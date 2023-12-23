- Home
- Youngstown
- La Casa Mexicana - 7334 Market St
La Casa Mexicana 7334 Market St
7334 Market St
Boardman, OH 44512
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- CHEESE DIP$4.00+
- GUACAMOLE$4.00+
- BEAN DIP$6.00
- QUESO FUNDIDO$10.00
Simmered queso dip served with warm tortillas and your choice of homemade chorizo, poblano pepper, or mushroom.
- SEAFOOD DIP$11.00
Simmered queso dip topped with a combination of shrimp, scallops, and pico de gallo. Served with warm tortillas
- GUACAMOLE STREET STYLE$11.00
Guacamole made to order using fresh avocados, cilantro, chopped white onions, jalapeños, mango, and a squeeze of lime. Served with corn tortilla chips.
- FRIED JALAPEÑOS$3.00
Deep fried sliced jalapeños seasoned with salt, pepper and lime.
- TACO SAMPLER$15.00
Five soft corn tortilla tacos, one steak, one carnitas, one chorizo, one al pastor, and one grilled chicken. Topped with onions and cilantro. Hot salsa and lime wedges on the side.
- CEVICHE$12.00
Shrimp cured in a fresh citrus marinade with onions, red peppers and cilantro. Topped with sliced avocado. Served with tortilla chip.
- TAMALES TRIO$10.00
hree tamales made with corn based dough mixture wrapped and cooked in corn husks. One pork, one chicken, and one cheese and poblano.
- QUESADILLA GRANDE
Quesadilla served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
- CHICKEN WINGS$8.00+
Bone in chicken wings, served in your choice of flavor Honey Buffalo or Hot Buffalo.
- CHIPS & SALSA
- Combinations$8.00
Choose one, two or three items. Served with rice and beans.
NACHOS
- NACHOS
Tortilla chips covered with melted shredded cheese. Make them supremos $2
- FAJITAS NACHOS$14.00
Tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, grilled chicken or steak, topped with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- LUPE'S NACHOS$14.00
Tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, grilled chicken, chorizo, grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, queso dip, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
- SEAFOOD NACHOS$16.00
Nacho chips covered with melted cheese, shrimp, crab meat and grilled vegetables. Topped with lettuce, coleslaw and pineapple salsa.
LUNCH
- #1 Chilaquiles Verdes$12.00
Crispy corn tortillas smothered in green tomatillo sauce and shredded cheese. Topped with sour cream, cured red onions, avocado and one sunny side up egg.
- #2 Huevos Con Jamon$11.00
Three scrambled eggs with ham served with Mexican rice, whole pinto beans and tortillas.
- #3 Huevos Con Chorizo$11.00
Three scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- #4 Huevos Rancheros$11.00
Three ranch style eggs (over easy) with ranchero sauce, served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- #5 Burrito De Fajitas$12.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with steak or chicken, grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes topped with queso dip, served with Mexican rice and charro beans.
- #6 Burrito Bowl$12.50
Grilled chicken or steak, romaine lettuce, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and sour cream. Add guacamole $2
- #7 Chicken Chipotle Quesadilla$12.50
Flour tortilla, filled with grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, poblano peppers, bacon, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
- #8 Lunch Chimichanga$11.00
One flour tortilla filled with beef tips or shredded chicken topped with queso dip and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
- #9 Enchiladas Verdes$11.00
Two chicken enchiladas topped with salsa verde, served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad.
- #10 Burrito De Carnitas$12.00
Flour tortillas stuffed with refried beans and carnitas.Covered with chipotle sauce and queso dip. Served with a side of Mexican rice and pico.
- #11 Lunch Arroz Con Pollo$12.00
Grilled chicken and Mexican rice, covered with queso dip.
- #12 Cheese And Steak Tacos$12.00
Two flour tortillas topped with steak, grilled onions and queso dip. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
- #13 El Burro Grande$12.00
Flour tortilla filled with steak or chicken, Mexican rice, refried beans and green tomatillo sauce. Topped with melted cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
- #14 Lunch Fajitas$14.50
Choice of chicken or steak served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- #15 Taco Salad$11.50
A crisp flour tortilla filled with ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream.
- #16 Flautas$11.50
Two flautas, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice.
BUILD YOUR OWN COMBO
Vegetarian
- #19 Vegetarian$11.00
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada and one bean chalupa.
- #20 Vegetarian$10.00
One bean chalupa, one cheese enchilada and Mexican rice.
