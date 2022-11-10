- Home
La Casa De Pizza
30 Reviews
$
13 E Main St
North East, PA 16428
Pizza
LG Cheese Pizza
Comes with cheese. Add preferred items.
LG Broccoli Pizza
Comes with white sauce, cheese, and broccoli.
LG Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza
Comes with cheese, meatballs, and bacon.
LG BLT Pizza
Comes with white sauce, cheese, and bacon. Topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
LG Broccoli & Chicken Pizza
LG Chicken Ranch
LG Hawaiian Pizza
Comes with choice of sauce, cheese, ham, and pineapple.
LG Taco Pizza
Comes with sauce, homemade taco meat, and cheese. Topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
LG Breakfast Pizza
Comes with egg and cheese. Add your choice of toppings.
LG Supreme
Comes with cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, and hot peppers.
LG Meatlovers
Comes with cheese, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, and bacon.
LG Veggie Pizza
Comes with cheese, mushrooms, black olives, green/red peppers, banana peppers, and onions.
MED Cheese Pizza
Comes with cheese. Add preferred items.
MED Broccoli Pizza
Comes with white sauce, cheese, and broccoli.
MED Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza
Comes with cheese, meatballs, and bacon.
MED BLT Pizza
Comes with white sauce, cheese, and bacon. Topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
MED BBQ Chicken Pizza
MED Broccoli & Chicken Pizza
MED Chicken Ranch
MED Hawaiian Pizza
Comes with choice of sauce, cheese, ham, and pineapple.
MED Taco Pizza
Comes with sauce, homemade taco meat, and cheese. Topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.
MED Buffalo Chicken Pizza
MED Supreme
Comes with cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, and hot peppers.
MED Meatlovers
Comes with cheese, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, and bacon.
MED Veggie Pizza
Comes with cheese, mushrooms, black olives, green/red peppers, banana peppers, and onions.
SM Cheese Pizza
Comes with cheese. Add preferred items.
SM Broccoli Pizza
Comes with white sauce, cheese, and broccoli.
SM Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza
Comes with cheese, meatballs, and bacon.
SM BLT Pizza
Comes with white sauce, cheese, and bacon. Topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
SM BBQ Chicken Pizza
SM Broccoli & Chicken Pizza
SM Chicken Ranch
SM Hawaiian Pizza
Comes with choice of sauce, cheese, ham, and pineapple.
SM Taco Pizza
Comes with sauce, homemade taco meat, and cheese. Topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza
SM Meatlovers
Comes with cheese, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, and bacon.
SM Supreme
Comes with cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, and hot peppers.
SM Veggie Pizza
Comes with cheese, mushrooms, black olives, green/red peppers, banana peppers, and onions.
Personal Cheese Pizza
Comes with cheese. Add preferred items.
Personal Broccoli Pizza
Comes with white sauce, cheese, and broccoli.
Personal Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza
Comes with cheese, meatballs, and bacon.
Personal BLT Pizza
Comes with white sauce, cheese, and bacon. Topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza
Personal Broccoli & Chicken Pizza
Personal Chicken Ranch
Personal Hawaiian Pizza
Comes with choice of sauce, cheese, ham, and pineapple.
Personal Taco Pizza
Comes with sauce, homemade taco meat, and cheese. Topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.
Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Personal Supreme
Comes with cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, and hot peppers.
Personal Meatlovers
Comes with cheese, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, and bacon.
Personal Veggie Pizza
Comes with cheese, mushrooms, black olives, green/red peppers, banana peppers, and onions.
SUPER Cheese Pizza
Comes with cheese. Add preferred items.
SUPER Broccoli Pizza
Comes with white sauce, cheese, and broccoli.
SUPER Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza
Comes with cheese, meatballs, and bacon.
SUPER BLT Pizza
Comes with white sauce, cheese, and bacon. Topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
SUPER BBQ Chicken Pizza
SUPER Broccoli & Chicken Pizza
SUPER Chicken Ranch
SUPER Hawaiian Pizza
Comes with choice of sauce, cheese, ham, and pineapple.
SUPER Taco Pizza
Comes with sauce, homemade taco meat, and cheese. Topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.
SUPER Buffalo Chicken Pizza
SUPER Supreme
Comes with cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, and hot peppers.
SUPER Meatlovers
Comes with cheese, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, and bacon.
SUPER Veggie Pizza
Comes with cheese, mushrooms, black olives, green/red peppers, banana peppers, and onions.
1/2 Sheet Cheese Pizza
Comes with cheese. Add preferred items.
1/2 Sheet Supreme
Comes with cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, and hot peppers.
1/2 Sheet Broccoli Pizza
Comes with white sauce, cheese, and broccoli.
1/2 Sheet Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza
Comes with cheese, meatballs, and bacon.
1/2 Sheet BLT Pizza
Comes with white sauce, cheese, and bacon. Topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
1/2 Sheet BBQ Chicken Pizza
1/2 Sheet Broccoli & Chicken Pizza
1/2 Sheet Chicken Ranch
1/2 Sheet Hawaiian Pizza
Comes with choice of sauce, cheese, ham, and pineapple.
1/2 Sheet Taco Pizza
Comes with sauce, homemade taco meat, and cheese. Topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.
