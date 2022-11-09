Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Casita Mexican Restaurant Coon Rapids

review star

No reviews yet

8955 Springbrook Dr NW

Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso Blanco
Chimichanga
#3 Two Enchiladas

Appetizers

Queso, Nachos, Quesadillas, and more!

Queso Blanco

$4.49

A creamy white cheese fondue consisting of a blend of cheeses, peppers, and seasonings. Garnished with green onions.

Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla chips layered with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.

Quesadillas

$12.99

A grilled flour tortilla with jack cheese and your choice of seasoned garden vegetables, grilled steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, or shrimp. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Beef Taquitos

$10.99

Four crispy corn tortillas rolled with shredded beef and jalapeno cream cheese. Sprinkled with cotija cheese. Served with a side of queso blanco.

Sampler

$10.99

Cup of Queso Blanco, cup of Chori Blanco, and a cup of Jalapeno Bean Dip. Served with chips.

Soups & Salads

Taco Salad

$11.99

A crispy tortilla bowl filled with shredded lettuce, ground beef or shredded chicken, jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions, and a side of sour cream.

Fajita Salad

$13.99

A cripsy tortilla bowl filled with chopped lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, and your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.99

Chopped lettuce, grilled chicken, roasted poblano corn salsa, tomato, avocado slices, and grated cotija cheese.

House Salad

$5.49

Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, and jack cheese.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.49

Chicken, chilies and spices. Topped with jack cheese and a side of tortilla strips.

Black Bean Soup

$5.49

Black beans, peppers, onions, and spices. Topped with grated cotija cheese.

Burritos & Chimichangas

Chimichanga

$12.99

Choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef, or shredded pork wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a crisp golden brown with mixed cheese melted on top. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, a side of green chili sauce, and a scoop of sour cream.

Pollo Fundido

$13.99

A flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and deep fried to a crisp golden brown. Layered with jalapeno cream cheese and melted cheddar cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, and a lettuce garnish.

El Grande Burrito

$11.99

A flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack cheese, and onions. Topped with green chili sauce, jack cheese, and green onions. Served with a side of sour cream.

Supreme Burrito

$11.99

A flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef, Mexican rice, and refried beans. Topped with red chili sauce, jack cheese, and green onions. Served with a scoop of sour cream.

Fajita Burrito

$14.99

A flour tortilla filled with sauteed onions, poblano peppers, pico de gallo, jack cheese, and your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Topped with red chili sauce, jack cheese, and green onions. Served with Mexican rice and a scoop of sour cream

Chili Verde Burrito

$11.99

A flour tortilla filled with shredded pork, black beans, and roasted poblano corn salsa. Topped with tomatillo sauce, jack cheese, and green onions. Served with a scoop of sour cream.

Garden Burrito

$11.99

A flour tortilla filled with sautéed fresh vegetables (broccoli, squash, zucchini, onions, and peppers) and jalapeno cream cheese. Topped with tomatillo sauce, jack cheese, and green onions.

Blanco Chicken Burrito

$14.39

Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, Mexican rice, and pico de gallo. Then topped with queso blanco and green onions. Served with refried beans.

Tacos

Taco Plate

$11.99

Two tacos with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and your choice of meat. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.

Baja Tacos

$12.49

Two soft tacos with grilled steak, onions, jalapenos, bacon, pico de gallo, and fresh chopped cilantro on corn tortillas. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, avocado sauce, and a lime wedge.

Chicken Poblano Tacos

$12.49

Two flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, shredded cabbage mix, and roasted poblano corn salsa. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, creamy poblano sauce, and a lime wedge.

Carnitas Tacos

$12.49

Two flour tortillas with shredded pork, shredded cabbage mix, and pickled red onions. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, avocado sauce, and a lime wedge.

Mango Shrimp Tacos

$13.49

Two flour tortillas with sautéed shrimp, shredded cabbage mix, mango salsa, and sliced avocados. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, chipotle tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge.

Tacos al Pastor

$12.49

Corn tortillas filled with tender pork marinated with guajillo chilies and spices. Topped with grilled pineapple, white onions and cilantro. Served with roasted tomatillo salsa.

Favorites

Two Enchiladas

$10.99

Two Enchiladas with your choice of fillings. Does not come with any rice or beans.

Flautas

$12.99

Two corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken and deep fried, then placed on a bed of shredded lettuce. Topped with guacamole, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Tostadas

$11.99

Two flat corn tortilla shells layered with refried beans and your choice of meat. Topped with shredded jack cheese, pico de gallo, black olives, and green onions.

Mexi-Club Wrap

$11.99

A grilled whole wheat tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon, mixed cheese, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with chipotle ranch dressing and seasoned fries.

Combinations

All combination plates include Mexican rice and refried beans.

