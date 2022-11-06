Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Casita Olvera - Lake Forest 41 Auto Center Drive

41 Auto Center Drive

Lake Forest, CA 92610

Order Again

Appetizers

Guacamole Dip

$11.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

Mexico City Quesadilla

$15.99

Peña De Bernal Nachos

$14.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.99

Quesadilla Chicken

$15.99

Michoacan Sopes

$13.99

Taquitos Hidalgo

$12.99

Soups and Salads

Mexican Caesar Salad

$5.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.99

Fajita Salad-Chicken

$17.99

Fajita Salad-Steak

$20.99

Fajita Salad-Shrimp

$19.99

Sombrero Chicken Salad

$17.99

Lg Menudo

$14.99

Cup Menudo

$8.00

Super Fajita Salad

$22.99

Pozole

$13.99

Taco Salad Shrimp

$19.99

Cup Pozole

$8.00

Add Mexican Salad

$5.00

Add Cup Pozole

$8.00

Sombrero Shrimp Salad

$19.99

Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

House Specials

Carne Asada Ranchera

$23.99

Super Fajitas

$23.99

Chicken Fajitas

$17.99

Steak Fajitas

$21.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$21.99

Steak & Chicken Fajitas

$21.99

Shrimp & Chicken Fajitas

$23.99

Shrimp & Steak Fajitas

$23.99

Grill Veggies Fajitas

$16.99

Olvera Fajita Combo

$23.99

Tacos De La Calle

Tacos Chilangos

$17.99

-Tacos Dorados

$18.99

Tacos Jalisco

$17.99

Tacos El Jefe

$17.99

Surf & Turf Tacos

$18.99

Burritos

Mole Burrito

$17.99

Carnitas Burrito

$17.99

Burrito Hidalgo

$17.99

Burrito Mazatlan

$20.99

Burrito Mexicano

$17.99

Burrito Taqueria

$13.99

Beans & Cheese Burrito

$7.99

Desserts

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$8.99

Flan Casero

$8.99

Churros con Cajeta

$9.99

IceCream Sundae

$3.99

Favoritos

Roasted Shrimp Enchiladas

$19.99

Carnitas Cadereyta

$20.99

Enchiladas Catalina

$20.99

Enchiladas Tia Trinidad

$17.99

Roasted Shrimp Enchiladas

$19.99

Spinach Enchiladas

$17.99

Enchiladas Catalina

$20.99

Mole enchiladas

$17.99

Mama's Enchiladas

$17.99

A La Carte

Alacarta-Taco Chilango

$7.00

Alacarta Shrimp Taco

$8.00

Alacarta Fish Taco

$7.00

Alacarta- Crispi Taco

$7.00

Alacarta- Enchilada

$7.00

Taquitos-Alacarta

$8.00

Chile Relleno-ala Carte

$10.00

Beans-ala Carte

$4.00

(A)Rice

$4.00

Guacamole-ala Carte

$5.00

Sour Cream

$2.50

Side Avocado

$2.49

(A)Rice and Beans

$4.00

Side Cheese

$2.50

Side of Fries

$5.00

Toriados

$2.00

Side Tortillas. Flour.

$1.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Side Panchurro Cake

$3.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

Side Tortillas Corn

$1.00

Surf & Turf Alacarta

$10.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Breakfast

Asada Y Huevos

$22.00

PanchurroCakes

$10.00

Chilaquiles

$15.99

Huevos ala Mexicana

$14.99

California Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

Huevos Azteca

$15.99

Enchilada Mexicanas W/eggs

$19.99

Mimosa& Marys Special

$19.99

Machaca.

