- La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A.
La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A.
1,384 Reviews
$$
2 E Diamond Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Popular Items
Recommended
Pupusa Fresca
Choice or All! Fresh Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion + mozzarella cheese. served w/ curtido & red salsa
Chifrijo
white rice, whole seda beans, pork morsels, salsa Lizano, chimol
Yuca con Chicharron
fried cassava, pork morsels, curtido, salsa
Fritanga Nicaragüense
pan fried steak filet/ queso frito/ gallo pinto/ fried ripe and green plantain slices/ cabbage salad
Nuegados en Miel
fried yuca + cheese dumplings served in warm cane sugar syrup
Plant Based Menu
Mushroom & Spinach Pupusa
Corn masa shell stuffed w/ cashew milk shredded cheese and fresh mushrooms & spinach served w/ curtido & red salsa
Enchiladas Tradicionales Vegana
Two crispy homemade fried seasoned corn tortillas topped w/ fried red seda beans, curtido & vegan parmesan
Tamal De Vegetales
traditional Salvadoran masa filed w/ potatoes, carrots & garbanzos
Chorys-Salvi
Beyond Meat Sausage stuffed in French bread roll topped w/ cabbage escabeche, mustard & ketchup
Empanada de Platano Vegana
Plantain shell filled w/ oat milk creamy filling, topped w/ sugar
Frescos Naturales/ C.A. Refreshments
Horchata
Rice/ Cinnamon/ Morro/ Milk
Tamarindo
fresh Tamarind/ brown sugar
Marañon
marañon concentrate/ sugar
Fresco de Ensalada
fresh pineapple, cantaloupe, apple/ sugar
Cebada
barley/ strawberry flavor/ sugar/ milk
Fresco de Jamaica
hibiscus Jamaica/ sugar
Mixto Leche
horchata + cebada
Mixto Jugo
fresco de ensalada + marañon
Licuados/ Fresh Fruit Smoothies
Licuado [1] Fruit
milk, fresh fruit, sugar, vanilla, ice + 1 fruit
Licuado [2] Fruits
milk, fresh fruit, sugar, vanilla, ice + 2 fruits
El Clasico
Banana/ Strawberry/ Milk/ Oatmeal/ Vanilla/ Sugar
Sueño Naranjada
Carrot/ Orange Juice/ Papaya/ Honey
La Fresquita
Strawberry/ Cantaloupe/ OJ/ Light Sugar
La Receta
Banana/ Carrot/ Avena/ Oat Milk/ Honey
Mango Verde
Spinach/ Mango/ Water/ Lime/ Agave
Limonada Congelada
lemonade made from fresh lemon. w/ ice and sugar
Bebidas Calientes
Sodas/ Juices
16oz Bottled Water
Coca Cola
fountain soda
Sprite
fountain soda
Ginger Ale
fountain soda
Diet Coke
fountain soda
Fanta
fountain soda
Club Soda
fountain soda
Kolashampan
Topo Chico
Coca Cola IMPRT
Fanta Orange IMPRT
Fanta Grapes IMPRT
Fresca IMPRT
Tiky IMPRT
Rojita IMPRT
Tropical IMPRT
Beer TAKE OUT
Single Beer TAKE-OUT
ID will be required when picking up any alcoholic beverages to-go.
Six Pack Beer TAKE-OUT
ID will be required when picking up any alcoholic beverages to-go.
Michelada TAKE OUT
ID will be required when picking up any alcoholic beverages to-go.
Hard Seltzer
ID will be required when picking up any alcoholic beverages to-go.
Silver Branch - Dr. Juicy IPA
7 Locks - Paint Branch
Astro Lab - Cuzzie's Kolsch
Signature Cocktails TAKE OUT
Tamarindo Margarita 16oz TAKE-OUT
[Serves 2] Hornitos, Triple Sec, fesh Tamarindo juice, house sour.
Margarita Clasica TAKE-OUT
house tequila/ house sour // ID will be required when picking up any alcoholic beverages to-go.
Sangria de Jamaica TAKE-OUT
our hibiscus sangria // ID will be required when picking up any alcoholic beverages to-go.
Pitcher Sig. Cocktails
32oz signature cocktail // ID will be required when picking up any alcoholic beverages to-go.