#1 Chili Relleno & Enchilada

$12.49

Roasted poblano peppers fried in a thin crispy shell with jalapeno jack cheese and covered in green chili sauce. Served with an enchilada of your choice.

#2 Taco & Enchilada

$12.49

Seasoned ground beef taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes and enchilada of your choice. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

#3 Two Enchiladas

$12.49

Two enchiladas with your choice of filling. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

#4 Enchilada, Chili Relleno, & Taco

$13.99

One enchilada, one chili relleno, and one taco with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

#5 Enchilada, Tamale, & Taco

$13.99

Your choice of a chicken or pork tamale, your choice of taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomato, and your choice of enchilada. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

#6 Flauta, Steak al Carbon, & Enchilada

$14.49

A crispy chicken flauta topped with guacamole, cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and green onions; a grilled steak taco with pico de gallo and jack cheese; an enchilada with your choice of filling. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

#7 Burrito, Taco, & Enchilada

$13.99

A seasoned ground beef burrito; taco with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, and tomato; an enchilada with your choice of filling. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

#8 Three Enchiladas

$13.99

Three enchiladas with your choice of filling. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Fajita Skillets

All fajitas are prepared on a bed of sautéed onions and green peppers, served with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and 4 flour tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas

$16.99

Steak Fajitas

$17.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

Combo Steak and Chicken Fajitas

$17.99

Combo Steak and Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

Combo Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

Fajitas Supremas

$20.99

Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp

Grilled Favorites

Rancheros

$15.49

Choice of grilled steak, chicken, or carnitas pork sautéed in roasted chipotle salsa with onions and green peppers. Topped with jack cheese and baked in a casserole dish. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and four flour tortillas.

Tacos Al Carbon

$12.49

Two grilled flour tortillas with jack cheese, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and your choice of grilled steak, chicken, or carnitas. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.49

A seasoned grilled chicken breast served with roasted garden vegetables and cilantro lime rice.

Carne Asada

$17.49

Seasoned grilled steak with a cheese enchilada with red chili sauce, Mexican rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, and 3 flour tortillas.

Chori Pollo

$16.49

A grilled chicken breast smothered with queso blanco cheese sauce and topped with spicy chorizo. Served with a cheese enchilada, Mexican rice, and black beans. Garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo.

Fiesta Burger

$13.99

A half-pound lean ground beef patty topped with pepper jack cheese on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickled jalapenos on the side. Served with chipotle ranch dressing and seasoned fries.

Seafood

Seafood Enchiladas

$13.19+

Two flour tortillas filled with baby salad shrimp and imitation crab, smothered in white seafood sauce and topped with melted cheese.

Seafood Chimichanga

$12.99

Baby salad shrimp and imitation crab wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a crisp golden brown. Smothered in white seafood sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Cancun

$12.49

A flour tortilla filled with baby salad shrimp and imitation crab. Smothered in our white seafood sauce and topped with melted cheese and green onions. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.

Mango Shrimp Tacos

$13.49

Two flour tortillas with sautéed shrimp, shredded cabbage mix, mango salsa, and sliced avocados. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, chipotle tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge.

A La Carte

Taco

Enchilada

$5.49+

Chili Relleno

$5.49

Tamale

$5.49+

Guacamole

$1.99+

Sour Cream

$0.59+

Pico de Gallo

$7.00+

Refried Beans

$1.99+

Black Beans

$1.99+

Mexican Rice

$1.99+

Tortillas (4)

$1.49+

Chips To Go

$3.50

PLEASE NOTE: All orders come with salsa and chips based on the number of entrees ordered. A big bag of chips.

Salsa To Go

$4.99+

Queso Blanco

$7.00+

Desserts

Satisfy that sweet tooth

Churros

$5.99

8 churro sticks served with your choice of dipping sauces

Sopapillas

$5.99

8 sopapillas served with your choice of dipping sauces.

Chocolate Volcano

$6.99

A chocolate lava cake topped with hot fudge and served with chocolate sauce.

Drinks

Fountain drinks, Mexican sodas, flavored lemonades, and slushies

Jarritos Mexican Soda

$2.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Cherry Coke

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Mello Yello

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Raspberry Iced Tea

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Flavored Lemonade

$3.49

Slushy

$3.49

Kids Menu

Kids Taco

$5.99

Your choice of a soft or hard shell ground beef taco served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese

$5.99

A bowl of Kraft Mac & Cheese served with a tropical fruit cup.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.99

A small burrito filled with cheese and refried beans, then topped with red sauce and served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Pronto Puppies

$5.99

Mini corn dogs served with French fries.

Kids Enchilada

$5.99

A cheese enchilada served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Poco Burger

$5.99

A small hamburger served with French fries.

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

A small quesadilla stuffed with Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, served with a fruit cup.

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Two breaded chicken tenders, lightly crisped and served with French fries

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come enjoy half-price house margaritas every Tuesday!

Location

8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Directions

