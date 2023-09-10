Food Menu

Botanas / Appetizers

Alitas / Wings

$14.00

Dip Queso Chico / Cheese Dip Small

$5.00

Dip Queso Grande / Cheese Dip Large

$7.00

Guacamole Grande / Large

$6.00

Guacamole Chico / Small

$9.00

Dip Triple / Trio Dip

$10.00

Dip Frijol Grande / Bean Dip Large

$4.00

Dip Frijol Chico / Bean Dip Small

$3.00

Nachos

$10.00

Sopes

$10.00

Empanadas

$10.00

Barbacoa / Shredded Beef

Ceviche Pescado / Fish

$12.00

Ceviche Camaron / Shrimp

$15.00

Ceviche Combo

$14.00

Cocktail Camaron / Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Menu Nino / Kids Menu

Mac & cheese

$6.00

Chicken Tenders / Chiken Strips

$6.00

Pizza

$6.00

Queso derretido / Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Arroz y Carne / Mini Steven

$6.00

Ninos Quesadilla Queso / Kids Cheese Quesadila

$6.00

Ninos Enchilada Queso / Kids Cheese enchilada

$6.00

Burrito Frijol y queso / beans & cheese burrito

$6.00

Ninos Taco Suave / Kids Soft Taco

$6.00

Nino Taco Krispy / Kids Hard Taco

$6.00

Las Casitas Favorites

Enchiladas

$12.00

Chimichanga

$12.00

Fajita Chimichanga

$14.00

Mole enchilada

$12.00

Quesadilla Queso / Cheese Quesadila

$12.00

Quesabirria

$14.00

Taco Salad

$12.00

Steven Special

$12.00

Fajitas

$12.00

Fajita Norteña

$17.00

Molcajete

$24.00

Pollo con Mole

$15.00

Menu vegetariano / Veggie Menu

$10.00

Barneys Beast Platter

$15.00

Tacos Mexicanos / Street style tacos

Tacos de Lengua

$3.50

Tacos de Birria

$3.00

Quesabirria Taco

$3.50

Street Taco

$2.50

Taco Suave / Soft Taco

$2.00

Taco Krispy / Hard Taco

$2.00

Tortas

$15.00

Burrito

$12.00

Hamburger

$12.00

Taco Plate

$12.00

Street Taco Plate

$13.00

Quesabirria Taco Plate

$14.00

Chef Specialtys

Guizado Verde de Puerco

$14.00

Guizado Rojo de Puerco

$14.00

Carnitas Plate

$14.00

Grilled Chiken

$13.00

Chile Relleno

$12.00

Choripollo

$15.00

Milanesa de Pollo

$15.00

Milanesa de Res

$15.00

Ribeye Plate

$18.00

Barbacoa Plate

$15.00

Carne a la Mexicana

$14.00

Tamale Plate

$12.00

Special of the Day

$10.00

Seafood Platters

Tilapia Plate

$13.00

Mojarra Plate

$14.00

Shrimp Plate

$16.00

A la Carte

1 pc Enchilada

$2.00

1 pc Chile Relleno

$6.00

1 pc Tamal

$2.50

1 pc Chimichanga

$6.00

1 pc Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Sides

Sour Cream

$1.00

Avocado Slices

$2.00

Tomatoes Slices

$1.00

Onion Slices

$1.00

Grilled Jalapeno (1 pc)

$1.00

Cambray Onion

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Re-fried Beans

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Fresh Steam Veggies

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Charro Beans

$3.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Caldos & Sopas

Carne en su Jugo

$15.00

Mariscos

$18.00

Pozole

$15.00

Birria

$15.00

Camaron

$16.00

Consome de borrego

$10.00

Consome con borrego

$15.00

Plato de Borrego

$17.00

Taco de Borrego

$5.00

Desserts

Choco Flan

$4.00

Sopa Pilla

$5.00

Vegetarian

Veggie Fajitas

$10.00

Veggie Burrito

$10.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

Veggie Salad

$10.00

Veggie Enchilada

$10.00

Breakfast Menu

Desayuno / Breakfast

Omellete

$14.00

Burrito

$10.00

Tacos Desayuno / Breakfast Tacos

$2.00

Chilaquiles Regular / Plain Chilaquiles

$10.00

Chilaquiles Huevo / Eggs Chilaquiles

$12.00

Chilaquiles Carne / Meat Chilaquiles

$14.00

Desayuno Mexicano / Mexican Style Breakfast

Huevos Desayuno / Breakfast Eggs

$10.00

Opcional Desayuno / Breakfast Sides

$1.25

Tortillas y Pan / Side of Tortillas & Toast

$1.25

Hot Cake / Pancake

$6.00

Waffle

$4.00

Drinks Menu

Bebidas / Beverages

Aguas Frescas / Fruit Natural Water

$4.50

Te de Sabor / Flavor Tea

$4.00

Limonada / Lemonade

$4.00

Jugo / Juice

$2.50

Leche / Milk

$2.50

Refresco Mexicano / Mexican Soda

$3.00

Productos de Coca / Soft Drink

$3.00

Cafe / Coffe

$2.50

Regular Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00