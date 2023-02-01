Main picView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Casa Del Tamal

review star

No reviews yet

2843 South 5600 West

West Valley City, UT 84120

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos de Birria con Consome
Quesa-Tacos
Individual Tamales

Tamales

Tamales are made daily please ask which flavors are available. Special orders or more than a dozen can be made ahead of time.
Individual Tamales

Individual Tamales

$3.50

Tamales are made daily please ask which flavors are available.

Tamales Docena (choice of 12)

Tamales Docena (choice of 12)

$28.99

Special orders or more than a dozen can be made ahead of time.

Tacos

Tacos de Birria con Consome

Tacos de Birria con Consome

$14.99

Four juicy beef tacos with melted cheese and a side of the juice run off of the Birria to dip your tacos in. *Topped with cilantro and onion.

Quesa-Tacos

Quesa-Tacos

$3.50

Tortillas with your choice of meat, filled with melted cheese. *Topped with cilantro and onion.

Tacos de Borrego con Consome

Tacos de Borrego con Consome

$14.99

Three handmade tortillas with juicy lamb with a side of the juice run off of the Barbacoa.

Tacos de Canasta

Tacos de Canasta

$14.99

Six steamed tacos with your choice of filling topped with grilled onions.

Single Taco de Birria

$3.50

Single Taco de Borrego

$3.50

Tacos

$2.50

Parillada & Molcajete

Parilladas

Parilladas

Grilled choice of meat(s) accompanied with salsa verde, rice, and beans.

Fajitas

Fajitas

Grilled choice of meat(s) sautéed with bell peppers and onion; accompanied by rice and beans.

Molcajete Mixto

Molcajete Mixto

$38.99

A mixed grill of ranchera carne asada, chicken, shrimp, chorizo sausage, nopales served in a heated molcajete topped with queso fresco, grilled jalapenos and onion. (3-4 People)

Caldos

Menudo

Menudo

$14.99

Mexican soup, made with cow's stomach in broth with a red chili pepper base

Caldo de Res

Caldo de Res

$14.99

Flavorful beef soup made with squash, corn, carrots, cabbage and potatoes.

Birria de Res Caldo

Birria de Res Caldo

$14.99

Mexican stew made with blended chile peppers simmered with beef stew meat.

Caldo de Borrego

Caldo de Borrego

$14.99

Lamb broth and pieces of barbacoa (lamb) inside stew.

Caldo 7 Mares

Caldo 7 Mares

$21.99

Cooked seafood soup.

Quesadillas

Handmade corn elongated tortillas are used to make the quesadilla. Each quesadilla is filled with cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream and topped with queso fresco.
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$14.99

Quesadilla Suprema

$16.99

Quesadilla Sencilla Corn

$10.99

Huaraches

Fried masa base in an oblong shape with refried beans, salsa verde, your choice of meat(s), lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream.
Huraraches

Huraraches

$15.99

Huraraches Suprema

$17.99

Huarache with your choice of two meats.

Sopes & Gorditas

Sopes - Order de 3

Sopes - Order de 3

$12.99

Handmade corn flour round shell filled with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream.

Single Sope

$4.50

Handmade corn flour round shell filled with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream.

Gorditas - Order de 3

$13.99

Thick fried handmade corn tortilla cut in half and filled with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream.

Single Gordita

$4.75

Thick fried handmade corn tortilla cut in half and filled with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream.

Tortas

Each Torta is made with beans, lettuce, melted cheese, tomatoes, and avocado.

Tortas

Each torta is made with beans, lettuce, melted cheese, tomatoes and avocado

Torta Cubana

Torta Cubana

$15.99

A torta with a fried breaded steak, ham, sausage, eggs and chorizo

Pambazo

Pambazo

$13.99

Pambazo bread dipped and fried in a red pepper sauce and filled with papas con chorizo.

Guajolotes Estillo Hidalgo

$14.99

A torta with green enchiladas and a fried egg.

Torta de Birria

$14.99

Telera bread filled with shredded beef/ barrio de res, melted cheese. cilantro and onion.

Guajolotes Estillo Hidalgo (asada)

$15.99

A torta with green enchiladas and a fried egg.

Mariscos

Aguachile

Aguachile

$18.99

Shrimp submerged in liquid seasoned with chili peppers, lime juice, salt, cilantro, slices of cucumber and slices of onion.

Coctel Camarón

Coctel Camarón

$15.99

Fresh shrimp Mexican cocktail in tomato based sauce.

Tostada Ceviche Pulpo

Tostada Ceviche Pulpo

$7.99

Tender octopus with tangy lime juice, red onions, and cilantro on a tostada.

