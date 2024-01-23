La Casa De Samuel
Beverages/No Licor
Refrescos Mexicanos
Licuados
Sin Alcohol (Soft Drinks)
- Iced Tea$4.95
- 18 Oz Aguas Frescas - Horchata$3.95
Traditional Mexican rice water
- 18 Oz Aguas Frescas - Jamaica$3.95
Jamaica flower water
- Café De La Olla$3.25
Mexican traditional coffee
- Cappuccino$6.25
- Irish Coffee with Whiskey$11.25
- Espresso$6.25
- Hot Tea$3.25
- Agua Mineral Preparada$4.95
Seltzer water prepared with fresh lime juice and salt
Food
Aperitivos (Appetizers)
- Angulas a La Bilbaína$13.95
4 oz of baby eels sizzling in olive oil, garlic and a touch of chilli
- Ancas De Rana$17.95
Frog legs sauté with garlic and a touch of chili pod
- Charales Fritos$15.95
Fried smelts
- Ceviche De Pescado$16.95
Fish ceviche. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (estos alimentos se sirven crudos o se cocinan bajo pedido consumir carne, huevos, pescado
- Ceviche De Camarón$17.95
Shrimp ceviche. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (estos alimentos se sirven crudos o se cocinan bajo pedido consumir carne, huevos, pesca
- Calamares Al Ajillo O Empanizados$16.95
Calamari sautéed with garlic and a touch of chili pod / breaded calamari
- Camarones Al Ajillo (7 pices)$17.95
Jumbo shrimps sauté with garlic & a touch of chili pod
- 1/2 Dozen Ostiones en Su Concha$11.95
Raw oysters on the half shell. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (estos alimentos se sirven crudos o se cocinan bajo pedido consumir carne
- 1 Dozen Ostiones en Su Concha$18.95
Raw oysters on the half shell. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (estos alimentos se sirven crudos o se cocinan bajo pedido consumir carne
- 1/2 Dozen Ostiones Rockefeller$16.95
Baked oysters with spinach and melted cheese. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (estos alimentos se sirven crudos o se cocinan bajo pedido
- 1 Dozen Ostiones Rockefeller$24.95
Baked oysters with spinach and melted cheese. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (estos alimentos se sirven crudos o se cocinan bajo pedido
- Tostada De Ceviche De Pescado$6.95
Corn tortilla chip with fish ceviche
- Tostada De Ceviche De Camarón$7.95
Corn tortilla chip with shrimp ceviche
- Queso Fundido Con Chorizo$12.95
Melted cheese with chorizo
- 1/2 Dozen Chicken Wings$9.95
Spicy buffalo sauce
- 1 Dozen Chicken Wings$17.95
Spicy buffalo sauce
- Guacamole$9.95
Served with tortilla chips. Price may vary according to the current market (Los precios pueden variar para ajustarse a los costos en el mercado)
- Nachos Supreme$12.95
Crisp tortilla chips covered with beans, melted cheeses, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
Pastas & Ensaladas
- Ensalada Mediterranea$18.95
With tuna fish
- Ensalada De Camarón$17.95
With shrimp
- Ensalada De Mariscos$22.95
With seafood combination: shrimp, calamari, octopus and surimi
- Ensalada De Pollo$16.95
With chicken
- Ensalada De Salmón$23.95
With salmon
- Spaghetti Marinara$18.95
Spaghetti with tomato sauce and shrimp
- Spaghetti Bolognese$17.95
With tomato sauce and ground beef
- Spaghetti Alfredo$14.95
Spaghetti with Parmesan cream sauce
Antojitos (Street Food)
- Tacos$3.95
- Tortas$8.50
- Burritos$9.95
- Quesadillas$8.25
- Sopes$7.95
- Huaraches$9.95
- Gorditas$7.25
- Taco De Cecina$4.95
Taco de cecina, guacamole, pico de gallo and beans
- Taco De Lengua$6.95
Beef tongue
- Taco Cochinita Pibil$4.95
Slow-roasted pork. Traditional Mayan recipe!