1/2 Sheet Buffalo Chicken Pizza
1/2 Sheet Meatlovers
Comes with cheese, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, and bacon.
1/2 Sheet Veggie Pizza
Comes with cheese, mushrooms, black olives, green/red peppers, banana peppers, and onions.
La Grande Cheese Pizza
Comes with cheese. Add preferred items.
La Grande Supreme
Comes with cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, onions, and hot peppers.
La Grande Meatlovers
Comes with cheese, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, and bacon.
La Grande Veggie Pizza
Comes with cheese, mushrooms, black olives, green/red peppers, banana peppers, and onions.
La Grande Broccoli Pizza
Comes with white sauce, cheese, and broccoli.
La Grande Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza
Comes with cheese, meatballs, and bacon.
La Grande BLT Pizza
Comes with white sauce, cheese, and bacon. Topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
La Grande BBQ Chicken Pizza
La Grande Broccoli & Chicken Pizza
La Grande Chicken Ranch
La Grande Hawaiian Pizza
Comes with choice of sauce, cheese, ham, and pineapple.
La Grande Taco Pizza
Comes with sauce, homemade taco meat, and cheese. Topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.
La Grande Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Party Sampler
M/T/W LG Pizza
Gluten Free Pizza
Footlong Subs
Combination Sub
Comes with capicola, hard salami, and provolone cheese.
Salami Sub
Comes with hard salami and provolone cheese.
Pepperoni Sub
Comes with pepperoni and provolone cheese.
Ham Sub
Comes with ham and provolone cheese.
Tuna Sub
Comes with our house made tuna and provolone cheese.
Turkey Sub
Comes with turkey and provolone cheese.
Capicola Sub
Comes with capicola and provolone cheese.
Cheese Sub
Comes with provolone cheese.
Vegetarian Sub
Comes with choice of 2 veggies.
Pizza Sub
Comes with sauce, cheese, and pepperoni.
Premium Footlong Subs
Fish Sub
Comes with fish, cheddar cheese, and tarter sauce.
Meatball w/Cheese Sub
Comes with homemade meatballs and provolone cheese.
Nightmare Sub
Comes with homemade meatballs, green/red peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Sub
Comes with breaded chicken fingers and provolone cheese.
Steak Sub
Comes with roast beef and provolone cheese.
BLT Sub
Comes with bacon and provolone cheese.
Sandwiches
Combination Sandwich
Comes with capicola, hard salami, and provolone cheese.
Salami Sandwich
Comes with hard salami and provolone cheese.
Pepperoni Sandwich
Comes with pepperoni and provolone cheese.
Ham Sandwich
Comes with ham and provolone cheese.
Tuna Sandwich
Comes with house made tuna and provolone cheese.
Turkey Sandwich
Comes with turkey and provolone cheese.
Capicola Sandwich
Comes with capicola and provolone cheese.
Cheese Sandwich
Comes with provolone cheese.
Pizza Sandwich
Comes with sauce, cheese, and pepperoni.
Premium Sandwiches
Fish Sandwich
Comes with fish, cheddar cheese, and tarter sauce.
Meatball w/Cheese Sandwich
Comes with homemade meatballs and provolone cheese.
Nightmare Sandwich
Comes with homemade meatballs, green/red peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Sandwich
Comes with breaded chicken fingers and provolone cheese.
Steak Sandwich
Comes with roast beef and provolone cheese.
BLT Sandwich
Comes with bacon and provolone cheese.
Salads
Taco Salad
Comes with corn chips, taco meat, lettuce, black olives, onion, cheddar cheese, diced tomato, and taco sauce.
Antipasto Salad
Comes with lettuce, capicola, hard salami, provolone cheese, black olives, and house dressing.
Side Salad
Comes with black olives, onions, cheddar cheese, and diced tomatoes.
Calzones
In Addition
Pepperoni Ball
Pizza Ball
Comes with sauce, cheese, and pepperoni.
Combo Ball
Comes with capicola, hard salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house dressing.
SM Pizza Logs (3)
Lg. Pizza Logs (5)
Baked Wings (12)
Served plain. Comes with house ranch and 1 flavor.
Boneless Wings
Comes w/ Celery, Carrots, & Ranch
Chicken Fingers
Comes w/ Celery, Carrots, & Ranch
Chicken Fingers w. Fries
Comes w/ Celery, Carrots, & Ranch
Bread Sticks SM (4)
Comes with sauce.
Bread Sticks LG (8)
Comes with sauce
Taco (1)
12" Tortilla Beef or Chicken. Comes with lettuce, onion, black olive, cheese and diced tomato. Choice of Hot or Mild Sauce.
Pizza Bagel
Chips
Choose Chip Flavor Upon Pickup
Cheeseburger
French Fries
Potato Wedges
Comes with provolone cheese and bacon.
Plain Baked Potato
Broccoli & Cheese Baked Potato
Mushroom & Cheese Baked Potato
Pizza Supreme Baked Potato
Comes with pizza sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella
Taco Baked Potato
Comes with taco meat, cheddar cheese, and sauce.
Cookies (1)
Choose upon pick up.
Cookies (3)
Choose upon pick up.
Dinners
Drinks
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
13 E Main St, North East, PA 16428