaiian Pizza

$12.85

Comes with choice of sauce, cheese, ham, and pineapple.

MED Taco Pizza

$12.85

Comes with sauce, homemade taco meat, and cheese. Topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.

MED Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.85

MED Supreme

$16.75

Comes with cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, and hot peppers.

MED Meatlovers

$16.75

Comes with cheese, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, and bacon.

MED Veggie Pizza

$16.75

Comes with cheese, mushrooms, black olives, green/red peppers, banana peppers, and onions.

SM Cheese Pizza

$9.50

Comes with cheese. Add preferred items.

SM Broccoli Pizza

$10.75

Comes with white sauce, cheese, and broccoli.

SM Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

$11.25

Comes with cheese, meatballs, and bacon.

SM BLT Pizza

$11.25

Comes with white sauce, cheese, and bacon. Topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.25

SM Broccoli & Chicken Pizza

$11.25

SM Chicken Ranch

$11.25

SM Hawaiian Pizza

$11.25

Comes with choice of sauce, cheese, ham, and pineapple.

SM Taco Pizza

$11.25

Comes with sauce, homemade taco meat, and cheese. Topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.25

SM Meatlovers

$14.25

Comes with cheese, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, and bacon.

SM Supreme

$14.25

Comes with cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, and hot peppers.

SM Veggie Pizza

$14.25

Comes with cheese, mushrooms, black olives, green/red peppers, banana peppers, and onions.

Personal Cheese Pizza

$6.25

Comes with cheese. Add preferred items.

Personal Broccoli Pizza

$6.90

Comes with white sauce, cheese, and broccoli.

Personal Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

$6.90

Comes with cheese, meatballs, and bacon.

Personal BLT Pizza

$6.90

Comes with white sauce, cheese, and bacon. Topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza

$6.90

Personal Broccoli & Chicken Pizza

$6.90

Personal Chicken Ranch

$6.90

Personal Hawaiian Pizza

$6.90

Comes with choice of sauce, cheese, ham, and pineapple.

Personal Taco Pizza

$6.90

Comes with sauce, homemade taco meat, and cheese. Topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.

Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$6.90

Personal Supreme

$7.50

Comes with cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, and hot peppers.

Personal Meatlovers

$7.50

Comes with cheese, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, and bacon.

Personal Veggie Pizza

$7.50

Comes with cheese, mushrooms, black olives, green/red peppers, banana peppers, and onions.

SUPER Cheese Pizza

$15.75

Comes with cheese. Add preferred items.

SUPER Broccoli Pizza

$18.00

Comes with white sauce, cheese, and broccoli.

SUPER Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

$18.00

Comes with cheese, meatballs, and bacon.

SUPER BLT Pizza

$18.00

Comes with white sauce, cheese, and bacon. Topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

SUPER BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

SUPER Broccoli & Chicken Pizza

$18.00

SUPER Chicken Ranch

$18.00

SUPER Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00

Comes with choice of sauce, cheese, ham, and pineapple.

SUPER Taco Pizza

$18.00

Comes with sauce, homemade taco meat, and cheese. Topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.

SUPER Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

SUPER Supreme

$24.00

Comes with cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, and hot peppers.

SUPER Meatlovers

$24.00

Comes with cheese, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, and bacon.

SUPER Veggie Pizza

$24.00

Comes with cheese, mushrooms, black olives, green/red peppers, banana peppers, and onions.

1/2 Sheet Cheese Pizza

$14.75

Comes with cheese. Add preferred items.

1/2 Sheet Supreme

$23.25

Comes with cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, and hot peppers.

1/2 Sheet Broccoli Pizza

$17.25

Comes with white sauce, cheese, and broccoli.

1/2 Sheet Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.25

Comes with cheese, meatballs, and bacon.

1/2 Sheet BLT Pizza

$17.25

Comes with white sauce, cheese, and bacon. Topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

1/2 Sheet BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.25

1/2 Sheet Broccoli & Chicken Pizza

$17.25

1/2 Sheet Chicken Ranch

$17.25

1/2 Sheet Hawaiian Pizza

$17.25

Comes with choice of sauce, cheese, ham, and pineapple.

