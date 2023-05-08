- Home
- /
- Saint Albans
- /
- La Casa Loco & Nellys
La Casa Loco & Nellys
No reviews yet
51 Federal Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drinks
Alcohol Drinks
Nelly's & La Casa
Sides
First Bites
Tortilla Chips
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Guac
Chips & Queso
Tres Amigos
Or house corn chips with salsa, queso blanco and guacomole
Tex-Mex Tots
spicy seasoned tots, served with spicy ranch
Totchos
golden tater tots covered with jack and cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon pieces, pico de gallo, black olives, pickled jalapeno, sour cream, and shredded lettuce
Buffalo Dip
Served with house made chips
Fried Cheese Curds
Breaded and deep fried cheese curds. Served with marinara
Mac & Cheese Eggrolls
bacon pieces, elbow macaroni and gooey home-made cheese sauce in a fried eggroll wrapper
Mozzarella Sticks
6 golden mozzarella sticks deep fried and served with warm marinara sauce
Fried Pickles
Served with spicy ranch dipping sauce
Pub Pretzel
Served with maple mustard
Buffalo Dip Pretzel
Jumbo pretzel topped with buffalo dip and melted cheese
Soup & Salads
Poutine
Classic Poutine
Cheddar cheese curds over house cut fries, smothered in gravy
Pulled Pork Poutine
Cheddar cheese curds over house cut fries, smothered in slow roasted pork and VT made Richards BBQ
Buffalo Dip Poutine
Cheddar cheese curds over house cut fries, smothered in buffalo dip and drizzled with buffalo sauce
French Onion Poutine
Cheddar cheese curds over house cut fries, smothered in beef, onions and gravy
Pub Fries
Chipotle Cheese Fries
Smothered in chipotle aioli and cheese
Garlic Cheese Fries
Smothered in garlic aioli and cheese
Michigan Fries
House made chili and queso
Loaded Fries
Bacon & cheese, drizzled with ranch dressing
French Fry Sampler
Sample all four of our pub fries on one platter
Burgers
Plain Burger
Lettuce, tomato & onion
Maple Mayo
Local ground beef, crispy bacon slices, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, maple mayonnaise
Adirondack Burger
Cajun seasoned burger topped with Montreal seasoning, sauteed pickled jalapenos, bacon, Swiss and chipotle aioli
Queso Burger
Beef patty, cheddar cheese & bacon, smothered in queso
California Burger
Beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and guacamole
Piggy Burger
Beef patty, cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, bacon, pulled pork and VT made Richards BBQ
Pub Grub
Chicken Tenders
Hand battered chicken tenders. Served with fries
Chili
Homemade chili, topped with cheese
Michigan Dog
Hot dog smothered in homemade chili & cheese. Served with fries
Fish & Chips
Fried haddock served with fries and coleslaw
Haddock Sandwich
Fried haddock served with lettuce, tomato & onion on a brioche bun. Served with fries and coleslaw
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or crispy chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle aioli. Served with fries
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pulled pork, onions, cheddar cheese and VT made Richards BBQ, served on a brioche bun Served with fries
Mac & Cheese
Homemade mac & cheese topped with Ritz crackers
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved steak, pepper, onions and shredded cheese Served with fries
Sugar Shack Mac
Homemade mac & cheese topped with slow roasted pulled pork and maple bourbon drizzle
Shepherd's Pie
Ground beef and gravy, topped with corn, mashed potatoes and melted cheese
Steak Tips
Maple bourbon steak tips, served with mashed potatoes and carrots
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla stuffed with jack and cheddar cheese
Three Cheese Quesadilla
Jack and cheddar, queso, and swiss in a grilled our tortilla
La Casa-dilla chicken
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled onion and peppers
La Casa-dilla Beef
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with beef, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled onion and peppers
La Casa-dilla Pork
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with pork, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled onion and peppers
BLT Quesadilla
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch, and cheddar jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla stuffed with buffalo chicken dip and cheese
Smothered Burritos
The Saint Albans
Chicken, Pico de Gallo, corn salsa & rice. Smothered then topped with melted cheese, lettuce, black olives & tomatoes
The Georgia
Beef, Pico de Gallo, corn salsa & rice. Smothered then topped with melted cheese, lettuce, black olives & tomatoes
Alburgher
Beef, bacon, queso, lettuce, tomato onion and tots. Smothered in choice of sauce and topped with cheese and sour cream.
The Wild Wild Westford
BBQ pork, rice, coleslaw, corn, and pinto beans. Smothered then topped with melted cheese
Enosburg Barnyard
Chicken AND pork, black beans, Pico de Gallo, corn salsa, lettuce, cheese. Smothered then topped with melted cheese
Milton Madness
Chicken, rice, pinto beans, corn salsa, guacamole & cheese. Smothered then topped with melted cheese
Chimichanga
Vermontster
Homemade mac & cheese with choice of BBQ pork or bacon. Deep fried in a flour tortilla
Beef & Bacon Chimi
Beef, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion deep fried in a flour tortilla
Veggie Chimi
Pinto beans, cheese, tomato, onion & corn salsa Deep fried in a flour tortilla
Tacos & Burritos
Build Your Own Taco
Build Your Own Nacho
Build Your Own Burrito
Build Your Own Taco Salad
Burrito Bowl
Buffalo Chicken Burrito
Buffalo chicken dip, lettuce, tomato and cheese
Snack Wrap Burrito
BBQ boneless wings, cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing
Philly Burrito
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, tomato, lettuce & cheese
Cheeseburger Burrito
Beef, queso, lettuce, tomato, onion & french fries Add bacon (+$1)
Enchiladas & Fajitas
Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of rice & beans | chicken | pork Baked in white or red sauce and topped with cheese
Veggie Fajita
Peppers, onions and seasonal veggies sizzling in our signature fajita sauce. Served with lettuce, cheese, Pico de Gallo, guacamole & sour cream
Chicken Fajita
Chicken, peppers & onions sizzling in our signature fajita sauce. Served with lettuce, cheese, Pico de Gallo, guacamole & sour cream
Steak Fajita
Steak, peppers & onions sizzling in our signature fajita sauce. Served with lettuce, cheese, Pico de Gallo, guacamole & sour cream
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
51 Federal Street, Saint Albans, VT 05478