2Can Cocktail
Pupusas de Maiz/ Corn Flour
Pupusa Fresca
Choice or All! Fresh Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion + mozzarella cheese. served w/ curtido & red salsa
Pupusa Revuelta
ground pork chicharron + cheese
Pupusa de Queso
only cheese
Pupusa Frijol c/ Queso
refried seda bean + cheese
Pupusa Loroco c/ Queso
ground loroco bud + cheese
Pupusa Ayote c/ Queso
fresh squash + cheese
Pupusa Espinaca c/ Queso
fresh baby spinach + cheese
Pupusa Pollo c/ Queso
chicken + cheese
Pupusa Mixta
fried pork + refried seda bean + cheese
Pupusa VegeMixta
loroco + refried seda bean + cheese
Pupusas Box [@10].
10 Pupusas box. Choice of 2 variety max.
Pupusas de Arroz/ Rice Flour
Pupusa Fresca [Rice]
Choice or All! Fresh Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion + mozzarella cheese. served w/ curtido & red salsa
Pupusa Revuelta [Rice]
ground fried pork + cheese
Pupusa Frijol c/ Q [Rice]
refried seda bean + cheese
Pupusa de Queso [Rice]
only cheese
Pupusa Loroco c/ Qso [Rice]
ground loroco bud + cheese
Pupusa Ayote c/ Qso [Rice]
fresh squash + cheese
Pupusa Espinaca c/ Qso [Rice]
fresh baby spinach + cheese
Pupusa Pollo c/ Qso [Rice]
chicken + cheese
Pupusa Mixta [Rice]
fried pork + refried seda bean + cheese
Pupusa VegeMixta [Rice]
loroco + refried seda bean + cheese
Pupusas Box Arroz [@10].
10 Pupusas box. Choice of 2 variety max.
Antojitos
Guacamol Tipico
diced avocado, egg, chimol, fritos de tortilla
Chifrijo
white rice, whole seda beans, pork morsels, salsa Lizano, chimol
Yuca con Chicharron
fried cassava, pork morsels, curtido, salsa
El Anafre
hot refried seda bean + queso fresco dip, fritos de tortilla
Alitas de Pollo [5]
5 grilled Dry Rub or Spicy wings
Alitas de Pollo [10]
10 grilled Dry Rub or Spicy wings
Tamal de Pollo
fresh chicken tamale
Tamal de Elote
fresh corn tamale
Ceviche Americas
fresh tilapia, shrimp, lime marinade, chimol, tostadas de platano
Bocadito Surtido
combination of chicken Tacos Ticos, Yuca c/ Chicharron, Alitas Asada
Papas Locas
hand cut fries/ aderezo/ cheese
Tortilla/ Panes Relleno
Taco La Casita
plancha grilled chicken, steak or shrimp on handmade tortilla avocado/chimol/grated queso seco
Plato Taco La Casita
2 LC tacos/ rice and beans
Taco LC Salad
plancha grilled chicken, steak or shrimp w/ onions over fresh lettuce/ avocado/ chimol/ grated queso seco/ fritos de tortilla
Tacos Ticos
pulled fried rolls chicken or beef tortilla/ cabbage salad/ aderezo rojo/ grated queso seco
Baleada Sencilla
HM flour tortilla, refried seda bean, crema, grated queso seco, avocado
Doblada de Queso
HM flour tortilla/ cheese/ gr. Pepper/ onion/ pan fried
Enchiladas Tradicionales
2 crispy dough tortillas, refried seda bean, curtido, grated queso seco
Enchiladas Asadas
2 crispy dough tortillas, lettuce, chimol, plancha grilled chicken or steak
Enchiladas Tipicas
2 crispy dough tortillas, lettuce, hard egg, stewed chicken
Pan de Pollo
Pollo Guisado, curtido blanco, hard egg, mayo-mustard, tomato/ beet/ radish/ cucumber
Fajita Steak & Cheese
sliced steak + grilled onions + melted queso, mayo-mustard, lettuce/ tomato
Fajita Chicken & Cheese
sliced chicken + grilled onions + melted queso, mayo-mustard, lettuce/ tomato
Platos Parrilla
LC's Carne Asada
our tender flap steak, flame grilled, topped w/ sautéed tomato, onion, gr. pepper
Churrasco
our tender flap steak, flame grilled, topped w/ sautéed tomato, onion, gr. pepper and [1] chorizo
