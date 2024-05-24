La Casa Pizzaria - Westgate 8216 Grover Street
Omaha, NE 68124
APPETIZERS
- TOASTED RAVIOLI$7.50+
House-Breaded Toasted Ravioli Served with Our Housemade Meat Sauce
- ONION RINGS$7.50+
Housemade Is the Only Way - Best Onion Rings in Town!
- CHEESE BREAD$5.95+
Made-to-Order, Perfectly Baked Italian Bread with Our Mozzarella
- GARLIC BREAD$5.95+
Made-to-Order, Perfectly Baked Italian Bread with Our House-Grated Romano & Garlic
- MEATBALLS$6.50+
Our Housemade Meatballs are the BEST! Slow Cooked and Smothered in Our Housemade Meat Sauce!
- GARLIC ROMANO FRIES$6.95+
Hand-Cut Fries Tossed in Our House-Grated Romano & Garlic - SO GOOD!
- HAND-CUT FRIES$4.95+
Hand-Cut and Always Fresh!
SALADS
- LA CASA HOUSE SALAD$4.50+
La Casa's Classic No Non-Sense House Salad Served with Iceberg & Romaine Blend, Black Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers & Your Choice of Dressing
- CREAMY ROMANO SALAD$5.95+
La Casa's Style Caesar Salad Served with Iceberg & Romaine Blend, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Black Olives, Fried Prosciutto, Croutons & our Housemade Creamy Romano Dressing
- ITALIAN CHOPPED SALAD$5.95+
La Casa's Italian Style Chopped Salad Served with Iceberg & Romaine Blend, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Black Olives, Red Onion, Pepperoncini Peppers, Tomatoes, Garbanzo Beans, Croutons & Your Choice of Dressing
PIZZA - SMALL (10" Round)
- SMALL - BUILD YOUR OWN$13.95
La Casa's Classic Cheese Pizza Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella
- SMALL - CLASSIC HAMBURGER$16.95
La Casa's Classic Slow Cooked Hamburger, Special Seasoning, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella
- SMALL - PEPPERONI$15.95
Cured Pepperoni, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella
- SMALL - MEAT SPECIAL$22.95
Slow Cooked Prime Hamburger, Pepperoni, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Mushroom & Onion
- SMALL - MARGHERITA$18.50
A Blend of Both of Our House Cheeses Romano & Mozzarella, Fresh Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Garlic
- SMALL - QUATTRO FORMAGGI$18.50
A Blend of Our House Cheeses Romano & Mozzarella, mixed with Cheddar & Provolone - Say CHEESE!
- SMALL - VEGGIE$19.95
A Blend of Black & Green Olive, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese
- SMALL - LA CASA NOSTRA$22.95
Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Mushroom, Onion, Pepperoncini, Garlic, Fresh Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese
- SMALL - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)$22.95
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce
PIZZA - MEDIUM (10"x12" Rectangle)
- MEDIUM - BUILD YOUR OWN$15.95
La Casa's Classic Cheese Pizza Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella
- MEDIUM - CLASSIC HAMBURGER$21.75
La Casa's Classic Slow Cooked Hamburger, Special Seasoning, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella
- MEDIUM - PEPPERONI$18.45
Cured Pepperoni, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella
- MEDIUM - MEAT SPECIAL$28.50
Slow Cooked Prime Hamburger, Pepperoni, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Mushroom & Onion
- MEDIUM - MARGHERITA$22.50
A Blend of Both of Our House Cheeses Romano & Mozzarella, Fresh Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Garlic
- MEDIUM - QUATTRO FORMAGGI$22.50
A Blend of Our House Cheeses Romano & Mozzarella, mixed with Cheddar & Provolone - Say CHEESE!
- MEDIUM - VEGGIE$23.95
A Blend of Black & Green Olive, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese
- MEDIUM - LA CASA NOSTRA$28.50
Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Mushroom, Onion, Pepperoncini, Garlic, Fresh Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese
- MEDIUM - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)$28.50
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce
PIZZA - LARGE (10"x15" Rectangle)
- LARGE - BUILD YOUR OWN$18.95
La Casa's Classic Cheese Pizza Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella
- LARGE - CLASSIC HAMBURGER$24.50
La Casa's Classic Slow Cooked Hamburger, Special Seasoning, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella
- LARGE - PEPPERONI$21.70
Cured Pepperoni, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella
- LARGE - MEAT SPECIAL$33.50
Slow Cooked Prime Hamburger, Pepperoni, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Mushroom & Onion
- LARGE - MARGHERITA$25.50
A Blend of Both of Our House Cheeses Romano & Mozzarella, Fresh Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Garlic
- LARGE - QUATTRO FORMAGGI$25.50
A Blend of Our House Cheeses Romano & Mozzarella, mixed with Cheddar & Provolone - Say CHEESE!