- 3 Enchiladas$16.95
Stuffed with choice of chicken or cheese and topped with red, green, tomato, or mole sauce
- Flautas De Pollo$13.95
Three chicken flautas
- Chiles Rellenos$18.95
- Dinner$5.00
Sopas y Caldos (Soups)
- Caldo Tlalpeño$16.95
Chicken soup with bacon, potatoes, zucchini, chickpeas, avocado and chipotle
- Caldo Teloloapan$14.95
Chicken soup with zucchini in guajillo sauce
- Caldo De Pollo Xochitl$14.95
Shredded chicken soup with chopped onions, cilantro, jalapeño, avocado and rice
- Sopa De Tortilla$13.95
Crispy tortillas garnished with chihuahua cheese, avocado and pasilla chili in tomato broth
- Sopa De Ajo$13.95
Toasted garlic soup garnished with chihuahua cheese and broiled bread
- Cremas$12.95
Your choice of cream soup broccoli, flor de calabaza (squash blossom), huitlacoche (corn mushroom), corn or lobster
Pollo (Chicken)
- Pollo en Mole Estilo Guerrero$19.95
Chicken in our house-made mole sauce
- Pechuga Suprema$19.95
Chicken breast stuffed with ham, sour cream and melted cheese
- Pechuga en Salsa India$17.95
Chicken breast with our special house hot sauce
- Pechuga Empanizada$17.95
Breaded chicken breast
- Pechuga en Salsa De Tamarindo$19.95
Chicken breast filled with potatoes and spinach in our homemade tamarind sauce
- Pechuga Hawaiiana$19.95
Chicken breast in our homemade pineapple sauce
Fajitas
Hamburguesas
Carnes (Steaks)
- Filete Arriero$23.95
Beef tenderloin fillet covered with our jalapeño sauce. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (Estos alimentos se sirven crudos o se cocinan b
- Filete Maya$23.95
Fillet covered with melted cheese in molcajete sauce. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (Estos alimentos se sirven crudos o se cocinan baj
- Filete Azteca$23.95
Beef fillet with melted cheese in chipotle sauce. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (Estos alimentos se sirven crudos o se cocinan bajo pe
- Filete Mignon$24.95
Tenderloin fillet sautéed with bacon and mushroom in gravy sauce. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (estos alimentos se sirven crudos o se
- Filete Gourmet$26.95
Bacon wrapped beef tenderloin filet with ham and Chihuahua cheese. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (Estos alimentos se sirven crudos o s
- Combinación Sammy$20.95
Cecina, chicken, cactus, and chorizo sautéed with molcajete sauce. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (estos alimentos se sirven crudos o s
- Carne Asada$23.95
Grilled steak. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (Estos alimentos se sirven crudos o se cocinan bajo pedido consumir carne, huevos, pescad
- Carne Molinera$26.50
Grilled steak with jalapeño, mushrooms, bacon, and onions in gravy sauce. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (Estos alimentos se sirven cru
- Carne Tampiqueña$24.95
Grilled steak with a mole enchilada, guacamole and grilled cambray onions. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (Estos alimentos se sirven cr
- Carne Ajusco$25.95
Steak grilled with chorizo. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (Estos alimentos se sirven crudos o se cocinan bajo pedido consumir carne, h
- T-Bone$26.95
12 oz T-bone steak grilled with cambray onions. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (Estos alimentos se sirven crudos o se cocinan bajo pedi
- Costillas De Res$22.95
Grilled short ribs with grilled cambray onions
- Milanesa De Res$18.95
Breaded rib-eye steak
- Chuletas De Puerco$18.95
Pork chop cooked in your choice of red or green sauce
- Lomo en Chile De Árbol$20.95
Rib-eye steak sautéed with hot chili sauce
- Parrillada De Carnes (serves 3)$82.95
Grilled meat combination: cecina, pork chop, short ribs, bull's testicles, chorizo and chicken. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (Estos a
Especialidades De La Casa
- Cecina De Res Estilo Guerrero$22.95
Thinly-sliced steak cured in vegetable oil and salt
- Cecina De Venado Estilo Guerrero$24.95
Thinly-sliced venison cured in vegetable oil and salt, with guacamole and whole beans
- Romeritos$24.95
Romerito wild plant with dried shrimp and potatoes in mole sauce
- Chiles en Nogada$28.95
Two poblano pepper stuffed with mince meat in our homemade walnut cream, garnished with pomegranate
- Bacalao$22.95
Dried salt cod fish served with rice
- Criadillas Estilo Guerrero$21.95
Grilled bull's testicles
- Güilota Estilo Guerrero$21.95
Grilled quail
- Codorniz Estilo Guerrero$22.50
Grilled cornish
- Conejo$21.95
Grilled rabbit
- Iguana$34.95
Grilled iguana
- Chamorro De Puerco$21.95
Baked pork hock with oporto wine sauce
- Cochinita Pibil$22.95
Slow-roasted pork. Traditional Mayan recipe! Wrapped in banana leave and a side of spicy habanero sauce
Cabrito
- Cabrito Al Horno$23.95
Baked goat served with guacamole, whole beans and pasilla sauce on the side
- Cabrito Estilo Monterrey$36.95
