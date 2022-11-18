Latin American
La Casita Pupuseria at La Cosecha
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Salvadoran Bites in NE DC.
1280 4th St. NE, Washington DC, DC 20002
