Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Casa Del Pollo Asado

review star

No reviews yet

221 National Street

Elgin, IL 60120

Family Meals

8pc

$25.45

12pc

$33.75

Pollo Solo

2 Pcs White (1/4)

$8.95

2 Pcs Dark (1/4)

$8.50

4 Pcs (1/2 Pollo)

$11.30

8 Pcs (1 Pollo Entero)

$20.95

12 Pcs (1 Pollo y Medio)

$28.95

Chicken Combo

2pc - Dark Meat

$9.70

2pc - White Meat

$10.20

3pc

$11.50

4pc

$12.95

Combos

#7 Cheeseburger w/Fries

$9.60

#8 Carne Asada

$20.25

#6 Quesadilla Combo

$9.45

Chicken Burrito Combo

$10.65

Steak Burrito Combo

$10.65

Al Pastor Burrito Combo

$10.65

2 Taco Combo

$9.60

3 Taco Combo

$11.15

Chicken Torta Combo

$10.65

Steak Torta Combo

$10.65

Al Paster Torta Combo

$10.65

Ham Torta Combo

$10.65

Milanesa Torta Combo

$11.15

Torta Cubana Combo

$11.65

A La Carte

Burrito

$8.95

Quesadilla Solo

$7.85

Torta

$8.95

Torta Cubana

$10.05

Cheese Burger Solo

$7.95

Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

$3.00

Pollo Taco

$2.90

Asada Taco

$3.10

Taquizas

Taquizas(12)

$39.50

Taquizas(16)

$47.75

Taquizas(20)

$59.50

Taquizas(25)

$69.00

Sides

Rice/Arroz

$2.35

Beans

$2.65

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.15

Mash Potato

$3.75

Chiles

$3.75

French Fries

$3.75

Corn

$3.75

Cebollitas

$3.75

Sml Salsa

$0.50

Med Salsa

$1.50

Lrg Salsa

$2.75

Chips N Salsa

$2.49

Chips

$1.49

Maíz Tortillas

$0.75+

Arina Tortillas

$0.50+

Avocado

$2.00

(1) Jalapeño

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.60+

Mozzarella Cheese

$0.60+

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla w/ Rice

$6.95

Chicken Leg w/ Rice

$6.45

Chicken Nuggets w/ Fries

$6.95

Chicken Strips w/Fries

$7.30Out of stock

Menudo

Menudo 1 Gal

$24.00

Menudo 1/2 Gal

$14.00

Menudo 1/4 Gal

$9.00

DRINKS

2 Liter

$3.00

Jarritos

$2.50

Can Soda

$1.50+

Bottled Water

$1.50

Aguas Frescas

$2.99+

Fountain Drink

$1.75+

Monster Energy

$3.25

CATERING

5 Pollos Solos

$103.50

5 Pollos Con Comidas

$126.75

10 Pollos Solos

$199.75

10 Pollos Con Comidas

$249.75

15 Pollos Solos

$299.75

15 Pollos Con Comidas

$371.25

20 Pollos Solos

$399.50

20 Pollos Con Comidas

$499.50

25 Pollos Solos

$497.95

25 Pollos Con Comidas

$618.75

30 Pollos Solos

$597.75

30 Pollos Con Comidas

$742.50

(1) Catering Chicken

$19.95

Med Charola

$25.00+

Lrg Charola

$45.00+

Charola Vacío

$2.75+
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

221 National Street, Elgin, IL 60120

Directions

Gallery
La Casa Del Pollo Asado image
La Casa Del Pollo Asado image