Tostada Ceviche Camaron

Tostada Ceviche Camaron

$7.99

Juicy shrimp with tangy lime juice, red onions, and cilantro on a tostada.

Camaron a la Diabla

Camaron a la Diabla

$17.99

Juicy shrimp cooked in a flavorful and spicy red Chile sauce

Caldo 7 Mares

Caldo 7 Mares

$21.99

Cooked seafood soup.

Mojarra Frita

Mojarra Frita

$16.99

Fried Tilapia that is seasoned and scored.

Coctel Mix

$22.00

Tostada Mix

$12.00

Platillos

Staple Mexican dishes accompanied with rice and beans
Costillas de Puerco

Costillas de Puerco

$15.99

Bone-in pork ribs cooked in a green spicy sauce.

Birria de Res Platillo

Birria de Res Platillo

$15.99

Mexican stew made with blended chile peppers simmered with beef stew meat.

Mole Poblano

Mole Poblano

$16.99

Dark red-brown sauce served over chicken.

Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha

$14.99

A juicy grilled chicken breast dish.

Carne Asada con Nopales

Carne Asada con Nopales

$16.99

Grilled Mexican steak accompanied with cooked Mexican cactus.

Enchiladas & Flautas

Enchiladas - Verde

Enchiladas - Verde

$14.99

Four cheesy enchiladas filled with Tinga de Pollo. Topped with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, tomatoes, avocado, and salsa verde

Enchiladas - Rojas

Enchiladas - Rojas

$14.99

Four cheesy enchiladas filled with Tinga de Pollo. Topped with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, tomatoes, avocado, and salsa rojas.

Enchiladas - Enmoladas/Mole

Enchiladas - Enmoladas/Mole

$14.99

Four cheesy enchiladas filled with Tinga de Pollo. Topped with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, tomatoes, avocado, and salsa mole.

Flautas

Flautas

$9.99+

Fried rolled up tortilla filled with chicken and topped with lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream.

Specialty Fries

Fries topped with melted cheese, your choice of meat, and pico de gallo.
Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$12.99

Pastor Fries

$12.99

Pollo Asado Fries

$12.99

Birria Fries

$12.99

Kids Menu

Quesadilla con Papas

$6.99

Cheese quesadilla with fries.

Chicken Nuggets con Papas

$6.99

Six chicken nuggets with fries.

Corndog Con Papas

$4.99

One corndog and fries.

Fries

$4.99

Basket of fries.

Corndog

$4.99

A single corndog.

Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Basket of six chicken nuggets.

Quesadilla Flour

$5.99

Desserts

Pastel de Tres Leches

Pastel de Tres Leches

$6.99

Fluffy white sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and heavy cream. Topped with white icing.

Flan

Flan

$6.99

A slice of sweet, creamy custard dessert smothered in a rich caramel sauce.

Chocoflan

Chocoflan

$6.99

A slice of rich chocolate cake stacked with our creamy flan.

Sides

Arroz

$2.99

Frijoles

$2.99

Arroz con Frijoles

$4.99

Consome de Birria

$2.99

Consume de Borrego

$4.99

Tortillas

$1.99

Avocado

$2.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chile Dorado

$1.00

Guac

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Mole sauce

$3.99

32oz Salsa

$11.99

12 oz Salsa

$5.99

Chips & Guac 4 oz

$8.00

Extra

Carne Asada Ranchera Extra

$6.00

Extra Carne de Tacos

$3.00

Extra Queso Fresco 2 pieces

$2.00

Extra egg

$1.00

Extra shrimp 6 pieces

$7.00

Nopales Side

$3.00

Cebolla Side

$2.00

Pechuga de Pollo Side

$5.00

Extra limes

$0.50

Aguas Frescas

Fresa

Fresa

$4.99

*contains milk

Pina

Pina

$4.99
Horchata

Horchata

$4.99

*contains milk

Jamaica

Jamaica

$4.99

Kids agua

$3.50

Refill

$2.00

Bottled Soda

Fanta

Fanta

$2.99
Coke

Coke

$2.99
Agua Mineral

Agua Mineral

$2.99
Sidral Mundet

Sidral Mundet

$2.99
Sidral Gala

Sidral Gala

$2.99
Sangria

Sangria

$2.99
Jarritos Tamarindo

Jarritos Tamarindo

$2.99
Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.99
Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.99

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Water

Water

Water w/lime

Coffee

Coffee

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

La Casa Del Tamal is an Authenic Mexican Restaurant making Utah's Best homemade Tamales, Tacos de Birria con Consome, and traditional Mexican dishes.

Website

Location

2843 South 5600 West, West Valley City, UT 84120

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

