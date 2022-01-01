Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A.

1,384 Reviews

$$

2 E Diamond Ave

Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco La Casita
Mushroom & Spinach Pupusa
Horchata

Recommended

Pupusa Fresca

$3.75

Choice or All! Fresh Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion + mozzarella cheese. served w/ curtido & red salsa

Chifrijo

Chifrijo

$7.75

white rice, whole seda beans, pork morsels, salsa Lizano, chimol

Yuca con Chicharron

Yuca con Chicharron

$8.50

fried cassava, pork morsels, curtido, salsa

Fritanga Nicaragüense

Fritanga Nicaragüense

$14.95

pan fried steak filet/ queso frito/ gallo pinto/ fried ripe and green plantain slices/ cabbage salad

Nuegados en Miel

$7.25

fried yuca + cheese dumplings served in warm cane sugar syrup

Plant Based Menu

Mushroom & Spinach Pupusa

$4.95

Corn masa shell stuffed w/ cashew milk shredded cheese and fresh mushrooms & spinach served w/ curtido & red salsa

Enchiladas Tradicionales Vegana

Enchiladas Tradicionales Vegana

$8.95

Two crispy homemade fried seasoned corn tortillas topped w/ fried red seda beans, curtido & vegan parmesan

Tamal De Vegetales

Tamal De Vegetales

$4.95

traditional Salvadoran masa filed w/ potatoes, carrots & garbanzos

Chorys-Salvi

Chorys-Salvi

$7.95Out of stock

Beyond Meat Sausage stuffed in French bread roll topped w/ cabbage escabeche, mustard & ketchup

Empanada de Platano Vegana

Empanada de Platano Vegana

$4.75

Plantain shell filled w/ oat milk creamy filling, topped w/ sugar

Frescos Naturales/ C.A. Refreshments

Our beverages
Horchata

Horchata

$3.75+

Rice/ Cinnamon/ Morro/ Milk

Tamarindo

Tamarindo

$3.75+

fresh Tamarind/ brown sugar

Marañon

$3.75+

marañon concentrate/ sugar

Fresco de Ensalada

$3.75+

fresh pineapple, cantaloupe, apple/ sugar

Cebada

Cebada

$3.75+

barley/ strawberry flavor/ sugar/ milk

Fresco de Jamaica

$3.75+

hibiscus Jamaica/ sugar

Mixto Leche

$3.75+

horchata + cebada

Mixto Jugo

$3.75+

fresco de ensalada + marañon

Licuados/ Fresh Fruit Smoothies

fresh fruit smoothies

Licuado [1] Fruit

$4.75+

milk, fresh fruit, sugar, vanilla, ice + 1 fruit

Licuado [2] Fruits

$5.75+

milk, fresh fruit, sugar, vanilla, ice + 2 fruits

El Clasico

$6.95Out of stock

Banana/ Strawberry/ Milk/ Oatmeal/ Vanilla/ Sugar

Sueño Naranjada

$7.25

Carrot/ Orange Juice/ Papaya/ Honey

La Fresquita

$7.25

Strawberry/ Cantaloupe/ OJ/ Light Sugar

La Receta

$6.95

Banana/ Carrot/ Avena/ Oat Milk/ Honey

Mango Verde

$6.95

Spinach/ Mango/ Water/ Lime/ Agave

Limonada Congelada

$4.25

lemonade made from fresh lemon. w/ ice and sugar

Bebidas Calientes

hot beverages

Café

$2.50

hot coffee

Te Caliente

$2.50

hot tea

Leche con Cafe Listo

$3.95+

frothed milk + instant coffee

Chocolate Salvadoreño

$3.95+

imported Salvadoran chocolate tablilla prepared with milk

Sodas/ Juices

Beverages, soft
16oz Bottled Water

16oz Bottled Water

$2.75

Coca Cola

$3.25+

fountain soda

Sprite

$3.25+

fountain soda

Ginger Ale

$3.25+

fountain soda

Diet Coke

$3.25+

fountain soda

Fanta

$3.25+

fountain soda

Club Soda

$3.25+

fountain soda

Kolashampan

Kolashampan

$3.35
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.35
Coca Cola IMPRT

Coca Cola IMPRT

$3.35
Fanta Orange IMPRT

Fanta Orange IMPRT

$3.35Out of stock

Fanta Grapes IMPRT

$3.35Out of stock
Fresca IMPRT

Fresca IMPRT

$3.35

Tiky IMPRT

$3.35

Rojita IMPRT

$3.35
Tropical IMPRT

Tropical IMPRT

$3.35

Beer TAKE OUT

Single Beer TAKE-OUT

$4.00

ID will be required when picking up any alcoholic beverages to-go.

