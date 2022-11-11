Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Casa Mexican Grill 907 W Orangethorpe Ave

No reviews yet

907 W Orangethorpe Ave

Fullerton, CA 92832

Popular Items

Pastor Taco
Birria Taco
Papa Loca

Tacos

Asada Taco

Asada Taco

$3.95

Pastor Taco

$3.95

Chorizo Taco

$3.95
Birria Taco

Birria Taco

$3.95

Adobada Tacos

$4.00
Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$5.50

Chicken Tacos

$3.95
Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$5.50

Carnitas Taco

$3.99

3 ROLLED TACON

$7.99

5 ROLLED TACOS

$11.99

Tortas

Asada Totas

Asada Totas

$10.95
Pastor Totas

Pastor Totas

$10.00
Mixta Totas

Mixta Totas

$10.00

Burritos

CaliforniaBurritos

CaliforniaBurritos

$8.95

Bja Burritos

$8.95

bean&cheese Burritos

$4.95

Veggies Burritos

$7.95
Perfect Burritos

Perfect Burritos

$13.95
Burritos

Burritos

$8.95

La Casa Seafood

$15.00

MIXITO BURRITO

$11.95

Quesadillas

Mulita Style Quesadilla KETO

Mulita Style Quesadilla KETO

$13.95
Pastor Quesadilla

Pastor Quesadilla

$7.95
Quesa Birria QUESAD

Quesa Birria QUESAD

$9.95
Adobada Quesadilla

Adobada Quesadilla

$6.95
Quesadillas Asada

Quesadillas Asada

$8.95
Quesadillas Chicken

Quesadillas Chicken

$7.95
Quesadillas Carnitas

Quesadillas Carnitas

$8.95
Cheese Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadillas

$6.95

Specialty

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$11.99
Supreme Nachos

Supreme Nachos

$12.99

Birria Ramen

$11.99

carne En Su Jugo

$11.95
Papa Loca

Papa Loca

$10.99

potato,pastor,asada,mix cheese, green sauce,pico

Enchiladas

$13.99

3 tortilla Mix cheese, green sauce,pico,sourcream,rice/beans,lettuce

Shrimp Plate

$14.99

8 shrimp,rice,beans,sauce,3tortilla

Tacos Tuesday

$1.95

Mulita

$6.99

Carne Asada Plate

$17.99

rice, beans,Pico De Gallo, sour cream,4 tortiaes,Jalapenos

TAQUITOS Plate

$13.99

Chile Relleno

$14.00

Chile Verde

$14.00

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$14.99

Sides

Guacamole

$2.99

Beans

$2.00

Chiles Toreados

$2.00

Fries

$3.00

Rice

$2.00

Sour cream

$3.00

Chicken finger

$7.99

ASADA 8OZ

$6.99

Drink

Fountain drink

$2.75

Drink

$2.95

COFFEE

$1.99

Cans Drink

$1.15

Breakfast

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$8.95

Ham Breakfast Burrito

$8.95

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$8.95

Choriz oBreakfast Burrito

$8.95

Breakfast Torta Bacon

$9.00

Breakfast Torta Ham

$9.00

Breakfast Torta Chorizo

$9.00

La Casa Breakfast Bruitto

$13.99

Breakfast Plate

$10.50

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

Chilaquiles

$11.75

PLATOS

2 TACOS /RICE/BEANS

$10.95

3 TACOS/RICE/BEANS

$13.95

Dinner Plates

$11.95

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.45

Elote Corn De cream

$4.25

CHURRO SUNDAE

$4.99

CHURROS

$2.99

ARROZ CON LECHE

$4.50

BOWLS

BOWLS OF

$13.99

OPEN FOOD

OPEN FOOD

$1.00

BIRRIA SUNDAY

BIRRIA SUNDAY

$2.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
907 W Orangethorpe Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832