- #21 Vegetarian$11.50
One bean burrito, one cheese quesadilla and one bean chalupa.
- #22 Vegetarian$10.00
Cheese quesadilla, cheese enchilada and Mexican rice.
- #23 Vegetarian$12.50
One chile relleno, one cheese enchilada, Mexican rice and beans.
- Veggie Tacos$14.00
Three tacos with a mix of grilled zucchini, brocoli, peppers and onions. Served with Mexican white rice.
- Spinach Enchiladas$14.00
Three spinach enchiladas, topped with queso dip, served with Mexican rice and sour cream salad.
- Bowl Vegeratariano$14.00
Mexican rice bowl served with mixed grilled peppers, onions, zucchini, broccoli, mushroom, pinto beans, lettuce, cheese and guacamole.
- Vegetarian Super Burro$14.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled zucchini, bell peppers, squash, onions, tomatoes, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese. Add Suizo ( queso dip and salsa ranchera) $2.00
Soups & Salad
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$9.00
Homemade chicken soup, Mexican rice, topped with tortilla strips, and pico de gallo. Lime wedges on the side.
- Sopa De Mariscos$13.00
Shrimp and scallops soup, served with Mexican rice, onions, cilantro, avocado and lime wedges.
- Fajita Taco Salad$13.50
A crispy fried flour tortilla stuffed with beans, grilled peppers, onions and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Choice of chicken or steak.
- Shrimp Garlic Salad$16.00
A mix of lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, sliced avocado, and grilled shrimp sauteed in garlic sauce. Cilantro dressing on the side.
- Ensalada Mexicana$14.00
Romaine lettuce, avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, vinaigrette dressing. Choice of chicken or steak. Shrimp 16
Bowls
- Arroz Con Pollo Bowl$14.00
Grilled chicken, Mexican rice covered with queso dip. Add tortillas $1
- Fajita Bowl$15.00
Mexican rice bowl served with grilled bell peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, onions, pinto beans, pico de gallo and shredded cheese. Choice of grilled chicken, steak, or carnitas.
- Grilled Fish Bowl$16.00
Mexican white rice bowl served with grilled fish, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and cured red onions. Cilantro dressing on the side.
- Shrimp Spicy Bowl$16.00
Mexican rice bowl served with grilled shrimp, bacon, and cured red onions. Topped with queso dip and fried jalapeños.
BURRITOS
- Burrito De La Casa$17.00
Chicken and steak burrito filled with Mexican rice and beans. Topped with queso dip, pineapple, shrimp and chorizo.
- Burrito Infierno$14.00
Grilled chicken and chorizo burrito topped with queso dip and diablo sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
- Street Burrito$16.00
Big burrito stuffed with steak, pastor, cheese, onions, cilantro, pinto beans, green salsa and guacamole.
- Super Burro$14.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or carnitas, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and beans. Add Suizo (queso dip and salsa ranchera) $2.00
- Burritos Decebrados$14.00
Two burritos with shredded beef topped with queso dip, served with beans and Mexican rice.
- Burritos Mexicanos$13.00
Two burritos, combined one shredded chicken and beans, one ground beef and beans, each topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes. Served with a side of Mexican rice.
Fajitas
House Specialties
- Birria Tacos$16.00
Three tacos made of slow-cooked shredded beef in a traditional adobo sauce. Corn tortillas are grilled with adobo sauce and cheese as well. Served with consome (soup) and Mexican rice, topped with cilantro, onions, and lime wedges.
- La Parilla For Two$40.00
Adobo chickon, Ribeye steak, five bacon jumbo shrimp, chorizo and carnitas sautéed with green onion, jalapeños and zucchini. Served with Mexican rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Taquitos$14.00
Four fried flautas, two shredded beef, two shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice.
- Street Tacos$15.00
Three soft corn tortilla tacos stuffed with the meat of your choice (steak, carnitas, chorizo or al pastor) topped with raw onion and cilantro served with Mexican rice and refried beans
- Quesadilla Al Pastor$12.00
One big quesadilla stuffed with al pastor meat. Served with cured onions and cilantro.
- Chimichangas$13.00
Two chimichangas (one shredded chicken, one beef tips) topped queso dip and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
- Carnitas Michoacanas$15.00
Fried pork chunks served with Mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- Quesadilla De Fajitas$15.00
One quesadilla filled with steak or chicken, beans, grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes. Topped with queso dip. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and crema salad
- Chile Verde$15.00
Slow braised pork in tomatillo sauce (green). Served with a side of Mexican rice, cured red onions and tortillas.