Six Pack Beer TAKE-OUT

$17.50

ID will be required when picking up any alcoholic beverages to-go.

Michelada TAKE OUT

$7.75

ID will be required when picking up any alcoholic beverages to-go.

Hard Seltzer

Hard Seltzer

$3.00+

ID will be required when picking up any alcoholic beverages to-go.

Silver Branch - Dr. Juicy IPA

$5.75Out of stock

7 Locks - Paint Branch

$5.75

Astro Lab - Cuzzie's Kolsch

$8.25

Signature Cocktails TAKE OUT

Tamarindo Margarita 16oz TAKE-OUT

Tamarindo Margarita 16oz TAKE-OUT

$14.95Out of stock

[Serves 2] Hornitos, Triple Sec, fesh Tamarindo juice, house sour.

Margarita Clasica TAKE-OUT

$8.25

house tequila/ house sour // ID will be required when picking up any alcoholic beverages to-go.

Sangria de Jamaica TAKE-OUT

$7.95

our hibiscus sangria // ID will be required when picking up any alcoholic beverages to-go.

Pitcher Sig. Cocktails

$32.95

32oz signature cocktail // ID will be required when picking up any alcoholic beverages to-go.

2Can Cocktail

2Can Cocktail

$13.95

Pupusas de Maiz/ Corn Flour

corn masa

Pupusa Fresca

$3.75

Choice or All! Fresh Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion + mozzarella cheese. served w/ curtido & red salsa

Pupusa Revuelta

$3.00

ground pork chicharron + cheese

Pupusa de Queso

$3.00

only cheese

Pupusa Frijol c/ Queso

$3.00

refried seda bean + cheese

Pupusa Loroco c/ Queso

$3.25

ground loroco bud + cheese

Pupusa Ayote c/ Queso

$3.00

fresh squash + cheese

Pupusa Espinaca c/ Queso

$3.00

fresh baby spinach + cheese

Pupusa Pollo c/ Queso

$3.00

chicken + cheese

Pupusa Mixta

$3.00

fried pork + refried seda bean + cheese

Pupusa VegeMixta

$3.25

loroco + refried seda bean + cheese

Pupusas Box [@10].

$26.75

10 Pupusas box. Choice of 2 variety max.

Pupusas de Arroz/ Rice Flour

rice masa

Pupusa Fresca [Rice]

$4.00

Choice or All! Fresh Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion + mozzarella cheese. served w/ curtido & red salsa

Pupusa Revuelta [Rice]

$3.25

ground fried pork + cheese

Pupusa Frijol c/ Q [Rice]

$3.25

refried seda bean + cheese

Pupusa de Queso [Rice]

$3.25

only cheese

Pupusa Loroco c/ Qso [Rice]

$3.50

ground loroco bud + cheese

Pupusa Ayote c/ Qso [Rice]

$3.25

fresh squash + cheese

Pupusa Espinaca c/ Qso [Rice]

$3.25

fresh baby spinach + cheese

Pupusa Pollo c/ Qso [Rice]

$3.25

chicken + cheese

Pupusa Mixta [Rice]

$3.25

fried pork + refried seda bean + cheese

Pupusa VegeMixta [Rice]

$3.50

loroco + refried seda bean + cheese

Pupusas Box Arroz [@10].

