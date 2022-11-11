Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Seafood

Tu Casa Del Mofongo

315 Reviews

$$

1447 Saint Nicholas Ave

New York, NY 10033

Order Again

ORDENES SEPARADAS

TOSTONES

$5.96

ARROZ Y HABICHUELA

$5.95

MORO DE GANDULES

$5.95

MORO DE HABICHUELAS ROJAS

$5.95

MORO DE HABICHUELAS NEGRAS

$5.95

Comida Fiesta

$64.95

Comida Fiesta

$19.95

ORDEN DE SALAMI

$5.95

MOFONGUITO

$5.95

YUCA FRITA

$5.96

PAPAS FRITRAS

$5.96

HABICHUELA

$2.00

MADURO

$5.96

PURE DE PAPA

$5.96

Arroz

$5.96

ENSALADA

$5.96

VEGETALES

$5.96

Cebolla

$3.00

Orden Longaniza

$5.96

Bizcocho Fiesta

$5.96Out of stock

BEERS

CORONA

$6.00Out of stock

MODELO

$6.00

HEINEKEN

$6.00

PRESIDENTE

$6.00

BLUE MOON

$6.00

COORS L

$6.00

STELLAS

$3.00

COCKTAILS

MORIR SOÑANDO BORRACHO

$12.00

BACHATA ROSA

$12.00

BÁVARO BEACH

$12.00

BLUE CARIBBEAN

$12.00

LONG IS ICE TEA

$12.00

MOJITO FRESA

$12.00

MOJITO MANGO

$12.00

MOJITO PASSION

$12.00

MARGARITA REG

$12.00

MARGARITA PASSION

$12.00

MARGARITA MANGO

$12.00

MARGARITA FRESA

$12.00

DAIQUIRI FRESA

$14.00

DAIQUIRI MANGO

$14.00

DAIQUIRI PASSION

$12.00

PINA COLADA SIN

$10.00

PINA COLAD CON

$12.00

SHOTS

TEQUILA SHOT HH

$6.00

RUM SHOT HH

$6.00

VODKA SHOT HH

$6.00

WINE

COPA SANGRIA

$12.00

COPA MERLOT

$11.00

COPA CABERNET

$11.00

COPA MOSCATO

$11.00

COPA PINOT G

$11.00

Appetizers

MINI PICAD HAPPY H

$6.00

ALITAS

$6.00

CROQUETAS

$6.00

MOZZ STICKS

$6.00

POSTRES

TRES LECHES

$5.00

FLAN

$5.00

CAKE

$5.00

CHEESE CAKE

$5.00

Bizcocho Fiesta

$5.00

DESAYUNO

ESP DESAYUNO

$5.95

EXTRA +

$1.25

CUATRO GOLPE

$9.00

SOLO HUEVO

$6.50

SOLO LONGANIZA

$9.00

SOLO QUESO

$5.50

SOLO SALAMI

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1447 Saint Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10033

Directions

