Latin American

La Casita Pupuseria at La Cosecha

review star

No reviews yet

1280 4th St. NE

Washington DC, DC 20002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Trio Pupusas
Pupusa de Pollo
Pupusa de Frijol y Queso

Recommended

Carne Callejera

Our famous Carne Asada ready to Go! includes seasoned rice, fried read seda beans, chimol and handmade corn tortilla.

Pan de Dia

$8.25

fresh roll filled w/ eggs, fresh crema or cuajada & refried beans

Yuca con Chicharron

fried Yuca, pork morsels, curtido & salsa

Tamarindo Margarita 10 oz.

$9.95

Pupusas

corn masa
Pupusa Fresca

$4.25

Choice or All! Fresh Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion + mozzarella cheese. served w/ curtido & red salsa

Pupusa Revuelta

$4.00

ground fried pork + cheese

Pupusa de Queso

$4.00

only cheese

Pupusa de Frijol y Queso

$4.00

fried red beans + cheese

Pupusa de Loroco

$4.25

loroco flower bud + cheese

Pupusa de Pollo

$4.00

chicken + cheese

Pupusa Mixta

$4.00

fried pork + refried beans + cheese

Pupusa Vegemixta

$4.25

loroco + refried beans + cheese

Trio Pupusas

$11.25

Three corn masa pupusas stuffed w/ filling of your choice served w/ curtido and red salsa.

Pupusas Box [@10]*

$37.50

Antojitos & Panes

traditinal bites
Bistec Sandwich

Fresh roll filled with Carne Asada fillet, mayo-mustard and chimol.

Yuca con Chicharron

fried Yuca, pork morsels, curtido & salsa

Pansito de Pollo

$9.95

Fresh French Roll filled with stew chicken, curtido Blanco, mayo-mustard, tomato, beet, radish, cucumber.

Guacamol Tipico

$8.25

diced avocado, egg, chimol, fritos de tortilla

Platos & Kids Meal

Traditional Salvadoran plates
Carne Callejera

Our famous Carne Asada ready to Go! includes seasoned rice, fried read seda beans, chimol and handmade corn tortilla.

Guisadito

$11.95

Stewed chicken, white rice, refried beans and cucumber salad

La Casita Kids Meal

$7.95

Breakfast/ Desayuno

Numero Uno

$9.95

fried ripe plantain, 2 eggs, refried red beans, fresh crema & baguette

El Tipico

Carne asada, Scramble Eggs, Rice, Refried Beans, Avocado & Tortilla.

Pan de Dia

$8.25

fresh roll filled w/ eggs, fresh crema or cuajada & refried beans

Tacos de Huevo

$8.25

2 tortillas topped w/eggs picados, fresh cream & sliced avocado

Desserts

Salvadoran Sweet Mini Quesadilla

$3.95Out of stock

Salvadoran sweet bread made w/ flour, eggs and parmesan cheese. Topped w/ sesame seeds.

Nuegados en Miel

$7.50Out of stock

Fried dumplings made from fresh yuca & cheese. Served in natural cane sugar syrup

Quesadilla

$7.99Out of stock

Plant Based Menu

ALLERGEN INFORMATION: some of our items are made on shared equipment with dairy and protein products.
Mushrooms and Spinach Plant-Based Pupusa

$5.50

Corn masa shell stuffed w cashew milk shredded cheese and fresh mushrooms & spinach served w/ curtido & red salsa

Enchiladas Tradicionales Veganas

$9.95

Two crispy homemade fried seasoned corn tortillas topped w| fried red seda beans, curtido & vegan parmesan.

Tamal de Vegetales

$5.95

traditional Salvadoran masa filed w potatoes, carrots & garbanzos.

Chorys-Salvi

$9.95

Beyond Meat Sausage stuffed in French bread roll topped cabbage escabeche, mustard & ketchup.

Empanada de Platano Vegana

$5.75

Plantain shell filled oat milk creamy filling, topped w| sugar.

Natural Drinks

Our beverages
Horchata

$4.25

Rice/ Cinnamon/ Morro/ Milk

Tamarindo

$4.25

fresh Tamarind/ brown sugar

Jamaica

$4.25

Alcohol Drinks

Tamarindo Margarita 10 oz.

$9.95
Imperial Beer

$6.95Out of stock

Guatemalan Imported Lager Beer.

Bottled Drinks

Coca-Cola Import

$3.99
Kolashampan

$3.59
16oz Bottle Water

$2.29
Topo Chico

$3.29
Mott's Apple Juice

$2.29

16oz Foco Coco Water

$3.79
Cold Brew Coffee

$3.39

Acompanamientos / Side Orders

Tortilla [1]

$1.50

Arroz Blanco

seasoned white rice

Ens. de Pepino

frech lettuce, carrot, tomato, cucumber, radish, dressing

Frijoles Refrito

refried red seda beans

Platano Frito

fried ripe plantain

Yuca Frita

fried yuca

Fritos de Tortilla

fried tortilla strips

Crema Extra

Curtido para Pupusas

Salsa para Pupusas

Jalapeño Asado[2]

$1.25

Sliced Avocado

$5.59

Fresh Roll

$1.95

Pork Chicharron [by the pound]

$10.95

Steak Fillet

$5.95

Chorizo Asado

$4.25
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Salvadoran Bites in NE DC.