$28.75

10 Pupusas box. Choice of 2 variety max.

Antojitos

traditinal bites
Guacamol Tipico

Guacamol Tipico

$7.75

diced avocado, egg, chimol, fritos de tortilla

Chifrijo

Chifrijo

$7.75

white rice, whole seda beans, pork morsels, salsa Lizano, chimol

Yuca con Chicharron

Yuca con Chicharron

$8.50

fried cassava, pork morsels, curtido, salsa

El Anafre

$9.00

hot refried seda bean + queso fresco dip, fritos de tortilla

Alitas de Pollo [5]

$6.50

5 grilled Dry Rub or Spicy wings

Alitas de Pollo [10]

$10.95

10 grilled Dry Rub or Spicy wings

Tamal de Pollo

$4.00

fresh chicken tamale

Tamal de Elote

Tamal de Elote

$4.00

fresh corn tamale

Ceviche Americas

$7.95

fresh tilapia, shrimp, lime marinade, chimol, tostadas de platano

Bocadito Surtido

Bocadito Surtido

$19.50

combination of chicken Tacos Ticos, Yuca c/ Chicharron, Alitas Asada

Papas Locas

$5.10

hand cut fries/ aderezo/ cheese

Tortilla/ Panes Relleno

Taco La Casita

Taco La Casita

plancha grilled chicken, steak or shrimp on handmade tortilla avocado/chimol/grated queso seco

Plato Taco La Casita

Plato Taco La Casita

2 LC tacos/ rice and beans

Taco LC Salad

plancha grilled chicken, steak or shrimp w/ onions over fresh lettuce/ avocado/ chimol/ grated queso seco/ fritos de tortilla

Tacos Ticos

$8.15

pulled fried rolls chicken or beef tortilla/ cabbage salad/ aderezo rojo/ grated queso seco

Baleada Sencilla

$4.25

HM flour tortilla, refried seda bean, crema, grated queso seco, avocado

Doblada de Queso

$3.95

HM flour tortilla/ cheese/ gr. Pepper/ onion/ pan fried

Enchiladas Tradicionales

$6.25

2 crispy dough tortillas, refried seda bean, curtido, grated queso seco

Enchiladas Asadas

2 crispy dough tortillas, lettuce, chimol, plancha grilled chicken or steak

Enchiladas Tipicas

$7.25

2 crispy dough tortillas, lettuce, hard egg, stewed chicken

Pan de Pollo

Pan de Pollo

$8.50

Pollo Guisado, curtido blanco, hard egg, mayo-mustard, tomato/ beet/ radish/ cucumber

Fajita Steak & Cheese

$10.25

sliced steak + grilled onions + melted queso, mayo-mustard, lettuce/ tomato

Fajita Chicken & Cheese

$9.25

sliced chicken + grilled onions + melted queso, mayo-mustard, lettuce/ tomato

Sopas

Our Soups, prepared daily.
Sopa de Res

Sopa de Res

$13.50

our traditional beef stock w/beef shortrib, plantain, corn, fresh green + root vegetables

Sopa de Gallina

$12.25

our traditional hen stock served w/ grilled hen, carrot, potato, seasonal vegetables

Sopa de Frijoles c/Costilla

$11.95Out of stock

Platos Parrilla

Flame grilled to order + 2 sides of your choice and 1 homemade tortilla

LC's Carne Asada

$16.35

our tender flap steak, flame grilled, topped w/ sautéed tomato, onion, gr. pepper

Churrasco

$18.50

our tender flap steak, flame grilled, topped w/ sautéed tomato, onion, gr. pepper and [1] chorizo

Mar & Tierra

$20.50

our tender flap steak, flame grilled, topped w/ sautéed tomato, onion, gr. pepper and [3] camarones a la plancha

Parrillada

$21.75

our tender flap steak, flame grilled, topped w/ sautéed tomato, onion, gr. pepper + chorizo + camarones a la plancha

Pechuga Asada

$12.25

grilled chicken breast filets, topped w/sautéed tomato, onion, gr. pepper

Tiras de Costilla

$17.50

marinated, flame grilled beef rib strips

Super Parrillada X2

$49.95

grilled flap steak, beef ribs, chicken breast, jumbo shrimp, chorizo and corn cob. 3 HM tortillas, 2 familiar sides