Mar & Tierra
our tender flap steak, flame grilled, topped w/ sautéed tomato, onion, gr. pepper and [3] camarones a la plancha
Parrillada
our tender flap steak, flame grilled, topped w/ sautéed tomato, onion, gr. pepper + chorizo + camarones a la plancha
Pechuga Asada
grilled chicken breast filets, topped w/sautéed tomato, onion, gr. pepper
Tiras de Costilla
marinated, flame grilled beef rib strips
Super Parrillada X2
grilled flap steak, beef ribs, chicken breast, jumbo shrimp, chorizo and corn cob. 3 HM tortillas, 2 familiar sides
Platos Clasicos
Bistec Encebollado
pan seared flat NY steak w/ onions
Camarones Entomatados
jumbo shrimps pan cooked in our made to order tomate salsa
Camarones a la Plancha
jumbo shrimps plancha grilled w/tomato, onion & gr. pepper
Pescado Frito
whole fresh Rockfish, pan fried to order
Pollo Frito
seasoned chicken, deep fried served w/ curtido blanco
Los Tipicos
Casado Costarricense
stewed chicken or steak filet w/Salsa Lizano white rice/ whole seda beans/ fried ripe plantain/ cabbage salad
Deshilada Salvadoreña
pan sautéed steak strips w/egg/ white rice/refried seda bean/ avocado/ cuajada/ HM corn tortilla
Fritanga Nicaragüense
pan fried steak filet/ queso frito/ gallo pinto/ fried ripe and green plantain slices/ cabbage salad
Tajadas Hondureñas
fried chicken/ fried green banana slices/ chimol/ cabbage salad/ aderezo/ grated queso seco
El Típico C.A.
pan fried steak fillet, gallo pinto, avocado, fried ripe plantain, crema, dry cheese, tortilla
Kids Menu
Twin Pupusas
2 mini cheese, bean & cheese or pork & cheese pupusas w/ a choice of 1 side
Kids Taco
Homemade flour tortilla w/ choice of grilled chicken or steak & shredded cheese on side.
Tipiquito
Rice, refried beans, fried plantain, crema, fresh roll.
Doblada de Qso
flour tortilla lined w/ cheese and pan grilled
Kids Smoothie
fresh fruit smooothie
Acompanamientos
Tortillas [1]
Tortillas [3]
Arroz Blanco
seasoned white rice
Casita Salad
frech lettuce, carrot, tomato, cucumber, radish, dressing
Gallo Pinto
red bean and rice medley
Frijoles Refritos
refried seda bean
Frijoles Rojos Enteros
whole seda beans
Platano Frito
fried ripe plantain
Tostadas de Platano
fried, salted green plantain strips
Vegetales Sancochados
steamed vegetables
Yuca Frita
fried yuca
Papas Fritas
hand-cut potato fries
Fritos de Tortilla
fried tortilla strips
Tajadas de Guineo
fried green banana slices
Chimol
diced onion, pepper, tomato/ lime/ salt
Ensalada de Repollo
our cabbage salad, topped w/ chimol
Sliced Avocado
Jalapeños Asados
2 grilled jalapeños
Jalapeño Asado [Single]
Single Jalapeño
Chorizo Asado
grilled pork chorizo
Chicharron 1/2LB
1/2lb chunk, fried pork shoulder
Chicharron 1LB
1lb chunk, fried pork shoulder
Cuajada
our own fresh curd cheese
Queso Side
cheese side
Pan Bolillo
fresh roll
Curtido
Crema Extra
Salvadoran style cream
Algo Dulce
Empanada de Platano
ripe plantain shell turnover/ rice pudding filling, sprinkled w/ sugar
Nuegados en Miel
fried yuca + cheese dumplings served in warm cane sugar syrup
Flan Tradicional
slice of egg custard/ caramel topping
Tres Leches
sponge cake soaked in 3 milk varieties
Quesadilla
moist, sweet pound cake flavored with Parmesan cheese and topped with sesame seeds
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Fresh, made to order. Central American Food.
2 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20877