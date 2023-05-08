Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Casa Loco & Nellys

51 Federal Street

Saint Albans, VT 05478

Popular Items

Maple Mayo

$15.00

Local ground beef, crispy bacon slices, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, maple mayonnaise

6 wings

$8.00

Build Your Own Burrito

$12.00

Drinks

Alcohol Drinks

NOTE: You must buy food to order alcohol. The drink will be taped closed and should not be unsealed until you have reached your home. Also all customers will need to show ID.

Mixed Drink

NOTE: You must buy food to order alcohol. The drink will be taped closed and should not be unsealed until you have reached your home. Also all customers will need to show ID.

Vodka

Rum

Tequila

Gin

Whiskey

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Nelly's & La Casa

Sides

Side Salad

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Side Gravy

$2.00

Carrots

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00Out of stock

Large Queso

$6.00

Guacamole

$4.00

Salsa

$3.00

First Bites

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Chips & Guac

$6.00

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Tres Amigos

$10.00

Or house corn chips with salsa, queso blanco and guacomole

Tex-Mex Tots

$6.00

spicy seasoned tots, served with spicy ranch

Totchos

$12.00

golden tater tots covered with jack and cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon pieces, pico de gallo, black olives, pickled jalapeno, sour cream, and shredded lettuce

Buffalo Dip

$9.00

Served with house made chips

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.00Out of stock

Breaded and deep fried cheese curds. Served with marinara

Mac & Cheese Eggrolls

$10.00Out of stock

bacon pieces, elbow macaroni and gooey home-made cheese sauce in a fried eggroll wrapper

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

6 golden mozzarella sticks deep fried and served with warm marinara sauce

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Served with spicy ranch dipping sauce

Pub Pretzel

$10.00Out of stock

Served with maple mustard

Buffalo Dip Pretzel

$15.00Out of stock

Jumbo pretzel topped with buffalo dip and melted cheese

Wings

6 wings

$8.00

12 wings

$15.00

Soup & Salads

Caesar

$10.00Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons

House Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, croutons & cheese

Cobb Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion, bacon

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Poutine

Classic Poutine

$10.00

Cheddar cheese curds over house cut fries, smothered in gravy

Pulled Pork Poutine

$13.00

Cheddar cheese curds over house cut fries, smothered in slow roasted pork and VT made Richards BBQ

Buffalo Dip Poutine

$13.00

Cheddar cheese curds over house cut fries, smothered in buffalo dip and drizzled with buffalo sauce

French Onion Poutine

$13.00

Cheddar cheese curds over house cut fries, smothered in beef, onions and gravy

Pub Fries

Chipotle Cheese Fries

$9.00

Smothered in chipotle aioli and cheese

Garlic Cheese Fries

$9.00

Smothered in garlic aioli and cheese

Michigan Fries

$10.00

House made chili and queso

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Bacon & cheese, drizzled with ranch dressing

French Fry Sampler

$18.00

Sample all four of our pub fries on one platter

Burgers

All burgers made with local VT Martell Meats beef. Served on a brioche bun

Plain Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato & onion

Maple Mayo

$15.00

Local ground beef, crispy bacon slices, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, maple mayonnaise

Adirondack Burger

$15.00

Cajun seasoned burger topped with Montreal seasoning, sauteed pickled jalapenos, bacon, Swiss and chipotle aioli

Queso Burger

$15.00

Beef patty, cheddar cheese & bacon, smothered in queso

California Burger

$15.00

Beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and guacamole

Piggy Burger

$16.00

Beef patty, cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, bacon, pulled pork and VT made Richards BBQ

Pub Grub

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Hand battered chicken tenders.  Served with fries

Chili

$8.00

Homemade chili, topped with cheese

Michigan Dog

$11.00

Hot dog smothered in homemade chili & cheese.  Served with fries

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Fried haddock served with fries and coleslaw

Haddock Sandwich

$14.00

Fried haddock served with lettuce, tomato &  onion on a brioche bun.  Served with fries and coleslaw