Platos Clasicos

Traditional Salvadoran plates

Bistec Encebollado

$16.95

pan seared flat NY steak w/ onions

Camarones Entomatados

$16.95

jumbo shrimps pan cooked in our made to order tomate salsa

Camarones a la Plancha

$16.95

jumbo shrimps plancha grilled w/tomato, onion & gr. pepper

Pescado Frito

$21.95

whole fresh Rockfish, pan fried to order

Pollo Frito

$11.50

seasoned chicken, deep fried served w/ curtido blanco

Los Tipicos

C.A. Specialities

Casado Costarricense

$13.35

stewed chicken or steak filet w/Salsa Lizano white rice/ whole seda beans/ fried ripe plantain/ cabbage salad

Deshilada Salvadoreña

$15.35

pan sautéed steak strips w/egg/ white rice/refried seda bean/ avocado/ cuajada/ HM corn tortilla

Fritanga Nicaragüense

Fritanga Nicaragüense

$14.95

pan fried steak filet/ queso frito/ gallo pinto/ fried ripe and green plantain slices/ cabbage salad

Tajadas Hondureñas

$14.95

fried chicken/ fried green banana slices/ chimol/ cabbage salad/ aderezo/ grated queso seco

El Típico C.A.

$12.25

pan fried steak fillet, gallo pinto, avocado, fried ripe plantain, crema, dry cheese, tortilla

Kids Menu

Twin Pupusas

$6.95

2 mini cheese, bean & cheese or pork & cheese pupusas w/ a choice of 1 side

Kids Taco

$6.95

Homemade flour tortilla w/ choice of grilled chicken or steak & shredded cheese on side.

Tipiquito

$6.95

Rice, refried beans, fried plantain, crema, fresh roll.

Doblada de Qso

$6.95

flour tortilla lined w/ cheese and pan grilled

Kids Smoothie

$3.95

fresh fruit smooothie

Acompanamientos

Tortillas [1]

$1.00

Tortillas [3]

$2.75

Arroz Blanco

seasoned white rice

Casita Salad

frech lettuce, carrot, tomato, cucumber, radish, dressing

Gallo Pinto

red bean and rice medley

Frijoles Refritos

refried seda bean

Frijoles Rojos Enteros

whole seda beans

Platano Frito

fried ripe plantain

Tostadas de Platano

fried, salted green plantain strips

Vegetales Sancochados

Out of stock

steamed vegetables

Yuca Frita

fried yuca

Papas Fritas

hand-cut potato fries

Fritos de Tortilla

fried tortilla strips

Tajadas de Guineo

fried green banana slices

Chimol

diced onion, pepper, tomato/ lime/ salt

Ensalada de Repollo

our cabbage salad, topped w/ chimol

Sliced Avocado

$5.00

Jalapeños Asados

$2.00

2 grilled jalapeños

Jalapeño Asado [Single]

$1.00

Single Jalapeño

Chorizo Asado

$3.95

grilled pork chorizo

Chicharron 1/2LB

$5.95

1/2lb chunk, fried pork shoulder

Chicharron 1LB

$10.95

1lb chunk, fried pork shoulder

Cuajada

$3.50

our own fresh curd cheese

Queso Side

$2.95

cheese side

Pan Bolillo

$1.50

fresh roll

Curtido

Crema Extra

Salvadoran style cream

Algo Dulce

Empanada de Platano

Empanada de Platano

$4.25

ripe plantain shell turnover/ rice pudding filling, sprinkled w/ sugar

Nuegados en Miel

$7.25

fried yuca + cheese dumplings served in warm cane sugar syrup

Flan Tradicional

$5.45

slice of egg custard/ caramel topping

Tres Leches

$5.10

sponge cake soaked in 3 milk varieties

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.25

moist, sweet pound cake flavored with Parmesan cheese and topped with sesame seeds

DePaz/RositaBakery Items

Torta DePaz Familiar

$11.99

Torta DePaz Personal

$4.39

Semita de Piña

$4.99

Semita de Mango

$4.99

Quesadilla De Paz Personal

$4.39

Quesadilla De Paz Familiar

$13.39

Salpores De Paz

$4.39

Pineapple Empanadas

$7.39

Hojuelas

$7.75
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Fresh, made to order. Central American Food.

Website

Location

2 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Directions