1/2 Sheet Taco Pizza

$17.25

Comes with sauce, homemade taco meat, and cheese. Topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.

1/2 Sheet Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.25

1/2 Sheet Meatlovers

$23.25

Comes with cheese, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, and bacon.

1/2 Sheet Veggie Pizza

$23.25

Comes with cheese, mushrooms, black olives, green/red peppers, banana peppers, and onions.

La Grande Cheese Pizza

$22.75

Comes with cheese. Add preferred items.

La Grande Supreme

$36.75

Comes with cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, and hot peppers.

La Grande Meatlovers

$36.75

Comes with cheese, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, and bacon.

La Grande Veggie Pizza

$36.75

Comes with cheese, mushrooms, black olives, green/red peppers, banana peppers, and onions.

La Grande Broccoli Pizza

$27.50

Comes with white sauce, cheese, and broccoli.

La Grande Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

$27.50

Comes with cheese, meatballs, and bacon.

La Grande BLT Pizza

$27.50

Comes with white sauce, cheese, and bacon. Topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

La Grande BBQ Chicken Pizza

$27.50

La Grande Broccoli & Chicken Pizza

$27.50

La Grande Chicken Ranch

$27.50

La Grande Hawaiian Pizza

$27.50

Comes with choice of sauce, cheese, ham, and pineapple.

La Grande Taco Pizza

$27.50

Comes with sauce, homemade taco meat, and cheese. Topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.

La Grande Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$27.50

Party Sampler

$30.50

M/T/W LG Pizza

$9.99

Gluten Free Pizza

$11.75

Footlong Subs

Combination Sub

$7.97

Comes with capicola, hard salami, and provolone cheese.

Salami Sub

$7.97

Comes with hard salami and provolone cheese.

Pepperoni Sub

$7.97

Comes with pepperoni and provolone cheese.

Ham Sub

$7.97

Comes with ham and provolone cheese.

Tuna Sub

$7.97

Comes with our house made tuna and provolone cheese.

Turkey Sub

$7.97

Comes with turkey and provolone cheese.

Capicola Sub

$7.97

Comes with capicola and provolone cheese.

Cheese Sub

$7.97

Comes with provolone cheese.

Vegetarian Sub

$7.97

Comes with choice of 2 veggies.

Pizza Sub

$7.97

Comes with sauce, cheese, and pepperoni.

Premium Footlong Subs

Fish Sub

$8.96

Comes with fish, cheddar cheese, and tarter sauce.

Meatball w/Cheese Sub

$8.96

Comes with homemade meatballs and provolone cheese.

Nightmare Sub

$8.96

Comes with homemade meatballs, green/red peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Sub

$8.96

Comes with breaded chicken fingers and provolone cheese.

Steak Sub

$8.96

Comes with roast beef and provolone cheese.

BLT Sub

$8.96

Comes with bacon and provolone cheese.

Sandwiches

Combination Sandwich

$5.39

Comes with capicola, hard salami, and provolone cheese.

Salami Sandwich

$5.39

Comes with hard salami and provolone cheese.

Pepperoni Sandwich

$5.39

Comes with pepperoni and provolone cheese.

Ham Sandwich

$5.39

Comes with ham and provolone cheese.

Tuna Sandwich

$5.39

Comes with house made tuna and provolone cheese.

Turkey Sandwich

$5.39

Comes with turkey and provolone cheese.

Capicola Sandwich

$5.39

Comes with capicola and provolone cheese.

Cheese Sandwich

$5.39

Comes with provolone cheese.

Pizza Sandwich

$5.39

Comes with sauce, cheese, and pepperoni.

Premium Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich

$5.98

Comes with fish, cheddar cheese, and tarter sauce.

Meatball w/Cheese Sandwich

$5.98

Comes with homemade meatballs and provolone cheese.

Nightmare Sandwich

$5.98

Comes with homemade meatballs, green/red peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Sandwich

$5.98

Comes with breaded chicken fingers and provolone cheese.

Steak Sandwich

$5.98

Comes with roast beef and provolone cheese.

BLT Sandwich

$5.98

Comes with bacon and provolone cheese.

