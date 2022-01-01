Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Casita 14 South Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

14 South Main Street

Wilmington, VT 05363

Order Again

Popular Items

Ground Beef Monster Burrito
Steak Casita Tacos
Vegetarian Monster Burrito

Side Items

Guacamole

$2.50

Rice

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Mexican Salad

$5.00

Sweet Plantains

$5.00

Rice and Beans

$5.00

Potatoes

$4.00

Rice and Black Beans

$5.00

Queso Small

$2.50

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Ranchero

$1.00

Pico

$1.00

Platter Plate

Platter Plate Refried

$4.50

Platter Plate Black Beans

$4.50

Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Juice

$2.50

Frozen Virgin Cocktail

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

N/A Beer

$4.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Chips and Dips

The perfect starter. Chips and something to dip them in.

Chips and Roasted Tomato Salsa

$2.50

Chips and Homemade Roasted Tomato Salsa

Chips and Guacamole

$5.00

Chips and Homemade Guacamole

Chips and Pico

$5.00

Chips and Homemade Pico de Gallo

Fundido

$8.00+

Homemade Queso, Chorizo, Sour Cream, Tomatoes

Chips and Queso

$5.00

Nachos

Chips, Cheese, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Olives, Lettuce, Jalapenos. Your Choice of meat.

Vegetarian Casita Nachos

$12.00

Chips, Cheese, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Olives, Lettuce, Jalapenos

Cheese Nachos

$10.00

Just Cheese on Chips. Add meat if you want too

Quesadillas

Melty cheese in a flour tortilla. Grilled and crispy. Add veg and meat if you want too!

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled Flour Tortilla and Melty Cheese.

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled Flour Quesadilla, Cheese, Onions, and Peppers

Other Apps

Shrimp in a tequila lime sauce served over sweet plantains

Tequila Lime Shrimp

$13.00

Shrimp in a tequila lime sauce served over sweet plantains

Flautas

$9.00

Chix Fingers And Ff

$8.00

Street Corn

$5.00

Chicken Flatbread

$11.00

Pork Flatbread

$11.00

Muffins

$5.00

Enchiladas

Enchilada C+B

$15.00

Refried Beans, Cheese and Corn Tortilla. Rolled up and topped with Cheese and salsa of your choice. Baked in the oven. Served with Mexican Salad and Rice.

Tinga

$20.00

sauteed together: Chorizo, Chicken, Pork, Tomatoes, Chipolte, Onions, and Peppers. A little spicy. A whole lot of delicious!

Surf and Turf Enchilada

$21.00

Steak Enchilada topped with Sauteed Shrimp, Onions, and Peppers.

Steak Enchilada

$19.00

Steak, Cheese and Corn Tortilla. Rolled up and topped with Cheese and salsa of your choice. Baked in the oven. Served with Mexican Salad and Rice.

Chicken Enchilada

$17.00

Chicken, Cheese and Corn Tortilla. Rolled up and topped with Cheese and salsa of your choice. Baked in the oven. Served with Mexican Salad and Rice.

Ground Beef Enchilada

$17.00

Ground Beef, Cheese and Corn Tortilla. Rolled up and topped with Cheese and salsa of your choice. Baked in the oven. Served with Mexican Salad and Rice.

Chorizo Enchilada

$17.00

Chorizo, Cheese and Corn Tortilla. Rolled up and topped with Cheese and salsa of your choice. Baked in the oven. Served with Mexican Salad and Rice.

Pork Enchilada

$18.00

Carnitas Pork, Cheese and Corn Tortilla. Rolled up and topped with Cheese and salsa of your choice. Baked in the oven. Served with Mexican Salad and Rice.

Shrimp Enchilada

$18.00

Shrimp, Cheese and Corn Tortilla. Rolled up and topped with Cheese and salsa of your choice. Baked in the oven. Served with Mexican Salad and Rice.

Fajitas

Veggie Fajita

$15.00

seasonal veggies on a sizzle platter with onions and peppers. Served with flour tortillas, pickled cabbage, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo

Combo Fajita

$20.00

Choose Two: Your choice of meat or seasonal veggies on a sizzle platter with onions and peppers. Served with flour tortillas, pickled cabbage, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo

Chicken Fajita

$17.00

Chicken on a sizzle platter with onions and peppers. Served with flour tortillas, pickled cabbage, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo

Mahi Mahi Fajita

$18.00

Fresh Mahi Mahi on a sizzle platter with onions and peppers. Served with flour tortillas, pickled cabbage, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo

Shrimp Fajita

$17.00

Shrimp on a sizzle platter with onions and peppers. Served with flour tortillas, pickled cabbage, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo

Steak Fajita

$19.00

Steak on a sizzle platter with onions and peppers. Served with flour tortillas, pickled cabbage, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo

Carne Asada/Specials

Carne Asada Steak

$26.00

Marinated Skirt Steak, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Chimichurri. Served with Mexican Salad and Seasonal Potatoes.

Casita Style Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$12.00

Chicken Casita Tacos

$12.00

Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, Cranberry Pico de Gallo

Pork Casita Tacos

$13.00

Pork Carnitas, Lettuce, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, and Grilled Pineapple

Mahi Mahi Casita Tacos

$14.00

Grilled or Blackened Mahi Mahi with Lettuce, Guacamole, Pickled Cabbage, and Mango Pico de Gallo on flour tortillas (3)

Steak Casita Tacos

$15.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Cabbage, Chimichurri, and Cheese

Shrimp Casita Tacos

$14.00

Combo Casita Tacos

$15.00

Street Style Tacos

Chicken Street Tacos

$12.00

Chicken, Cilantro, Lime, and Onion in Corn Shell Tacos (3)

Pork Street Tacos

$13.00

Carnitas Pork, Cilantro, Onion, and Lime in Corn Shell Tortillas (3)

Chorizo Street Tacos

$13.00

Chorizo, Onion, Cilantro, and Lime in Corn Shell Tortillas (3)

Ground Beef Tacos

$13.00

Ground Beef, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, and Sour Cream in Hard Shell Tacos

Shrimp Streets

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp, Onion, Cilantro, and Lime in Corn Tortilla (3)

Steak Streets

$15.00

Steak, Onion, Cilantro, and Lime in Corn Tortilla (3)

Mahi Mahi Street Tacos

$14.00

Combo Streets

$15.00

Taco Salad

Vegetarian Taco Salad

$12.00

Crispy Bowl filled with Lettuce, Black Beans, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Olives, and homemade Citrus Vinaigrette

Hot Veg Taco Salad

$13.00

Onion, Pepper, Squash and Zucchini over a crispy bowl filled with Lettuce, Black Beans, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Olives, and a homemade Citrus Vinaigrette

Chicken Taco Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken over a crispy bowl filled with Lettuce, Black Beans, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Olives, and a homemade Citrus Vinaigrette

Pork Taco Salad

$15.00

Pork Carnitas over a crispy bowl filled with Lettuce, Black Beans, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Olives, and a homemade Citrus Vinaigrette

Chorizo Taco Salad

$14.00

Chorizo over a crispy bowl filled with Lettuce, Black Beans, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Olives, and a homemade Citrus Vinaigrette

Shrimp Taco Salad

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp over a crispy bowl filled with Lettuce, Black Beans, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Olives, and a homemade Citrus Vinaigrette

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$14.00

Ground Beef over a crispy bowl filled with Lettuce, Black Beans, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Olives, and a homemade Citrus Vinaigrette

Mahi Mahi Taco Salad

$15.00

Steak Taco Salad

$16.00

Steak over a crispy bowl filled with Lettuce, Black Beans, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Olives, and a homemade Citrus Vinaigrette

Burritos

10" Flour Tortilla with Refried Beans, Cheese, and Rice. Your Choice of Meat.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$10.00

Rice, Beans, and Cheese inside a 10" flour Tortilla

Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Chicken, Rice, Beans, and Cheese inside a 10" flour Tortilla

Chorizo Burrito

$12.00

Chorizo, Rice, Beans, and Cheese inside a 10" flour Tortilla

Ground Beef Burrito

$12.00

Ground Beef, Rice, Beans, and Cheese inside a 10" flour Tortilla

Shrimp Burrito

$13.00

Shrimp, Rice, Beans, and Cheese inside a 10" flour Tortilla

Pork Burrito

$13.00

Carnitas Pork, Rice, Beans, and Cheese inside a 10" flour Tortilla

Steak Burrito

$14.00

Steak, Rice, Beans, and Cheese inside a 10" flour Tortilla

Monster Burritos

Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole inside a 13" Tortilla

Vegetarian Monster Burrito

$14.00

Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole inside a 13" Tortilla

Chicken Monster Burrito

$16.00

Chicken, Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole inside a 13" Tortilla

Chorizo Monster Burrito

$16.00

Chorizo, Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole inside a 13" Tortilla

Ground Beef Monster Burrito

$16.00

Ground Beef, Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole inside a 13" Tortilla

Pork Monster Burrito

$17.00

Pork Carnitas, Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole inside a 13" Tortilla

Shrimp Monster Burrito

$17.00

Shrimp, Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole inside a 13" Tortilla

Steak Monster Burrito

$18.00

Steak, Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole inside a 13" Tortilla

Chimmichanga

Chicken Chimmi

$14.00

Steak Chimmi

$16.00

Pork Chimmi

$15.00

Chorizo Chimmi

$14.00

Ground Beef Chimmi

$14.00

Veggie Chimmi

$12.00

Shrimp Chimmi

$15.00

Desserts

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$6.00

Churros

$5.00

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Toffee Cake

$6.00

Specialty Cocktails

Mango Passion

$10.00

Mango and While Rum blended with Mango Puree, agave nectar, lime, and triple sec. Swirled into a sweet Strawberry Puree.

Blue Lagoon

$10.00

Malibu, Pineapple Rum, Blue Curacao, Pineapple Juice, Coco Lopez, and Agave Nectar.

Paloma

$10.00

1800 Reposado and Grapefruit Juice. Shaken with a touch of Agave Nectar, fresh lime, and soda water.

Mexican Mule

$10.00

1800 Reposado and Ginger Beer. Shaken and finished with fresh lime juice.

Coconut Crusher

$10.00

1800 Coconut Tequila shaken with Pineapple Juice, Agave Nectar, and Coco Lopez. Simple yet Sweet.

Pina Colada

$9.00

Mojito

$8.00

Berry Mojito

$10.00

Refresher

$9.50

Margaritas

Traditional Margarita

$7.50

Mango Margarita

$8.50

Strawberry Margarita

$8.50

Cadillac Margarita

$11.50

Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita

$9.50

Jalapeno Margarita

$8.50

Margarita Du Jour

$9.50

Sangrita

$9.50

Touch of Berry Margarita

$10.50

Watermelon Margarita

$9.50

Coconut Marg

$12.00

Blueberry Margarita

$10.00

House Marg

House Marg

$7.50

Draft Beer

Switchback

$7.00

Fiddlehead IPA

$7.00

Stowe Hard Cider

$7.00

Modello Especial

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Bottle Beer

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

PBR

$4.00

Modello Negra

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.50

Pacifico

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Heineken

$4.50

Dos Equis Amber

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Quaint mexican restaurant located in Southern Vermont. Fresh, filling, and fun. Margaritas and House recipes make this place a hidden gem. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

14 South Main Street, Wilmington, VT 05363

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

