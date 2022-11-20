Restaurant header imageView gallery
La Casa Del Taco - 600 Keyser Avenue

120B Williams Avenue

Natchitoches, LA 71457

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lunch and Dinner Menu

2 Large Tacos N Chips

2 Large Tacos N Chips

$9.00

The best Taco north of Medellin Colombia. 2 hot flour tortilla with your choice of meat and shredded cheese. Then we add a few chips and a splash of Marcela White Queso. DONT FORGET THE TACO BAR

White Queso Loaded Nachos

White Queso Loaded Nachos

$8.00

The now WORLD Famous loaded nachos. Marcelas own recipe of white cheese sauce on a large bed of chips topped with the daily options.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.00

One of a kind. Our creation and one of our specialties. Triple layered flour tortillas layered with your choice of meat and shredded cheese. Topped with white queso. Splash of Chips

2 birria pork tacos, chips n queso

2 birria pork tacos, chips n queso

$9.00Out of stock
Cheese Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$7.00Out of stock

5 traditional "street tacos". Small corn tortillas tacos with cilantro, onions and your choice of Diablo hot salsa or mild red salsa. Cheese is extra *** These only come with Onions, Cilantro and Sauce. No other toppings available.

One Single Taco with small side of Chips and Queso

One Single Taco with small side of Chips and Queso

$5.00Out of stock

Coke

$2.00
Taco Bowl

Taco Bowl

$9.50Out of stock

Latin Rice topped with Colombian Beans and Corn. Chicken, Pork, Beef or Shrimp (on special days only) then topped with White Queso. Two Hot flour tortillas upon request. Dont forget to add condiments.

Dozen Frozen Tamale

Dozen Frozen Tamale

$13.00Out of stock

Hand Rolled Tamales, Frozen. Requires 3 hrs of steaming. Allow to cool in the sealed pot. Or one hour in an Insta Pot. With both put water in the bottom, Leave tamales in aluminum, put them on a rack and steam. We have these in stock and do not require lead time.

Loaded Fries

$12.00Out of stock

Fried Oreos

$9.50

Water

$1.00

Diet Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Empanadas

$5.00

Funnel Cake

$8.00
Dozen Cooked Tamale -Need 24hr Lead Time

Dozen Cooked Tamale -Need 24hr Lead Time

$15.00Out of stock

Most tamales are around 1 pound per dozen. Ours are around 4 lbs. Homemade cooked, hand rolled, and we use the best ingredients. They are 15 a doz for a reason.

Corn Dog

$3.00

2 Large Tamales on top of a bed or Latin Rice, Beans and Corn. Topped with white Queso. Comes with a small bag of Chips and Red Salsa

Sweet Tea

$3.00

lemonade

$3.00

Funnel Cake

$5.00Out of stock

$20 Gift Certificate for pickup at Taco Truck

$20 Gift Certificate

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:31 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:31 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:31 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:31 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Please check our Facebook page for Locations and Times. Also, we choose a daily winner for everyone on our customer list. All this can be found on our FB page. We move around, we change up hours so please like our page and comment on posts. If you dont stay engaged Facebook wont allow you to see the posts. facebook/casataco La Casa Del Taco

Website

Location

120B Williams Avenue, Natchitoches, LA 71457

Directions