- Chile Colorado$15.00
Slow braised pork in guajillo sauce (red). served with white rice, cured red onions and tortillas.
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas De Carnitas$14.00
Three pork enchiladas covered with green sauce and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice, beans and coleslaw.
- Enchiladas Enmoladas$15.00
Four enchiladas, two ground beef enchiladas, two shredded chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce, cheese, and onion. Served with Mexican rice.
- Enchiladas Santa Fe$14.00
Three flour enchiladas, one pork, one shredded beef, one shredded chicken covered with green sauce, queso fresco, cilantro, and sour cream, served with Mexican rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Supremas$15.00
Four enchiladas, one shredded chicken, one cheese, one refried bean and one group beef topped with enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce tomatoes, and sour cream. Mexican rice on the side.
- Enchiladas Tradicional$13.00
Three enchiladas of your choice of shredded chicken or beef tips topped with enchilada sauce and shredded cheese, served with Mexican rice and beans.
- Shrimp Enchiladas$16.00
Three shrimp enchiladas topped with ranchero salsa and cheese sauce, served with Mexican rice and sour cream salad.
Seafood
- Camarones Del Pacifico$21.00
Ten jumbo shrimp stuffed with cheese and sliced jalapeños, wrapped in bacon. Served on a bed of mixed veggies, with Mexican rice, charro beans and tortillas.
- Tacos Gobernador$16.00
Three corn tortilla tacos stuffed with cheese and sautéed shrimp, onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side of Mexican rice, guacamole and diablo sauce.
- Camarones Santa Ana$18.00
A large portion of shrimp, covered in our homemade cheese and chipotle sauce (spicy), served with grilled vegetables, Mexican rice and tortillas.
- Camarones A La Diabla$18.00
Grilled Shrimp topped with fire-roasted tomato diablo sauce (spicy). Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, onions and tortillas on the side.
- Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Three soft tacos, topped with cabbage, cilantro, and creamy chipotle sauce. Served with white rice and lime wedges.
- Seafood Chipotle$18.00
Grilled shrimp, scallops, and pineapple marinade with chipotle sauce (spicy). Served with Mexican rice, pineapple sauce, coleslaw and tortillas.
- Coctel De Camaron$18.00
Shrimp marinated with homemade cocktail sauce, combination of fresh onions, cilantro, tomatoes, citrus lime juice and fresh cut avocado.
- Camarones A La Mexicana$18.00
Sautéed shrimp marinated with tequila citrus vinaigrette and chimichurri sauce, and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado.
- Fish Tacos$16.00
Three soft tacos, topped with cabbage, cilantro, and creamy chipotle sauce. Served with white rice and lime wedges.
Chicken
- Chicken Chipotle$16.00
Grilled chicken with chipotle sauce (spicy) with poblano peppers and bacon, topped with shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice, charro beans and tortillas
- Chicken Cilantro$16.00
Grilled chicken with onions and red pepper covered with cilantro and green salsa. Includes Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tortillas
- Chori Pollo$16.00
Grilled chicken with chorizo topped with melted cheese, served with Mexican rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.
- Mole Poblano$16.00
Grilled chicken strips covered in traditional mole sauce, topped with sesame seeds. Served with lettuce, sour cream, cured red onions, Mexican rice and tortillas.
- Pollo Con Crema$16.00
Grilled chicken and poblano peppers covered with creamy chipotle sauce and queso fresco, served with Mexican rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Pollo Con Espinacas$16.00
Grilled chicken breast with grilled spinach and tomatoes, topped with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.
- Pollo Loco$16.00
Tender sliced grilled chicken breast, served with Mexican rice and beans topped with grilled jalapeños, onions, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.
Steak
- Carne Asada$20.00
Tender grilled steak served with Mexican rice and beans, avocado salad, green onions and tortillas.
- Steak And Shrimp$22.00
Ribeye steak topped with five grilled shrimp and cheese. Served with a side of french fries and sautéed broccoli.
- Steak A La Mexicana$19.00
Ribeye steak topped with grilled onions, jalapeños, and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- La Oaxaquena$17.00
Tender slices of grilled steak with Poblano peppers, bacon, ham and melted cheese on top, served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Steak Adobo$15.00
Tender pieces of steak sautéed with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, chipotle peppers in a traditional adobo sauce(spicy). Served with Mexican rice, beans, and crema salad.
- Carne Asada Fries$15.00
Large order of french fries, topped with tender slices of grilled steak with cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Side Orders
- Avocado Salad$4.00
Small plate, with lettuce, sliced avocado, onion, lemon, and tomatoes.
- Broccoli (Sauteed)$3.00
- Charros Beans$3.00
- Chiles Toreados$5.00
- Corn Tortillas$2.00
- Crema Salad$3.00
Small plate, with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
- Flour Tortillas$2.00
- French Fries$3.00
- Guacamole Salad$4.00
Small plate, with lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole.
- Order of Grilled Steak$9.00
- Order of 6 Shrimp$6.00
- Order of Grilled Chicken$9.00
- Pinto Beans$3.00
- Refried Beans$3.00
- Rice Mexican$3.00
- Rice White$3.00
A La Carta
- Burrito
- Chalupa
Topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and guacamole.
- Chile Relleno$5.00
A Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese topped with salsa ranchera.
- Chimichanga
Topped with ranchero sauce and queso dip
- Enchilada
Topped with enchilada sauce and shredded cheese.
- Quesadilla
- Tacos
Topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.
- Tamal
Desserts
- Flan$5.00
Vanilla custard topped with caramel sauce, whipped cream and cherry.
- Churros$6.00
Fried dough covered with sugar and cinnamon. Served with caramel and chocolate sauce.
- Xango$6.00
Creamy cheesecake wrapped in a pastry fried tortilla. Topped with chocolate, honey and whipped cream.
- Scoop Of Ice Cream$2.00
Served in a cup.
- Choco Flan$7.00
A combination of chocolate cake on the bottom with a luscious flan on top.
- Fried Ice Cream$8.00
A scoop of vanilla ice cream rolled over flakes. Topped with whipped cream. Add honey, cinnamon sugar, chocolate, caramel, or sprinkles
- Mini$4.00
- Sopapilla$4.00
Fried flour tortilla chip covered with sugar and cinnamon.
Kids Menu
- #1 Kids Enchilada$6.00
Ground beef enchilada served with a side of rice.
- #2 Kids Burrito$7.00
Ground beef burrito served with a side of rice.
- #3 Kids Quesadilla$7.00
Cheese quesadilla served with a side of rice.
- #4 Kids Taco$7.00
Soft or hard ground beef taco. Served with rice and beans.
- #5 Kids Cheese Burger$7.00
Hamburger or cheeseburger, served with a side of french fries.
- #6 Kids Hot Dog$7.00
One hot dog served with a side of french fries.
- #7 Kids Chicken Nuggets$7.00
Chicken nuggets served with a side of french fries.
- #8 Kids Arroz Con Pollo$7.00
Small bowl of rice topped with grilled chicken and queso dip.
- #9 Kids Chicken And Fries$7.00
Grilled chicken strips served with a side of fries.
- #10 Kids Steak And Fries$8.00
Grilled steak strips served with a side of fries.
Toppings
Drinks
Soft Drinks
Import Beer
Domestic Beer
Draft Beer
- Short Modelo Especial$4.00
- Short Corona$4.00
- Short XX Amber$4.00
- Short XX Lager$4.00
- Short Pacifico$4.00
- Short Bluemoon$4.00
- Short Miller Lite$4.00
- Short Seasonal IPA$4.00
- Tall Modelo Especial$6.00
- Tall Corona$6.00
- Tall XX Amber$6.00
- Tall XX Lager$6.00
- Tall Pacifico$6.00
- Tall Bluemoon$6.00
- Tall Miller Lite$6.00
- Tall Seasonal IPA$6.00
- Grande Modelo Especial$8.00
- Grande Corona$8.00
- Grande XX Amber$8.00
- Grande XX Lager$8.00
- Grande Pacifico$8.00
- Grande Bluemoon$8.00
- Grande Miller Lite$8.00
- Grande Seasonal IPA$8.00
Cocktails
- Classic Margarita$10.00
- Top Shelf Margarita$14.00
- Texana Margarita$11.00