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled or crispy chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle aioli. Served with fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Slow roasted pulled pork, onions, cheddar cheese and VT made Richards BBQ, served on a brioche bun  Served with fries

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Homemade mac & cheese topped with Ritz crackers

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Shaved steak, pepper, onions and shredded cheese Served with fries

Sugar Shack Mac

$15.00

Homemade mac & cheese topped with slow roasted pulled pork and maple bourbon drizzle

Shepherd's Pie

$14.00

Ground beef and gravy, topped with corn, mashed potatoes and melted cheese

Steak Tips

$22.00

Maple bourbon steak tips, served with mashed potatoes and carrots

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Grilled tortilla stuffed with jack and cheddar cheese

Three Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Jack and cheddar, queso, and swiss in a grilled our tortilla

La Casa-dilla chicken

$11.00

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled onion and peppers

La Casa-dilla Beef

$11.00

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with beef, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled onion and peppers

La Casa-dilla Pork

$11.00

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with pork, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled onion and peppers

BLT Quesadilla

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch, and cheddar jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled tortilla stuffed with buffalo chicken dip and cheese

Smothered Burritos

The Saint Albans

$15.00

Chicken, Pico de Gallo, corn salsa & rice. Smothered then topped with melted cheese, lettuce, black olives & tomatoes

The Georgia

$15.00

Beef, Pico de Gallo, corn salsa & rice. Smothered then topped with melted cheese, lettuce, black olives & tomatoes

Alburgher

$15.00

Beef, bacon, queso, lettuce, tomato onion and tots. Smothered in choice of sauce and topped with cheese and sour cream.

The Wild Wild Westford

$15.00

BBQ pork, rice, coleslaw, corn, and pinto beans. Smothered then topped with melted cheese

Enosburg Barnyard

$15.00

Chicken AND pork, black beans, Pico de Gallo, corn salsa, lettuce, cheese.  Smothered then topped with melted cheese

Milton Madness

$15.00

Chicken, rice, pinto beans, corn salsa, guacamole & cheese. Smothered then topped with melted cheese

Chimichanga

Vermontster

$14.00

Homemade mac & cheese with choice of BBQ pork or bacon. Deep fried in a flour tortilla

Beef & Bacon Chimi

$13.00

Beef, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion  deep fried in a flour tortilla

Veggie Chimi

$12.00

Pinto beans, cheese, tomato, onion & corn salsa Deep fried in a flour tortilla

Tacos & Burritos

Build Your Own Taco

$12.00

Build Your Own Nacho

$15.00

Build Your Own Burrito

$12.00

Build Your Own Taco Salad

$12.00

Burrito Bowl

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Buffalo chicken dip, lettuce, tomato and cheese

Snack Wrap Burrito

$13.00

BBQ boneless wings, cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing

Philly Burrito

$14.00

Shaved steak, peppers, onions, tomato, lettuce & cheese

Cheeseburger Burrito

$13.00

Beef, queso, lettuce, tomato, onion & french fries Add bacon (+$1)

Enchiladas & Fajitas

Enchiladas

$12.00

Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of rice & beans | chicken | pork Baked in white or red sauce and topped with cheese

Veggie Fajita

$14.00

Peppers, onions and seasonal veggies sizzling in our signature fajita sauce. Served with lettuce, cheese, Pico de Gallo, guacamole & sour cream

Chicken Fajita

$16.00

Chicken, peppers & onions sizzling in our signature fajita sauce. Served with lettuce, cheese, Pico de Gallo, guacamole & sour cream

Steak Fajita

$18.00

Steak, peppers & onions sizzling in our signature fajita sauce. Served with lettuce, cheese, Pico de Gallo, guacamole & sour cream

Dessert

Raspberry Cheesecake Chimi

$7.00

Three deep fried chimis, stuffed with raspberry cheesecake filling, topped with powdered sugar

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Chocolate cake with a melted chocolate center.  Served with whipped cream and drizzled in chocolate

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

51 Federal Street, Saint Albans, VT 05478

Directions

Gallery
Nelly's & La Casa image
Nelly's & La Casa image

