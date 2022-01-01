A map showing the location of La Casa Del Taco 5533 Atlanta Hwy,View gallery

La Casa Del Taco 5533 Atlanta Hwy,

review star

No reviews yet

5533 Atlanta Hwy,

Flowery Branch, GA 30542

Street Tacos

Taco Asada de Harina

$3.29

Taco Pollo Harina

$3.29

Taco Al Pastor de Harina

$3.29

Taco Chorizo de Harina

$3.29

Taco Deshebrada de Harina

$3.29

Taco Tripa

$3.59

Taco Lengua

$3.59

Taco Chicharron

$3.59

Tacos de Harina

Taco Asada de Harina

$3.29

Taco Pollo Harina

$3.29

Taco Al Pastor de Harina

$3.29

Taco Chorizo de Harina

$3.29

Taco Deshebrada de Harina

$3.29

Taco Tripa de Harina

$3.79

Taco Lengua de Harina

$3.79

Taco Chicharron de Harina

$3.79

Specialty Tacos

Taco Camaron Frito

$3.59

Taco Camaron Asado

$3.59

Taco Pescado Frito

$3.59

Taco Pescado Asado

$3.59

Taco Pollo Frito

$3.59

Specialty Plates

Molcajete de la Casa

$29.99

Alambre de la Casa

$17.49

Carne Asada

$14.99

Pollo Asado

$13.99

Pollo Relleno

$15.99

ChoriPollo

$14.99

Pollo Al Limon

$14.49

Enchiladas Rojas de Pollo

$13.49

Enchiladas Rojas de Queso

$13.49

Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo

$13.49

Enchiladas Verdes de Queso

$13.49

Flautas Pollo

$12.99

Flautas Dehebrada

$12.99

Sopa de la Casa

$11.99

Chile Relleno

$13.49

Filete de Tilapia

$13.99

Filete de Tilapia con Camarón 17.99

$17.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$15.99

Camarones al Ajillo

$15.99

Camarones a la Mexicana

$10.99

Chilaquiles Verdes de Pollo

$14.99

Chilaquiles Verdes de Carne Asada

$14.99

Chilaquiles Rojos de Pollo

$14.99

Chilaquiles Rojos de Carne Asada

$14.99

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Ensalada de Pollo

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Asada

$10.49

Quesadilla Al Pastor

$10.49

Quesadilla Pollo

$10.49

Quesadilla Chorizo

$10.49

Quesadilla Deshebrada

$10.49

Quesadilla Queso

$9.99

Quesadilla Frijoles

$10.49

Quesadilla Camarón

$11.99

Quesadilla Chicharron

$11.99

Taco Salads

Taco Salad Asada

$11.99

Taco Salad Pollo

$11.99

Taco Salad Al Pastor

$11.99

Taco Salad Chorizo

$11.99

Taco Salad Deshebrada

$11.99

Taco Salad Camaron Asado

$12.99

Taco Salad Veggie

$11.99

Tortas

Torta Asada

$10.49

Torta Al Pastor

$10.49

Torta Pollo

$10.49

Torta Chorizo

$10.49

Torta Deshebrada

$10.49

Torta Jamon

$10.49

Torta Milanesa de Res

$11.99

Torta Milanesa de Pollo

$11.99

Torta Cubana

$11.99

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Rice

$2.29

Refried Beans

$2.29

Salad

$2.50

2 oz Melted Cheese

$1.75

2 oz Guacamole

$1.75

Roasted Potatoes

$2.99

Grilled Veggies

$2.99

2 oz Queso Fresco

$1.00

2 oz Sour Cream

$1.00

Burritos

Burrito Asada

$10.49

Burrito Pollo

$10.49

Burrito Al Pastor

$10.49

Burrito Chorizo

$10.49

Burrito Deshebrada

$10.49

Burrito Pollo Frito

$10.99

Burrito Camaron Asado

$10.99

Burrito Pescado Frito

$10.99

Burrito Chicharron

$11.99

Burrito Tripa

$12.49

Burrito De La Casa

Burrito de la Casa Asada

$11.99

Burrito de la Casa Pollo

$11.99

Burrito de la Casa Al Pastor

$11.99

Burrito de la Casa Chorizo

$11.99

Burrito de la Casa Deshebrada

$11.99

Burrito de la Casa Camaron Asado

$12.49

Burrito de la Casa Chicharron

$12.99

Burrito de la Casa Tripa

$13.49

Burrito de la Casa Lengua

$13.99

Burrito de la Casa Pescado Frito

$12.49

Burrito de la Casa Pollo Frito

$11.99

Nachos

Nachos Asada

$12.49

Nachos Pollo

$12.49

Nachos Al Pastor

$12.49

Nachos Chorizo

$12.49

Nachos Deshebrada

$12.49

Nachos Camaron Asado

$12.99

Gorditas

Gordita Asada

$3.99

Gordita Pollo

$3.99

Gordita Al Pastor

$3.99

Gordita Chorizo con Papa

$3.99

Gordita Deshebrada

$3.99

Gordita Chicharron

$3.99

Gordita Frijoles y Queso

$3.99

Gordita Queso

$3.50

Gordita Tripa

$4.49

Gordita Lengua

$4.99

Gordita Camaron

$4.99

Picadas

Picada Asada

$11.29

Picada Pollo

$11.29

Picada Al Pastor

$11.29

Picada Deshebrada

$11.29

Picada Chicharron

$11.49

Picada Chorizo con Papa

$11.49

Picada

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$6.29

Kids Quesadilla

$6.29

Kids Nachos

$6.29

Kids Hamburguesa

$7.29

Caldos

Caldo de Res

$12.99

Menudo

$12.99

Dessert

Churros con Nieve

$5.49

Waffles con Nieve

$5.99

Burritos Ahogados

Burritos Ahogados de Desebrada y Queso

$11.99

Burritos Ahogados de Frijoles y Queso

$11.99

Tortas Ahogadas

Torta Ahogada de Jamón

$12.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

5533 Atlanta Hwy,, Flowery Branch, GA 30542

Directions