Salads

Taco Salad

$6.99+

Comes with corn chips, taco meat, lettuce, black olives, onion, cheddar cheese, diced tomato, and taco sauce.

Antipasto Salad

$6.99+

Comes with lettuce, capicola, hard salami, provolone cheese, black olives, and house dressing.

Side Salad

$5.99+

Comes with black olives, onions, cheddar cheese, and diced tomatoes.

Calzones

SM Calzone

$7.99

Comes with sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, and choice of 1 item.

LG Calzone

$11.50

Comes with sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, and choice of 1 item.

In Addition

Pepperoni Ball

$1.75

Pizza Ball

$2.50

Comes with sauce, cheese, and pepperoni.

Combo Ball

$2.50

Comes with capicola, hard salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house dressing.

SM Pizza Logs (3)

$5.75

Lg. Pizza Logs (5)

$8.25

Baked Wings (12)

$17.00Out of stock

Served plain. Comes with house ranch and 1 flavor.

Boneless Wings

$8.99

Comes w/ Celery, Carrots, & Ranch

Chicken Fingers

$7.20

Comes w/ Celery, Carrots, & Ranch

Chicken Fingers w. Fries

$9.75

Comes w/ Celery, Carrots, & Ranch

Bread Sticks SM (4)

$3.99

Comes with sauce.

Bread Sticks LG (8)

$4.99

Comes with sauce

Taco (1)

$5.75

12" Tortilla Beef or Chicken. Comes with lettuce, onion, black olive, cheese and diced tomato. Choice of Hot or Mild Sauce.

Pizza Bagel

$7.50

Chips

$0.89

Choose Chip Flavor Upon Pickup

Cheeseburger

$8.50

French Fries

$3.65

Potato Wedges

$5.25

Comes with provolone cheese and bacon.

Plain Baked Potato

$4.19

Broccoli & Cheese Baked Potato

$4.84

Mushroom & Cheese Baked Potato

$4.84

Pizza Supreme Baked Potato

$4.84

Comes with pizza sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella

Taco Baked Potato

$4.84

Comes with taco meat, cheddar cheese, and sauce.

Cookies (1)

$0.79

Choose upon pick up.

Cookies (3)

$2.25

Choose upon pick up.

Dinners

All Homemade Recipes

Extra Bread

$1.00

3 pieces

Goulash SM

$8.50

Goulash LG

$11.75

Chicken Parmesan SM

$8.50

Chicken Parmesan LG

$11.75

Spaghetti and Meatball SM

$8.50

Spaghetti and Meatball LG

$11.75

Desserts

Small Milkshake

$2.59

Large Milkshake

$3.39

Drinks

Fountain Drink SM

$2.05

Choose Drink Upon Pickup

Fountain Drink MD

$2.29

Choose Drink Upon Pickup

Fountain Drink LG

$2.59

Choose Drink Upon Pickup

20 oz Bottle

$2.29

Choose Drink Upon Pickup

2 Liter

$2.95

Choose Drink Upon Pickup

Condiments

Ranch Cup

$0.94

Taco Cup

$0.75

Sour Cream Cup

$0.69

Dressing Packet

$0.75

Extra Sauce

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

13 E Main St, North East, PA 16428

Directions

Gallery
La Casa De Pizza image
La Casa De Pizza image
La Casa De Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Valerio's Italian Restaurant - 38th Street
orange star3.5 • 27
1803 E 38th Street Erie, PA 16510
View restaurantnext
Sticks & Bricks - Grandview
orange starNo Reviews
1301 East Grandview Blvd Erie, PA 16504
View restaurantnext
Valerio's Italian Restaurant - 32nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
2179 West 32nd Street Erie, PA 16508
View restaurantnext
Valerio's Italian Restaurant - Powell
orange starNo Reviews
724 Powell Avenue Erie, PA 16505
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in North East

The Skunk and Goat Tavern
orange star4.6 • 1,336
17 West Main Street North East, PA 16428
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North East
Erie
review star
Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)
Mayville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Bemus Point
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fredonia
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Jamestown
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Frewsburg
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Meadville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston