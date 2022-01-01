- Home
La Casita 14 South Main Street
Side Items
Beverages
Chips and Dips
Nachos
Quesadillas
Other Apps
Enchiladas
Enchilada C+B
Refried Beans, Cheese and Corn Tortilla. Rolled up and topped with Cheese and salsa of your choice. Baked in the oven. Served with Mexican Salad and Rice.
Tinga
sauteed together: Chorizo, Chicken, Pork, Tomatoes, Chipolte, Onions, and Peppers. A little spicy. A whole lot of delicious!
Surf and Turf Enchilada
Steak Enchilada topped with Sauteed Shrimp, Onions, and Peppers.
Steak Enchilada
Steak, Cheese and Corn Tortilla. Rolled up and topped with Cheese and salsa of your choice. Baked in the oven. Served with Mexican Salad and Rice.
Chicken Enchilada
Chicken, Cheese and Corn Tortilla. Rolled up and topped with Cheese and salsa of your choice. Baked in the oven. Served with Mexican Salad and Rice.
Ground Beef Enchilada
Ground Beef, Cheese and Corn Tortilla. Rolled up and topped with Cheese and salsa of your choice. Baked in the oven. Served with Mexican Salad and Rice.
Chorizo Enchilada
Chorizo, Cheese and Corn Tortilla. Rolled up and topped with Cheese and salsa of your choice. Baked in the oven. Served with Mexican Salad and Rice.
Pork Enchilada
Carnitas Pork, Cheese and Corn Tortilla. Rolled up and topped with Cheese and salsa of your choice. Baked in the oven. Served with Mexican Salad and Rice.
Shrimp Enchilada
Shrimp, Cheese and Corn Tortilla. Rolled up and topped with Cheese and salsa of your choice. Baked in the oven. Served with Mexican Salad and Rice.
Fajitas
Veggie Fajita
seasonal veggies on a sizzle platter with onions and peppers. Served with flour tortillas, pickled cabbage, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo
Combo Fajita
Choose Two: Your choice of meat or seasonal veggies on a sizzle platter with onions and peppers. Served with flour tortillas, pickled cabbage, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo
Chicken Fajita
Chicken on a sizzle platter with onions and peppers. Served with flour tortillas, pickled cabbage, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo
Mahi Mahi Fajita
Fresh Mahi Mahi on a sizzle platter with onions and peppers. Served with flour tortillas, pickled cabbage, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo
Shrimp Fajita
Shrimp on a sizzle platter with onions and peppers. Served with flour tortillas, pickled cabbage, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo
Steak Fajita
Steak on a sizzle platter with onions and peppers. Served with flour tortillas, pickled cabbage, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo
Carne Asada/Specials
Casita Style Tacos
Veggie Tacos
Chicken Casita Tacos
Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, Cranberry Pico de Gallo
Pork Casita Tacos
Pork Carnitas, Lettuce, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, and Grilled Pineapple
Mahi Mahi Casita Tacos
Grilled or Blackened Mahi Mahi with Lettuce, Guacamole, Pickled Cabbage, and Mango Pico de Gallo on flour tortillas (3)
Steak Casita Tacos
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Cabbage, Chimichurri, and Cheese
Shrimp Casita Tacos
Combo Casita Tacos
Street Style Tacos
Chicken Street Tacos
Chicken, Cilantro, Lime, and Onion in Corn Shell Tacos (3)
Pork Street Tacos
Carnitas Pork, Cilantro, Onion, and Lime in Corn Shell Tortillas (3)
Chorizo Street Tacos
Chorizo, Onion, Cilantro, and Lime in Corn Shell Tortillas (3)
Ground Beef Tacos
Ground Beef, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, and Sour Cream in Hard Shell Tacos
Shrimp Streets
Grilled Shrimp, Onion, Cilantro, and Lime in Corn Tortilla (3)
Steak Streets
Steak, Onion, Cilantro, and Lime in Corn Tortilla (3)
Mahi Mahi Street Tacos
Combo Streets
Taco Salad
Vegetarian Taco Salad
Crispy Bowl filled with Lettuce, Black Beans, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Olives, and homemade Citrus Vinaigrette
Hot Veg Taco Salad
Onion, Pepper, Squash and Zucchini over a crispy bowl filled with Lettuce, Black Beans, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Olives, and a homemade Citrus Vinaigrette
Chicken Taco Salad
Grilled Chicken over a crispy bowl filled with Lettuce, Black Beans, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Olives, and a homemade Citrus Vinaigrette
Pork Taco Salad
Pork Carnitas over a crispy bowl filled with Lettuce, Black Beans, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Olives, and a homemade Citrus Vinaigrette
Chorizo Taco Salad
Chorizo over a crispy bowl filled with Lettuce, Black Beans, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Olives, and a homemade Citrus Vinaigrette
Shrimp Taco Salad
Grilled Shrimp over a crispy bowl filled with Lettuce, Black Beans, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Olives, and a homemade Citrus Vinaigrette
Ground Beef Taco Salad
Ground Beef over a crispy bowl filled with Lettuce, Black Beans, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Olives, and a homemade Citrus Vinaigrette
Mahi Mahi Taco Salad
Steak Taco Salad
Steak over a crispy bowl filled with Lettuce, Black Beans, Pickled Cabbage, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Olives, and a homemade Citrus Vinaigrette
Burritos
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Rice, Beans, and Cheese inside a 10" flour Tortilla
Chicken Burrito
Chicken, Rice, Beans, and Cheese inside a 10" flour Tortilla
Chorizo Burrito
Chorizo, Rice, Beans, and Cheese inside a 10" flour Tortilla
Ground Beef Burrito
Ground Beef, Rice, Beans, and Cheese inside a 10" flour Tortilla
Shrimp Burrito
Shrimp, Rice, Beans, and Cheese inside a 10" flour Tortilla
Pork Burrito
Carnitas Pork, Rice, Beans, and Cheese inside a 10" flour Tortilla
Steak Burrito
Steak, Rice, Beans, and Cheese inside a 10" flour Tortilla
Monster Burritos
Vegetarian Monster Burrito
Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole inside a 13" Tortilla
Chicken Monster Burrito
Chicken, Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole inside a 13" Tortilla
Chorizo Monster Burrito
Chorizo, Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole inside a 13" Tortilla
Ground Beef Monster Burrito
Ground Beef, Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole inside a 13" Tortilla
Pork Monster Burrito
Pork Carnitas, Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole inside a 13" Tortilla
Shrimp Monster Burrito
Shrimp, Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole inside a 13" Tortilla
Steak Monster Burrito
Steak, Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole inside a 13" Tortilla
Chimmichanga
Specialty Cocktails
Mango Passion
Mango and While Rum blended with Mango Puree, agave nectar, lime, and triple sec. Swirled into a sweet Strawberry Puree.
Blue Lagoon
Malibu, Pineapple Rum, Blue Curacao, Pineapple Juice, Coco Lopez, and Agave Nectar.
Paloma
1800 Reposado and Grapefruit Juice. Shaken with a touch of Agave Nectar, fresh lime, and soda water.
Mexican Mule
1800 Reposado and Ginger Beer. Shaken and finished with fresh lime juice.
Coconut Crusher
1800 Coconut Tequila shaken with Pineapple Juice, Agave Nectar, and Coco Lopez. Simple yet Sweet.
Pina Colada
Mojito
Berry Mojito
Refresher
Margaritas
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Quaint mexican restaurant located in Southern Vermont. Fresh, filling, and fun. Margaritas and House recipes make this place a hidden gem. Come in and enjoy!
14 South Main Street, Wilmington, VT 05363