- LARGE - VEGGIE$28.95
A Blend of Black & Green Olive, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese
- LARGE - LA CASA NOSTRA$33.50
Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Mushroom, Onion, Pepperoncini, Garlic, Fresh Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese
- LARGE - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)$33.50
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce
DOUBLE CRUST PIZZA - MEDIUM (CALZONE FOR SHARING)
- MEDIUM (DOUBLE CRUST) HAMBURGER+ONION$27.95
La Casa's Classic Double Crust Pizza with Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Onion & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese
- M (DOUBLE CRUST) PEPPI'S POTATO$28.50
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Potato n’ Onion
- M (DOUBLE CRUST) SEBI'S$28.50
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Onion, Pepperoncini, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
- M (DOUBLE CRUST) FUNGHI PLEASE$28.50
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
- M (DOUBLE CRUST) BROCCOLI POTATO$28.50
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Our Signature Broccoli Garlic Ragu, Potato n' Onion, Romano & Mozzarella
- M (DOUBLE CRUST) LENTINI$28.50
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Potato n’ Onion, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
DOUBLE CRUST PIZZA - LARGE (CALZONE FOR SHARING)
- L (DOUBLE CRUST) HAMBURGER+ONION$33.50
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Onion & Romano or Mozzarella Cheese
- L (DOUBLE CRUST) PEPPI'S POTATO$33.50
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Potato n’ Onion
- L (DOUBLE CRUST) SEBI'S$33.50
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Onion, Pepperoncini, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
- L (DOUBLE CRUST) FUNGHI PLEASE$33.50
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Housemade Crumbled Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
- L (DOUBLE CRUST) BROCCOLI POTATO$33.50
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Our Signature Broccoli Garlic Ragu, Potato n' Onion, Romano & Mozzarella
- L (DOUBLE CRUST) LENTINI$33.50
Slow-Cooked Prime Hamburger, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Potato n’ Onion, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
PASTA - MOSTACCIOLI or SPAGHETTI
- MOSTACIOLLI DINNER$16.95+
Our Mostaccioli Dinner Comes with Your Choice of Sauce, House Dinner Salad, Bread + Butter & Fresh Grated Romano Cheese!!
- MOSTACCIOLI (a la carte)$6.95+
Mostaccioli is Our Specialty . Pick a Sauce & Add Some Meatballs for La Casa Comfort!
- SPAGHETTI DINNER$16.95+
Our Spaghetti Dinner Comes with Your Choice of Sauce, House Dinner Salad, Bread + Butter & Fresh Grated Romano Cheese!!
- SPAGHETTI (a la carte)$6.95+
Our Spaghetti Is Incredible. Pick a Sauce & Add Some Meatballs for La Casa Comfort!
LASAGNA
- MEAT LASAGNA DINNER$21.00+
Our Slow Cooked Prime Hamburger Combined with Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Meat Sauce, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese! Served with our House Dinner Salad, Bread + Butter & Freshly Grated Romano Cheese!
- MEAT LASAGNA (a la carte)$17.50+
Our Slow Cooked Prime Hamburger Combined with Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Meat Sauce, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!
- CHEESE LASAGNA DINNER$21.00+
A Blend of Our House Romano & Mozzarella Cheeses Combined with Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Marinara Sauce. Served with our House Dinner Salad, Bread + Butter & Freshly Grated Romano Cheese!
- CHEESE LASAGNA (a la carte)$17.50+
Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Marinara Sauce, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!
- BROCCOLI & GARLIC CREAM LASAGNA DINNER$21.00+
Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Garlic Cream Sauce & Broccoli, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese! Served with our House Dinner Salad, Bread + Butter & Freshly Grated Romano Cheese!
- BROCCOLI & GARLIC CREAM LASAGNA (a la carte)$17.50+
Our Signature Malfalda (Mini-Lasagna) Noodle, Layered with Our Housemade Garlic Cream Sauce & Broccoli, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!
SANDWICHES
- LIL’ BAMBINO (MEATBALL)$11.95
Housemade Meatballs with Our Housemade Meat Sauce Served on a Toasted Ciabatta Roll with Melted Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!
- FRIED LIL’CHICK SANDWICH$11.95
House-Breaded Fried Crispy Chick' with Our Housemade Marinara Sauce Served on a Toasted Ciabatta Roll with Melted Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!
- DA’ VEAL ROMANO$11.95
House-Breaded Crispy Veal with Our Housemade Meat Sauce Served on a Toasted Ciabatta Roll with Melted Romano & Mozzarella Cheese!
DESSERTS
SIDES + HOUSEMADE SAUCES + CHEESE
- ROMANO CHEESE$1.50+
La Casa's classic and distinctly freshly grated Romano Cheese - salty, soft and ready to add to any of our Pizza or Pasta!
- CREAMY ROMANO SALAD DRESSING$1.50+
Our Creamy Romano Dressing Great on Salads, Pizza, Sandwiches and more!!
- ITALIAN SALAD DRESSING$1.50+
Our House Italian Vinaigrette Dressing Great on Salads, Pizza, Sandwiches and more!!
- MEAT SAUCE (HOT or COLD)$1.50+
Always made Fresh - La Casa's Signature Sauce. Slow Cooked meat, tomatoes and herbs make this sauce prefect!
- MARINARA SAUCE (HOT or COLD)$1.50+
Always made Fresh - La Casa's Signature Sauce. Slow cooked pear tomatoes, olive oil & herb make this sauce irresistible.
- ANCHOVY$2.50+
These Succulent, Meaty Fillets are so Fresh and Clean Tasting that they seem more like just Harvested Fish than Salted! Add a Classic Twist to Salads, Pasta & Pizza!
- PEPPERONCINI PEPPERS (Imported)$1.00+
The Pepperoncinni Pepper is a yellowish sweet & mildly spicy Italian chili pepper similar to a Banana Pepper. Adds a zip to any dish!
- BREAD + BUTTER (2 Slices)$1.75
Fresh Rotella's Italian Bread and Butter
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
La Casa Pizzaria Westgate - serving Omaha's Original Neapolitan Pizza since 1965! Come in and enjoy!!
8216 Grover Street, Omaha, NE 68124