Choice of: leg, shoulder, kidney cut or ribs (pierna, brazuelo, riñonada o costilla). Grilled baby goat served with guacamole, cowboy beans and pasilla sauce on the side
- Cabrito en Hoja De Plátano$24.95
Baked goat in guajillo sauce. Served with rice, beans and guacamole
Especialidades Del Mar (Seafood Specialties)
- Langostinos Al Ajillo$24.95
King prawn in our garlic hot sauce. Price may vary according to the current market (Los precios pueden variar para ajustarse a los costos en el mercado)
- Camarones Al Gusto$19.95
Shrimp (your choice of cooking style)
- Filete De Pescado Al Gusto$17.95
Cat fish fillet (your choice of cooking style)
- Filete De Huachinango$22.95
Red snapper fillet
- Filete Oaxaqueño$20.95
Steamed catfish fillet in a banana leaf wrapped with zucchini squash blossom, chihuahua cheese in guajillo sauce
- Filete en Hoja De Mazorca$22.95
Fish fillet wrapped with a corn leaf and stuffed with tomatoes, jalapeño, onions, mushrooms and cheese
- Filete Volcán$26.95
Steamed fish fillet in aluminum leaf wrapper with shrimp, octopus, calamari and imitation lobster
- Mojarra$19.95
Whole fresh tilapia fish, fried or al mojo de ajo
- Huachinango$26.95
Whole fresh red snapper, fried or al mojo de ajo. Price may vary according to the current market (Los precios pueden variar para ajustarse a los costos en el mercado)
- Cola De Langosta$28.95
Lobster tail (8 oz) cooked at your preference. Price may vary according to the current market (Los precios pueden variar para ajustarse a los costos en el mercado)
- Cola De Langosta Termidor$32.95
Lobster tail (8 oz) cooked with a creamy mushroom sauce and melted cheese. Price may vary according to the current market (Los precios pueden variar para ajustarse a los costos en el mercado)
- Mar Y Tierra Suprema$42.95
Grilled lobster tail (8 oz) & grilled beef tenderloin fillet. Price may vary according to the current market (Los precios pueden variar para ajustarse a los costos en el mercado)
- Salmón Al Gusto$22.95
- Serves 3 Parrillada De Mariscos$78.95
Grilled seafood combination with fish, octopus, clams, shrimp, calamari, crab legs, and imitation lobster with green peppers, onions and tomatoes
Cocteles (Cocktails)
Caldos de Mariscos (Seafood Soups)
Breakfast
Desayunos (Breakfast) (Deep Copy)
- Huevos Aporreados$12.95
Scrambled eggs with steak and red or green sauce. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (Estos alimentos se sirven crudos o se cocinan bajo pe
- Huevos a La Albañil$11.95
Scrambled eggs in our house molcajete sauce with epazote. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (Estos alimentos se sirven crudos o se cocinan
- Huevos Rancheros$11.95
Two sunny side up eggs on top of a fried tortilla covered with ranchero sauce. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (Estos alimentos se sirve
- Huevos a La Mexicana$11.95
Scrambled eggs with onion, tomato & jalapeño pepper. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (Estos alimentos se sirven crudos o se cocinan bajo
- Huevos Monterrey$12.95
Scrambled eggs with shredded beef in tomato sauce. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (Estos alimentos se sirven crudos o se cocinan bajo p
- Huevos Acapetlahuaya$11.95
Scrambled eggs in our house peanut sauce and cincho cheese (from Guerrero, Mex). This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (Estos alimentos se sir
- Huevos Divorciados$13.25
One sunny-side up egg in red sauce & one sunny-side up egg in green sauce, divided by rice and beans. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (E
- Huevos Revueltos$11.95
Scrambled eggs with your choice of: ham, chorizo, sausage or potatoes. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (Estos alimentos se sirven crudos
- Omelette Al Gusto$13.95
Create your own omelette with two ingredients. This food item is served raw or cooked to order consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness (Estos alimentos se sirven crudos o se cocinan bajo pedid
- Chilaquiles$13.95
Fried corn tortillas in green or red sauce with sour cream, cilantro, cheese and onions on top
- Pancakes$11.95
3 pancakes with fruit
Extras
- Tortillas 1/2 dozen (Copy)$5.95
Freshly hand-made tortillas
- Tortillas 1 dozen (Copy)$9.95
Freshly hand-made tortillas
- Arroz$3.75
Rice
- Frijoles$3.75
Beans
- Aguacate (Copy)$4.75
Avocado. Price may vary according to the current market (Los precios pueden variar para ajustarse a los costos en el mercado)
- Crema (Copy)$2.75
Sour cream
- Papas Fritas (Copy)$6.75
Fries
- Chiles Toreados (3) (Copy)$3.75
Grilled jalapeños
- Cebollitas Asadas (Copy)$4.25
Grilled green onions
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
People come here because they love to eat the best of Mexico. Our customers enjoy eating our grilled thin steak, guajillo sauce bull's testicles, and a baby goat. All dishes are served with handmade corn tortillas fresh off the grill to their tables.
2834 West Cermak Road, Chicago, IL 60623