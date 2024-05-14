Restaurant info

With a wide variety of items featuring the freshest and finest ingredients, our menu offers something for everyone! Everything is made right when you order and mixed with a special blend of spices and herbs to add just the right amount of seasoning to every bite. Our extensive menu epitomizes the best of the Mexican cuisine with an emphasis on the culinary gastronomy found in the state of Michoacán. Because of our dedication and passion for bringing you nothing but top quality ingredients cooked right when you order them, our wait times may be longer than usual. However, once you take that first bite of whichever plate you choose, we are confident that you will leave assured that the wait time was well worth it!