$15.99

Huevos Rancheros

$14.99

Adult brunch/ bottomless

$29.99

Kid brunch

$12.99

Adult brunch

$23.99

Kids Menu

K-grill Chiken Strips

$12.99

Soft Taco-Kids

$12.99

Crispy Taco-Kids

$12.99

Cheese Quesadilla-Kids

$12.99

Cheese Enchilada-Kids

$12.99

Kids Beef Taquitos

$12.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito- Kids

$12.99

Grilled Chickens kids

$12.99

Soup and Salad

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$17.99

Sombrero Steak Salad

$18.99

Michoacan Sopes

$12.99

Combos

Combo # 1

$13.99

Combo # 2

$17.99

Combo # 3

$20.99

Mexico City Combo

$18.99

Baja California Combo

$20.99

Mar

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$23.99

Camarones A La Diabla

$23.99

Fish Tacos

$16.99

Shrimp Tacos

$17.99

Tierra

El Tovareño

$36.99

Fajitas Chicken

$20.99

Steak Fajitas

$22.99

Shirmp Fajitas

$22.99

All Three Tierra , Mar And Cielo

$24.99

Happy Hour Food

Nachitos. Chicken Tinga

$8.00

Street Taco A La Carta

$5.00

Cervezas

Corona

$8.00

Corona Light

$8.00

Bohemia

$8.00

XX Amber

$8.00

XX Lager

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Negra Modelo

$8.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Tecate

$8.00

Victoria

$8.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Lagunitas

$8.00

Coors Light

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Cubeta

$35.00

Corona familiar

$15.00

805

$8.00

Wines

Chardonnay

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Whit Zinfandel

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chablis

$8.00

Margaritas

Lime Margarita

$8.99

Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Mango Margarita

$12.00

Raspberry Margarita

$12.00

Peach Margarita

$12.00

Mangonada Marg.

$12.00

Spicy Cucumber

$12.00

1800 Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Margarita Grande

$15.00

Don Julio Margarita

$14.00

Tequila Shot

$8.00

Black Berry

$12.00

Water Melon

$12.00

Skinny Marg.

$12.00

Cucumber

$12.00

Blue Agave Margarita

$14.00

Double Tequila

$4.00

Paloma Tropical

$12.00

Suprema Margarita

$14.00

Patron Perfect Margarita

$14.00

Añejo Margarita

$15.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Appletini Margarita

$12.00

Peña De Bernal Martini

$12.00

Havana Mojito

$12.00

Friends Margarita

$15.00

Jimador

$8.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Jalapeño margarita

$12.00

Blueberry Margarita

$12.00

Margarita Flight

$30.00

Beverages

Light ice

Pepsi

$3.99

Diet Pepsi

$3.99

Sierra Mist

$3.99

Dr. Pepper

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Horchata

$4.99

Jamaica

$4.99

Jarritos

$3.99

Coffee

$3.69

Milk

$3.59

Orange Juice

$3.99

Apple Juice

$3.79

Café de Olla

$4.50

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Kids Soft Drink

$2.00

Kids Milk

$0.99

Kids Juice

$2.00

Water

Orange Bang

$4.99

Decaft Coffee

$3.69

Kids Free Drink

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.00

ToGo Soda

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99

Hot Tea

$2.75

Mineragua

$3.69

Soda Water

Arnold palmer

$3.99

Virgin Margaritas

Strawberry-Virgin

$6.99

Peach-Virgin

$6.99

Mango-Virgin

$6.99

Tuti-Fruti-Virgin

$6.99

Rasberry-Virgin

$6.99

Pina-Colada-Virgin

$6.99

Mangonada-Virgin

$6.99

Lime-Virgin

$6.99

Bar Menu

Bombay

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Tito's

$8.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Johnny Walker

$9.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Buchanas

$10.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Kahula

$9.00

grand Marnier

$8.00

1800 Tequila Silver

$10.00

Casadores Silver

$11.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Tres Gen. Silver

$11.00

Heradura Ultra

$15.00

Corralejo

$13.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$26.00

Tequila Well

$8.00

Malibu

$9.00

Vodka Well

$8.00

Casa Amigos Silver

$12.00

Patron Añejo

$15.00

Gran Patron

$40.00

Suprema Herradura

$35.00

Reserva De La Familia

$30.00

Maestro Dobel Silver

$13.00

Don Julio 70

$16.00

Cazadores Reposado

$13.00

Cazadores Añejo

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio Añejo

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Añejo

$15.00

Corralejo Silver

$12.00

Carralejo Reposado

$14.00

Corralejo Añejo

$15.00

Tose Cuervo Tradicional Silver

$11.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado

$13.00

1800 Tequila Reposado

$12.00

1800 Tequila Añejo

$14.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Milagro Reposado

$13.00

Tres Generation Reposado

$14.00

Tres Generation Añejo

$15.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$14.00

Casa Amigos Añejo

$15.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$14.00

Herradura Legend

$30.00

Herradura silver

$10.00

Herradura reposado

$12.00

Herradura añejo

$14.00

Clase azul

$35.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00

Herradura ultra

$14.00

Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

happiest place in foothill ranch

Location

41 Auto Center Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92610

Directions