- Flavor Margarita$10.00
- Mangonada$10.00
- Jalapeno Margarita$14.00
- Octopus Margarita$11.00
- Spicy Cucumber Margarita$14.00
- Cantarito$10.00
- Paloma$9.00
- Margarita Fly$14.00
- Coronarita$12.00
- Red Berry Sangria$9.00
- White Citrus Sangria$9.00
- Cha Cha$9.00
- Daiquiri$9.00
- Pina Colada$9.00
- Micheladas$9.00
- Mezcalita Jamaica$9.00
- Mimosa Azul$9.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Mojito$9.00
- Texana Margarita Pitcher$30.00
- Classic Margarita Pitcher$25.00
- Flavor Margarita Pitcher$25.00
- Top Shelf Margarita Pitcher$40.00
Tequila
- 1800 Silver$7.50
- Cabo Wabo Blanco$8.00
- Casa Amigos Blanco$10.00
- Corralejo Blanco$6.00
- Cuervo Tradicional Blanco$7.00
- Don Julio 70$12.00
- Don Julio Blanco$10.00
- El Jimador$5.00
- Espolon Blanco$6.00
- Herradura Plata$9.50
- Hornitos Blanco$6.00
- Maestro Dobel Diamante$10.00
- Milagro Silver$6.50
- Patron Silver$10.00
- Siete Lenguas Blanco$8.00
- Suavecito Blanco$9.50
- Terramana Silver$7.00
- 1800 Reposado$7.00
- Cabo Wabo Reposado$9.00
- Casa Amgios Reposado$10.00
- Cazadores Reposado$6.00
- Cuervo Gold$6.00
- Don Julio Reposado$12.00
- Espolon Reposado$7.00
- Herradura Reposado$10.00
- Hornitos Reposado$6.00
- Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado$6.00
- Milagro Reposado$7.00
- Siete Leguas Reposado$10.00
- Suavecito Reposado$10.00
- Terramana Reposado$7.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$25.00
- 1800 Anejo$8.50
- Casa Wabo Anejo$9.00
- Cazadores Anejo$7.50
- Don Julio 1942$25.00
- Don Julio Anejo$12.00
- Espolon Anejo$9.00
- Herradura Anejo$10.00
- Suavecito Anejo$11.00
- Tres Generaciones Anejo$10.00
Wine
Whiskey
- Canadian Club Tall$8.00
- Southern Comfort Tall$8.00
- Black Velvet Tall$8.00
- Seagram's 7 Crown Tall$8.00
- Woodford Reserve Tall$10.00
- Wild Turkey Tall$8.00
- Maker's Mark Tall$10.00
- Jameson Tall$10.00
- Jim Bean Tall$8.00
- Jack Daniels Tall$9.00
- Fireball Double$8.00
- Crown Royal Tall$9.00
- Buffalo Trace Tall$9.00
- J&B Rare Tall$9.00
- Remy Martin Tall$13.00
- Johnnie Walker Red Tall$9.00
- Johnnie Walker Black Tall$13.00
- Buchanan’s 12 Tall$9.00
- Buchanan’s 18 Tall$16.00
- The Glenlivet 12 Tall$14.00
- Dewars Tall$9.00
- Chivas Regal Tall$12.00
- Canadian Club Short$6.00
- Southern Comfort Short$6.00
- Black Velvet Short$6.00
- Seagram's 7 Crown Short$6.00
- Woodfort Reserve Short$8.00
- Wild Turkey Short$6.00
- Maker's Mark Short$8.00
- Jameson Short$8.00
- Jim Bean Short$6.00
- Jack Daniels Short$7.00
- Fireball Short$6.00
- Crown Royal$7.00
- Buffalo Trace$7.00
- J&B Rare Short$8.00
- Remy Martin Short$8.00
- Johnnie Walker Red Short$7.00
- Johnnie Walker Black Short$11.00
- Buchanan’s 12 Short$7.00
- Buchanan’s 18 Short$14.00
- The Glenlivet 12 Short$12.00
- Dewar's Short$7.00
- Chivas Regal Short$10.00
- Canadian Club$5.00
- Southern Comfort$5.00
- Black Velvet$5.00
- Seagram’s 7 Crown$5.00
- Woodford Reserve$7.00
- Wild Turkey$5.00
- Maker’s Mark$7.00
- Jameson$7.00
- Jim Beam$5.00
- Jack Daniels$6.00
- Fireball$5.00
- Crown Royal$6.00
- Buffalo Trace$6.00
- J&B Rare$6.00
- Remy Martin$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Red
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.00
- Buchanans 12
- Buchanan’s 18
- The Glenlivet 12
- Dewars
- Chivas Regal
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
7334 Market St, Boardman, OH 44512